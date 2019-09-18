Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/16/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/16/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Pluralsight (PS)

Celsius (CELH)

Athenex (ATNX)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Boston Beer (SAM)

Laureate Education (LAUR)

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Facebook (FB)

Elastic (ESTC)

CBRE (CBRE)

Amazon.com (AMZN)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE)

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

10x Genomics (TXG)

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Lemann Jorge P DIR Kraft Heinz KHC JB* $99,999,984 2 Roberts Bryan E DIR 10x Genomics TXG JB* $11,700,000 3 Foresite Capital Mgt I BO 10x Genomics TXG JB* $7,312,500 4 Tuchman Martin DIR Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors FTAI JB* $1,552,600 5 Li Ka Shing BO Celsius CELH B $1,199,999 6 Perceptive Adv BO Athenex ATNX B $995,912 7 Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly BO Celsius CELH B $799,999 8 Byrne Samuel T DIR Affiliated Managers AMG B $584,906 9 Terrell Karenann K DIR Pluralsight PS B $538,609 10 Onion Frederick F, DIR, BO Pluralsight PS B $515,829

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 General Electric DIR, BO Baker Hughes, a GE Company BHGE JS* $2,786,507,584 2 3g Global Food BO Kraft Heinz KHC JS* $712,952,576 3 Wengen Alberta BO Laureate Education LAUR JS* $250,800,000 4 Boze Brandon B DIR CBRE CBRE JS* $161,580,000 5 Zuckerberg Mark CB, CEO, BO Facebook FB AS $47,213,408 6 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Elastic ESTC S $12,262,159 7 Delgado Moreira Juan VCB, BO Hamilton Lane HLNE S $9,001,500 8 Wilke Jeffrey A CEO Amazon.com AMZN AS $5,173,032 9 Rogers Hartley R CB, DIR, BO Hamilton Lane HLNE S $4,708,145 10 Koch C James CB, DIR, BO Boston Beer SAM AS $2,723,816

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

