IBM: Didn't Like It Then, Still Not A Fan

However, patient and optimistic investors might want to wait it out since the dividend is attractive, and when/if the business turns around, there will be a lot of value to be unlocked.

While the stock offers a good combination of dividend safety and dividend potential, until I get more clarity on the integration of Red Hat, I will remain on the sidelines.

Introduction

Two years ago, I published a piece on International Business Machines (IBM). I didn't like it then, mostly because the inflection point between the segments which were growing and those which were declining hadn't yet been met. Two years later, this is still the case. IBM still needs to follow through on their promise to grab a large chunk of the cloud market. The Red Hat acquisition might turn out to be successful, but until I see it with my own eyes, I remain unconvinced.

IBM is currently trading at $142.48 and yields 4.55%. My M.A.D Assessment gives IBM a Dividend Strength score of 75 and a Stock Strength score of 66.

I believe that dividend investors should avoid IBM Corporation at current prices.

IBM Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

In this article, I will first consider IBM's potential as an income producing investment before considering its potential for capital appreciation or capital preservation in the case of a recession.

Dividend Strength

IBM is a crowd favorite in the dividend investing space. For me to consider it a strong dividend stock, I will need to confirm that it pays a safe dividend and that it offers a strong combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential.

Dividend Safety

IBM Corporation has an earnings payout ratio of 65%. This makes IBM's payout ratio better than 27% of dividend stocks.

IBM pays 35% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 37% of dividend stocks.

IBM pays 46% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 50% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe IBM can easily afford its dividend.

30/06/2015 30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 Dividends $4.6000 $5.3000 $5.7000 $6.0700 $6.3300 Net Income $11.34 $12.27 $12.01 $6.23 $9.69 Payout Ratio 41% 44% 48% 98% 66% Cash From Operations $17.69 $19.36 $16.27 $17.61 $18.01 Payout Ratio 26% 28% 36% 35% 36% Free Cash Flow $13.46 $14.95 $12.26 $12.96 $13.91 Payout Ratio 35% 36% 47% 47% 46%

However, the payout ratios have been increasing gradually over the past 5 years, as cash flows have failed to catch up with the growth in the company's dividend. There is no issue in a company ramping up the percentage of capital they redistribute to investors, but the dividend growth associated should be viewed as a one-time event. Granted it is a one-time event that can last multiple years, but, if for example, management believe paying 50% of free cash flow as a dividend is reasonable, then once that threshold is met, the dividend can only continue growing if the underlying business grows. Share buybacks can also contribute significantly to maintaining the payout low.

Moving on to interest coverage, IBM has an interest coverage ratio of 14x which is better than 81% of stocks. This level of coverage is satisfactory as it implies there is close to no chance the company's debt payments will become a problem for shareholders.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like IBM's dividend is very safe. A dividend cut seems impossible given that the company's free cash flow can cover the dividend twice.

Dividend Potential

IBM Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.55% which is better than 80% of dividend stocks. For the first half of the business cycle, IBM was a low yielding stock. Until 2015, the yield was always below 3%. Since then, the stock has yielded as much as 5.6% in late 2018.

The dividend grew 4% during the last 12 months which is quite a bit lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 9%.

4% dividend growth is still reasonable for a stock which yields 4.5%. I wouldn't be surprised to see that 4-6% dividend growth becomes the new normal for dividend growth until the company can return to top and bottom line growth.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a -1% CAGR, while net income has grown at a -10% CAGR.

Two years ago, my back of the napkin calculations suggested that IBM's TTM revenue would currently be around $77.7bn.

The actual numbers came in at $77.8bn. That's about as close as I could have expected to get. Since then, however, the decline in the legacy business has slowed, but so has the growth in cloud.

In 2017, I had initially assessed that 2019 would be the trough in IBM's revenues, yet, now, I'm not so convinced. I am not comfortable initiating a position in IBM until I have a clearer idea of how low the legacy business could go, and until I see cloud totally replacing the lost revenues and leading towards growth.

Dividend Summary

IBM has a dividend strength score of 75/100. Until the business gets back to growth, dividend investors can expect modest dividend growth of 4-6%. Given the stock's 4.5% yield, that is not a bad thing. The dividend is well covered which gives IBM a lot of potential as a dividend producing investment. The elephant in the room remains IBM's revenues. Ultimately, a company which isn't growing its top line will struggle to continue paying an attractive dividend for a long time. Conservative investors who believe IBM will see it through might consider adding IBM as a dividend stock in their portfolio.

