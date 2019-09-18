Sell The Rally Of Transocean Amid The Supply Disruption In Saudi Arabia

Drone strikes at the heart of the Saudi Arabian oil industry forced the country to shut down half of its production on September 14th. This amount of oil is approximately 5.7 million barrels per day or 5% of the global oil supply. Consequently, the price of oil jumped 10% on Sunday evening. As the stock price of Transocean (RIG) is extremely sensitive to the price of oil, it jumped 14% in the first trading session of the week. However, as the concerns over Saudi Arabian oil production have subsided, Transocean has pared most of its gains. Nevertheless, if those concerns are reignited, investors should take advantage of the resultant rally and sell Transocean.

Just like the stock prices of the other offshore drillers, the stock price of Transocean has plunged 90% since it peaked, in 2013. During the golden period 2012-2014 of the sector, when oil was trading around $100 per barrel, offshore drillers enjoyed excessive earnings but failed to realize that they were at the peak of their cycle. As a result, they spent excessive amounts on investments in new floaters and jack-ups and thus flooded the market with excessive supply. While the price of oil bottomed in early 2016, the excessive supply of offshore rigs will continue to weigh on the day rates of offshore drillers for many more years.

The management teams of Valaris (VAL) and Transocean have repeatedly attempted to identify the bottom of the cycle of their business by putting emphasis on some improving trends. Moreover, Transocean boasts of having improved its fleet at an impressive pace in the last five years. During this period, the average age of its floaters has decreased from 21 years to 11 years. In addition, its ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh-environment rigs now comprise 93% of the fleet of the company (vs. only 45% in 2014). As these types of rigs enjoys the highest day rates, Transocean expects to benefit from the fine-grading of its fleet.

However, it is critical to realize that the company invested hefty amounts in its new rigs at the most unfortunate time, namely the peak of the cycle of its business. Given the dramatic cyclicality of this business, the importance of the wrong timing in management’s decisions should not be underestimated by investors. The timing of investments is the most significant factor, which separates those who will prosper from those who will struggle or go out of business. Ocean Rig and Seadrill went bankrupt during the recent downturn of the energy sector while the survivors, Transocean, Valaris and Noble (NE), have plunged at least 90% off their peak levels in 2013-2014.

On the bright side, Transocean has a backlog of $11.4 billion. This amount is worth almost four times the annual revenues of the company and thus provides a meaningful support to its results while day rates remain at daunting levels. However, it is important to note that the backlog decreased by $500 million between April and July. In other words, more than half of the net revenue of the company came from backlog during this period. This certainly raises a red flag for the business momentum of the company.

It is also concerning that Transocean boasts of its resilient EBITDA performance. More precisely, management boasts that the EBITDA margin of Transocean has decreased only from 44% to 38% during the current downturn whereas the average EBITDA margin of the competitors has plunged from 50% to 19%. When a company focuses on EBITDA instead of earnings or free cash flows, investors should always be alarmed (this is actually an essential investing rule of Warren Buffett). Transocean has incurred hefty losses in each of the last two years and is expected by analysts to keep posting meaningful losses and burn cash for at least another 2-3 years.

Even worse, the company has been caught off-guard in the multi-year downturn of its business, with a highly leveraged balance sheet. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) stands at $10.0 billion, which is almost 3 times the current market cap of the stock. As the annual interest expense is $659 million and Transocean has negative operating income, it is evident that the company will have a hard time servicing its debt for the foreseeable future. It is also worth noting that $1.6 billion of debt matures by 2021. As the company will keep posting losses until 2021, it will have to roll this debt over, probably at unfavorable rates.

Finally, Transocean expects the day rates of ultra-deepwater rigs to rebound towards their pre-crisis levels over the next three years.

However, this forecast seems overly optimistic. The fact is that these day rates have plunged to 10-year low levels, with no signs of material improvement for the foreseeable future. It is remarkable that the reserve replacement ratio in the offshore drilling sector currently stands at 7%, a multi-decade low level, as oil producers try to replenish their reserves primarily via shale oil production or other types of reserves.

To sum up, while the downturn of the business of Transocean has already completed five years, there are no signs of a meaningful recovery on the horizon. The company is expected to keep posting losses in the upcoming years while it is highly leveraged. Therefore, if the stock resumes its rally thanks to the supply disruption in Saudi Arabia, investors should take advantage of the rally and sell Transocean.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.