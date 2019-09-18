Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/16/19

|
Includes: ATNX, CELH, FTAI, PS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/16/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Affiliated Managers (AMG)
  • Boston Beer (SAM)
  • Laureate Education (LAUR)
  • Hamilton Lane (HLNE)
  • Facebook (FB)
  • Elastic (ESTC)
  • CBRE (CBRE)
  • Amazon.com (AMZN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Kraft Heinz (KHC)
  • Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • 10x Genomics (TXG)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Lemann Jorge P

DIR

Kraft Heinz

KHC

JB*

$99,999,984

2

Roberts Bryan E

DIR

10x Genomics

TXG

JB*

$11,700,000

3

Foresite Capital Mgt I

BO

10x Genomics

TXG

JB*

$7,312,500

4

Tuchman Martin

DIR

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors

FTAI

JB*

$1,552,600

5

Li Ka Shing

BO

Celsius

CELH

B

$1,199,999

6

Perceptive Adv

BO

Athenex

ATNX

B

$995,912

7

Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly

BO

Celsius

CELH

B

$799,999

8

Byrne Samuel T

DIR

Affiliated Managers

AMG

B

$584,906

9

Terrell Karenann K

DIR

Pluralsight

PS

B

$538,609

10

Onion Frederick

F, DIR, BO

Pluralsight

PS

B

$515,829

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

General Electric

DIR, BO

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

BHGE

JS*

$2,786,507,584

2

3g Global Food

BO

Kraft Heinz

KHC

JS*

$712,952,576

3

Wengen Alberta

BO

Laureate Education

LAUR

JS*

$250,800,000

4

Boze Brandon B

DIR

CBRE

CBRE

JS*

$161,580,000

5

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$47,213,408

6

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Elastic

ESTC

S

$12,262,159

7

Delgado Moreira Juan

VCB, BO

Hamilton Lane

HLNE

S

$9,001,500

8

Wilke Jeffrey A

CEO

Amazon.com

AMZN

AS

$5,173,032

9

Rogers Hartley R

CB, DIR, BO

Hamilton Lane

HLNE

S

$4,708,145

10

Koch C James

CB, DIR, BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$2,723,816

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.