A Balanced Look At Heavily Discounted Tobacco Stocks Part I: Altria Group

For those that have not had the opportunity to take a deep dive on these larger tobacco stocks, we think you'll be in for a surprise.

Altria and Philip Morris were a single company not long ago but are in the news for considering a merger. Within the Series, we discuss this perplexing situation.

We've generally stayed away from the tobacco stocks but kept a close eye on them. A couple variables have shifted and we are re-issuing coverage on three stocks.

Rare farm in Wisconsin using traditional tobacco farming techniques. Source: WisconsinLife.org

Tobacco is a tale of two stories.

Source: Center for Disease Control

While I have personally never been a smoker and would not want a loved one to be one either, that is not our focus here. Williams Equity Research ("WER") reviews alcohol, firearm, and tobacco stocks like any other area of the market. Maybe one day we'll manage a socially responsible investment ("SRI") themed fund, but not today. We do, however, include the negative health impacts, societal shifts away from smoking, regulatory burdens, and similar factors into our analysis. We do not ignore these concerns nor do we let them blind us. Facts are facts and risks are risks.

Context

For our younger subscribers without exposure to the growing e-cigarette market, investing in tobacco stocks might seem odd. As shown in the first diagram, the percentage of smokers in the U.S. has been in steady decline for decades. The amount of litigation and bad press targeting these stocks would make any reasonable person question their viability.

Source: tommyboland.com

Let's look through a different lens based on hard facts and data rather than perception: over the past 30 years, Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) have delivered approximately 17% and 13% compound annual growth, respectively. This time period was "cherry picked" to include the full breadth of the gigantic settlement that put an albatross around the neck of U.S. tobacco companies to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars.

Source: naag.org

That's correct; these companies beat the S&P 500 in a period in which the government dictated they pay $206 billion in compensation to various government entities. That's the approximate value of the proposed merger between Altra and Philip Morris (PM) for context. This is also when tobacco companies were forced to cease most of their most effective marketing practices. Based on a piece by Ploutos Research, the Tobacco Products sub-sector was the #1 within the S&P 500 over this 30 year time frame. Interestingly alcohol was number two; I'm not sure what that says about society but that's above our pay grade.

Also baked into these numbers is the fact smoker rates in the U.S. declined over two thirds from nearly half of all adults smoking in 1965 to less than 20% today. Even against these seemingly insurmountable headwinds, tobacco companies performed very well from a financial and performance point of view.

They have once again appeared on our radar as the major tobacco stocks have retreated to multi-year lows while their dividend yields continue to rise proportionately. The "vaping" area of the tobacco market has also experienced incredible growth which is offsetting the decline in traditional cigarette smoking. Altria owns JUUL, for example, one of the leading companies in this market. This coupled with a major merger announcement and potential increased regulatory involvement with nicotine has created a potential buying opportunity.

Let's take a honest look at these three companies starting with JUUL's parent Altria.

The Old Marlboro Man Still Lives (Kind Of)

Source: wrcbtv.com

Eric Lawson, pictured above, was the Marlboro man during the 1970s and died to COPD, presumably smoking related, at 72 years old. While the firm's advertising has been curtailed significantly, its financial performance has not.

Source: Altria Q2 2019 Financials

Year over year ("y/y") Altria posted growth in revenues net of excise taxes and Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") of +6.4% and +8.9% growth, respectively. Comparing the first half of 2018 to 2019 shows more modest growth of 2.0% EPS growth. Wait, aren't the tobacco companies dying? We need to look farther back to better understand the trend.

Source: Altria 2015 Financial Report

Altria managed 8.0% CAGR adjusted diluted EPS growth from the depths of the recession through 2014. Given the firm's policy to pay out approximately 80% of EPS, this means the dividend has increased similarly.

Source: Altria 2015 Financial Report

It actually did better with 8.9% CAGR. Despite the numerous headwinds and billions in fines and taxes paid to various government entities, Altria increased its dividend 48 times in the past 45 years.