Stock Strength

But what about IBM's potential for capital appreciation? Since 2013, the stock has been on a gradual descent from over $200 to the current price of $142. I will look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality; to assess the likelihood of IBM to outperform the market in upcoming month.

Value

IBM has a P/E of 14.70x

P/S of 1.63x

P/CFO of 7.91x

Dividend yield of 4.55%

Buyback yield of 3.11%

Shareholder yield of 7.66%.

According to these values, IBM is more undervalued than 92% of stocks, which makes the stock look super cheap. At less than 8x operating cash flow and 14-15x earnings, the blue chip is valued well under your average S&P 500 company.

Yet, as you can see in the chart above, IBM is currently trading above its historical 5-year average PE. This implies that the market has valued IBM around 13x earnings for a while now. This tells me that while there might be some value to be unlocked in IBM until the market is convinced that the company will grow, a rerating on the multiples seems unlikely.

Patient investors might be tempted to wait it out though. After all, the stock offers an attractive shareholder yield of over 7.6%.

If IBM keeps buying back 3-4% of its shares, it can continue to grow the dividend at that rate without ever having to increase the amount it spends on dividends.

IBM seems undervalued, but without a clear catalyst, it is likely to remain that way. For me, the only catalyst for IBM would be confirmation that cloud is taking over and that the company can once again grow.

On the flip side, this low valuation could provide some downside protection in a recession. Because of the already somewhat depressed price, IBM could decline less than other stocks. During the October 2007 to March 2009 recession, IBM's price declined 30% while the S&P 500 declined 56%.

Will IBM do as well in a recession the next time around? It's tough to say, IBM is in a very different position now relative to the rest of the market. It has lagged in cloud and is now paying the price. In the last quarter of 2018, the stock underperformed the S&P 500 when the market took a nosedive.

While the lower valuation could provide some downside protection, it is no longer appreciated as the tech leader it once was.

Value Score: 92/100

Momentum

IBM Corporation trades at $142.48 and is up 5.42% these last 3 months, 2.19% these last 6 months but remains down 3.94% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 61% of stocks, which goes to show that during the past year, there have been many worse stocks to own than IBM. Yet, while the S&P 500 totally bounced back following the last quarter of 2018, IBM still remains below previous levels.

IBM's current momentum suggests that it is set up to perform somewhat in line with the market over the next few quarters.

Momentum score: 61/100

Financial Strength

IBM has a gearing ratio of 7.8, which is better than 11% of stocks. The company's liabilities have increased by 33% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 11.7% of liabilities. The rapid increase in liabilities can be explained by the $20bn in bonds that were issued to acquire Red Hat. The gearing ratio is high, and the liability coverage slightly under average.

Our model penalizes stocks which rapidly increase liabilities since these usually underperform which is why IBM gets a score which makes it more financially sound than only 28% of U.S. listed stocks. This somewhat understates the real financial strength of IBM. It does serve as a deterrent to investors until they get the chance to review IBM's new statements, including Red Hat.

Financial Strength Score: 28/100

Earnings Quality

IBM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -4.2%, which is better than 36% of companies.

It depreciates 136.6% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 59% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 49% of stocks. This makes IBM's earnings quality better than 52% of stocks.

No red flags here, IBM's earnings quality is in line with the broader market.

Earnings Quality Score: 52/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 66/100 which is above average. IBM's valuation and superior relative performance in 2019 allow the stock to hold up. Yet until I can see for my own eyes what the company will look like once statements including Red Hat are published, I remain sceptical because of IBM's declining legacy revenue.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 75 & a stock strength of 66, IBM Corporation is still a punt for dividend investors at the current stage. It will probably take a few quarters before we get an idea of the scope of the impact that acquiring Red Hat will have on the company. If it leads the company to complete its transformation and successfully emerge as the hybrid cloud king, then investors who buy it now will look back and think what a bargain. That is not a punt I'm willing to take until I have the new financial statements in front of me.

I will likely post an update in a few months when I get the chance to look into this again, but, for now, I'll be remaining on the sidelines.

