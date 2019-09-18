Eldorado Gold: There's No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

This new development indicates that more talks will be needed. I recommend trading the stock short-term until we get a final decision.

On September 16, 2019, we got more details from the new Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. More compromise will need to be conceded by Eldorado Gold.

On September 3, Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece. But, it is only the beginning.

Picture: Skouries mine in Greece. Courtesy of Mining.com

1 - The Greek assets snapshot

It all started like a fairy tale. Once upon a time, Eldorado Gold (EGO) decided to acquire European Goldfields Ltd. (on December 18, 2011). Surprisingly, It was six years before George Burns, the company's current CEO, was hired by the company. This particular hiccup was attributable to Paul Wright, now happily retired with a small fortune.

European Goldfields is a precious metal development company with attributable gold reserves of 9.2 million ounces and multi-stage assets located in Greece, Romania, and Turkey. The company currently operates the Stratoni mine in Greece and is developing the Skouries and Olympias projects in Greece and the Certej project in Romania. European Goldfields is also partnered with Aktor SA, the largest construction company in Greece.

The total transaction value was C$2.5 billion, which was US$2.4 billion at the time of the deal. Eldorado Gold paid 56.5% premium of the European Goldfield shares which were trading under VWAP on the Toronto Stock exchange. And yes, Eldorado Gold got the Certej project as an "extra bonus" in Romania.

The investment takeaway is that I recommend trading EGO short-term until the company and the Greek government get to a solid agreement in writing.

What a deal!

More than US$2 billion for so many George C. Parker's mirific projects concentrated in one unique gem called "European Goldfields."

Note: George Parker was the con man who sold the Brooklyn Bridge and was sentenced to life in prison.

Unfortunately, no one went to Sing Sing this time, and everyone got his/her share of the pie and more, with one small exception: the shareholders.

Just a few highlights indicated at the time by the company are quite striking (from the release):

Leading growth profile with expected annualized production growth of 30% over the next four years, reaching over 1.5 million ounces of gold production by 2015



Strongly enhances Eldorado’s project pipeline and globally diversifies European Goldfields’ existing development projects with high-quality mines and near-term producing projects



Ability to finance planned growth opportunities with a current balance sheet and strong cash flows from existing production



Eldorado’s dividend will remain unchanged with an enhanced ability for growth as European Goldfields’ development projects are built



Exceptional re-valuation opportunity driven by compelling valuation, growth potential, transaction rationale, and management track record.

It is hard to find one single sentence above that we could qualify as reasonably correct. And yet, some unaware investors bought the package with both hands not realizing that it was a ticking bomb.

Seven years later, Eldorado was praised as the worst-performing Canadian gold stocks in 2018. The stock lost a whopping 85% of its value since Mr. Burns left Goldcorp Inc, where he was the chief operating officer, COO, at the end of 2016, prior to joining Eldorado in February 2017.

George Burns was named CEO in April 2017. The stock reached a record low of $2.64 on January 23, 2019.

The last nail in the coffin was due to another hiccup from Mr. Burns, when Eldorado Gold selected to go ahead and build a costly mill at Kışladağ mine in Turkey,

The controversial decision came in October 2018.

The Mill Project is expected to cost $520 million, including $384 million for the mill, $75 million for pre-stripping, and $61 million in contingency and growth allowance.

By the way, Kışladağ mine was the company flagship operation until mining stopped abruptly in April 2018. It raised many financial issues that the company was not able to answer adequately, and shareholders had merely enough.

However, on January 31, 2019, Eldorado Gold announced a fundamental "change in direction," which was at the crux of the excellent EGO rebound to as high as $10. Suddenly, out of nowhere, the company found a way to mine Kisladag for another few years without building a mill at a considerable expense.

With this new direction adopted, the company provided an entirely new strategy at Kışladağ which brings total production in 2019 to between 390K Oz to 420K Oz, with total capex spend for 2019 expected to be only $93 million.

2 - The Greek assets and production

The company is indicating two producing mines in Greece and some projects:

Olympias mine producing Gold, Silver, Lead, and Zinc. Production is expected to be 50k-55k ounces of payable gold at operating costs of $550-650 per ounce. Stratoni mine producing Silver, Lead, and Zinc. The mine is expected to process 210,000 tonnes of ore at grades 6% lead, 9% zinc and 165 grams per tonne silver in 2019. Skouries, which is a controversial gold/copper project, moved into care and maintenance on 9 November 2017. EGO owns 95% of the shares Perama Hill, which is a gold/silver deposit (106K Au Oz and 98K Ag Oz per year) put on care and maintenance in 2016.

