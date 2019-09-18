General Mills: Neither Disastrous Nor Exhilarating

Details aside, General Mills (GIS) couldn't have reinforced my investment thesis more than it did when it reported fiscal 1Q20 earnings results, on September 18.
At a high level, the company's results were far from inspiring. Total sales volume fell by an eye-catching 4% YOY, dragged by lackluster performance in snack bars and yogurts in North America, along with the whole international business. Yet, the stock did not take much of a hit in post-earnings trading activity, as I believe investors have been willing to take more defensive bets amid macroeconomic uncertainties.
Some positives, enough negatives
Diving a bit deeper into the details, revenues of $4.0 billion lagged even my more de-risked, consensus-lagging expectations. I do not recall seeing sales in the convenience store and food service, Europe and Australia, Asia and Latin America divisions drop by mid-single digits all at once before. While currency headwinds may have played a role here, the list of issues dragging the top line seemed extensive: lower bakery flour volume, challenging French retail environment, inventory reductions in Brazil, distribution hiccups in India, etc.
The better news is that the pet division, which I had pointed out as a weak performer in the most recent quarter for peer J.M. Smucker (SJM), did better than I expected despite lack of inorganic growth (the Blue Buffalo acquisition turned one year old in April 2019). General Mills' pet sales were up a solid 7% in fiscal 1Q20. I believe that the pricey and often criticized purchase of Blue Buffalo is perhaps the most important factor supporting General Mills' financial results and the stock price currently.
Source: company's earnings slides
The other, highly encouraging piece of news came in the form of improved pricing and sales mix, which I had called the revenue and margin growth "wild cards" in my earnings preview. Part of the upside can probably be explained by a stronger pet business, although I suspect that the company's push to rearrange its product portfolio in favor of natural foods and premium brands (e.g. Häagen-Dazs) likely played a role as well.
I was very wrong to assume that gross margins would not improve much, given heavy discounting activity in the sizable U.S. market and a potential increase in commodity costs. Instead, the revenue shift towards pets, the more favorable pricing mix, and some purchase accounting benefit related to inventory adjustments pushed non-GAAP gross margin higher by an impressive 160 bps YOY. It is from this P&L line that I believe General Mills was able to produce the bulk of the two-cent earnings beat, which more than offset top-line weakness.
Source: DM Martins Research, using historical data from company reports
Still a defensive name worth considering
Nothing has changed about my cautious, largely neutral investment thesis on GIS. I continue to think that investing in this stock might make sense from a defense perspective, as GIS is unlikely to suffer much from a potential deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape - shares may even rise in a generally unfavorable scenario for stocks. But, at the same time, I believe there is little upside opportunity to place a bet on this name, considering the negative, secular trends in branded packaged foods that seem reflected in declining sales volume across the product portfolio (with rare exceptions).
Within the sector, I continue to find GIS one of the best stocks to own, probably alongside the more internationally diversified and less leveraged Mondelez (MDLZ). Valuations continue to be rich, at a current-year earnings multiple of 16.1x, but the fundamentals of the business look much more robust than those of peers SJM and certainly Kraft Heinz (KHC).
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.