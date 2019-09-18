Chubb Limited: A Fantastic Company, But A Little Pricey

Current valuations indicate the Chubb is overvalued, or at the very least, there is no margin of safety if you buy in now.

Recently added to the list of Dividend Aristocrats, the growing dividend payment and share buybacks are a great avenue of growth for shareholders.

Chubb Limited has done a fantastic job growing their book value over the last ten years.

Chubb Limited

Chubb Limited (CB), one of the newest additions to the Dividend Aristocrats club, has succeeded in combining single-digit growth and excellent underwriting standards over the many years. Chubb is an excellent example of a well-run company that has remained profitable over the years. However, current valuations indicate that Chubb is overvalued, or at the very least, there is no margin of safety if you buy in now.

Chubb exists in the property and casualty realm of the insurance business. Chubb is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance services. The company headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. The stock currently yields 1.86%, which is a lower yield as the S&P 500 Index on average yields 2.2%.

Still, Chubb is a high-quality business, with growth potential in the U.S. and the international markets, as well as a strong balance sheet and a steadily rising dividend.

Business Overview

Chubb has operations in 54 countries and territories. It is based in Zurich, Switzerland, and provides insurance services, including property & casualty insurance, accident & health insurance, life insurance, and reinsurance.

Chubb reported (7/24/2019) financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 in late July. In the quarter, the company’s most widely-cited profitability metric (core operating income excluding catastrophic losses) decreased by 3% versus the same quarter a year ago. Chubb’s tangible book value per share grew 4.7% versus the second quarter of 2019. Importantly, Chubb’s combined ratio in the quarter was 90.6%, showing very profitable underwriting activity.

Note: We can calculate the combined ratio as the sum of incurred losses and expenses divided by earned premiums. A combined ratio under 100% shows the insurance company is operating profitably before investment income. A combined ratio above 100% shows unprofitable underwriting.

Growth Prospects

Chubb’s earnings per share have seen steady growth over the last few years. The company earned $8.49 in fiscal 2018, which was a 3.6% increase over the previous year, and over the last 10 years, it has grown 9.3%. Maybe not the huge double-digit growth we would like to see, but slow and steady can win the race.

That said, Chubb has created significant value for shareholders in terms of book value per share, an important metric for insurance companies.

Book value and tangible book value per share were up 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively, in the quarter and are now up 7.7% and 12% for the year. The increase in book value and tangible book value has been driven by the combination of income and the mark derived from the falling interest rates.

Over the last ten years, the company’s book value grew at a CAGR of 11%. We expect Chubb’s book value per share to grow 8.2% to $117.7 for fiscal 2019.

Chubb compares favorably in terms of profitability to many of its peers. The company’s combined ratio for the first half of 2019 was 90.1%, with peers averaging 98.2%. Chubb has outperformed its peers on this metric over the past three, five, and ten years. The company has beaten its peers by ~9% for each period.

Chubb 2nd Quarter 2019 Corporate Presentation

I also expect Chubb to generate strong earnings growth over the next five years due to multiple factors. Chubb will benefit from new policies, price increases, and rising interest rates.

Per Evan Greenberg, Chubb CEO, who stated during the latest earnings call:

Turning to growth, P&C premium revenue in the quarter, in constant dollars was quite strong. Net premiums return grew 6% with foreign exchange having a negative impact of 1.8 percentage points. The pricing environment continued to firm through the quarter, and we took advantage of some of the best pricing we’ve seen in years. The rate of increase in prices accelerated while at the same time, it spread to more classes of business and more classes of risk. Rates continue to firm in the U.S. for major accounts in E&S specialty to the middle market. We continued to observe favorable conditions in the London wholesale market and in Australia with their early signs; firming conditions are spreading to the U.K. company market and certain classes of risk on the continent and Europe and Southeast Asia. Overall, where rates are moving, they’re firming broadly to varying degrees in almost all short and long-tail classes. Accompanying price increases, terms and conditions are tightening in certain classes. In my judgment given some of the market dislocations we’ve observed including a reset of risk appetite on the part of some, this firming trend is sustainable and will likely continue to accelerate and spread. It is income and loss reserve driven, not capital-driven.

First, Chubb’s net premiums written increased 4.2% over the first six months of 2019, which indicates strong demand for policies. The company also has a leading industry position across its product categories, which gives it the ability to raise prices to boost revenue growth.

Also, rising interest rates will help boost profit by growing investment income. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times in 2018 and has recently hiked rates again in 2019. The rate increases would be a growth tailwind for all insurance companies with large investment portfolios, including Chubb.

