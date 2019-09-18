DataDog - One Of The Fastest Dogs In The Kennel

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more here.

What is DataDog

DataDog (DDOG) is a software company that offers solutions that monitor infrastructure, analyze application performance and provide log management. It competes across the infrastructure software space with solutions that are aimed at application performance management, at log monitoring and at infrastructure monitoring. Most recently the company has released products that provide for what the company calls “experience monitoring” and a network performance management product.

It is likely that DDOG shares will become a foundation of high-growth tech portfolios. The company has unique qualities that should make of interest to growth investors. The company has an exceptionally efficient sales model which has led to financial results that are far superior to that of most tech IPO’s at this time. It is also appears to be that DDOG has been the first company to have developed a multi-aspect solution to the problems of monitoring performance as software is developed and deployed. The company calls out its “3 pillars of observability” which can be observed on a single pane of glass. Self-evidently, it is this rather unique product offering that in turn has lead to a super-efficient sales model.

Should readers own the shares? With valuations of many high-growth It names in flux, it is hard to suggest a simple answer to that question. But if readers want to own high-growth IT shares, this is one they will come to sooner or later, given the opportunities that are inherent in this strategy. I will discuss valuation in some more detail later in this article.

The company has provided a planned price of $19-$22 share for 24 million shares. Both of those numbers are likely to be higher, and first day prices for the shares will doubtless be higher still. There is almost certain to be strong institutional interest in this name, and while the float is greater than that of some other recent IPO’s such as Fastly(FSLY), initially it is likely that demand will be greater than supply. I have tried to determine a price at which I would be a buyer of the shares-basically in the mid-high $20 range. But that price is predicated on the current malaise of valuation for hyper-growth names. Longer-term investors who want to invest in IT will find this a compelling investment with excellent growth and a strong competitive moat, I believe.

DataDog basically set out to create a platform that has broad appeal to developers, operations managers and business line managers. To accomplish that, it has built a product that is self-serve in nature and supposedly can be installed in minutes. (I am sure they weren’t thinking of someone like this writer in that statement). And the concept of having a platform that offers all the monitoring and analysis of logs in a single platform is more unique than might be understood. At the moment, the prospectus says that 60% of DataDog's new customers are landing with more than a single product, and that compares to 15% just a year ago.

The company has not only developed software of appeal, but it has been exceptionally proficient in building and selling new products. And DataDog has many users who use the product across all different environments, including the public cloud, the private cloud, on-prem and hybrid It is not a single element of the platform that is unique, but the ability users have to look at their entire IT operation holistically and on a single pane of glass that differentiates DDOG from its many competitors, most of whom offer siloed solutions that focus on a single component of the IT operations paradigm.

Looked at holistically, the company has been offering the right set of products at the right time with an efficient sales motion. That has lead to exceptional growth and to non-GAAP profits and positive cash flow. Last quarter, the company reported year-on-year growth of about 85% and sequential growth was 19%. The company is focused on enterprise buyers (72% of its revenue came from the cohort of buyers spending more than $100k in ARR) and it has successfully launched new products to sustain growth with newer products representing 35% of revenues. It most recently reported a dollar based net retention rate of 146%-about as high as one typically sees for that metric..

Overall, last quarter saw an acceleration in the growth rate of ARR. ARR, grew by $52 million last quarter, compared to $35 million the prior quarter. That is a growth rate of 82% in the company’s last reported quarter year-on-year-and growth appears to be accelerating over the past year. While the company is certainly not likely to project a full year growth rate of 80%, I am inclined to believe it will achieve that kind of growth, That will take 12 month forward revenues to a range of $425-$450 million. I am going to use a 3 year estimated growth rate of just below 50% in my valuation calculation. That is probably conservative, but I deliberately cap 3 year growth rates at 50% and as Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) and Zoom (ZM) are currently achieving faster growth than DDOG, I will evaluate this company using 49% growth.

The company has a partnership agreement with AWS in which the DDOG has some minimum purchase obligations through 2022. AWS and DDOG do compete in some areas of their offerings-particularly in the area of network monitoring. At this point, I do not believe the competition between DDOG and AWS will prove meaningful.

The company suggests that its TAM is $35 billion. Regardless of my attitude about TAM, I think it is fair to say that the opportunity for DDOG is one of the largest that exists for an emerging enterprise software company. At the moment, DDOG is the 3rd fastest recent IPO, with revenue growth falling slightly below those shooting starts.

