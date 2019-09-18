Pieris Pharmaceuticals: Revisiting The Investment Thesis

While an early stage developmental concern, its pipeline/technology has drawn the interest of several deep-pocketed collaboration partners.

There is no worse tyranny than to force a man to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for him." - Robert A. Heinlein, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress

Today, we revisit Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) as we have not looked in on this intriguing 'Tier 4' biotech concern in some time. The stock also has shown some strength so far in September and is back over the $5 level.

Company Overview

Pieris Pharmaceuticals is an early clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing novel Anticalin-based therapies with an initial primary focus on immuno-oncology and respiratory diseases. The stock has a market capitalization of just north of $250 million.

Pipeline & Trial Milestones:

Source: Company Presentation

The company has a diverse pipeline and various partnerships based on its underlying technology around Anticalin proteins which are described below.

Source: Company Presentation

To date, Pieris has received $120 million in upfront payments since January of 2017 and could potentially see over $5 billion in potential milestone payments that could be had in the future if all programs are pursued to fruition.

Source: Company Presentation

Among notable partnerships, the company has a collaboration agreement with drug giant AstraZeneca (AZN) around PRS-060. This compound is a localized IL-4Ra antagonist being utilized to address moderate to severe asthma. It is the first inhaled biologic focused on this target. Phase 1b results will be presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Madrid on October 1st. As can be seen below, Phase 1 results for another compound (PRS-343) should be out by the end of the year as well. A Phase 2 study should kick off by year-end, which will trigger an undisclosed milestone payout to Pieris.

Source: Company Presentation

Pieris has an immuno-oncology co-development agreement with Servier that involves five specific programs, including a potential, best-in-class PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. It also has retained U.S. rights for these compounds. It has a smaller partnering agreement in this space with Seattle Genetics (SGEN).

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Since August 1st, three analyst firms have reissued Buy ratings on Pieris, including Cowen & Co. and William Blair. Here is the commentary from H.C. Wainwright within their Buy rating and $7 price target.

Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and price target of $7. Currently our valuation is based on the three lead assets at the company: (1) PRS-060 for asthma, which is partnered with AstraZeneca contributing 33% of our valuation; (2) PRS-343 for oncology, which currently contributes 39% of our valuation; and (3) PRS-080 for functional iron deficiency anemia contributing 28% of our valuation. Our price target is based on our clinical net present value model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug's potential commercial profile."

The company ended the second quarter of 2019 with approximately $100 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet, down from just under $111 million at the end of the first quarter.

Verdict

Pieris is obviously a very early-stage developmental concern. However, it has intriguing technology, partnerships with several major drug makers, and a huge amount of potential milestones should it see some of its compounds make it to approval and commercialization. We continue to view the risk/reward profile as favorable and look forward to continue to keep an eye on Pieris as its pipeline develops.

Option Strategy

An efficient way to add exposure or initiate a new position in PIRS is via a Buy-Write order. Using the March $7.50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $4.30 to $4.50 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates a bit of downside risk and sets up a solid potential return for its six-month hold period. Option liquidity is only so-so on this name, so this order might have been entered more than once before filled.

To compel a man to furnish funds for the propagation of ideas he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical." - Thomas Jefferson

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Promo Valid Through September 30th. We currently are enabling free two-week trials and 30% off the first year of membership into The Busted IPO Forum. Just fill out your data and SA handle HERE so we can send you a personal discount link which will be valid for 30 days. The Busted IPO Forum model portfolio has outperformed the Russell 2000 by 31.27% to 4.59% (as of 9/13/2019) since its launch in the summer of 2017. We also are currently ranked in top 3% of all financial bloggers based on our investment recommendations on TipRanks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.