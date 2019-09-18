Charlotte's Web: Investing Now For The Future

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) has consistently been rated by us as one of the highest-quality cannabis investments in the U.S. The company has been consistently executing on its growth strategy and management has been making shrewd investments and capital allocation decisions. We continue to believe that CWEB is well-positioned to benefit from a secular trend of mass adoption of hemp-derived CBD products.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q2 Review

CWEB reported 2019 Q2 results which were closely watched by investors due to the stall of growth last quarter. The company reported sales of $25 million which grew 15% from the prior quarter. Gross margin remained strong at 75% while EBITDA margin fell to 16% due to ongoing investment in infrastructure and personnel. While revenue growth has been lower than some might have expected, we think patience is required as the CBD market is facing several temporary headwinds related to regulatory uncertainty. The company has benefited from the acceptance of CBD products into national retailers such as drug stores, grocers, and general merchandisers. However, despite the significant increase in the number of retail outlets carrying CWEB products, most of them only carry topicals at this point largely due to the absence of regulations from FDA on CBD products. For most CBD products that are marketed as dietary supplements or claim health benefits, the national retailers are unlikely to carry them countrywide until the FDA issues clear guidance on how these products would be regulated.

(Source: Public Filings)

We believe CWEB has faced revenue headwinds largely due to the slow adoption of its main CBD oil products by national retailers. In Q2, CWEB generated 82% of its revenue from human consumption, namely tinctures and CBD oils, while topicals and canines generated 14% and 4% of the remaining sales. The company launched a new line of 12 SKUs of pet products and it also introduced its first-ever CBD gummies product line, further broadening the company's product offerings and deepening its penetration into the consumer market. The company signed two distribution agreements for its new pet line which has the potential to become a large product category given how big the overall pet industry is.

CWEB has been profitable with positive EBITDA since its early days and the company has been investing heavily in infrastructure and sales and marketing, hurting margins in the meantime. To support its ambitious growth plan, the company has made several executive appointments focusing on building out its leadership team. It also announced an investment to build a new 137,000 sq ft production facility over the next two years, costing $30 million, which could support annual revenue north of $2 billion per management guidance. We think long-term focused investors will be able to look past the recent margin compression and instead focus on growth potential.

(Source: Public Filings)

Valuation

CWEB has a market cap of $1.9 billion and trades at an EV/Sales ratio of 18x based on annualized Q2 revenue. The company has $51 million of cash available and it has no external debt at the moment. We think the pristine balance sheet and lack of dilutive securities are positives for the stock. Compared to its closest peer CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI), which has a market cap of $370 million and trades at ~5.5x EV/Sales, CWEB is trading at a significant premium. However, we believe CWEB's premium is warranted due to its first-mover advantage and strong execution track record. We believe CWEB is currently the leading CBD brand in the U.S. and its recent developments are all pointing to an organization that is targeting an ambitious expansion plan that encompasses global dominance.

(Source: TSX)

We believe the key metrics to watch for in the next few quarters would be CWEB's progress in expanding other product categories other than human consumption. We think the pet industry represents a potentially large and highly lucrative business that CWEB is making good progress in. The FDA hasn't released any specific guidance on the timing of its review and there is no guarantee the final decisions will be favorable for the industry, however, management expressed their cautious optimism on this topic. Should the FDA finalize its rules on CBD products, we think the industry will experience another wave of explosive growth as all businesses embrace CBD without fear of regulatory uncertainty. The uncertainty at FDA is limiting most products sold by national retailers to topicals, which is a small segment of the CBD market. Many of the more conservative retailers will take their time evaluating the CBD market until FDA clarifies its stance on how the industry will be regulated.

Looking Ahead

CWEB is adhering to its previously issued guidance of $120 to $170 million of revenue in 2019, with the wide range a result of the FDA regulatory uncertainty. Management also said that EBITDA margin should return to above 30% in 2020 after this period of significant investments. We think CWEB is a great way for investors to gain exposure to the CBD industry. The stock is of high quality and lower risk than many other cannabis stocks due to its clean corporate history and high-quality management team. We reiterate our positive outlook for CWEB and believe that near-term catalysts include an uplisting and the finalization of FDA regulations on the CBD industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.