E&P Follies: Flagging The Fumbles, Foibles, Failures And Fables Of Free Cash Flow

Beyond that, the E&P industry has several characteristics that make using FCF particularly dangerous to rely on as a sign of profitability or financial health.

It has only been a few years since I first heard someone mention Free Cash Flow (FCF) in discussing E&P companies, and that self-proclaimed "expert" opined that companies were unprofitable because they had negative FCF. I more or less brushed the comment off as that of someone who wasn't familiar with E&P economics or valuation, and I largely ignored similar comments in the intervening period.

This year, though, while I was watching the NCAA tournaments on TV, I was particularly annoyed by one commercial from TurboTax, wherein participants on a game show communicated both clues and answers using only the word "Free." At the same time, I was reviewing E&P company press releases, conference calls and presentations, and a similar theme resonated like the jungle drums in "Jumanji": "FREE. CASH. FLOW. ... FREE. CASH. FLOW." I resolved to deal with the drumbeat in my head by writing this article to explain the use, but mostly the misuse, of both the concept and the calculation of FCF in the E&P sector.

In this article, I will often refer to FCF as "BOB." Why BOB, you may ask? For those of you who are "Twin Peaks" fans, BOB was the malevolent entity that drifted from one host to another, bringing chaos wherever it appeared. My belief is that FCF, or BOB, is a similar distraction currently in favor with E&P investors and accepted by managements as something that must be discussed in virtually every public setting, whether it is meaningful or not. "FREE. CASH. FLOW." Sorry, now it's like an earworm to me. Get out of my head, BOB!

More seriously, where did BOB come from? It is discussed in various business texts, mostly in non-E&P settings, by very accomplished authors, many of whom acknowledge at one point or another that BOB is not necessarily applicable to all companies in all industries in the same way. Where do many investors think the phrase comes from?

No, despite what some readers may think, there is no 11th Commandment that says, "Thou Shalt Not Permit Negative BOB/FCF." I know I didn't miss that one.

OK, seriously serious this time. In this article I will walk through what I consider to be questions that readers might ask themselves about BOB or its use in evaluating E&P companies. Some readers may not like my continued references to FCF as BOB, but it matters less what one calls it than what it means; I've seen too much discussion of FCF already, so in this article, BOB it is (mostly). The comments and ideas are not presented in any particular order, and I am sure there may already be some readers who are waiting to skip ahead to the comments section, rather than read the entire article, to ask how it is that I can be so sacrilegious as to question the validity of BOB.

If you bear with me, I believe by the end of the article you might be surprised by some of the conclusions presented herein. If not, I will cheerfully refund what you have paid to read this article. Each comment below is presented with a question or statement to start, with a discussion to follow. I have bolded terms that are frequently used in the E&P industry and tried to include definitions where appropriate.

1. Is BOB a GAAP concept? No, BOB is not a GAAP concept. GAAP accounting statements are often used in constructing a statement of BOB, particularly the Statement of Cash Flows, but definitions of BOB vary widely (as will be discussed in detail below).

2. Is the use of BOB allowed as a disclosure item by the SEC? Well, yes and no. As the Commission has stated in its "Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations relating to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:"

Question 102.07 Question: Some companies present a measure of "free cash flow," which is typically calculated as cash flows from operating activities as presented in the statement of cash flows under GAAP, less capital expenditures. Does Item 10(e)(1)(ii) of Regulation S-K prohibit this measure in documents filed with the Commission? Answer: No. The deduction of capital expenditures from the GAAP financial measure of cash flows from operating activities would not violate the prohibitions in Item 10(e)(1)(ii). However, companies should be aware that this measure does not have a uniform definition and its title does not describe how it is calculated. Accordingly, a clear description of how this measure is calculated, as well as the necessary reconciliation, should accompany the measure where it is used. Companies should also avoid inappropriate or potentially misleading inferences about its usefulness. For example, "free cash flow" should not be used in a manner that inappropriately implies that the measure represents the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, since many companies have mandatory debt service requirements or other non-discretionary expenditures that are not deducted from the measure. Also, free cash flow is a liquidity measure that must not be presented on a per share basis. See Question 102.05. [May 17, 2016]" (emphasis added)

I know, zzz..., right? Well, the point is that companies should be careful in how they use FCF in their public disclosures, and the SEC has become more aggressive in contacting companies who do not abide by these rules. The next time you go through E&P disclosures, look for the definition of FCF a company uses (as discussed in great detail below) and think about the impact of what is, or what is not, included, as well as the context in which the concept is used.

3. Why have E&P companies recently continued operating with negative BOB, especially since that indicates they are not profitable? This answer is going to surprise most readers, but in reality, the E&P sector has always operated with negative BOB, as the chart below from 2000-present shows:

If you can pick out the years in which E&P companies were profitable, or those years in which they were unprofitable, then you are an extremely lucky guesser, because there is nothing in the chart that shows profits, only capex and cash flows. BOB has been virtually irrelevant in determining profitability, mostly because that is not what it measures. E&P stock prices from 2001-2008 did extremely well, something that is not evident in the chart, despite negative BOB, because oil and natural gas prices during that period were rising (hint, hint).

