Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference September 18, 2019 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Kenny Gunderman - CEO

Mark Wallace - EVP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Kenny Gunderman

Brett, it’s good to be here, thanks for having us as always.

Brett Feldman

Hi, so we will jump into it. If we go back to your second quarter call, you’ve outlined three key priorities for Uniti. You have discussed leasing up your shared infrastructure assets, including your fiber and tower assets. You talked about deploying capital in accretive ways, including sale leaseback opportunities. And you talked about navigating Windstream bankruptcy process while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Let's start with your fiber business. As of the second quarter, your fiber business generated over 30% of your consolidated revenue by 18% of your EBITDA.

You have I believe, seven major dark fiber projects and seven small sub projects under construction, many of which should be completed reasonably soon. And so I guess the question would be how are you thinking about the long-term lease-up potential for the infrastructure projects you're deploying right now?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, so I think you characterized everything exactly right, including our priorities and I'm happy to hit on any of those but with respect to the fiber business, very pleased with how those projects are progressing. And ultimately to conclusions most of them will be done this year and a few will leak into next year. But as we've always said, for those projects, for the economics to really make sense, you've got to lease-up in addition to just the anchor customer. So right now we're building for anchor customers. These are all wireless projects. We're building for the big, big pool of wireless carriers in existing markets in the Southeast.

And in order to really drive the economics you need to have enterprise and schools and wholesale lease-up on top of that. And so several quarters ago, we started talking really about the progress there. And we've had several quarters now of bookings and installs being dominated by non-wireless. So if you look at bookings, the percentage of bookings has been growing in terms of non-wireless, the percentage of installs has been growing as a percentage of non-wireless, and those are leading indicators of leasing up those networks.

So we started that several quarters ago actually started that more than several quarters ago, we started talking about it several quarters ago. And that's exactly what you're going to continue to see. So as we're rolling those new networks into the portfolio, we’re progressively adding more and more of that non-wireless lease-up on top of those networks. So we’ve been very pleased with that, with that progress and those trends.

Brett Feldman

How do you think about that converting into a long-term growth rate for your fiber business because you set some targets? I think you talked about 8% to 12% being what you view as a growth rate for your fiber assets over the long-term that is better than what some of your peers are achieving right now. How do you think about the differentiation of your assets versus maybe some of the other companies we copy against and what you need to do from sales execution standpoint to live up to those objectives?

Kenny Gunderman

We're really, we've talked about this from the beginning, but we love our markets. We consciously focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. So demographically, there's just less competition in those markets. There's certainly less competition from national fiber providers like Uniti. So you tend to see, regional HI-LEX, regional cable companies is competition. So we'd like the competitive dynamic. Our markets in the Southeast are growing, so demographically, they're growing new businesses coming in, there's a lot of government and military opportunities in those markets. So we like the competitive dynamic. We like the demographics.

And when you look at the growth of all of our businesses, dark fiber, small cells, enterprise, wholesale, schools, government they’re all growing, all of those businesses are growing and so and when you look at our churn, our churn rates are below market churn, so we have a real favorable churn. So all of those things are just great tailwinds for us in our markets. And really our governor on growth has just installed, our ability to install things in a timely fashion on schedule. And obviously, that's a struggle for us in the same way it is for a lot of other fiber companies because there are many things there that are outside of your control that I'm sure we might talk about some of those today.

But ultimately, I would much rather that be the governor on our growth and things like demand or demographics or competition. So all about to say, we love our markets. We like the competitive dynamic, and we think we're in the right region of the country. And so I think we're going to continue to execute on our plan, I think you'll continue to see good growth.

Brett Feldman

I will say some things that are in your control for right now, we'll get to some other things soon. I want to hear a little bit more about how you’re thinking about growth, growth versus investment. So the projects that you have in the market right now obviously requiring a significant amount of capital, I think on the net basis announced that over 40% of your revenue which is a fairly high level of capital intensity, how long do you think you're going to have to invest that level of capital? And how do you think about getting to the point where existing fiber assets play a larger role in your incremental bookings and lease-up?

Kenny Gunderman

I think so that's a great question. So I think we're already at a point where existing fiber assets are dominating the lease-up because several of the companies that we acquired to build Uniti Fiber already had existing assets, a lot of existing assets in those markets. So dense metro, metro fiber, which is very important.

