Margin Compression Will Hold Back NCS Multistage For Now

Competition Holds Back NCSM’s Growth

NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) provides engineered products and support services. The company’s offerings help optimize energy well completions and field development strategies. Upstream customers’ budget constraints and stiff competition from peers are keeping NCSM’s pricing low. Although I expect to see revenue growth, the company’s margin is unlikely to improve in the short term. I don’t think NCSM’s stock price will produce attractive returns in the short term.

Given the competition, some of the company’s offerings will continue to struggle. One of the worst affected will be the pinpoint technology product line. On the other hand, the PurpleSeal frac plugs and the tracer diagnostics product sales in the U.S. will help recover the sales growth. Its balance sheet is healthy with sufficient liquidity, which is an attractive feature in the current environment when the energy market is not healthy.

What Are The Current Driving Forces?

In the U.S., the company’s sale of the sliding sleeve systems, which is used in fracturing systems, has had a sedate year so far in 2019 due to relatively low demand in the completions activities. However, EIA’s data shows that the drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells have been resilient until July compared to the beginning of the year. Yet, it has started to slip again in the past two months, fading the hopes of a completions activity rebound. So, demand for sliding sleeves can decline in the latter half of 2019. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price did recover by the end of Q2 compared to Q1. However, there are enough negative sentiments in the market regarding an energy demand pullback and other geopolitical developments to keep it stagnant or lead to a decline in the short to medium term.

One of the difficulties the company is facing is about the customers’ propensity to stick to the plug-and-perf equipment rather than replacing it with the company’s pinpoint technology. The pinpoint technology, when the company initially introduced it, was more efficient than the legacy plug-and-perf products offered by the competitors. However, over time, the competitors have become more efficient, which has encouraged the producers to stick to the traditional products, especially at times when the producers are pruning capex budget, which has reduced the company’s market share in the past few quarters.

Although the pinpoint technology can be slightly more expensive, it will continue to see a higher business opportunity in the Basins where the child-parent well relationship impacts the frac hits on offset wells. Investors may note that the infill (child wells) drilling has increased in recent times. Typically, the interaction between parent and child wells decreases EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) and capital efficiency of the wells. On top of that, in the basins that have lower pressure formation, there are higher chances of the composite plugs to get stuck at the bottom hole, which can make the typical plug-and-perf quite expensive over a more extended period. In this scenario, NCSM’s Repeat Precision product line can see higher demand. The company owns a 50% interest in Repeat Precision. Repeat Precision distributes its products directly to E&P companies and oilfield services companies through its own sales force.

What Keeps The U.S. Business Ticking?

As a result of the factors discussed above, the company’s revenues from the U.S. operations increased by 15% in Q2 2019 compared to a quarter ago. Despite some positive developments, the company witnessed a decline in volume and pricing pressure during the quarter. In Q2, the company’s gross margin declined to 42%, down from 49% in Q1. Although the rig count was steady in the U.S., the Canadian rig count decreased sharply in Q2. The excess supply of fracking equipment in the industry compared to demand has led to steel pricing competition, and the pressure is unlikely to ease up due to the commoditized product and service line across the industry.

NCSM’s management expects a recovery in the fracking activity in Q3. As the players start holding back equipment, pricing as well as margin, which have hit bottom, can begin to rebound. Operationally, the company’s pinpoint completion technology can see higher demand because it eliminates the need for post-completion intervention and improves efficiency. The tracer diagnostics product, which is one of its key offerings and saw steep pricing discount in Q1, also arrested the pricing fall in Q2. In Q2, the company’s marketing efforts yielded positive results as it won back some of the customers that turned to peers. In the short term, the company is likely to maintain a premium pricing in tracer diagnostics compared to peers.

Canada Operation Is Gearing Up

In Canada, the energy environment has remained tight. For the past several years, the well service business in Canada has had structural flaws, which resulted in severely low rates and utilization. The rig count in Canada dropped by 56% in Q2 over a quarter ago. WCS (Western Canada Select), which tracks heavy oil from Canada, typically trades at a discount relative to WTI (West Texas Intermediate). The lower price reflects quality issues as well as the cost of transport from Alberta to refineries in the U.S. However, the WCS–WTI spread came down significantly in 1H 2019. The differential decreased to $12.65 in July 2019. The rig count has been ~41% lower until July than the previous year, indicating that activity will remain muted in Q3.

