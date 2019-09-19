Iron Mountain: A Trusted Name For Storage, Digitization, Data And Dividends

As it continues to execute on its recycling strategy and invest in data center growth, we expect the market to reflect its true value.

I like Iron Mountain (IRM). It’s a great company with a well-covered and growing dividend. As such, I’ve been more than happy to write about it for a while now.

My regular readers and followers are no doubt aware of my thoughts on the subject

I’d keep going. But more than likely, even my non-regular readers and new followers are getting the point.

Now, I know this company has had its ups and downs over its many years. I know it’s off its 2017 highs of $40.87. And I’m well aware it had a serious stock-price slump in 2018 to around $30, and that it’s yo-yoed ever since… now sitting at $32.55.

I also know that, as of Sept. 11, of the six analysts actively covering it, only one was recommending it as a strong buy. Two had it as a buy, two as a hold, and one even expects it to underperform.

But let’s discuss why none of that matters, starting with an overview of the company’s history. It’s a long, fascinating and often impressive story. Which I’ve included down below…

Iron Mountain’s Many Achievements

Some business websites give the scarcest information about their company history. Others don’t include it at all.

But not Iron Mountain. It gives 10 pretty sizable paragraphs’ worth of information, starting with this one:

“Herman Knaust founded Iron Mountain in 1951 in Livingston, NY. Hailed as the “Mushroom King” by his Hudson River Valley neighbors, Knaust first made his fortune by growing and marketing mushrooms. In 1936, he paid $9,000 for a depleted iron ore mine and 100 acres of land so that he could have more space to grow his product. But by 1950, the mushroom market had shifted, so Mr. Knaust decided upon a new business venture – one that would make good use of his mine, which he named “Iron Mountain.”

With World War II finally finished, he went on to sponsor the relocation of many Jewish immigrants – people whose personal records had been utterly destroyed in the war. As he did, the Cold War developed, a second critical factor that led him to pursue what he did…

Providing safe and secure space for important data inside his “iron mountain.”

Business grew from there, with the company opening its first above-ground facility in 1978… expanding outside his initial New York City market in 1980… and acquiring “all the product lines that comprise the foundation of the current company” within that decade.

This brings us to the second-to-last paragraph on that page:

“Today, Iron Mountain stands as the industry leader in storage and information management services, serving 230,000 customers in 50+ countries on five continents… Organizations in every major industry and of all sizes – including more than 95% of the Fortune 1000 – rely on Iron Mountain as their information management partner.”

That paper-filing business was something to brag about in the 20th Century. But how about since?

Iron Mountain Is Still on Top of Things

We’re in the 21st Century now, of course. We have been for almost two decades. And while this 100-year stint may have begun with a lot of technological confusion via the Y2K panic… we’re a lot more tech savvy today.

Tech savvy and tech dependent, becoming more so with every year that passes.

So isn’t a paper-holding company destined to fail? How can it sustain itself considering its core offering?

To that legitimate concern, I have three answers:

(1) As I mentioned in my previously mentioned “Beyond Boxes” article from February: “The company continues to see strong growth in the box business. Organic revenue growth increased 1.9% and 2.4% year-over-year in Q4-18 and 2018, respectively, as revenue management continues to contribute positively to growth.” After all, just because a company is going digital doesn’t mean it never prints anything out… or that it might not want printed backups somewhere in case of a digital disaster.

(2) Being around the business block as long as it has, Iron Mountain very well understands that times change. After all, the foundation of its current company began after the mushroom market came down from a high. As such, it has been busy branding itself as a “global data center leader” to help enable clients’ “digital transformation(s)” for a little while now.

(3) Last summer, it partnered with Google Cloud to “develop AI-powered SaaS solutions on GCP to help organizations analyze their vast physical and digital information and data repositories to unlock insights, improve decision-making, and create new revenue streams,” as reported by PR Newsire.

Put all three of those answers together, and you’ve got a well-established company with a bright future under the following mission statement:

A Powerful Partnership That Places Iron Mountain in a Pinnacle Position

I do want to expound on that third point above by first explaining what it means. Because, let’s face it… It was a lot of tech-speak.

Fortunately for us, PR Newswire continues with:

“Iron Mountain and Google Cloud will collaborate to enable business growth, compliance and digital transformation initiatives, providing customers with the peace of mind that an organization’s high-value data remains secure, protected and available. Customers can benefit from the seamless integration of policy-driven data management, workflow management, and data analytics in a more automated and cost-effective way.”

In other words, its paper business isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. However, Iron Mountain already is succeeding in providing an additional service: Secure filing for digital data. And it’s doing that in a way that’s actually accessible to those authorized to view it.

This is extremely important, since too often, security for such massive amounts of information results in loss of easy retrieval. That’s going to become a thing of the past though if Iron Mountain and Google’s partnership have anything to do with it.

Together, they’re adding one more giant reason why Iron Mountain is poised to profit.