But these new projects are ones that get us into new markets. They're an anchor opportunity to get into a new market with a Greenfield build, that gives us a defensible network for many years to come because once you're in that market, especially in a Tier 2 market, you definitely dissuade competitors from coming into those markets in the future. So the capital question is, it's important not in the sense that there aren't more of those opportunities, it's important in the sense that there's probably more of those opportunities than we want to pursue because we want to moderate capital.

And balance it in a way where we're constantly getting into new markets. And we're keeping competitors out of the market but at the same time, leasing up those networks. So it's a balance that we've said and as you've alluded to, we do plan for that capital intensity to come down over time, many of these big projects that we're currently finishing were projects that we inherited from acquisitions.

And so in fact, all of them are projects that we acquired from acquisitions. So I think in the future, you'll see us continue to pursue larger projects but just not eight or 10 at the same time.

Brett Feldman

So you did mention earlier that non-wireless really is dominating the funnel right now, but small cells I imagine are still part of what's driving demand. And I was hoping you can just give us a little more insight into that, how competitive is it to win these projects? How many of them are there out there, is it a real source of growth for the business?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, it's definitely, so small cells in the Tier 2 and 3 markets don't dominate in the same way they do in the Tier 1 markets yet. And I think yet is the operative word because we definitely see it coming. And one of the reasons that we want to be building some of these Greenfield networks to get us into some of these markets is because we want to be positioned for those small cells when they come two, three years from now because they are coming to Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets in a bigger way, and when that happens, we will be very well positioned for it. But right now, we are building small cells, there’s a nice healthy funnel of more small cells coming really from all the carriers in the markets. And so we sort of we view those as anchor builds in the same way as we do traditional dark fiber because in effect is dark fiber for the most part some are cells perform, some are just the fiber.

But there's a very healthy funnel economics are in that 5% to 7% initial yield range that we've already talked about. And then there's great lease-up potential on top of that. So good funnel but really the big small cell opportunity in our markets just two or three years from now, we're going to be well positioned before when it happens.

Brett Feldman

Last question on this, Crown Castle reduced its estimate for small cell deployments this year setting permitting delays, so it wasn't the funnel that they had, but their ability to deploy more at a local level. What have you seen on the ground? Are you finding that municipalities are willing to work with you or is just a real issue for the industry?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, it's a real issue for sure. So I didn't see Crown’s comments but I know from our perspective, we've always talked about 12 to 24 months to deploy small cells start to finish. And back to my earlier comments. The governor on the ability to deploy is not the demand, it’s not the construction itself, it is permitting. And in a lot of cases, you're dealing with municipalities and especially in our case, you're dealing with municipalities who have never dealt with small cells before they don't have a small cell ordinance. They don't know what a small cell is until there's an education process and there's a relationship development process. So it just takes time.

And I think for us when you look at our large projects, and we've had installed delays in the past that have impacted our numbers, they've all been related to permitting. But I will say that I think that although there haven't been any dramatic improvements eventually that will improve because getting into these markets and educating the municipalities for the first time, you only have to do that once. And the next time you come back, there's an ordinance in place and there's a relationship there. So it will improve. And I think again, when you look two, three years out when I think also come to our markets in a big way, I think the permitting process will materially better at that point.

Brett Feldman

Okay. I do want to ask you some questions about Windstream. And also, we're going to try to leave some time for some questions from the audience in general. So if you think you might have a question, I'll come back in a few minutes and ask, you just raise your hand and I will bring the microphone.

You recently entered into mediation with Windstream, it has resolved some of the disagreements you have regarding the master leases, they go through their bankruptcy process. Can you give us any update in all where you stand in it?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, so obviously Windstream dominates the headlines for us and has past year or so two years. We are in mediation part of what we've agreed with Windstream is to minimize our public comments about it. So I’m limited in what I can say. But I will say, we were not surprised about mediation, it was sort of what we expected, our relationship with Windstream is very complicated and sizable for both companies.

And there are a lot of interested constituents on the Windstream from given all the different creditor groups. So it's complicated. There's a lot of interested constituents. And so mediation is sort of a natural conclusion of all get trying to get all these parties on the same page. So we were very willing, participants agreeable to that. And I'd say we've been very pleased with the progress. It's arduous, but we're pleased with the progress and we're pleased that all the parties are working constructively towards a mutual beneficial outcome.