As an insurance company, Chubb has a large pool of accumulated premium income that has not been paid out in claims to customers. The large pool is known as float. Insurers invest premiums as soon as they are collected, to earn interest or other income. Chubb had an investment portfolio of $99.7 billion at the end of the second quarter 2019, invested primarily in investment-grade fixed-income securities. Rising interest rates will boost fixed-income yields and will naturally help Chubb’s earnings growth.

Chubb can also grow earnings per share through share buybacks. In the second quarter, Chubb repurchased $376 million in share repurchases. Year to date, Chubb has repurchased 800 million shares at an average price of $140 per share.

Chubb’s share buyback yield for 2018 was 7.3%, and combining that with the dividend yield of 1.85% gives us a total yield of 9.15%, which, with the growing dividend and continued focus on share buybacks, will lead us to more growth for our investment.

Another potential growth catalyst for investors is the continued growth of the dividend. As a dividend aristocrat, they have paid a growing dividend over the last 25 years.

Chubb’s dividend has grown from $1.19 per share in 2009 to $2.90 in the fiscal year ending 2018. That is a growth of 143%, which is not too shabby. And with a payout ratio of 31.9% at the end of the second quarter, Chubb’s dividend appears to be quite safe.

As recently as August 8th, Chubb declared a $0.75 share quarterly dividend, which gives us a forward yield of 1.95%, based on the forward-looking yield of the dividend and share buybacks, I would forecast a shareholder yield of 10% for late 2019.

Overall, I expect Chubb to grow earnings per share by 9% per year over the next five years, as they have done over the last ten years.

Chubb’s competitive advantages are its leading industry position, as well as its financial strength. First, Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and the largest commercial insurer in the United States. It has a dominant position across its product categories, which helps it to retain customers.

It is also in a strong financial position. Chubb is rated AA from Standard & Poor’s, AA from Fitch, and Aa3 from Moody’s, the three major U.S. credit rating agencies. A healthy balance sheet and high credit rating provide the company with the financial security necessary to retain clients and invest for growth.

Chubb is also a fairly diversified company, with roughly two-thirds of net premiums written occurring in North America. The remainder of the net premiums written is spread out across 51 other countries, making Chubb a global business. This competitive advantage provides Chubb with growth potential in the international markets.

Risks

As with all insurers, Chubb is subject to risks associated with any natural disaster that could cause a large influx of claims which would impair their ability to generate any profits from their underwriting portfolio.

Also, Chubb is subject to risks associated with investing in the stock markets, price fluctuations, increases or decreases in the interest rates, and just plain old bad choices for investments.

With Chubb’s outstanding credit rating, they are shielded from some risks as they can borrow, if the need were to arise.

Currency risk exposes Chubb to fluctuations in their oversees portfolios as well.

Valuation

Using Chubb’s most recent closing price of $161.03 and expected earnings per share of $8.15 for 2019, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The average price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is 22.17, making Chubb undervalued against the market index. On the other hand, Chubb has a ten-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7, so the current valuation is well above its historical average.

Valuing Chubb, based solely on the price-to-earnings, doesn’t tell the whole story. When using the expected book value of 117.17 for 2019, Chubb has a price-to-book ratio of 1.26.

Next up, using a dividend discount model to determine an intrinsic value. We are always on the hunt for a great bargain, and one that pays a growing dividend is quite the bonus.

Let’s use these numbers for our dividend discount model.

Current dividend - $3.00

The current 3-year growth rate of dividend – 2.92%

Expected returns – 9%

Running the numbers for the dividend discount model, we would get an intrinsic value of $50.78.

If we took a look at possible ranges of numbers, we would get:

2.92% $50.78

3.92% $61.37

4.92% $77.15

All of which gives an intrinsic value far below the current market price of 161.03.

Is Chubb overvalued? By most metrics, it would appear so. Even if we adjust some of our targets for an intrinsic value calculation, we come up short. Looking at price-to-earnings and price-to-book gives us an indication that Chubb’s overvalued.

Even Chubb itself has been buying back its stock at $140, which is below the current market price.

Final Thoughts

Through our discussion here today, I think we have uncovered that Chubb is a fantastic business. It is very well managed and is extremely profitable in its underwriting business.

Chubb has a long history of growing its dividend, as well as its book value. They have done a fantastic job of creating shareholder wealth.

I can project growth of total returns of:

8.5% book value growth

1.95% dividend yield

Shareholder yield of over 10%

From these values, I would expect 10.34% returns over the next five years. This is a pretty darn good return for a high-quality company.

The only caveat is that it is currently overpriced right now, with the current market price of $161.03.

If Chubb fell to the $120 range, this would be a no-brainer investment at the current levels, but the current price doesn’t build in any margin of safety.

With the growing book value and rising dividends, there is a lot to like. But at the current time, I would pass on investing in this company, but it will certainly bear adding to my wish list. If you are lucky enough to have bought it earlier, by all means, hold on to this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.