Source: Altria 2015 Financial Report

As a result, Altria easily outperformed the S&P 500 and its sub-market during the first half of the most recent bull market. Let's take a closer look at more recent numbers and determine what is feasible going forward.

Recent & Future Financials

Altria recently announced another $1.0 billion share repurchase program. One of the few areas that share repurchases actually work consistently is strong companies from a credit perspective that have unusually high yields on their common shares. The company is solving a math problem with the share repurchases rather than executives attempting to compensate for poor management like has been the case for General Electric (GE) and Sears.

Altria paid $1.5 billion in dividends in Q2 alone, and thanks to the continuous sell-off since the cyclical peak reached in January of 2017, now yields 7.7%.

An easily overlooked key to Altria's success is management's decisions. That isn't something we at WER say often but we strive to give credit where credit is due. Management has strategically diversified the portfolio from traditional "combustible" tobacco products into non-combustible tobacco and complementary assets in the alcohol and cannabis industries. Getting ahead of the curve on vaping, specialty alcohol, and cannabis has proved very wise and profitable. Remember, alcohol stocks were the second best performing market sub-market behind only tobacco in the past three decades. We'll cover management's mistakes with the same depth and critical lens.

Source: Altria

Source: Altria

The most concerning area for Altria are the traditional smokeable products warranting deeper analysis in this area of the business. Due to the extremely stable retail share of Marlboro cigarettes (43.1% to 43.3% every quarter since Q3 2017 as one example) in the premium area and steady 24-25% market share in the Deep and Branded Discount cigarettes categories, coupled with Altria's expansion into new market segments, the results in this area have been quite strong as shown above. Importantly, it is nonetheless evident that Altria needs those aforementioned diversifying investments to offset losses in the traditional combustible segment long-term.

Source: Altria

That is even clearer when reviewing the decline rates of cigarette usage shown above. We want to avoid is an unrealistic management team thinking this trend might reverse. In fact, we'd prefer management to incorporate bearish estimates into projections still resulting in favorable dividend growth. Altria is pleasantly transparent here:

Source: Altria

This appears conservative and we are comfortable incorporating these figures into our underwriting.

Great.. But Why Has the Stock Traded Down?

Whenever a stock is down considerably, it's ideal to try to pinpoint why. For those looking at long-term charts, keep in mind that Philip Morris was spun-out of Altria in 2008 which many data providers fail to indicate.

Sometimes the market doesn't need a reason to move a stock higher or lower but we do our best to ascertain the cause as it may give us clues about how the stock will react to certain outcomes going forward.

Source: Altria

The recent increase in volume declines is likely a major contributor to Altria's recent stock performance despite the fact at the firm level it has managed to maintain modest to moderate growth.

Source: Altria

Smokeless products have been much steadier and Altria has actually increased market share from 33.4% in Q1 2017 to 34.6% last quarter. These are giant markets so a percent here or there goes a long way.

Source: Altria

Half of new vapor users are not smokers meaning Altria is obtaining new clients to offset the volume declines we mentioned earlier. It's important to note Altria has had failures in this segment despite the rosy picture it now paints. Its MartTen line of e-cigarettes attempted to compete in the space but was eventually discontinued. In addition, back in 2014 Altria acquired a company called Green Smoke for a little over $100 million. Green Smoke's sales were under $50 million annually at the time meaning Altria paid a pretty penny from a valuation perspective. Green Smoke's brand was shut down alongside MarkTen last year.

Source: Altria

Altria has been a leader in this area through its JUUL asset. Since 2017, JUUL has driven nearly all the growth in the E-Vapor market. The broader E-Vapor market has nearly tripled in size since 2013 or 40% annualized. On the topic of costly acquisitions, Altria's stake was $12.8 billion for a 35% stake representing a $36.6 billion market capitalization. In July of that same year, JUUL's valuation was only $15.0 billion for the entire company based on a smaller $650 million capital raise. JUUL's 2018 revenue was approximately $2.0 billion which more than doubled from the previous year. If JUUL's growth over the next few years is even half of recent rates, Altria's acquisition will look smart. On the other hand, if the growth flat lines or margins compress, it will be a costly mistake for Altria shareholders.