Brett Feldman

And you said before you're looking for somebody, it's mutually beneficial. On your side of that, is there any way you can frame for us what are the components of an outcome that would allow you to move forward because you're probably going to the relationships inevitably going to have some change to it. There is going to be given a take, that's what a mutually beneficial outcome would have. I mean, is it cost of capital? Is it revenue certainty? How are you thinking through the boxes that matter to Uniti?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, there's a few and we've actually made a lot of public comments about this in the past different things that we would and would not do. And so I would start by saying, we'd stand by all those past comments and actually believe those comments are true and playing out in mediation I would say. But secondly I think people have always, people tend to think about this as an us versus them negotiation, but we've always framed it as we're a large landlord to Windstream, we're very strategic partner to Windstream and there are a lot of moving parts to our relationship that allow us to help Windstream in ways that don't have to hurt Uniti.

And I think part of the mediation process has been our ability to help educate different creditor groups on what that means. And we've been pleased with that progress. And so there are ways that we can help the Windstream state that we can help Windstream be a better tenant on the other side of bankruptcy which is important to us but at the same time, help advance our strategic goals as well. And I think that's that's what we're, that's what we're working towards.

Brett Feldman

One of the things you have probably discussed in the past is the element of the exclusivity provisions. Were there the only tenant that has allowed to use that network infrastructure, even though some of it is lying idle or not fully being taken advantage of. And you've discussed that that might have value to you, if you had the ability to take infrastructure they don't need and to make it available to other customers. That's a great mutually beneficial outcome. Can you give us your updated view on what you think the demand profile for that component of their network would be? And if you had the opportunity to open it up to new customers, how quickly do you think you would capitalize on that opportunity?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, I would say we still believe that's an opportunity. And we continue to focus on that and develop that opportunity. And so rather than give specifics on that, at this point I would just leave it at that.

Brett Feldman

Okay. I’m going to check now, if anyone does have a question. Right, I'll check again later. Okay, so you've managed to do some things that help your balance sheet over the last few months. You’ve extended revolver, you've actually some exchangeable notes. What are your priorities right now and how you think about managing the maturity profile?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, so we're definitely still focused on the balance sheet. But the work we did earlier this year pushed out maturities. And I think from a near-term maturity perspective, we feel good, definitely feel good about liquidity. As you mentioned, that was a focus of ours. We've also continued to execute, I think on our ability to invest in the business uninterrupted.

So investing in our fiber and tower and leasing business. So that's all part of our liquidity work, obviously. And we also continue to focus on just optimizing the portfolio of assets. Now we've sold Latin American towers, we've sold our ground lease business. And we've sold the operations of Uniti Fiber in the Midwest all of which were sold at premium multiples which lock in great returns for our shareholders, it validates our strategy and also helps liquidity.

So we're going to continue to look at things like that, as all of those things relate to the balance sheet. But I think we feel good about where we sit.

Brett Feldman

You’re currently about six turns of leverage. We don't know what the outcome of the process of Windstream is going to be, but it certainly would create an opening to maybe think about what you want your capital structure to look like? And what do you think is the right cap structure for your business based on the growth profile, the capital intensity of your core fiber businesses, and your ambitions in the M&A market?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, so we’re looking at all those things. Now obviously in this low that we had because the Windstream bankruptcy has afforded us the ability to focus on the strategy and a lot of things that we do every day, but this has just given us more time to prioritize it and nothing new on what our leverage targets are kind of in that five and half to six times range, which is where we are.

But we definitely want to position our balance sheet, post-bankruptcy and post resolution of our mediation to set us up for more M&A. We're business, we're growing organically, we like the growth profile of Uniti Fiber, we like the growth profile of towers, and Uniti Leasing. And those things are going to continue. And we're going to continue investing in those businesses. But what really moves the needle for us and moves the needle and what shareholder value is through M&A, and that's acquisitions of companies but really more likely acquisitions of portfolios of assets, particularly on the fiber side really looking at more sale leasebacks that grow that accretive leasing business.

Brett Feldman

Yes, so let's just talk about your M&A ambitions. The target you sort of had originally was you want to get to 50% revenue diversification. So 50% not coming from Windstream, is that still the way you're thinking about that the first thing you're trying to accomplish? Are you evolving what you're looking to get to?

Kenny Gunderman

No, that still go. I think when the bankruptcy concludes, Windstream will be a better tenant. And so just based on that alone, there may be less, less of a sense of urgency for diversification. But that's really not how we think about it, we want to diversify not just for the sake of diversification but because M&A and growth in the business is a good way to create shareholder value.

So we're very focused on it. And obviously 50% is just a good next target. But ultimately, that's not what we want to end up. We want to get continue to grow our business and eventually Windstream will be a much smaller part of our business. And by the way I think, I think there will be more tools in the kit, post-emergence to help facilitate that. And I look forward to talking about some of those in the future.