Many analysts look at something called a sales efficiency ratio. DDOG’s sales efficiency which indicates a payback of 9.6 months on sales and marketing spend is the 2nd greatest of recent IPO’s-the shortest payback turned out to be Zoom. This in turn has allowed the company to reach non-GAAP profitability at a very early stage of its evolution. Remarkably, at least to this writer, DDOG has spend just $21 million in capital to reach an implied ARR of $333 million. The financial efficiency of that metric is multiples better than average for most new software companies.

The question of valuation

I would prefer to focus as much of this article as possible on DataDog. But this is an article about investing in that company, and it is hard to avoid commenting on macro trends in evaluating highly valued IT names. DataDog shares will inevitably wind up selling at some percentage of the valuation of the highest growth cohort of IT shares. The company has a combination of growth, profitability and outlook, that should place it near the top of that cohort. I would suggest it will sell for slightly less than the absolute highest valued names such as Zoom and Crowdstrike-but not much less on an EV/S basis. My suggestion for acquiring a position is to do so in a disciplined fashion that involves scaling into the name. The precise price paid for each purchase will be less important, if there is a spread and if readers consider the shares a core, long-term holding. If DDOG shares spike into the empyrean, blue or otherwise, I will simply wait out the froth and the supply/demand imbalance.

I do not pretend to have a specific answer as to what the “right” valuation for DDOG shares might be. I believe the technology that the company has developed and its highly efficient go-to-market strategy will warrant premiums beyond the valuations of most other infrastructure vendors, including ones I recommend such as Splunk (SPLK). But the question of how high is high, is not one I can readily and credibly answer in the wake of the share price action of what are considered highly valued IT shares in the past weeks.

In the last several weeks the question of valuation has become one causing significant angst amongst investors in the IT space. Share prices of most of the higher-growth, more highly valued IT names have seen a startling turn-around with falls averaging 25-30% or perhaps more since recent highs set at the end of July. The pace of the retreat has slackened a bit but certainly not reversed. The two highest growth companies that I follow, Zoom and Crowdstrike reported stellar quarters but their share prices have retreated by 24% and 35% respectively. This has brought their EV/S ratios down to the low-mid 20X range on a forward 12 month basis-hardly cheap, but then again how many companies of some scale have been able to achieve growth of almost 100% in revenues. And companies with the merest whisper of a controversial earnings reports such as Mongo (MDB), and Pager Duty (PD) have seen their shares fall by between 30%-50%.

I have read much that has been written regarding a valuation bubble. I part company with many of these authors because a bubble implies that the underlying asset is one of froth and speculation. Both CRWD and ZM, for example, are very real companies whose growth is not been puffed and is very close to triple digits. I have gone through bubbles-the one in 1999-2000 was dramatic enough for one lifetime. The difference between then and now is that the companies of those eras simply were froth and smoke and mirrors without much in the way of revenue and users found it very difficult to achieve real ROI or to implement the software. They had “eyeballs” and “clicks” but no money was being spent on their solutions-or if it was, much of it wound up getting wasted with a plethora of shelfware. Some readers might remember “B to B” names such as ITWO and Manugistics.

This era does not feature companies such as those which would never get funded or pass muster by investment banks. So, my view of a bubble is partially informed by having lived through one and comparing that era to this one.

I think it is fair to say that the next stock market crash I experienced-that of the financial crisis-was a function of a real-estate bubble and not a stock market bubble. It may have been just as painful for investors to deal with-but when inspected in any detail, the analogs break down. The implosion of the financial sector at that time had many impacts and more than a few proximate causes-but it is hard to suggest that this era is similar to that in terms of the outlook for higher-growth tech companies.

Currently, the theory that seems to be imploding valuations relates to expectations of a recession. The recession, so it is said, will be caused by our trade war with the Chinese. One forecaster at DB said that the chance of a recession in the next 2 years is 80% and the efforts of the Fed and other central banks to improve the performance of the economy will not be successful. I personally do not find the argument to be one with which I concur. But I don’t write economic blogs and I am sure the views of the DB economist are regarded by some as representing sound scholarship. That said, rising retail sales and personal income and employment and industrial production as well as a bounce in consumer expectations are not usually thought of as harbingers of an economic contraction.

