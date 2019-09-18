Hain Celestial: Not As Healthy As I Would Like

Business overview

The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) manufactures and sells organic and natural "better-for-you" products around the core themes of health and wellness. Hain estimates that the natural and organic food segment represents an USD80 billion market opportunity and is growing at 8% per annum versus 1% for the overall US food market. For the year ended June 30, 2019, the geographic split of its revenues was the United States 44%, United Kingdom 38%, and rest of world 18%. Its brands, some of which are shown in the graphic below, frequent the shelves of specialty and natural food stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Source: Company website

Hain has grown over the years in part through acquisitions with a large number falling into the 2011 to 2017 time period as shown in the graphic above. Its share price initially responded positively to this acquisition spree peaking at nearly USD70 in 2015. Since then, it has been on a downward path falling back to 2012 levels. Though acquisitions boosted revenues, profits fell steadily due to a bloated cost structure, over complexity and unsustainable distribution.

Source: Yahoo finance

Turnaround plans

In FY2016, the company initiated a strategic review called "Project Terra" to solidify a leadership position in the organic and natural products industry. Beginning in FY2017, the US core platforms were "Better-for-You" Baby, Pantry and Snacking, Fresh Living, Pure Personal Care, and Tea. In the same fiscal period, Hain also launched Cultivate Ventures to invest internally promoting smaller brands in high potential categories and to incubate small acquisitions until they scaled enough to transition to core platforms. Another Project Terra key initiative was to achieve USD350 million in global savings by FY2020. Cost cutting focused on streamlining manufacturing plants, the supply chain and product rationalization which included eliminating slow moving stock-keeping units ("SKUs").

In June 2018, Hain announced its CEO, Irwin Simon would terminate employment when a new CEO was hired. On October 2018, Hain named Mark Schiller as its new CEO replacing its founder CEO Irwin Simon. Mark most recently worked at Pinnacle Foods as its Chief Commercial Officer. In February 2019, the new CEO set out a revised strategy and financial plan. While the international business is performing well, the US segment has underperformed as shown in the graphic below.

Source: February 2019 investor presentation

The revised strategy involves continued margin expansion in the international business and a four-fold plan to transform the US business through; (1) portfolio and organizational simplification; (2) strengthening core capabilities; (3) margin expansion; and (4) profitable growth. Though there may be margin improvement, management cautioned this could come with revenue declines as low-margin/non-economic SKUs are eliminated. Management is forecasting falling total revenues in fiscal year 2020, flat revenues in FY2021, and growing revenues in FY2022.

Valuation

Source: 2019 10-K

Per the table above, the net income decline clearly explains Hain's share price weakness over a similar time period. In March 2018, the company's board approved a plan to sell Hain Pure Protein in order to simplify the company's brand portfolio, and this segment has been accounted for as discontinued operations. On July 01, 2019, Hain announced the completion of the sale of its equity interest in Hain Pure Protein to Aterian Investment Partners for USD80 million. On August 28, 2019, Hain announced the sale of Tilda, its basmati and specialty rice brand, for USD342 million in cash.

For the year ended June 30, 2019, Hain reported an adjusted EBITDA margin (ex. Tilda) of around 8%, whereas, historically, it had achieved margins in the 15% to 20% range. Looking out to FY2020, the mid-point of its forecasted adjusted EBITDA range and its free cash flow range imply an adjusted EBITDA multiple of nearly 15x and free cash flow yield of 2% respectively. Not cheap for a company undergoing a transformation. Some sector peers are also undergoing structural changes with Campbell Soup (CPB) pursuing cost savings, divestitures and focusing its portfolio on its two North American core businesses. For Conagra Brands (CAG), Q4 2019 results were underwhelming with Conagra reporting that Pinnacle was stabilizing, but its legacy Conagra business reported disappointing numbers. According to Seeking Alpha's valuation metrics webpage, Campbell is trading on a forward EBITDA multiple of 13.5x and Conagra on 12.0x with margins north of 15%.

Concerns:

Brexit : management touched on this during the Q4 2019 earnings call saying that despite conducting extensive analysis and trying to mitigate potential impacts, uncertainty remains and unforeseen outcomes are possible. Mitigating actions include moving goods through less busy ports, in-country stockpiling, and utilising lower frequency/larger unit volume transportation. Unpredictable risks include potential tariffs, border bottlenecks, and immigration issues with manufacturing labor.

Distribution retail partners : Hain is not executing its turnaround plan in a vacuum, it relies on its retail partners support and they can always switch to competing products. If Hain can stabilize and grow distribution, there is positive upside, but the reverse is also true. For some retailers, when faced with a material price increase so an SKU can become profitable for Hain, they may simply choose to discontinue the SKU.

Transformations/new management : it is not easy to restructure a business, particularly one that has been pieced together through many acquisitions. The CEO is new and though it sounds like he earned a good reputation at Pinnacle remains untested at Hain.

Lack of scale compared with many competitors : manufacturing, distribution, and marketing all benefit from scale and streamlined operations. Hain competes against many players who are much larger e.g. General Mills (GIS), Mondelez International (MDLZ), and Kellogg (K).

Liquidity: this is actually a plus if most of Tilda's sale proceeds are used to pay down debt, Hain will have very modest net debt levels.

Key takeaways

Hain's management is keen to emphasise that they are executing well on the plan they set out at Hain's Investor Day in February 2019. That is to rightsize the business by initially becoming smaller but more profitable and then growing profitably through a focus on optimizing in-store assortment, innovation, and marketing. Though Hain's management may be able to achieve margins more in line with industry averages, I do not see evidence of any edge in pricing, innovation, or marketing. Hain is not alone in pursuing health trends and many competitors are much larger and enjoy the benefits of scale. Upside will be driven by margin expansion as Hain already trades at reasonable multiples compared to peers which indicate to me the market may be pricing in an optimistic restructuring outcome. I prefer to invest when there is little optimism left. In addition, I am not a fan of transformations and see too many key unknowns (e.g. Brexit, new management) to make this an attractive investment at these price levels in my view.

