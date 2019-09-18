Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism

Nearly 11 months have elapsed since I published my first article on FPGA leader Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). In the article, I waxed bullish on the company’s data center prospects especially after it launched Versal, the industry’s first chips built on ACAP(Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform).

The main thrust of the article was that Versal’s ability to optimize all architectures (DSPs, domain-specific engines, memory and programmable logic) on the fly solved a major bugaboo for FPGAs (difficult to program) and was likely to be a game-changer in helping Xilinx capture significant market share in an arena dominated by CPU and GPU makers like Intel Inc. (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Back then, Versal had just launched and even the company’s management was unable to offer any insights on product ramp-up. Nevertheless, the investing community happily bought into the company’s new ‘‘Data Center First’’ mantra, bidding up XLNX shares 52.6% from the time of publication until the Huawei ban threw a spanner in the works—I offered my mea culpa in an article I published on Xilinx’s FPGA rival Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC). You could argue that XLNX had run to far too fast and had that coming.

All is not lost though with the shares still up 38.8% vs. 8.01% by the S&P 500 since time of publication.

FPGA via the cloud: an overhyped opportunity?

Still, I believe that investors are being overly pessimistic about the company and missing the forest for the trees. I agree Huawei remains a critical overhang for XLNX until the next course of action by the Department of Commerce after the 90-day stay of execution comes to an end in October. I, however, take exception to the recent downgrade by Keybanc Capital Markets which cut its XLNX price target from $140 to $130 based on the delayed launch of Microsoft Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) FPGA-as-a-Service, or FaaS--a project that will see the cloud company deploy Xilinx’s Alveo onto Azure.

I concede that a $130 PT is still quite decent since it represents a respectable 25% upside and is not far removed from the Street’s average PT of $133.25. However, it’s the principle behind the downgrade that rung the tocsin for me. The question that immediately came to mind was: just how big is the FPGA-as-a-Service SAM (Serviceable Available Market) and how big could it become in the future? What opportunity cost XLNX is incurring by Microsoft delaying the launch of its FaaS offering?

Source: Nasdaq

But first things first: what exactly is FPGA-as-a-Service, or FaaS? FaaS is an emerging cloud application in data centers where cloud companies like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft, Alibaba Inc. (NASDAQ:BABA) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) offer small-scale FPGA instances to end-users via their clouds. FaaS provides a unified hardware platform and middleware on the cloud that helps to significantly reduce development costs of accelerators. The service is available on demand and helps developers eliminate the common hardware barriers of acceleration technology.

Amazon, Alibaba and Baidu use Xilinx FPGAs in their data centers and also offer Xilinx instances to end-users via their clouds. AWS is perhaps the most prominent of the lot and has been working with solution providers to provide shrink-wrapped tools and applications that utilize AWS F1 FPGA instances. Microsoft is actually the biggest user of FPGAs in its data centers (Project Brainwave) but does not yet offer them to the public as FaaS. Meanwhile, Xilinx’s FPGAs in Alibaba’s AliCloud have been credited for accelerating billions of transactions; serving up over 45 billion personalized recommendations to shoppers and helping the company hit a record $30B in sales during last year’s Singles Day.

I have scoured high and low trying to find any solid FaaS market estimates but unfortunately couldn’t find any. So I have resorted to a proxy provided by Moor Insights & Strategy who are emerging as experts in the field. Around the time Amazon launched its FaaS project in 2017, Karl Freund, senior analyst for HPC and machine learning at Moor Insights & Strategy, told the EE Times that the FaaS market was tiny--a few million dollars at most. He, however, conceded that the market could grow as much as 5x annually for a few years if real demand kicked in. Assuming the market was worth $5M at the time but has grown at Karl Freund’s amazing clip, then the FaaS market is currently worth ~$125M—divvied up between at least three cloud behemoths.

However, that could be an optimistic take. Karl Freund had also offered estimates that AWS needed to rapidly ramp up from 3 AMIs on offer at launch to100 F1 FPGA instances or so to have any material impact on the market. Unfortunately, AMI count enjoyed a nice ramp during the first year but seems to have stagnated at just 19. While that indicates some interest in the application supply-side of the equation which is necessary if we are going to see a knee in the demand curve, it’s hardly earth-shattering and probably not indicative of the 5x growth that Karl had hoped for.

The small market and muted growth could be the reason why Microsoft is not in a big hurry to launch its FaaS project--and why Xilinx might have to wait longer for the big order to arrive. It’s also the reason why I thought the Keybanc downgrade was rather harsh because the FaaS opportunity was not that big in the first place. Microsoft and its cloud rivals are unlikely to aggressively ramp their FaaS offerings unless the demand side of things improves considerably.

So that begs the question: what’s going on here? Why is FaaS not taking off as fast as we had hoped?