What strikes me as a bit more difficult to understand is the correlation between growth and recession susceptibility. It is difficult for me to imagine that lower growth companies will have less susceptibility to recessions in terms of their growth, than higher growth companies. Rather than reprise the argument in detail, I will simply state, that for example, if a recession comes, it will be hard to believe that its impact will be greater on MongoDB (MDB) than on Oracle (ORCL). Or that a recession will strike Workday (WDAY) with greater impact than IBM (IBM). And finally, that a recession will have more of an impact on a company like DataDog than some of its less enabled competitors. It is a matter of productivity for developers, systems administrators, and business line managers. The ROI that installing DDOG produces seemingly ought to minimize the growth impact to be logically anticipated for this company from a recession whose genesis is a Chinese trade war.

There are certainly IT vendors who have seen cyclical demand for their products-think PTC (PTC) and Aspen (AZPN)-but that has not been the case for companies selling solutions whose deployment is characterized by both high ROI and rapid time to benefit. A project involving the use of DDOG is likely to see benefits for users in literally weeks-many times hours, and the measured ROI of optimizing the performance of a network almost always ranks amongst the highest rated of IT projects.

I think self-evidently that DDOG, while likely to achieve a high valuation, will do so because it has long-term sustainable growth and a very efficient business model. But at least equal to that in importance is that the Fed is likely cutting interest rates-as much as 4 times in the balance of this year according to interest rate futures, coupled with negative interest rates in ECB as well as a resumption of Quantitative Easing. This has almost always resulted in a positive impact on asset valuations and particularly the valuation of what seem to be risk assets, and I have no reason to believe that lower interest rates will have the most positive impact on companies whose returns are built on sustainable long-term growth, i.e. a name such as DDOG.

DataDog’s product strategy and competitive moat

Currently DDOG offers 5 sets of solutions. Users can buy one, or all or some combination. It is the fact that the company offers 5 solutions sets that has led to the very high dollar based net expansion rate and the efficient selling motion.

The 5 product categories include the following:

Infrastructure monitoring: This is DDOG’s original and flagship product that provides real-time monitoring of IT infrastructure across different cloud and hybrid environments. Users are able to track the performance/availability of apps with the data concerning performance metrics in a single repository regardless of environment. There are many competitors in the space, but certainly DDOG is considered amongst the leaders. I have linked here, to a Gartner Peer Review, if readers are interested. Application Performance Monitoring: This product is a couple of years old and it competes against many other vendors who offer similar technology. I am led to wonder if DDOG’s product had something to do with the miss at New Relic (NEWR). DataDog’s APM product may not be any better than that offered by NEWR, but as part of a platform capability it is considered “good enough” and it is the platform capability that is the differentiator-not feature/function comparisons. Log Management: This solution set is only a year old. Just how much of DataDog’s revenues come from this specific set of solutions is not really known by outsiders at this point. Is it better than what a user can buy from Splunk or Elastic these days? I doubt it. Is it part of a single vendor platform approach which may be a strategy of many users? I assume that is where it will come into play. User experience monitoring: This is a brand new bit of functionality that has just gone into general availability. It can both simulate the experience of customers and the actual monitoring of user experiences. It might be said to offer competitive solutions to those of other monitoring software vendors going from Atlassian (TEAM) to Pager Duty (PD). I doubt that it is supposed to be best of breed-the reason customers choose it, will be to enhance their overall network visibility. Network Performance Monitoring: This is still in beta and offers the analysis of network traffic. It is called lightweight which essentially means that overhead of the monitoring function will not degrade network performance.

I think it is important to note that there is no particular suggestion by this writer that any of these 5 solutions is actually “better” than similar solutions offered by a host of competitors. It would really not be feasible to provide anything like a comprehensive competitive review of DDOG vs. each competitor it deals with-and to a certain extent it would not be relevant. What I think fair to say is that DDOG has 5 good solutions, they are available on a single platform, they work well together along with an additional 350 integrations, and the platform is very scalable and exceptionally easy to install. Currently, the platform is monitoring 10 trillion events a day, suggesting it is amassing a huge data base that can be used for AI applications. The company has a page in the S-1 that depicts these integrations in the form of a collage-something for investors-although it is scarcely visible to the naked eye. Perhaps it might be more useful as an art piece on in the office of a CIO (Lol).

What is important, beyond the graphics, is that DataDog, self-evidently has more of a self-serve sales model, and users can install the solution and start getting benefits in moments. While certainly, DDOG and Alteryx are not analogs, in some ways, particularly the way DDOG sells, and the ease of its deployments, it is following the Alteryx playbook.

I want to close this segment by commenting that being positive on DDOG, does not necessitate being negative on their competitors. This is a very large market-almost so large that TAM statistics are meaningless. The market for IT operations management is said by Gartner to be $37 billion. DDOG, uses the $35 billion TAM I mentioned earlier-but their methodology is unusually crabbed.

