Cisco Becomes Attractive

Investors had been attracted to Cisco (CSCO), and its stock had been substantially outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) over the past twelve months.

Then, it released its Q1 2020 guidance, and the stock swiftly sold off. Presently, Cisco has a lot going for it, namely, consistently strong cash flows, share repurchases, but arguably, best of all, an attractively priced stock.

The Guidance Which Shocked Investors

Cisco has always been a volatile stock for investors to own. But its underlying fundamental performance is remarkably stable, with its top-line growing with a 5-year CAGR of 2%.

However, underneath this steady top-line growth rate, note just how erratic Cisco's revenue growth rates have been the past 8 quarters.

Hence, it is my contention that Cisco will in time overcome this slowdown. To this in effect, Cisco's CFO Kelly Kramer noted that investors should not be overly frightful of Cisco's Q1 2020 guidance and that once Cisco gets over Q1 2020, the rest of the year should see Cisco ramping up.

Deploying Capital To Unlock Value

I'm not a dividend investor. I'm focused on my total return. But when close to 3% yield is sent my way with minimal risk, I'm not one to snare at this either.

Having said that, there is another element which is materially more meaningful to shareholders in Cisco's case: share repurchases.

Cisco declares that investors should see Cisco capital returns as a blend of both dividends and buybacks.

Case in point, although Cisco carries $25 billion of debt, this number has come down materially over during the past 12 months, and Cisco's balance sheet offset this with approximately $33 billion of cash and equivalents.

Thus, given that Cisco is such a strong cash flow generating asset, together with the fact that its balance sheet has a net cash position of $8.7 billion, Cisco feels easily comfortable to deploy 50% of its total free cash flow towards a blend of dividends and repurchases.

In more detail, we can see that Cisco's aggressively executed share repurchase program over the past two full years has brought down Cisco's total shares outstanding down by 15.2%.

Ultimately, these buybacks have supported Cisco's free cash flow per share to jump by 38.6% since fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2019.

Valuation - Reasonable Margin Of Safety

In reality, investors are simply unlikely to get high-quality companies at huge discounts, that's not how this works - particularly at the top of the bull market.

This is exemplified above, where it shows that notwithstanding Cisco's Q4 2019 earnings sell-off, Cisco's P/Sales ratio is still above its historical average and higher than that of its peer group.

On the other hand, it should be noted that two years ago, Cisco's balance sheet was meaningfully over-leveraged, which depressed its P/Sales. Consequently, this new P/Sales ratio, although higher, benefits from a cleaner balance sheet.

Furthermore, one might point to Cisco's peer group's P/Sales ratio of just 1.5x as a reason for why Cisco is not trading all that cheaply. On the surface, that is certainly a valid point.

On the other hand, its peers are either not generating as strong cash flows as Cisco. For instance, in the case of Juniper Networks (JNPR) or HP (HPQ), those cash flows have to redeploy at a high rate back into the business as capex. What's more, in the case of IBM (IBM), its top-line is not growing all that fast.

The Bottom Line

Investing is not supposed to be easy. In fact, the only time a stock offers a margin of safety is when others lose interest in a stock - when the stock is out of favor.

After the recent sell-off, Cisco offers shareholders the best entry point Cisco has had for a considerable amount of time. There is no rational investor which can presently argue that paying up less than 14x free cash flow for a blue-chip stock is overpaying.

