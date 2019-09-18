MannKind's Pricing Of Afrezza Is Raising Eyebrows

With Afrezza contributing to losses for years to come, no advancement in pipeline and 23.3 million warrants priced at $1.60, there is no compelling reason to invest.

On January 5, 2016 MannKind (MNKD) announced Sanofi (SNY) terminated the partnership for inhalable insulin Afrezza. During 2015 Afrezza revenues was a meager $7.8 million. Sanofi indicated Afrezza was uneconomical due to high manufacturing costs, lack of reimbursement and physician prescribing challenges. Of the diabetics that tried Afrezza, only a third continued with Afrezza. According to diaTribe advisor Dr. Irl Hirsch:

In my clinic since Afrezza was launched, out of ten prescribing clinicians … we've had three patients try to get the drug, one flunked their pulmonary function test (the mandatory lung-screening test to get Afrezza), two were denied by insurance, and here we are at the end of 2015 and not a single patient of over 3,000 are inhaling their insulin.

In rebuttal, then acting CEO Pfeffer told investors:

he planned to cut the price of Afrezza and find a new partner for the product

To assist with the transition CEO Pfeffer hired Michael Castagna first as Chief Commercial Officer and shortly later being promoted as CEO. Despite various marketing strategies, Afrezza scripts are lackluster. During 2Q 2019, Afrezza net revenue was $6.06 million, cost of goods sold $4.3 million, and selling expenses of $9.4 million - costs and expenses are greater than twice revenues.

Many have speculated reasons for the lack of script growth: physician inertia, lack of insurance coverage, awareness, and cost. In a recent article, Benita Lee of GoodRx analyzed price increases of 23 insulin brands, and of these Afrezza has seen the greatest price increase and is several fold more expensive.

Source: GoodRx

Diabetics typically use 1 unit of insulin per 2.2 to 4.4 pounds of body-weight per day, which equates to about 40 units of insulin per day for a 160 pound person. With Afrezza priced at $1.11 per unit, that equates to $44.40 per day. Exacerbating this, Afrezza users typically require greater amounts than injectables as indicated on page 16 of the prescription insert. Rapid acting Fiasp priced at $0.35 per unit would cost $14 per day.

Conclusion

Afrezza was dropped by Sanofi claiming it was economically not viable. Then acting CEO Pfeffer blamed the lack of Afrezza acceptance on pricing and promised to lower prices. Since Afrezza's return to MannKind, current CEO Castagna increased pricing making it the most expensive mealtime insulin.

Investors have been waiting years for Afrezza to generate significant revenues, instead each script sold generates a loss. With pricing several fold higher than injectable mealtime insulins, Afrezza is unlikely to capture significant market share.

Without pipeline advancement and 23.3 million warrants priced at $1.60 per share expiring late December, share price is unlikely to rise above $1.60 before 2020. If you're contemplating investing, wait until after warrants expire or news of a partnership where MannKind is in control of milestones.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.