The answer could lie with another FPGA company. French startup Accelize, a spin-off of the PLDA Group, employs an FPGA-acceleration-as-a-service model that help cloud vendors increase compute instances with FPGAs by offering users custom hardware acceleration for their specific applications. The main idea is to provide easy-to-use FPGAs for the end user.

As Stéphane Monboisset has told EE Times, cloud vendors are focussing on providing FPGA as a service whereas the end-user is actually looking for acceleration as a service. Monboisset contends that IP procurement could be a stumbling block for FaaS vendors because IP providers generally prefer a traditional one-time cost model whereas cloud companies champion the pay-per-use, per-hour model. Persuading IP providers who used to receive as much as $450,000 upfront to settle for a dollar an hour is definitely not going to be a walk in the park.

Source: EE Times

Accelize is not having a field day either, with estimated annual revenues of just $2.1M.

Versal looking good

I believe that XLNX investors should focus more on the firm’s iconic Versal chips rather than FaaS because the company apears fully committed to making ACAP a mainstream computing platform on the same level as CPUs and GPUs (Xilinx has sunk ˃$1B into Versal R&D).

Versal’s highly reconfigurable memory hierarchies and intelligent fabric will quite likely expand FPGA adoption considerably with the chip being deployed for Data Center acceleration platforms to embedded designs. Versal supports anywhere from tens to hundreds of cores as well as terabits of memory bandwidth. It can be deployed for ˂5 watt automotive SOCs to 75 watt PCIe cards all the way to 200 watt-node for Hup to PC.

With Versal, Xilinx apears to have avoided the pitfall of trading a major software challenge (programming an FPGA) for an even bigger set of hurdles (programming across an SoC containing FPGA, DSPs, ARM and AI Engines). Xilinx is developing compiler technologies that will automate and optimize all these functions somewhat automatically thus allowing the compiler to take on the burden of determining the compute resources and fabric routing required for balanced execution. This high adaptability makes it ideal for AI inference workloads with edge and data center inferenceTAM projections of nearly $23B by 2023 from ~$6B currently.

Source: Xilinx

And, so far so good.

During its latest earnings call, the company reaffirmed that early signs have been really encouraging. Sampling of the 7-nanometer Versal AI Core and Versal Prime Series products began last quarter with several hundred customers with the exercise expected to continue over the next few quarters. So far, Xilinx says Versal silicon testing indicates the chip is on track to deliver 10x increase in performance as well as significant power efficiency gains compared to the latest generation FPGAs and general-purpose CPUs.

The company expects to commence production in FY 21 and so we probably won’t see a big jump in revenues for the time being. Versal though could be the chip that eventually pulls the company’s DCG segment out of its rut. Interestingly, last quarter, DCG was Xilinx’s worst performing segment partly due to Huawei and partly due to a slowdown in product transition by a significant but unspecified memory customer.

That could become a thing of the past when Versal starts ramping. And we all know how Wall Street and investors alike love strong data center growth.

Intel’s Agilex a competitor

Versal though will have Intel’s newly launched Agilex chips to contend with. Intel unveiled Agilex in April, marking the first line of FPGAs developed from the ground up since its 2015 acquisition of Altera for $16.7B.

Agilex chips will be made using Intel's 10nm manufacturing process and add several billion transitors to comparable FPGAs from earlier generations. Molded on Intel's second-generation HyperFlex architecture, the chips are reputed to offer 40 percent higher performance than the current breed of high-end Stratix 10 line by Altera’s legacy brand.

Source: Network World

But don’t lest Versal’s superior process fool you.

Moorhead points out that Agilex actually features a higher transistor density with total transistors on both chips being nearly equal.

The pitch is similar, too: programmable processors that offer a wider variety of programming options than prior FPGA generations. They also seem to be about neck-to-neck in the marketplace considering neither company is yet to announce OEM support for its new FPGA chip. The biggest comfort for XLNX investors: the company has usually enjoyed a considerable technology and market share lead in the FPGA market, which is hardly surprising wityh Xilinx being the true pioneer of the reprogrammable chips.

Another interesting FPGA player to watch is Effinix which is offering the so-called Trion FPGAs that leverage quantum technology with 4X power-performance-area advantage over traditional FPGA technologies. But just like Lattice Semi, Effinix ix more interested in the low-end of the market that Xilinx and Intel normally ignore.

Investor Takeaway

During its latest call, Xilinx’s management sounded very optimistic about the company’s ability to overcome any revenue shortfall should Huawei receive a complete ban(˂10% of revenue last term) particularly due to strong trends in 5G, wireless, IoT and automotive as well as robust performance by its high-margin advanced product (53% year-over-year growth, 69% of total sale in FY Q1).

Xilinx’s value proposition remains as strong as ever despite the Huawei overhang. I expect the shares to hit $140 over the next 12-18 months (22%-34% annualized growth).

Long XLNX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.