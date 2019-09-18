General Mills: Neither Disastrous Nor Exhilarating

Within the sector, I continue to find GIS one of the best stocks to own, certainly compared to peers SJM and KHC.

Details aside, General Mills (GIS) couldn't have reinforced my investment thesis more than it did when it reported fiscal 1Q20 earnings results, on September 18.

At a high level, the company's results were far from inspiring. Total sales volume fell by an eye-catching 4% YOY, dragged by lackluster performance in snack bars and yogurts in North America, along with the whole international business. Yet, the stock did not take much of a hit in post-earnings trading activity, as I believe investors have been willing to take more defensive bets amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Some positives, enough negatives

Diving a bit deeper into the details, revenues of $4.0 billion lagged even my more de-risked, consensus-lagging expectations. I do not recall seeing sales in the convenience store and food service, Europe and Australia, Asia and Latin America divisions drop by mid-single digits all at once before. While currency headwinds may have played a role here, the list of issues dragging the top line seemed extensive: lower bakery flour volume, challenging French retail environment, inventory reductions in Brazil, distribution hiccups in India, etc.

The better news is that the pet division, which I had pointed out as a weak performer in the most recent quarter for peer J.M. Smucker (SJM), did better than I expected despite lack of inorganic growth (the Blue Buffalo acquisition turned one year old in April 2019). General Mills' pet sales were up a solid 7% in fiscal 1Q20. I believe that the pricey and often criticized purchase of Blue Buffalo is perhaps the most important factor supporting General Mills' financial results and the stock price currently.

The other, highly encouraging piece of news came in the form of improved pricing and sales mix, which I had called the revenue and margin growth "wild cards" in my earnings preview. Part of the upside can probably be explained by a stronger pet business, although I suspect that the company's push to rearrange its product portfolio in favor of natural foods and premium brands (e.g. Häagen-Dazs) likely played a role as well.

I was very wrong to assume that gross margins would not improve much, given heavy discounting activity in the sizable U.S. market and a potential increase in commodity costs. Instead, the revenue shift towards pets, the more favorable pricing mix, and some purchase accounting benefit related to inventory adjustments pushed non-GAAP gross margin higher by an impressive 160 bps YOY. It is from this P&L line that I believe General Mills was able to produce the bulk of the two-cent earnings beat, which more than offset top-line weakness.

Still a defensive name worth considering

Nothing has changed about my cautious, largely neutral investment thesis on GIS. I continue to think that investing in this stock might make sense from a defense perspective, as GIS is unlikely to suffer much from a potential deterioration in the macroeconomic landscape - shares may even rise in a generally unfavorable scenario for stocks. But, at the same time, I believe there is little upside opportunity to place a bet on this name, considering the negative, secular trends in branded packaged foods that seem reflected in declining sales volume across the product portfolio (with rare exceptions).

Within the sector, I continue to find GIS one of the best stocks to own, probably alongside the more internationally diversified and less leveraged Mondelez (MDLZ). Valuations continue to be rich, at a current-year earnings multiple of 16.1x, but the fundamentals of the business look much more robust than those of peers SJM and certainly Kraft Heinz (KHC).