Source: Altria

JUUL is not dependent on the U.S. and has spread into over a dozen global markets. Asia in particular has immense potential given those areas tend to have smoking levels akin to the U.S. and U.K. in the 1960s and 1970s.

Legislative Risks

There are, unsurprisingly, a few issues here. First, bipartisan legislation has been introduced to raise the legal age of purchase tobacco to 21. The E-Vapor segment in particular has seen growth with those in the 18 to 21 years old category. This will be a modest hit to the business but 52% of the population, including the whole West Coast, is already restricted to 21 years old. Very recent news on trying to get the FDA greater oversight on the industry has also contributed to lower expectations for JUUL and subsequently Altria. JUUL, including its co-founders, have been very transparent on their intentions regarding teens and overall nicotine usage. Their quality control and marketing is likely best prepared for additional legislative action; we predict JUUL will gain market share proportional to the severity of legislative action. That action may cause a decline in the overall industry's growth rate, however.

Secondly, in July of this year a federal court in Maryland revised laws on oversight capabilities on E-ciggerettes.

The rule gives the US FDA authority to regulate e-cigarettes, cigars, and vape pens. The rule also authorizes FDA to take enforcement action against manufacturers who sell and distribute products with unsubstantiated modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) claims.

This legislation is interesting for a couple reasons. It presents a difficult timeline for any company to meet and there is a good chance smaller companies with less resources will struggle. While it will potentially increase costs and regulatory risk for the entire sub-market, given its size and backing by Altria, who is no stranger to this type of problem, JUUL may gain a competitive advantage as we mentioned previously. They've also hired a consulting company to expedite the process, another resource less established firms are unlikely to have. How many vaping companies have management teams with even a tiny fraction of Altria's experience dealing with increased regulatory oversight and marketing restrictions? I'm not aware of any but there may be one out there.

Another advantage is that Altria has been a proponent of FDA regulation of this sub-market for some time. These guys are not dummies when it comes to dealing with federal agencies. They know how to wade through these waters as well or better than any competitor so additional regulation may strengthen their position. No matter how well positioned Altria and JUUL are, however, we've included the risk of detrimental regulatory action into our underwriting which includes earnings estimates, the value of JUUL, and the parent company level impact of its growth strategy long-term.

Leverage & Interest Expense

Altria paid high multiples for its recent acquisitions including 18.3 times 2018's revenues for JUUL. Again, time will tell how wise that investment was as two more years of 50% growth pushes that multiple down to 4.0 times which is reasonable. Perhaps the biggest issue is how these acquisitions were paid for. While we do not blame Altria for using cheap debt for efficiency reasons, it nonetheless increases risk to common shareholders.

When it comes to evaluating a company's balance sheet and debt in particular, be wary of the data provided by management. Even the most indebted company can spin their situation toward something manageable if they are creative enough. For this reason, we always start with SEC filings.

Altria ended Q2 with $57.5 billion in total assets which increased approximately $2.0 billion since the end of 2018. $5.2 billion was classified as Goodwill during both reporting periods and is how a corporation accounts for things like the premium paid in a acquisition. Total liabilities at the end of Q2 2019 were $43.0 billion and up the same percentage as liabilities since the end of last year. This is not telling on its own so we have to dig deeper. A close look shows that the previous period had a large percentage of current liabilities against $11.9 billion in long-term debt. 2019, however, which includes the JUUL acquisition, shows much lower current liabilities but $27.1 billion in long-term debt.

Bingo. That's what we were looking for. From here, we need to gauge the additional indebtedness's impact on cash flows. In the first half of 2019, interest expense was $696 million against gross profit of $6.1 billion or about 11.5%. Going back to Q2 of 2018, gross profit was similar but net interest expense was much lower at $344 million. In fact, this coupled with the loss on Cronos-related investments (approximately equal in their contribution) were the main determinant of the decline in net earnings, and subsequently EPS, between the two periods.