Brett Feldman

Is EBITDA diversification an element of what you think about as well?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes absolutely and cash flow diversification. So and that's one of the reasons why even before Windstream filed for Chapter 11, that you've seen us focus more on the leasing business because as you know that that business is very, very high margin 90% plus EBITDA margin business with little to no CapEx. So it's a cash flow accretive business. And so that has been a focus and will continue to be a focus going forward.

Brett Feldman

And you started to look at or implement OpCo/PropCo structures as element of growing the leasing business through M&A, the most recent was your acquisition of the Uber Fiber network, which you did in conjunction with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, so you’re the PropCo there, you’re the OpCo. Can you walk us through your thoughts around the structure, what you like about it, what you think the opportunity could be to use it more frequently particularly once you have the Windstream process behind you and whether you think Macquarie is a partner, you could do more of this one?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, Macquarie is a great partner. And we definitely look to do more with Macquarie and Bluebird in particular and in fact, that was part of the original model, it was that there would be more follow-on opportunities with just Bluebird and Macquarie. And we're already seeing that. And I think there'll be more, more to talk about in the near future there. But we love the structure because really, what we're doing is we're replacing our Uniti Fiber operations in the Midwest, with just owning the fiber network of the Uniti Fiber Midwest and the fiber network of Bluebird. So that's really replacing operations and non-readable income with readable income by owning the network.

And it's a wonderful opportunity for us to get more business into Uniti Leasing with high margin, low CapEx associated with it. But it's also a great opportunity for us to participate in M&A in the fiber industry without paying the really, really high multiples that you've seen some of the private companies, private investment funds paying. So it's a great opportunity to drive business into that and participate in acquisitions, companies at premium multiples, we're not paying the premium multiple. So we absolutely want to do more of those. And I think you'll see more of those in the future.

Brett Feldman

It certainly seems more core to the original D&A of the business, which actually rise an interesting question about the role of your fiber business inside of Uniti. If you have an additional capital dollar to spend at this point in time, if you always be looking at something inside the leasing business before you thought you have the point inside the fiber business?

Kenny Gunderman

As a general matter, yes. But one of the things you can't forget about Uniti Fiber is that it creates great optionality for us. In fact, the Bluebird deal, I think was helped facilitated by the fact that we owned network in the Midwest through Uniti Fiber, and we're able to monetize those operations to help facilitate that deal. So part of what Uniti Fiber is doing is every day they're creating more Uniti leasing opportunities, not just through these dark fiber projects which by the way are readable, right.

So you will eventually see us move that into the REIT. But then there are also opportunities to monetize operations like we did in the Midwest in a value accretive way. So it's as we've always talked about it, it's a feeder platform in for business to move into the REIT and I think it's working very well for us.

Brett Feldman

And you think Macquarie could be a partner and helping them continue to move some of your fiber operations into your leasing operations?

Kenny Gunderman

Absolutely yes, we had others by themselves.

Brett Feldman

So when you think about the leasing business, what once you have a property, as you pointed out, it's not capital intensive at all. It's all very upfront. And so how do you think about funding the business in a way such that you are positioned to make those large outlays whether it's through an acquisition or through anything else you see in the market right now? I mean can you talk about this will be for out getting the cap structure in a position that lets you do these deals is key. So what do you think is key to getting a deal? Is it the immediacy of liquidity? Is it the ability to give a seller different types of equity structures. I’m just trying to think through how you think about the benefit as well?

Kenny Gunderman

Well what first of all, our M&A pipeline has always been 90% plus proprietary, meaning that we're in bilateral negotiations with counter parties. So we're not really competing to buy assets with other strategic buyers or even financial buyers as a general matter, which gives us the ability to manage timelines and also to structure deals in a way that are mutually beneficial for both us and the seller.

And with respect to how that interplays with the balance sheet, we've always every certainly every large transaction that we've done, we financed in the public markets. So we're not financing our transactions necessarily with cash flow, it's really financing in the public markets which is important because we need to be able to communicate clearly to our shareholders, the strategic rationale of transactions in order to finance deals in a value accretive way.

One of the reasons we've pressed pause on larger transactions during this time of volatility is we're not confident enough that we can execute on larger transactions and be able to communicate the strategic merits of the transaction with all the backdrop of the bankruptcy. So with that said, one of the things we're really looking forward to is having the bankruptcy behind us having the mediation conclude and then get back to more sizable M&A where we can effectively finance transactions in the public markets.

Brett Feldman

How much appetite out there, do you think there is to do more of these OpCo/PropCo or leasing oriented structure?