Looking Forward From the Mountaintop

Iron Mountain’s business model is unique to the REIT sector. And it’s worth noting that in January 2015, it elected to convert to a REIT from a C-Corp after obtaining a private letter ruling (PLR) from the IRS. The key to this change was convincing the IRS that “steel racking” – i.e., providing shelf space – can be considered real estate.

From a tax perspective, it's important to recognize that racking is considered "real property." So depreciation is much longer compared with "personal property." Racks are therefore longer-living assets that actually last as long as most buildings since they’re sheltered from the elements.

By converting to a REIT, Iron Mountain has to pay out at least 90% of taxable income to investors. (Most REITs pay out 100%.) This results in a substantially higher dividend than it previously paid.

Also, with regard to the definition of steel racking as real estate, Iron Mountain is considered somewhat of a hybrid. This only makes sense considering what it does and how it does it.

For comparison purposes, records storage is similar to the leased spaces segment:

Source: IRM Presentation

It’s true that data center REITs have racking systems too. So we can make that comparison, even though their business model is entirely different from industrial or self-storage REITs. But Iron Mountain does add in a service component through its integrated data management business – not to mention how it rents out space in larger buildings – making it industrial REIT-esque as well.

That’s why I’ll use both for peer analysis purposes.

Opening up the Box

Many people think of Iron Mountain as a storage and information management service. But there’s much more to it. As told on its website, this company serves organizations in every major industry and of all sizes.

Here’s a snapshot of its business mix:

Records management (61%)

Data protection (12%)

Shredding (10%)

Data Center (6%)

Fine Arts (2%)

Other (10%).

Iron Mountain has more than 696 million cubic feet of hardcopy records archived with an amazing 98% customer retention rate. That’s repeating business at its best.

This steady organic revenue growth is supported by revenue management practices in which around 50% of boxes stay in facilities for 15 years on average – what I would call a very sticky business model.

The cost of finding new storage providers, known as switching costs, is a moat-worthy advantage for Iron Mountain. In fact, I know of no other REIT with such an exceptional "shelf life" (pun intended).

But it’s not just this company’s storage business, which accounts for 63% of total revenue, that’s commendable. It also has a strong growth strategy that’s allowed it to make significant progress in shifting revenue to faster-growing businesses. This includes emerging markets, data centers, and adjacent business segments.

For example, Iron Mountain has expanded its data center footprint globally via Fortrust, I/O, Credit Suisse, and EvoSwitch acquisitions. Right now, that segment accounts for 6% of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). But it’s targeting 10% by the end of 2020.

These changes should drive continued improvement in adjusted EBITDA margins – which were also up 120 basis points (bps) year-over-year in 2018. Besides, investing in new digital solutions further strengthens already existing customer relationships.

Further validating Iron Mountain’s “sticky” investment thesis, its destruction trends have been consistent over time. By design, it has become the document storage company to trust, with a logistics network – developed over a 68-year span – that can pick up, transport, and store documents cheaper than anyone else out there right now.

A Closer Look at Data Center Growth

Since Iron Mountain entered the data center market in late 2017, it has made several acquisitions totaling over $1.5 billion. To date, the company operates 14 data centers, with a long-term plan to grow capacity by 250%.

It provides a comprehensive data center solution to solve its customers’ digital transformation challenges. Five of the top 10 cloud providers are Iron Mountain data center customers.

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The company has significant cross-selling opportunities… and 40% of new deals in the year-to-date pipeline are generated with its sales team.

Iron Mountain has easy access to numerous carriers, cloud providers, and peering exchanges with migration support and IT services available. Also, its data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy – with its Green Power Pass technology enabling customers to “pass” carbon credits on.

Here’s a snapshot of key facts related to the data center platform:

Its 2018 full-year revenue was $229 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $100 million.

It has 14 operating data center facilities spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

The company incorporates more than 3.5 million gross square feet into its platform.

It boasts more than 1,300 data center unique leases.

It has 90.4% capacity utilization (stabilized).

Its weighted average lease expiry (WALE) is 3.6 years.

It’s shown strong leasing momentum in 2019, with 13 megawatts signed through July.

A Closer Look at the Growth Strategy

In Q2-19 Iron Mountain saw a slight improvement from Q1-19 of organic volume growth in its other international segments, increasing 3.4%. This growth is occurring as a result of new sales increasing 9.7% and modestly lower destructions.

Iron Mountain’s other fast-growth businesses include Fine Art Storage, where it’s a global leader in fine art storage and logistics. This strategic network spans North America and Europe, offering unparalleled technical expertise in art handling, installation, and storing.

In addition, Iron Mountain operates entertainment services worth writing (or singing) about. It’s trusted by every major music label and movie studio to protect their most valuable films, recordings and images.

So there’s clearly a lot to like here.