This is a significant but not overwhelming jump in interest expense. We reviewed the financial statement statements going back much further but will focus on one more filing here for brevity's sake. 2017's Q2 10-Q shows a modest increase in debt to equity has occurred in the years since but not a significant one. Total Stockholders' equity, for instance, is over $2.0 billion higher now than it was back then and despite Altria paying a large dividend throughout. Net interest expense for the first half of 2017 and 2016 was $356 million and $392 million, respectively. In terms of interest expense related to gross profit and operating income, the ratios are nearly identical to those of 2018 we mentioned above.

And for those rightly curious, the Goodwill on Altria's balance sheet back in 2017 was actually higher at $5.3 billion. Other net intangible assets, another line item that can manipulate debt to equity ratios, has also been steady in recent years.

Valuation & Conclusion

Altria is guiding for $4.15 to $4.27 in adjusted diluted EPS for 2019, half of which is already complete. That compares favorably to 2018's $3.99 in EPS. The current $43.75 share price results in a 10.3x earnings multiple annualizing recent figures. This would almost never occur outside of the "sin" industry given the earnings and dividend growth rates in the long and short-term. Let's evaluate today's ratios versus historical norms.

Source: Macrotrends

The current yield is among the highest the firm has paid in many, many years and is only rivaled in modern times at the depths of the Great Recession. From a yield perspective, Altria is in the lowest 5% of its historical average (more than 95% of the time Altria has yielded less in the past 20 years).

Source: Macrotrends & WER

From a multiple basis, Altria is in the lowest 10% decile of its historical trading range. This is more volatile than the yield since one-time expenses and income can cause sharp quarter to quarter changes in the earnings component of the P/E ratio.

Source: Macrotrends & WER

The story is the same from a free cash flow point of view with Altria trading in the bottom 20% of its historical range.

Source: Macrotrends

This revenue data is specific from the trough of the Great Recession through today. In this case, notice how consistent the tailing 12 month and quarterly revenues are. While revenue growth has been minimal, management has been able to convert that into earnings with extremely high reliability. EPS was in the $1.50 to $1.65 range during the Great Recession and has linearly increased to today's levels above $4.0 per share. There were large temporary increases in EPS in 2017 and 2018 which normalized in more recent periods; this also contributed to the recent decline in Altria's price.

Source: Macrotrends

Looking at EBITDA, which is a much less volatile metric and better demonstration of underlying net revenue, it's smooth and consistently heading the right direction. This is a good reminder concerning the value of portfolio management: when Altria moved from the $40s to $75 from 2015 to 2017, it was only 35%-50% justified from a financial point of view depending on one's perspective. The rest of the gain was multiple expansion signaling investors to take profits. Our exit price target will evolve with Altria's earnings and fundamentals over time, but our initial exit represents nearly 60% capital gain from today's levels. Adding in the nearly 8% yield means a two year total return exceeding 75% is feasible.

Conclusion: Risk-Adjusted Always Includes the Word Risk

As one might expect at this point in the analysis, despite the firm's investment grade credit corporate rating (lowest rung BBB), latest debt issuance earning an A3 rating (upper investment grade), overall strong balance sheet, and consistent earnings, regulatory and litigation risk is very high in this sector and augmented by the firm's investments in alcohol and cannabis companies. The sharp increase in long-term debt related to the JUUL acquisition last year puts stress on Altria's credit ratings and moved its net interest expense liability from low to average. The greatest risk is not the regulatory or litigation itself, but failing to consider it within the valuation framework.

We reserve risk ratings and target entry points for subscribers, but this article adequately demonstrates our thoughts on Altria and we consider it attractively valued near today's share price. Investors skeptical of the JUUL acquisition may want to wait for additional clarity on its growth rates and e-cigarette legislation in the coming quarters. Whether or not that will come with a higher multiple and or share price is unknown.

Altria is squarely in the bottom decile of its long-term historical range by nearly every key metric including dividend yield, earnings multiple, cash flow multiple, and EBITDA multiple. The public version of our work on British Tobacco and Philip Morris, which will include the latest news on the proposed merger, is expected to be published in the coming days so please follow if interested.

Thank you for reading and commenting! -WER Portfolio Managers

