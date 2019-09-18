AT&T Argues Back

There are concerns that Mr. Stephenson is locked into a historical vision conglomerate and does not have a realistic view of what the "new" Modern Corporation should look like.

Elliott Management seems to have some key arguments against the Stephenson succession plan, given the poor stock performance over the past twelve years.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson stepped up to defend himself and AT&T against the challenges coming from dissident shareholder Elliott Management.

“AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Chief Executive Randall Stephenson defended his strategy and likely successor in his first public remarks since an activist hedge fund challenged the company to change direction.”

So writes Drew FitzGerald in the Wall Street Journal. She follows up with a little more detail:

“Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference in New York, the telecom boss said newly named chief operating officer John Stankey was the right pick to make the Dallas company’s telecommunications, media and advertising businesses work together more effectively.”

This follows the challenge by Elliott Management who purchased shares of AT&T and who is now questioning the direction the executive leadership has taken the company.

In an earlier article, Ms. FitzGerald wrote,

“Plans for Mr. Stephenson’s triumphant exit, as early as next year, now threaten to turn into a months long fight over the direction of the $280 billion telecom company and a test of the board’s loyalty to his long-term vision.”

Seems as if the mediocre performance of Mr. Stephenson has caught up with the company. And, the thing that seems to have kicked Elliott Management into action was the move by Mr. Stephenson to elevate Mr. Stankey to the top spot after Mr. Stephenson departs the company.

Mr. Stankey is described as a “loyal supporter” of Mr. Stephenson’s vision. This apparently was too much for Elliott Management to swallow.

There seem to be two very strong reasons for shareholders to question the succession.

First, Mr. Stephenson, in his twelve years leading the AT&T franchise, the price of the company’s stock has been flat. As Ms. FitzGerald reports,

“Shares of AT&T have been flat since CEO Randall Stephenson took over AT&T in 2007.”

This was during a period that stock prices almost constantly hit new historical highs.

Second, there have been some major concerns over the “vision” of the future AT&T. As mentioned above, Mr. Stephenson has attempted to meld the company’s telecommunications, media, and advertising businesses. This, to Mr. Stephenson, was the AT&T of the future.

However, many analysts have suggested that maybe Mr. Stephenson’s view of the future “missed the boat.”

In this, Mr. Stephenson was locked into a picture that derived from the past and AT&T, under his leadership, was not moving on into the future. AT&T was remaining a “conglomerate” built upon old ideas of how companies, producing different products, could be brought together and operated as a portfolio that allocated resources around so as to maximize the profits of the whole organization.

Obviously, given the performance of the stock price, this vision was not working.

I have written about this problem elsewhere and compared the behavior of AT&T with the idea of the “new” Modern Corporation.

I don’t need to repeat all the arguments again.

The bottom line, to me, is that Mr. Stephenson’s defense seems pretty weak. Both the support for his vision of the future and his support for Mr. Stankey as his successor need to be questioned.

Elliott Management appears to have moved at a very important time. Their efforts, I believe, should be supported.

The battle may be one that helps us all to define the transition that is now going on in the industrial world.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.