Just because DDOG competes against Splunk and Elastic is no reason why all 3 investments can’t be successful given the size of those vendors and the overall size of the opportunity. I personally own Splunk and Elastic, and may wind up owning DDOG as well depending on how the IPO prices.

The DataDog business model

I do not like to use superlatives or hyperbole, but the DDOG model is really best of class. Just how much that will play into valuation I can’t say-but this is an exceptional company when it comes to the combination of growth and profitability. To a certain extent the DDOG model resembles that of Atlassian. It spends lots of money on research and development, and relatively less money on sales and marketing. That said, it is still early days for DDOG, and it does spend a substantial proportion of revenues on sales and marketing. Presumably, as it reaches scale, the sales and marketing percentage will come down, leaving a company with a high level of operating profits and free cash flow.

VC’s like to use a metric that relates the cash investment to ARR. Usually, companies with a ratio of 1 are considered to be relatively efficient. The calculation for that metric for this company is almost 16X-and no, that is not a typo. This company does have salespeople and sales teams, but it has a self-service sales model to some degree, and users can deploy it the DDOG modules themselves, and they apparently like it-not only is the dollar based net expansion rate very high, but the gross retention rate-basically the churn metric, is very low with churn measured in the low to mid single digits.

Any time companies actually have 146% net retention ratios (the figure for last quarter and last year as it happens) with low churn, the return on additional sales expense will almost certainly be extraordinary. VC’s use calculations for payback periods when it comes to sales and marketing expense. Based on the data in the S-1, the payback period on sales and marketing expense has been running at 9 months. There isn’t too much more I might say.

Just for the record, DDOG spends about 43% of its revenues on sales and marketing, a figure that is well below the average for most new IPO’s. The company has been able to get lots of leverage from its research and development spend, and that metric is somewhat high at 31%. General and administrative costs are quite low at 9% of revenue. All in, this company is growing at 80%+ which is almost the same as Zoom and Crowdstrike-but it actually breaks even doing so, and is not burning any material amount of cash.

The company is around cash flow break even. It has been able to achieve that level of financial performance because of the very rapid growth of billings. The growth of deferred revenues most recently has been 54%. The company does prepay hosting services which has tended to be a substantial use of cash in recent periods.

The Company’s Management team/What should investors pay for the shares?

DataDog has an experienced management team. Its’ CEO Olivier Pomel has a rather extensive background in IT engineering. The co-founder of the business, Alexis Le-Quoc is the CTO and was one of the founders of the DevOps movement. The two leaders attended Ecole-Centrale-Paris. The CFO, David Obstler has a lengthy background in the technology space. The head of sales, Dan Fougere was most recently in a similar position at Medallia (MDLA) and has extensive IT Sales Leadership background. The company is headquartered in New York, but it has an extensive presence in France

The company is offering 24 million shares through the IPO, with an additional 3.6 million share option. That will leave the company with a bit more than 290 million shares outstanding after the offering. The company, like most other companies with recent IPO's has chosen a 2-tier structure for its shares. I deplore this trend, and think it should be made illegal, but it is the world as it is, and not as it should be.

The offering price has been set at between $19-$22/share. As mentioned, I anticipate that the company will be able to generate $425-$450 million of revenue over the next year (through 6/30/20) although most estimates from brokerages will be lower. My guess is that the company will be growing at 65%+ by the end of the forecast period, although that could be conservative.

The company’s market cap, based on the top of the offering range would be around $6.5 billion. I would be surprised of the shares didn’t sell at an EV/S of 20X given all the investment merits of this business. So, despite the pullback in highly valued shares, I think the company might realistically expect seeing shares reach more than $30/share at some point in the near future after the offering. If the risk-off sentiment abates, that figure could realistically be higher.

My guess is that DataDog will wind up in the portfolios of most institutions in the growth and IT areas. It seems to have the right products and the right go-to-market strategy. I intend to become a shareholder at an appropriate price-but I have no intention of chasing the name. The CEO has a pre-IPO stake of 14% and various VC’s most notably ICONIQ, OpenView and Index are the largest of the VC holders, with Index holding 20% of the shares pre-offering. At some point, there will be plenty of shares for sale. DataDog is clearly a thought leader in its categories and is establishing a strong and profitable franchise. Readers looking for a great long-term infrastructure commitment in the IT world need to go no further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLK, ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.