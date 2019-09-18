Amazon's Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response

Amazon has been able to maintain its market share and leadership within the smart speaker segments against Google and Apple.

Amazon (AMZN) has seen a strong sales growth in its smart speaker segment in the last few quarters. The company has not started reporting the exact sales number. However, several reputable research firms have noted the rapid growth of the smart speaker segment. A recent report by CIRP has estimated 52% YoY growth in the installed base of smart speakers. The total installed base according to this report stands at 76 million, up from 50 million in the year-ago quarter. The rapid growth in Echo devices is a big reason behind the faster growth of Amazon Music services compared to Apple (AAPL) and Spotify (SPOT).

We should see another jump in this holiday season as all the major players give bigger discounts to attract customers. Amazon has an advantage in this field as it is able to integrate retail, media, advertising, digital assistant and good quality hardware options. This should improve Prime loyalty and also allow Amazon to improve its margins through higher pricing power in the retail platform and more advertising options.

Market leadership continues

Amazon has been able to hold on to its market leadership position in the smart speaker segment despite strong competition from Google (GOOG) and Apple.

Source: Cirp, Voicebot

One of the reasons could be the massive Prime membership base of Amazon. Prime members get good deals on Echo products and also receive massive discounts when Amazon services are used through Echo. For example, Prime members can use Music Unlimited subscription for Echo products at only $3.99/month. This is 60% less than Spotify and Apple Music.

Fig: Amazon has reported $16.5 billion in subscription revenues in the trailing twelve months. Source: Amazon filings

Further promotions and discounts should link Echo and Prime membership closer together. This increases the moat for Amazon's subscription business and also improves the retention rate. The strong value proposition provided by Echo services through Prime membership will be an important factor during an economic slowdown/recession when customers are looking to reduce their expenses on subscriptions.

Amazon is trying to become a one-stop-shop for retail purchases and other services. The Echo devices are an important part of this strategy as it allows greater loyalty for the various services offered by Amazon. This strategy has been used by Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) in China where they provide all the services within one platform. These include retail, payments, food delivery, entertainment, etc.

Massive monetization opportunity

The smart speaker segment and the entire smart home category has not received as much attention as smartphones. However, smart speakers can have a strong loyalty factor. Customers who have already purchased a smart speaker will prefer to own another smart home device from the same brand as it allows seamless integration of different services at a lower cost. This will be useful for Amazon as it has already built a market leadership position in this segment.

The holiday season in 2018 saw a bump in the installed base which can be seen in the above chart from CIRP. There was close to 30% jump in installed base within a single holiday quarter. It is likely that Amazon and other competitors would try to push their sales of smart speakers in this holiday season through higher discounts. If we see a similar jump in sales, the installed base of smart speakers should easily exceed 100 million by the end of this year. This level of installed base will start having big impact on the consumption pattern of users for various services including retail and streaming content.

Amazon has already released a cheaper version called Echo Show 5. This version is currently being sold at only $64.99 and has received a good rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon with a couple of thousand reviews. Another significant discount during the holiday season could see the price of this display go down below $50. This should improve the value proposition of this device and also allow multiple installations in a single household.

Amazon can afford to sell these devices at low margins or even a loss because it allows the company to monetize other services with higher margins. For example, regular purchases from Echo should improve the pricing power of Amazon's retail platform and also provide an opportunity for highly lucrative advertising.

It would be difficult for Google and Apple to match Amazon because of a lack of an online retail platform.

Controlling the entire ecosystem

Apple has been able to build a highly lucrative Services revenue from App Store and licensing rights because of its tight control over the hardware and software of its products. Goldman Sachs estimated that Google paid Apple a whopping $9.5 billion in the calendar year 2018 as traffic acquisition cost. This revenue stream would probably be pure profits for Apple.

We could see a similar revenue stream from Amazon in the next few years. Amazon's control over Echo products and services will increase in the next few years. Currently, it has a 70% market share within smart speaker category which has an installed base of 76 million according to CIRP. Hence, Amazon's installed base comes close to 50 million if we look at CIRP data. This should easily expand to over 100 million by the end of 2020 if the current growth trend continues within the smart speaker segment.

Amazon could also build a similar licensing revenue as new services from other platforms are promoted on Echo. This would help in the improvement of margins and building another profitable revenue driver for the company.

Amazon is also investing massively to build its streaming content business. According to the recent earnings report, Amazon has spent $3.5 billion in the last two quarters on video and music expense. A strong market share of Echo devices will help the company control the delivery mechanism for these services. This will increase the possibility to improve margins through better monetization using advertising, licensing, etc.

Amazon's management could start sharing more numbers about Echo devices and the impact it has on Prime membership, streaming services, and the retail platform.

Investor Takeaway

Amazon has been able to maintain its market share in the rapidly growing smart speaker segment. The company is launching new products at attractive prices which should help to strengthen its market dominance in this segment. We should see the total installed base of Echo devices cross 100 million in the next few quarters. This will give Amazon new opportunities to monetize its services and get tighter control over its ecosystem.

Advertising has been one of the biggest contributors to the improvement in margins in the last few quarters. Echo devices and the smart home category can be another big profit center for the company which will drive margins and EPS higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.