As you can see below, the share attributable to Greece was 7.54% of the total output in 2Q'19. Olympias, Skouries, and Stratoni are called the Kassandra Mines.

The Olympias ramp-up had been a significant disappointment with meager gold production well below expectation. The production achieved in 2018 was 46,750 Oz well below the expected 55k to 65k ounces, and the company posted only 16,852 Oz for the first half of 2019.

As we can see below, Olympias production in 2Q'19 was depressing, and the company seems unable to fix the issue.

3 - The Greek assets: What to expect?

On September 3, Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries and Olympias mines in Greece.

This was possible after the Syriza Government was finally ousted from power and was replaced by New Democracy, which promised to release the permits. The new Greek political power adopted a more constructive attitude toward Eldorado Gold but only "in part." Eldorado Gold said:

Eldorado is working with the Greek government to achieve the necessary conditions required to restart full construction at the Skouries Project. These include a stable regulatory framework and assurances that provide appropriate foreign direct investor protection and dispute resolution as well as regulatory approval for subsequent permits and technical studies.

On September 16, 2019, we got more details from the new Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. He said to Reuters:

We want to move ahead with a contract which, on the one hand, will send a business-friendly message, and on the other hand, a contract that will secure more jobs, more royalties and clear environmental protection for the region in line with European standards, There are negotiations right now. What we have told Eldorado Gold is that we don't want these negotiations to slow down, but it also depends on the proposals they will present. We cannot reach an agreement at any expense

In short, they want more money, more jobs, and a high standard in environmental protection. And they used the famous "but." What a surprise.

However, all we can say is that it will take some time to finalize a deal, but it will be a deal at the end of the day, hopefully. It is progress.

However, Eldorado Gold is open to talking about a new royalty scheme.

Eldorado Gold CEO George Burns has said the company is open to negotiations with the Greek government and described the royalty payments in the country as “modestly in the middle of the range worldwide.” The company had been stuck at an impasse with the previous leftist government over plans to build an ore processing plant at its development in Skouries, but the new regime appears to be more receptive of giving this the go-ahead.

More interesting is that at the Denver Gold Form, George Burns said that the company is seeking a strategic partner. He is seeking a partnership primarily to help fund the $680 million outstanding development cost for the project.

4 - What is the actual Royalty and Tax paid in Greece by Eldorado Gold?

According to March 29, 2019, 40F SEC filing (for Olympias):

The royalty is calculated on a sliding scale tied to metal prices in Euros. At $1,275 / oz Au, $17 / oz Ag, $2,250 / tonne Pb and $2,500 / tonne Zn and an exchange rate of €1.2: US$1, Hellas Gold would pay a royalty of approximately 1.5% on Au revenues, 1.5% on Ag revenues, 1.0% on Pb revenues and 1.0% on Zn revenues. The corporate income tax rate for Greek companies for 2018 was 29%. This is legislated to drop by 1% per annum until it reaches 25% in fiscal year 2022.

For Skouries, it is the same thing with a royalty of 0.5% on Copper revenues.

5 - Conclusion and Technical Analysis

New names, new political party, new pledge but the Sirtaki continues with the same bouzouki in the background. It looks like a tough negotiation ahead.

Forget about the €750 million in compensation from the Greek State sent on September 2018. Eldorado Gold is negotiating more tax, more royalties and will face the same environmentalists' intransigence who seemed silent right now, but for how long?

Hopefully, Eldorado Gold will get a deal. An agreement that will protect the company from a "change in mind." But will it be possible? Let's be positive but not credulous.

Now, George Burns is "seeking a strategic partner to help fund the $680 million outstanding development cost for the project."

This is another occurrence of wishful thinking that will not be possible, in my opinion. Who will be willing to invest such an enormous amount of cash in this country? No, Eldorado Gold will probably be alone in this endeavor from start to finish. Worse, it will be handled with weak management that has been proven inadequate and unprepared in the past (Kışladağ for one).

It means a great deal of future equity financing. Be prepared and trade EGO!

Technical Analysis

EGO is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $10.75 and line support at $8.15.

I do not agree with the line support indicated by Finviz, which should be a parallel to the line resistance (violet) using the recent low.

I see an intermediate resistance around $9 now, and I recommend selling a little at this level. By the way, the line resistance should use August and September and not April; this change slightly lowers the direction of the resistance.

Ascending channels are usually short-term bullish. However, in this case, I believe a decisive breakout on the downside could occur depending on the strength of the future gold price and the risk of equity financing coming our way.

It is challenging to predict lower support in case of a crossing of the support at $8.15. I believe $7.25-$7.45 could hold, but it is only theoretical and will depend on the gold price and future move from the company. Conclusion: watch gold price like a hawk and be reasonable in your expectation.