Kenny Gunderman

I think there's a lot of appetite.

Brett Feldman

And so if this the traction wasn't there, if you had more visibility on a permanent cost of capital, your senses, there's indeed a large funnel that you think you could start executing again?

Kenny Gunderman

Absolutely, yes.

Brett Feldman

How long do you think you would take to be in a position to start doing that?

Kenny Gunderman

We always, I think soon. We’re doing that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brett Feldman

I'll do last call for questions from the audience. Do you still have U.S. Tower business, you've sold some of your international assets. And we've heard some fairly upbeat things at this conference about the demand for towers. And so I was hoping maybe you can just give us your view, how do you feel about the positioning of your U.S. Tower portfolio? And how does it kind of fit into your infrastructure strategy?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, it’s a great, well first of all, we've always said, we're not a tower company, we're an infrastructure company focused on fiber first, and we happen to think towers are a great add on to that business. So we take a portfolio approach with our carrier customers. And in order to enable the next generation of networks, they need fiber, they need small cells, and they need macro towers.

And we're able to provide all three of those, and we're one of the few companies that can do that. So the tower business is an important component of that toolkit, when we're dealing with the big carriers, including some of the new carriers coming on the scene. And I would say that, we've been very pleased with the amount of demand that we've seen there, not only in terms of developing new towers but also the lease-up that we're seeing on our existing portfolio.

So we’re very pleased with that. And the focus on towers has I think bled into a tremendous amount of private market interest in towers. And you look at valuations for those for tower portfolios. They're 30 times plus cash flow. So and we probably no surprise, we've had a lot of interest expressed in our portfolio from some of these private capital sources. So it validates our strategy, it certainly validates the returns that we expect in that business. So we constantly evaluate that, but it's an important part of our strategy right now.

Brett Feldman

Talk more about private capital because that's an emerging theme in this sector. We've seen some of the public data center operators go form joint ventures where the funding partner is a private source of capital because the cost of capital in the private market is lower than what they're getting in the public market and off the capital fairly well in the public market. So you're getting very attractive terms other than selling off tower portfolio to a private buyer is that came along. Are there other ways you think you can be partnered with private capital providers particularly once you have the Windstream process behind you?

Kenny Gunderman

Definitely, we've and we've talked about this. But so if you look at private market multiples on towers and fiber, they're substantially higher than how they're valued in the public market. And I think one of the things about the Uniti story that that is under appreciated is that we've accumulated a sizable portfolio of fiber, towers and small cells largely through proprietary transactions.

So we haven't, we haven't, we haven't had to pay those enormous multiples to accumulate this really valuable portfolio real estate in a short, very short period of time. But we now have this sort of value arbitrage between what we've accumulated versus what at least the private market is placing on this portfolio.

So that differential creates a lot of opportunity because there is a lot of external capital, private capital, non-traditional sources of capital that are constantly pinging us with opportunities and ideas particularly given that we're actively engaged in the M&A market already.

So there's just a lot of idea flow. And I think for us, we’re proud of the fact that we monetize some of our assets at very high multiples already. And we're constantly focused on ways of optimizing the current portfolio through the lens of what's best for our shareholders.

Brett Feldman

All right. So my last question here is on your dividends, you had paid previously last year about $400 million in dividends. That was, I think, in excess of your free cash flow. So the idea was to be very REIT like and to distribute what you couldn't fund what you needed to grow. In the wake of the Windstream bankruptcy, you adjusted it down to approximately $180 million which was simultaneously the minimum you need to pay out and the maximum you're allowed to payout under different structures.

And so it wasn't really something you selected, it was almost selected for you. And so the question here is, obviously, once you have the Windstream process in your rear view mirror, what do you think the role of a dividend is in your shareholder return considering your growth and your M&A ambition?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, I think the way you characterize it is exactly right, in terms of why the dividend is where it is today. And I would just say once we have resolution on mediation and the discussions there and a lot of this volatility is behind us, we’ll get back to a more normalized dividend level and the dividend and I think more directly to your question, it will continue to be a very important part of our story.

Brett Feldman

I significantly found it was before, do you think there's a balance considering your growth numbers?

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, I think there will definitely be a balance and with respect to the sizing of that dividend, that's obviously a board level discussion. So we'll have to resolve that when the time comes.

Brett Feldman

Okay, thanks for being here.

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, thank you.

Brett Feldman

All right, good luck for the rest of the year.

Kenny Gunderman

Yes, thanks. It’s great. So appreciate. Good luck.