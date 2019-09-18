Universal Insurance Holding: An Outperforming Insurer Well-Positioned In Florida Market

In my opinion, Universal Holdings is well-positioned in the Florida insurance market and might continue outperforming its peers.

Competitive advantages of Florida insurers are a low combined ratio, shareholder-friendly programs, and a commercial expansion outside Florida to generate higher earnings and reduce earnings' volatility.

Surprisingly, Hurricane Dorian might be an upside catalyst for insurers, like Universal Insurance Holdings, showing shareholders the strengths of these insurers.

To maximize capital returns to shareholders, Florida insurers like UVE and HCI Group set up very resilient reinsurance programs and based their reserving process on these risk mitigation schemes.

Almost two weeks ago, investors were afraid by the financial consequences of Hurricane Dorian on Florida-exposed insurers like Universal Holding (UVE). Some investors ran away from these stocks, and their stock prices dropped accordingly. As the potential damages caused by Dorian were lower than expected, investors were partially reassured, UVE's stock price surging from about $24 to almost $29 or a 19% gain in slightly more than one week.

Nonetheless, Universal's stock return was negative at -24% on a year-to-date basis, as investors and analysts expected undoubtedly more from the insurance company in terms of book value growth, commercial development and combined ratio level.

Although the final costs of Hurricane Dorian are not yet known, Universal Holding might surprisingly benefit from this event which has changed the lives of thousands of people.

Investors might start seeing the strengths of the company: (1) a regional leader, which has decided some years ago to expand its footprint by writing policies in other states; (2) a resilient insurance company, which generates strong cash flows over the years; (3) a highly profitable insurance portfolio reflected in the low combined ratio (below 90% on a 5-year average).

The underwriting margins remain high over the cycle even though they deteriorated slightly since 2016, adversely affected by the increase in the catastrophe losses over the last three years.

However, the reinsurance program set up by the company is resilient and is one of the key ways to mitigate risks and generate higher earnings over the years.

In addition, Universal Holding Insurance has tried over the years to maximize capital redistribution to shareholders via share repurchases and gradual dividend increases.

Currently, traded at around 1.7 times its book value, Universal Holding might be seen by investors as an expensive company compared to its other listed peers like FedNat (FNHC), United Insurance Holdings (UIHC), and Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG).

Nevertheless, the higher P/B multiple is explained by higher RoE over the cycle.

In addition, United Insurance succeeded in making grow its book value at a rapid pace, while all Florida insurers suffered from substantial headwinds in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

In my opinion, Universal is well-positioned to continue writing more policies in Florida and expanding its footprint nationwide. Investors will not be forgotten with gradual dividend increases, supported by higher earnings. Although I would like to see a more conservative approach in terms of reserving process, I'm quite optimistic about the business perspectives of the insurer.

Universal Holding Insurance: The Market Leader Of Residential Insurance Market in Florida

Universal Holding is the largest homeowners' insurance provider in Florida.

Source: Investor Briefing

The company succeeded in combining growth with operating performance, by generating a 5-year average combined ratio of 80.2% or an underwriting margin of 19.8%.

Source: Investor Briefing

The combined ratio deteriorated slightly from the last 3 years, driven by more expensive and frequent hurricanes hitting Florida, although the company's earned premiums more than doubled over the five years.

Source: Investor Briefing

To mitigate the adverse effects of the catastrophe risk, the company decided to launch several initiatives.

First, they started diversifying their portfolio. In 2009, most of their business was written in Florida. From 2013, management started expanding the business geographically, writing more and more policies in the other States, including North Carolina, Georgia, and South Carolina in order to diversify revenue and risk.

Source: Investor Briefing

As of June 30, 2019, premiums written outside Florida represented 16.7% of the company's total.

Source: Q2 2019 Report

Although the profitability of the portfolio breakdown by states is not disclosed, portfolio diversification is one of the key ways to mitigate risks and generate higher earnings over the years.

A second pillar of risk mitigation for UVE is its reinsurance program. Universal Holding's executive team is aware of the current situation in Florida: more frequent hurricanes with a higher average cost.

In 2017, the reinsurance coverage of the principal insurance subsidiary of the group ("UPCIC ") was up to $2,650 million for the first event.