Despite the negative turn of events, some positives did come out of the Canadian market in Q2. The company witnessed a high volume of demand for sliding sleeves in Canada. At the same time, there were delays in the production ramp-up at a new facility in Mexico, which forced the company to resort to third-party manufacturing. As production outsourcing entailed higher costs, it reduced the margin. Although the company expects to resolve the issue in Q3, the adverse effects on the margin can continue for a few more quarters. Also, the company may introduce a second shift in its manufacturing facility, which will allow it to increase assembly capacity without requiring any additional capital.

Q3 2019 Guidance And Strategy

In Q3, NCS Multistage’s management expects revenues to range between $59 million and $65 million, which, at the guidance midpoint, represents a 57% increase compared to Q2. The U.S. revenues can increase by 13% (at the guidance mid-point), while revenues from Canada may increase by a whopping 125% (guidance midpoint). Going forward, the company will look to commercialize the shorter, lower-cost sliding sleeve for high-pressure applications. As it aims to gain market share in the sliding sleeve industry, it expects to achieve a gross margin of 42% to 46%.

Whether the company can exit Q3 at the higher end of the guidance will depend on the improvement in activity across fracturing systems, tracer diagnostics, and Repeat Precision. In the international market, it has recently booked follow-up orders for products that have been trialed in Saudi Arabia. In North America, despite the completion activity slowdown and the pricing pressure due to competition, the company aims to achieve higher gross margin following the savings from cost reduction initiatives. It has already reached $5 million run rate savings from such efforts, which includes a 6% reduction in workforce. The company has added new products in its portfolio, including the PurpleSeal frac plugs. These plugs are integrated, single-use disposable setting tools and now account for 25% of the company’s plugs sold.

In my opinion, the management might have overestimated its expectations on the Canadian operations, because the activities are unlikely to take a U-turn in that region. Also, the slowdown in the U.S. completions activity will continue to affect the pricing and therefore, the margin adversely, in the short term.

Debt And Cash Flows

NCSM’s net debt was positive as of June 30, 2019, as a result of its total debt exceeding cash & equivalents. Its net debt was negative in three out of the past eight quarters. Negative net debt is typically a sign of financial strength and stability. Its total liquidity as of June 30, 2019, was $71 million.

In comparison to NCSM’s low debt-to-equity ratio (0.10x), Schlumberger’s (SLB) leverage was 0.47x, while Nine Energy Service’s (NINE) leverage was 0.63x as of June 30.

In 1H 2019, NCSM’s cash flow from operations declined compared to a year ago, due to a 19% fall in revenues and unfavorable changes in the inventory balance during this period.

The company plans to spend $7 million to $10 million in capex in FY2019, which would be ~45% lower than FY2018. The company has $21.7 million in debt repayment in the next one to three years. With sufficient liquidity, meetings' contractual obligations and the capex should not be difficult for NCSM.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

NCS Multistage Holdings is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.4x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 18.1x. Between Q4 2017 and Q2 2019, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 14.9x. So, the stock is currently trading at a discount to its past seven-quarter average.

NCSM’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus its adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers because the sell-side analysts expect the stock’s EBITDA to fall more steeply compared to peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (NINE, SLB, and Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)) average of 6.0x. So, it can be relatively overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

As opposed to the company’s optimistic views on the short-term outlook, the sell-side analysts have a rather pessimistic view on the company’s margin in the next four quarters. I do not think the operating margin will continue to decline steeply, although it is likely to stay low. If this happens, the stock’s valuation will improve more sharply than is currently subscribed by the market.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, one sell-side analyst rated NCSM a “buy” in September (includes “outperform”), while six recommended a “hold.” None of the analysts rated a “sell.” The consensus target price is $3.06, which at the current price yields ~15% returns.

What’s The Take On NCSM?

Upstream customers’ budget constraints and stiff competition from peers are keeping NCSM’s pricing low. As the E&P and fracking market go through a difficult period, some of the company’s offerings will see demand improving, while some will continue to struggle. One of the worst affected will be the pinpoint technology product line as the lower cost plug-and-perf products seem to be doing well in a challenging market.

Despite the headwinds, more intense sales efforts in the Repeat Precision products and the tracer diagnostics product sales in the U.S. will help recover the growth. In the international market, the Canadian market may offer some growth after a trough in the past couple of quarters. So, the company’s margin is unlikely to improve in the short term. I don’t think NCSM’s stock price will produce attractive returns in the short term. Its balance sheet is healthy with sufficient liquidity. If the energy market dips further, the oilfield servicing companies with strong balance sheets are likely to command a premium over their more leveraged peers. In that scenario, NCSM’s stock price can see an improvement in the valuation multiples, given that the stock is relatively overvalued at the current level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.