4. Is there a uniform definition for BOB? As the SEC cautions in its statement above, no. As the examples that follow will show, there can be a wide variation in definition from company to company, and that makes comparisons very difficult, even given the fact that the end result is of little value anyway, at least in my opinion.

5. How do companies calculate BOB? Fasten your seatbelts, please.

(BOB1) - The SEC describes the most common calculation for FCF, which is to take Cash Flow from Operations less Capital Expenditures (CFFO - Capex). I have seen this method described as "the lazy analyst's method," but I prefer to think of it as simply the easiest calculation an investor could make. I have my own corollary to that, which is that the time involved in locating data is often inversely correlated to its usefulness as information (i.e., just because data is easy to find and/or calculate does not make it useful).

(BOB2) - Another calculation of FCF takes the items from BOB1, but excludes changes in working capital (i.e., CFFO + W/C chg. - Capex). CFFO +W/C changes are often referred to as Operating Cash Flow (OCF), and some companies refer to them as Discretionary Cash Flow (DCF). This is a more accurate statement of cash flow in the current period than is CFFO, because it ignores balance sheet items that are used by GAAP to define cash flow From operations, but which are non-recurring items that may have been generated in many different prior periods.

(BOB3) - One variation of BOB1/BOB2 is to include only those capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain a company's existing production level, sometimes referred to as maintenance capex (i.e., OCF - Maintenance Capex). Unfortunately, companies rarely disclose maintenance capex, except possibly in conference calls in response to analyst questions. Readers may wonder why, in a calculation of cash flows, maintenance capital is not calculated with the goal of replacing cash flow rather than production, and that is a valid question.

(BOB4) - Another variation of BOB1/BOB2 is to include a level of capital expenditures that will allow the company to maintain its current growth rate (i.e., OCF - Established Growth Rate Capex). Looking at the Statement of Cash Flows, that might be estimated at the same level as in the most recent prior period, but there is nothing that requires a company to maintain its existing growth rate other than market forces.

(BOB5) - Yet another variation of BOB1/BOB2 excludes from the definition of capital expenditures capex relating to acquisitions and dispositions (i.e., OCF - Drilling and Completion Costs), on the theory that only organic growth capex is ongoing. In the context of E&P companies, though, buying or selling properties is definitely an ongoing process, and in fact many companies will use the proceeds from sales to fund their development projects. I use all capital expenditures whenever I look at Net Cash Flows (which is really what the industry would refer to them as, rather than FCF).

(BOB6) - Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) is another common usage of cash flow data, which takes FCF and adjusts it for net borrowing (i.e., FCF +/- net borrowing). Obviously, this calculation is derived primarily for the benefit of equity holders, who are concerned with what is happening in the capital structure above them (i.e., debt owed to creditors).

(BOB7) - Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF), also known as unlevered free cash flow, takes FCFE and adjusts it by adding back interest expense and net debt issuances (i.e., FCFE + interest + debt issued)

(BOB8) - Any or all of the above definitions of BOB may also be presented by companies on a hedged or unhedged basis, although as I have said above, I prefer to see hedges treated as the non-recurring items that they are. Lest readers think the value of hedges gets ignored, they reside on the balance sheet, ultimately to be converted into cash at settlement.

(BOB9) - Not to be outdone, a couple of E&Ps have started calculating what they call FCF at the asset group or business unit level. Calling something FCF at an asset level, or effectively BOB in these instances, ignores corporate level items and is just not FCF. I can almost see those managements taking their previous presentations and replacing the word "net" with "free," then calling it a new day.

(BOB10++) - There is no real need to belabor the point much further, but for every BOB definition above, there are also variations that combine an aspect of one with an aspect of another. Especially where CFFO or OCF distinctions are made at the starting point, some companies include dividends while others don't, some include buybacks while others don't, some include only development costs rather than total capex, etc. Frankly, I've lost track of how many different calculations are currently in use. It is important to look for definitions for these and other terms in company disclosures, often in footnotes.

Do you know what really irks me, though? It's not the calculations that can differ from one company to the next, making comparisons virtually impossible, it's the fact that managements go along with investor requests to provide BOB, even knowing how little value knowing BOB adds and how much time is transferred away from talking about things that really matter. That is not a true service to shareholders, in my opinion.

6. What is wrong with using OCF numbers; they come right off the Statement of Operations, don't they? Yes, they most certainly do, but this is where an understanding of the E&P business comes in handy.