Value Creation Through Capital Recycling

One way for Iron Mountain to unlock share value is through its real estate capital recycling strategy. The company said it’s looking to recycle its real estate to create long-term value. In doing so, it’s seeking to monetize certain non-core assets and recycle the capital into real estate and data centers.

That’s why, in April, it sold its High Cross facility in the U.K. for $43 million. And on its latest earnings call, management said it’s “on track with plans to generate $100 million-plus of capital recycling proceeds this year from the sale of real estate.” That’s why it “expects the leverage ratio to decline in the second half of the year.”

That also might factor into why credit rating agencies have been warming up to Iron Mountain’s business model. In the first quarter, S&P revised its outlook from negative to stable, and Moody’s made that change as well. The latter did so “based on the strength and diversification of the business model with strong cash flows from the core storage business.”

Iron Mountain’s Latest Earnings Results

Iron Mountain recorded nearly $1.1 billion of revenue for the second quarter, an increase of 0.6%. Specifically, its storage rental revenue increased 4.6% on a constant currency basis, driven by data center growth, emerging markets, and adjacent businesses.

As viewed below, its total organic storage rental revenue growth accelerated to 2.4% in Q2-19, reflecting results from revenue management and global volume growth. And developed markets organic storage revenue rose 1.3% – reflecting continuing contributions from revenue management and volume trends.

The company expects full-year organic storage revenue growth of 2.2%-2.8%.

As Iron Mountain’s CEO pointed out on the latest earnings call:

“Total organic service revenue growth was negative 2% for the quarter and roughly flat year-to-date due to lower recycled paper prices. We expect this to remain a headwind for our service business for the remainder of 2019 as we cycle over record pricing a year ago. It should be noted, however, the headwinds from paper price on a year-over-year basis amount to $20 million to $30 million on what was last year $115 million of revenue from the sale of paper. The actions we have taken are more than enough for us to manage this headwind and maintain our profit goals, given it is less than 1% of the revenue in the overall business, albeit a little less than 2% of the profit.”

Assuming prices stay at these low levels, the year-over-year impact to revenue and adjusted EBITDA is about $25 million – and assumed in Iron Mountain’s current outlook. The company expects service organic revenue growth to be flat to down 50 basis points (bps) for the full year. Therefore total organic revenue growth should be in a range of 1.3% to 2% in 2019.

More Iron Mountain Numbers to Analyze

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in Q2-19 was $210 million, compared to $228 million in Q2-18. And on the latest earnings call, the CFO said,

“This decrease reflects a stronger dollar and other changes impacting adjusted EBITDA, as well as somewhat higher interest expense in quarterly cash taxes, partly offset by lower non-real estate investments.”

As a result (as viewed above), AFFO guidance was lowered at the top end from $930 million to $900 million. At the lower end of $870 million, however, it remained as-is.

But the CEO isn’t worried. He had this to add on that earnings call:

“A key asset that Iron Mountain possesses is our durable developed markets record management business, which is allowed – and will continue to allow us – to consistently deliver strong organic cash flow, enabling us to fund future data center growth, scale our emerging markets footprint and invest in innovative solutions to meet our customer’s needs. The resulting sustainability of the core business and growth in the data center business will support our target of achieving consistent 5% plus organic adjusted EBITDA growth flowing through to AFFO growth and generate returns above our cost of capital. We will remain very disciplined in our capital allocation decisions, balancing investments that will create value for shareholders, whilst providing more solutions to our customers.”

I’m Buying Into This Evolving Business Model

As I explained earlier, we’re using industrial REITs as the closest sector comp for Iron Mountain. And, as viewed below, Iron Mountain is now yielding 7.4%... the second highest in that grouping:

With that said, Iron Mountain has grown its dividend by an average of around 5%. This suggests it’s not generating the same high single-digit or low double-digit growth:

Using F.A.S.T. Graph data, we modeled Iron Mountain’s AFFO per share for 2015-2021. As you can see below, that’s expected to be flat in 2019 and then, according to analysts, 7% for 2020 and 2021:

As viewed below, Iron Mountain’s payout ratio (using AFFO) is relatively safe – although a tad elevated compared with its historical payout. Though that’s nothing to be concerned with, in my opinion.

Of course, Iron Mountain’s uniqueness does make it especially difficult to analyze. Though one analyst at Baird recently upgraded it to Neutral with a target of $29.

Year-to-date, shares have returned 5.6%, drastically underperforming the REIT sector – especially industrial REITs, which that have returned 38% so far this year.

All the same, as Iron Mountain continues to execute on its recycling strategy and invest in data center growth, we expect the market to reflect its true value, which we estimate at $40.

Thus, we maintain a Strong Buy on these shares.

Finally, I ran across a really cool YouTube video that I encourage you to watch right here. It provides a glimpse of Iron Mountain beyond my analyst forecast… even as far out as 2050.

That’s 30 years from now. And I do see myself still holding shares (in IRM) then, utilizing the dividends to fund my retirement somewhere in the Caribbean.

Or who knows, maybe even in outer space.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.