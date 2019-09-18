ADT's Debt Refinancing Will Give It Breathing Room

ADT Inc (ADT) is a stock that I have been writing positively about since early 2019. The argument that I have presented is that the company is the dominant residential security company and it is growing organically and through acquisition in the commercial security, fire & safety space. However, the stock price declined significantly after Q2 2019 results were reported since the company missed on earnings even though ADT beat on revenue. But saying that, the company’s commercial business is healthy, and the residential segment is relatively stable despite the new competition from the do-it-yourself space. One major overhang on this stock is the large amount of debt, which stood at $10,091M at the end of Q2 2019 giving a net leverage ratio of 4.1X, as seen in the chart below. The debt maturity profile was not favorable as $4,414M was due in 2022 and $2,236M was due in 2023, as seen in the chart below. However, ADT recently announced a debt refinancing that will pay off debt due in 2020 and extend the maturity profile. This will give the company some breathing room allowing it to grow the commercial business as it focuses on fire & safety.

ADTs Debt Refinancing Is Making Progress

ADT has been systematically reducing high interest rate debt and improving its debt maturity profile since the IPO. The company finished 2017 with $11,262M in total debt + preferred securities, a leverage ratio of 4.7X, and a fixed-to-floating ratio of 70%/30%. The high leverage ratio, high interest rate debt, and high fixed-to-floating ratio combined with a lack of profitability presented risk to the company. But by end of 2018, ADT’s efforts reduced total debt to $10,270M and the fixed-to-floating ratio improved to 86%/14%. The $750M of preferred securities, which had a high dividend payment, were paid off with a fairly large redemption premium.

ADT has been busy in 2019 from the perspective of debt refinancing. The company significantly reduced the total amount of 2nd Lien Notes from $2,546M at end of Q3 2018 to $1,246M at end of Q2 2019. These loans had an onerous interest rate of 9.25% while the new debt had an interest rate of 5.35% and 5.75%. So, the effect was to significantly reduce interest payments and improve cash flow requirements. Furthermore, the company paid off $500M of the 1st Lien Notes maturing in 2022. Hence, ADT no longer had a quarterly principal payment obligation. On another positive note the leverage ratio was now down to 4.1X and the fixed-to-floating ratio was improved to 97%/3%. However, that still left a fairly large amount of debt due in 2022 and ADT lacks the cash flow and cash on hand to pay this down by then.

But ADT announced last week further debt refinancing that will remove this overhang and push the debt maturity profile out. Specifically, ADT

…priced its offering of an additional $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% first-priority senior secured notes due 2026, which represents an increase of $100 million from the aggregate principal amount previously disclosed, issued under the existing indenture…

The company intends to

…use the proceeds from the Offering and the Credit Agreement Amendment, as well as borrowings under the Issuer’s revolving credit facility, to (I) refinance approximately $3,414 million aggregate principal amount of term loans due 2022 outstanding under the First Lien Credit Agreement with approximately $3,110 million aggregate principal amount of term loans due 2026, subject to the repayment, extension or refinancing with longer maturity debt of certain of the Issuer’s other indebtedness, (II) repurchase or redeem the outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of 2020 Notes in full...

The net effect is to push the requirement to refinance the large amount of 1st Lien Term Loans due in 2022 out to 2026. Now only $1,000M is due in 2022. The second important aspect is that the $300M of 1st Lien Notes due in 2020 will be paid off. With these changes ADT’s debt profile will look much flatter out to 2023 when the 2nd Lien Notes and other debt are due. These actions give a runway of several years for the company to grow the commercial business.

ADT Is Positioning the Commercial Business for Growth

The debt refinancing was combined with two important announcements for ADT Commercial. First, the company announced a formal leadership team for ADT Commercial. This is important as the company pursues larger national accounts. Secondly, ADT announced the acquisition of Systems Group and Fusion Fire Protection. This expands ADT’s presence outside of commercial security and squarely into fire protection & safety. In addition to security, the Red Hawk acquisition gave ADT a strong nationwide foothold in fire & security. ADT has been building on this acquisition by adding Design/Systems Group in May 2019 and now Systems Group and Fusion Fire Protection. So, the Red Hawk acquisition combined with these recent acquisitions will position ADT for growth in the commercial space. But importantly, the company is not dependent only on security and is increasingly focusing on fire & safety. From this context, ADT is becoming a roll-up in this space as it continues acquisitions.

Final Thoughts on ADT

Overall, I believe that ADT is undervalued. The stock price has been pressured by the lack of profitability and the debt overhang. In an earlier article, I discussed that profitability has been impacted by Goodwill impairment, losses on debt extinguishment, and high interest payments. These items will likely be reduced over the next few years as the debt refinancing efforts and costs are reduced. But as we approach the end of 2019, it looks like profitability will be pushed off into 2020, which I previously identified as the main risk. Importantly though, the debt refinancing provides greater near-term clarity for the debt profile. In addition, the two aforementioned acquisitions will increase the amount of commercial revenue from 20% of total revenue making the company less dependent on the residential market. Furthermore, the recent acquisitions will provide platforms for the company to grow once fully integrated. Hence, I am a buyer of this stock and remain long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.