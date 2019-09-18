America's #1 Corporate Jet Abuser?

R. Philip Bixby, CEO There's so many times I've let you down So many times I've played around I tell you now, they don't mean a thing Ev'ry place I go, I'll think of you Ev'ry song I sing, I'll sing for you When I come back, I'll bring your wedding ring So kiss me and smile for me Tell me that you'll wait for me Hold me like you'll never let me go 'Cause I'm leavin' on a jet plane Don't know when I'll be back again Oh babe, I hate to go. - Leaving on a Jet Plane

Kansas City Life has long been a family affair. Walter E. “Ed” Bixby was named president of Kansas City Life in 1939 and things have been kept in the family ever since. He named his son J.R. Bixby president in 1964. In 1990, it was Walter E. “Walt” Bixby’s turn. In 1998, it was time for R. Philip Bixby – the grand-grandson of the third president and the fourth Bixby in a row to get to be president. R. Philip Bixby’s tenure as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kansas City Life (OTC:KCLI) has born all of the trappings of a life blessed by nepotism – a sinecure within palatial headquarters and corporate jets available at his leisure.

Roatan Island

According to Tripadvisor (TRIP), Roatan Island is “a playground for lovers of water sports”. Recommended activities include scuba diving, deep sea fishing, and zip lining before sipping a sunset cocktail by the beach. It is a perfect spot is you’ve tired of taking your corporate jet to the Cayman Islands, Hawaii, Iceland, etc. and want a change of pace. If you'd like to learn more, then ask KCLI management all about it as it was one of their many destinations this past quarter.

If you walked past the stone lions guarding the company’s magnificent façade, you would be forgiven for assuming that this is a $321 billion company. Few would guess at the reality that it is in fact a $321 million company that earned $5 million last quarter (and only $4 million of that was core earnings).

Some might consider it odd for such a company to own a twin-jet Falcon 2000.

The average purchase price is $6 million – more than the entire company earned last quarter. Fortunately, management agreed to get rid of it… because they had just bought a better jet! Presenting the Falcon 2000S:

A Falcon 2000S typically runs about $25 million, so why would you make the change? To start, the newer jet can carry a heavier payload. It has a range of about 3,600 nautical miles, about 500 miles further than the older model. This allows users to reach favorite locations such as Iceland and Hawaii. Most importantly, it is fast! It can travel at Mach 0.8 to get you to your favorite spot without delay. A particularly prized advantage of this model is its ability to land at airports in exotic locales with steep approaches and short runways (relevant to approximately 0 legitimate business trips, but lots of fun vacation spots). On the other hand, it burns even more fuel – 263 gallons per hour instead of 259 on the older model which, you will no doubt agree, is a small price to pay (as long as you are not the one paying). If you would like to learn more about the life of Kansas City Life’s CEO, the check out this stunning video from Dessault on his latest ride.

I love his choice in jets and apparently he does, too. Here are the most recent flights from the past 90 days (a period in which the company earns $5 million):

Kansas City, MO Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Medford, OR Salt Lake City, UT Kansas City, MO Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Roatan Island, IB, HN Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Casper, WY Kansas City, MO Riverton, WY Kansas City, MO Milwaukee, WI Kansas City, MO Morristown, NJ Kansas City, MO Columbus, OH Kansas City, MO Lincoln, NE Kansas City, MO Savannah, GA Kansas City, MO

(Source: Publicly Available Sources Prepared by Third Parties)

That offers a glimpse into the Bixbys jet setting lives with other junkets to Hawaii and Europe.

Meanwhile, shares languish at less than half of their book value.

Shareholders have essentially given up, but it doesn’t have to be this way. There are two solutions to today’s problems at KCLI. First, they could act like the stewards of a publicly owned company – hire for merit and fly on coach. Sell the plane. Sell the building. Heck – sell the lions. Or alternatively, keep acting like the owners of a private company with stone lions, fancy real estate, corporate jets and nepotism from here to Reykjavík. They could even upgrade the jet. Just take the company private first. Competently managed, there is no reason for this to trade at less than book value. Take it private at book, then your vacations will become none of my business.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

