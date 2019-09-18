Alibaba Is About To Hit A Major Milestone

Alibaba’s Cloud Computing segment should hit $10 billion revenue rate by end of 2020 which will be a big milestone for the company and the stock.

Alibaba is also gaining a tailwind in the cloud segment due to new challenges faced by its arch-rival Tencent.

The operating margin loss from cloud segment declined from 44% in the year-ago quarter to 19% in the latest quarter.

Alibaba (BABA) has reported rapid growth in cloud segment for the past few quarters. However, recent earnings report showed a bigger improvement in the operating margin metric in this segment. The operating margin loss in the year-ago quarter was a staggering 44%. This has now come down to a loss margin of 19%. At the same time, the annualized revenue is now $4.5 billion which puts it among the top cloud players globally.

Alibaba’s management has shown a strong focus on cloud segment. There is a wide gap in margins between Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS and Alibaba Cloud. If Alibaba is able to reduce this gap over the next few quarters, we should see a substantial jump in overall margins. This will also help in improving the bullish sentiment towards the stock. Investors should closely watch the performance of cloud segment in the next few quarters as it will be the driving force behind Alibaba stock.

Massive improvement

While rapid growth in cloud revenue is an optimistic factor for Alibaba, the rapid improvement in operating margin should also be closely analyzed.

Fig: Increase in revenue and lower losses in the current quarter (blue line) against year-ago quarter (red line). Source: Alibaba Filings

In the year-ago quarter, Alibaba reported RMB 2 billion operating loss in the cloud segment on revenue of RMB 4.7 billion. In the latest earnings report, the operating loss has declined to RMB 1.5 billion on revenue of RMB 7.7 billion. Hence, the operating loss margin declined from 44% to 19%. This is a positive trend for the cloud segment of the company.

Alibaba also mentions adjusted EBITA which takes into account the share-based compensation. The decline in EBITA loss margin from 10% in the year-ago quarter to 5% in the latest quarter is quite small compared to the operating margin improvement. This is primarily because of the effect of share-based compensation. However, the operating loss gives a much clearer picture of the performance of the cloud segment and the future trend in this segment.

Room to close the gap with AWS

Amazon’s AWS is still way ahead of Alibaba cloud in terms of revenue and operating margin.

Source: Amazon Filings

Amazon reported revenue of $8.3 billion and operating margin of 25.3% in the latest quarter. When we look at Alibaba’s operating margin of negative 19%, the gap with AWS is about 45 percentage points. Hence, Alibaba Cloud has a lot of room for improvement. Alibaba’s cloud has shown a revenue growth of 66% compared to 37% by AWS. We should continue to see Alibaba cloud growth outpace Amazon as well as other big players like Microsoft (MSFT) due to a smaller base.

Currently, Alibaba Cloud’s annualized revenue rate is $4.5 billion. If the current growth trend continues, this revenue rate should increase to $10 billion by the end of 2020. This would increase the revenue share of the cloud segment for Alibaba and also increase its impact on the overall EPS.

Benefit from Tencent’s slip

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is the biggest competitor for Alibaba in a number of segments. Alibaba has faced a strong challenge from Tencent in the cloud segment also.

Source: IDC, Nikkei

Nikkei has reported that Alibaba’s market share in IaaS is over 40% while Tencent is rapidly growing in this business. However, recent earnings by Tencent has shown strong challenges faced by the company in its core services by ByteDance and other competitiors. Tencent is now focusing on these segments by increasing its investments in content and advertising. This has reduced the resources available with Tencent which can be diverted to cloud growth.

Alibaba already holds a market leadership position in cloud business of China. The recent YoY cloud revenue growth of Alibaba was 66%. Tencent reported 37% growth in its FinTech and Business Services segment which includes cloud business. Hence, it is possible that Alibaba will improve its market share in this segment which should help in giving the company greater pricing power and better margins.

Impact on Valuation

Recently, Cowen valued Amazon’s AWS at a whopping $505 billion. This is equal to 17x its trailing twelve-month revenue base. Alibaba cloud has a higher growth rate than AWS with a longer growth runway. This segment should also be closing the margin gap with AWS in the next few quarters. Considering the above factors, Alibaba cloud could be valued at 30x-40x its revenue rate on a standalone basis. This would put Alibaba cloud’s value in the range of $150 billion to $200 billion.

Although this valuation number would be a bit pricey for a segment which does not report profit but we should also consider the current revenue growth, market leadership position and the rapid improvement in operating margin. It is certainly possible that Alibaba would be able to show positive operating margin in Alibaba cloud within the calendar year 2020. This would be a big boost to cloud valuation and the overall stock.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has improved the operating margin of its cloud segment from negative 44% in the year-ago quarter to negative 19% while showing 66% YoY growth. If this trend continues, Alibaba cloud hit a revenue rate of $10 billion by end of 2020 and also have a positive operating margin. Alibaba is the market leader in the cloud business in China with a significant lead over its main rival Tencent.

Alibaba’s core business growth is still very strong which should allow the management to allocate more resources to the cloud segment. As Alibaba closes the revenue and margin gap with AWS, we should see better valuation numbers for the cloud segment and a more bullish sentiment towards Alibaba stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.