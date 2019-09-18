What The U.S. Vs. California Emissions Battle Is All About: Increasing Your Car Price

Aside from GM, Ford and FCA stocks potentially going to zero, it would also be bad for the environment as fewer people could afford to replace their oldest cars.

Simply put, General Motors, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler would risk being driven into bankruptcy if they saw anywhere near a 28% sales decline.

When Sweden introduced a similar policy on July 1, 2018, car sales fell by 28% in the 12 months that followed. That would cause a society-wide depression in the U.S.

What this is really about, is adding to the price of a new car. It is estimated that California’s policy would add approximately $3,000 to the new car price.

SeekingAlpha reported this morning on the latest move in the U.S. Federal government’s battle with California as to who should have the right to set emissions standards for cars and other vehicles sold: Auto emissions battle rages on

For the uninitiated, you may ask: “What is at stake here, practically speaking?

Cutting through all the rhetoric, there is really only one thing that the investor needs to know about the market impact from this conflict: Will car prices go up or not, perhaps by approximately $3,000 as estimated by many including the U.S. Federal government?

For historical perspective, let’s provide two examples of analogies. First, Cuba.

If you visited Cuba in the several decades following the 1959 revolution, you would have witnessed a car fleet seems to have been frozen in time: For decades, most cars in Cuba were of the pre-1959 kind.

The key reasons for this should be obvious: It was hard to buy a new car. After 1959, it became unaffordable or otherwise difficult for a Cuban person to buy a new one. As a result, they were better off keeping their old cars around.

The second example is a very fresh one: Sweden. Effective July 1, 2018, Sweden imposed new laws taxing regular gasoline/diesel cars heavily. This increased the cost of ownership dramatically for many new cars buyers.

And what happened to Swedish car sales in the 12 months following these new cost increases to Swedish new car buyers? Sales declined 28%, that’s what happened: The Most Radical Car Market In The World 2018-2019: Sweden - Anton Wahlman

There is no way of concluding that the California emissions mandate would tank the U.S. car market (or at least California plus the other states that have said they would follow it) by precisely 28%. Maybe it would be more, maybe it would be less.

And of course the Swedish policy used a different tool than California to accomplish the same goal. In Sweden, they just raised the annual car tax through the roof. In California, they are imposing a mandate that will add to the price of the car. In the end, it amounts to the same thing: The cost of car ownership goes up, and what happens when it costs more to buy and/or own a new car?

You guessed it: Sales go down. In Sweden, they fell by 28% from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, compared to the prior 12 month period. Game, set and match -- in disaster’s favor.

Can you imagine the impact of the U.S. car market falling by anywhere near 28%? People have been pressing the panic button at various points in the last year, when in some months sales have dipped by one-tenth as much.

A 28% decline in the U.S. market, which is close to 17 million units per year at the moment, would take the market down to barely 12 million units. That’s almost a 5 million unit decline.

General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Fiat-Chrysler (FCAU) would be walking up the bankruptcy court steps in a jiffy. The industry would face hundreds of thousands of layoffs, and large factory closings. Remember December 2008?

If California gets its way - and the other dozen states walk with it over the cliff just like lemmings -- U.S. car sales would collapse, and it would throw the U.S. economy not into a recession, but into a depression.

It would also be very harmful to the environment. Adding $3,000 to the price of a $15,000 car will cause fewer people to replace the oldest and most polluting cars in the fleet. Much of the progress in U.S. air quality over the last 45 years, would come to a halt. In other words, to the extent that the California policy purports to be positive for the environment, it would be 180 degrees counterproductive. Anyone visiting Cuba in the last half-century would know this, despite there being some charm seeing pre-1959 cars dominate the traffic scene.

Adding $3,000 to the price of a $15,000 car also has a greater impact than adding the same $3,000 to a $30,000, let alone $60,000 or $90,000 car. This Californian policy of increasing the cost of buying a few car strikes directly at the lowest-income Americans. It’s clearly a policy designed in the Ivory towers of the most affluent California ZIP codes.

There is an alternative path to solving this problem, at least for the non-California (and aligned) states, such as most of the U.S. heartland from Montana to Alabama. This path is for the automakers to simply add $3,000 to the price of every car sold in California and its aligned states -- but not for the cars in the rest of America.

In other words, don’t force people living in North Dakota or Arkansas to pay for an expense that is imposed by a few bureaucrats in Sacramento, CA. But the automakers have not proposed this. Why not? They say they would rather not handle the complexity of different prices in different states.

That is a very bad calculation on the part of the automakers. They handle different sales tax rates in the 50 different U.S. states today, ranging from zero percent to approximately 10%. Setting different two different car prices -- not even 50 -- should not be all that difficult. Automakers don’t charge the same sales taxes to all Americans in all states, just for the sake of simplicity. That would be absurd. Yet, that’s what they propose to do with the costs imposed by California’s cost-increasing emissions mandate.

There is very much at stake in this battle, as reported by Seeking Alpha this morning. Specifically, it could be approximately $3,000 more on the price tag for your next car -- and the huge reduction in sales volume, leading to a U.S. economic depression. GM, Ford and FCA could all go back to being threatened with bankruptcy, plus the associated factory closings and layoffs.

Perhaps if GM, Ford or FCA had any factories in California, they would think differently in Sacramento. But they don’t have any factories there anymore. The only meaningful automakers with a factory in California -- Tesla (TSLA) -- lost $1.1 billion in the first half of 2019 alone. Gee, I wonder why.