Source: 2017 Universal's Reinsurance Program

Although Hurricane Irma's cost amounted to more than $440 million at the gross level, the largest portion was ceded to reinsurers. Hence, the final impact was only $29 million.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

To put it more simply, UVE's reinsurance program should be pretty effective now that the company decided to strengthen it. For 2019, the company's maximum coverage is $3.2 billion, with a net retention of $43 million. In other words, the company decided to increase the part of the costs retained by UVE and also simultaneously increased its reinsurance. Additionally, most of these reinsurance programs are multi-year capacity schemes. Therefore, a potential increase in the reinsurance tariffs will probably not impact Universal Holding, as they have already negotiated the prices and the potential adjustments following the claims with reinsurers.

Source: Investor Briefing

UVE's third mitigation effect is its investment portfolio. Some years, bad things happen, and the investment portfolio is one of the tools insurers use to offset deteriorated underwriting gains. Over the last five years, UVE's investment income grew significantly from $2.4 million to $24.8 million.

Source: Investor Briefing

The growth in investment revenues was largely driven by premium growth. Although the investment income still represents a small portion of the total revenues, premium increases, geographic expansion, and ongoing underwriting discipline might lead to an increase in the available float and, consequently, higher investment revenues.

Even though some clarifications have been made on the company's strengths above, one must still ask, is Universal Holding well-equipped to survive to Hurricane Dorian? From my education as an actuary and experience in the field, my answer is I think so. Over the years, the company has succeeded in generating higher revenues combined with excellent underwriting performance. Additionally, investors were not ignored, the company actively repurchased shares and paid a gradual increasing dividend. Over the last five years, they redistributed $215 million to shareholders via dividend increases or share repurchases ($6.28 per share).

Source: Investor Briefing

Meanwhile, shareholders' equity grew from $199.9 million to $501.6 million over the last five years.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

YTD June 30, 2019, the company's book value per share has increased $2.15, or 14.9%, from $14.42 on December 31, 2018, to $16.57 on June 30, 2019. Furthermore, the insurer continued to repurchase $9.7 million worth of shares or 1.1% of the current market capitalization. While the insurer could continue to repurchase shares, I wouldn't count on it as it needs capital in order to pay claims, grow outside Florida and meet regulatory requirements.

Is It A "Buy" Then?

In my opinion, there were a couple of investment alternatives. More speculative investors might have decided to use options to short UVE. Darren once did that with HCI (NYSE:HCI), a competitor of UVE, as part of a pair trade.

In 2016, Darren shorted HCI Group as he considered that there were considerable risks for HCI to be harmed by catastrophe events. Fortunately, for Darren's portfolio, HCI did fall in price creating a positive 23.7% return. However, here, I didn't think that was an attractive bet.

A safer option was to wait and consider buying shares after Dorian has struck Florida. CFK members will have more information about the final cost of the hurricane at an industry level at that time. Thus, we may have the potential to buy shares, keep them, and enjoy gradual dividend increases, share repurchases and book value growth over the long term. In CFK, we want to create "Alpha", but even more we want to minimize our portfolios' volatility and sleep well at night.

From now, Hurricane Dorian is no more than a distant memory, even though damages are very real. Universal Holding might be indeed adversely affected by the financial consequences of the storm; Universal's competitors will be impacted as well. Nevertheless, the final costs will be certainly lower than analysts feared and Universal Holding will certainly benefit from its leading position in the residential insurance market to write more policies in Florida and increase the prices of renewed policies.

As an actuarial professional, I would like to see further reserve increases to build up some buffer at the gross level (i.e., before reinsurance), even though I know Universal Holding's reserving process is quite aggressive as it takes into account the potential mitigation impacts of the reinsurance schemes.

In the end, Universal Holding remains well-positioned in the Florida insurance market, with a resilient reinsurance program and potential business perspectives outside Florida. In addition, cash flows generated by underwriting activities are partially redistributed to shareholders via share repurchases and dividend increases over the years.

Investors who are willing to invest in insurance companies which combine commercial growth with strong underwriting margins and succeed in increasing the dividend gradually and making grow the book value as well might be interested in Universal Insurance Holdings.