Hedge Settlements - The OCF numbers include cash received from hedge settlements, which by definition were put in place in prior periods and are being paid in the current period. While hedging is an ongoing activity, assuming the purpose of calculating BOB is to show on an ongoing basis where cash is being generated and where it is going, then including hedge settlements should be excluded. The amounts received are actually non-recurring, certainly in the long term at least, because the idea behind hedges is to provide short-term protection against price changes. When companies put new hedges in place, they will do so at the then-current price/strip, and any payments will cease when the hedges settle out. A payment received is actually due to a loss in wellhead pricing, so it is not exactly a positive event to receive a hedge settlement, even though many investors consider such payments essentially as an additional revenue source. They most decidedly are not.

DD&A - Investors are used to being told that Depletion, Depreciation and Amortization (DD&A) is a non-cash charge. In the current period, that is true, but obviously, to have received OCF back, there had to be previous capex expended. Technically, that includes capex expended since the company was formed, if the properties are still owned, and if there is any cost basis left in those assets, a portion of that cash flow is merely a return of capital, not a return on capital, a huge distinction in an extractive, depleting asset industry like E&P. If you gave me $10 today and I gave you back $5 tomorrow, I doubt you would call that a profit (at least until you knew whether I would be giving you back more than $10 over time), yet that is how many investors are interpreting BOB. "Cash flow is not the same as profit" should hang on a Post-It note on every E&P investor's computer screen.

Merely subtracting out DD&A to arrive at a "clean" profit estimate is one thing investors can do, but it may not be enough in the overall scheme of things. Most companies have had impairments of one kind or another since the price crash of 2010-2014 (natural gas crashed around 2010, oil in mid-July onward), and those impairments reduced the Properties, Plant & Equipment (PP&E) account, which in turn reduced the DD&A rate from the time of the impairment going forward. If a company's costs have not improved since the original cost basis of those assets, assuming a lower cost/DD&A rate going forward may be dangerous, so many analysts in essence restore those impairments before estimating a new capex finding and development cost (as well as averaging those over 3+ years, rather than the one year period inherent in an annual financial statement).

"OK," I can hear people saying, "we got it. DD&A is return OF capital, not a return ON capital (profit). The fact remains, though, that the capex required to produce the current cash flow has already been spent." Well, maybe, as it turns out. It is true that a company has sent cash to pay for the capex, but what happens if it borrows that cash and has yet to repay it? Then it is still a cost to be paid in the future when debt becomes due. A company can impair its PP&E account, but that doesn't mean the debt is reduced by a like amount, unfortunately for equity investors. That means that in calculating what cash flow is "available," sometimes companies should be taking into consideration not only current capex, but also legacy debt … something many investors have learned only too late.

Decline Curves - One major shortcoming of using DD&A as an estimate for the capex needed either for maintenance of production or for growth is knowing the decline rate of a company's production. While more companies are starting to provide such information, which should include not just the current year, but several years forward, to be of much use, most companies still do not provide that information, unfortunately. This often leads investors to assume capex numbers that may bear little correlation to what they are purporting to measure. A high DD&A rate relative to OCF may indicate a high rate of decline in a company's properties, but not necessarily so.

Decline rates must be accounted for in order to construct meaningful projections and/or results. This is especially true in today's environment, where shale plays with high initial production rates decline rapidly in the early periods. As a result, capex requirements for a company with a high decline rate may be higher than for a company with a lower rate … but on the other hand, such a company should be able to generate higher cash flow in those early years to help pay (and/or profit from) those investments.

Companies have certainly not done a good job of convincing investors they are earning anything on capex, and unfortunately seeing only corporate level results obscures what each round of capex has provided for is providing. More transparency in providing "economic look-backs" would improve the quality of information, but, so far, such disclosures are rare.

High confidence capex, when coupled with price hedging during the peak production years, may reduce the risk of high declines on any particular group of capex expenditures, at the risk of reduced upside in those years as well. Also, the fact that, at least in theory, if that cash is returned quickly, it is available for reinvestment at comparable returns. It converts higher risk efforts into at least somewhat lower risk efforts, and changes the primary risk to one of reinvestment opportunities. Companies must have sufficient, quality capex projects to undertake a significant short-cycle project … and/or the staying power to survive until a price or reserve increase really increases long term shareholder value, if they do occur.

Recently, stock price declines may have reflected a higher level of concern for short-cycle projects and a re-rating of the multiples on which companies should trade, After all, a company with a six-year reserve life index might "justify" a lower multiple due to the reinvestment risk, compared to one with a 10-year reserve life. Part of the recent declines in stock prices throughout the sector is a re-rating of companies due to shorter reserve life indices and an increase in perceived reinvestment risk, in my opinion. However, if all companies get re-rated in this fashion, there might be opportunities for investors who are able to distinguish between the two situations. Of course, a myriad of other factors should go into a purchase decision as well.

Leverage - E&P companies usually operate with a higher amount of leverage than companies in other industries, or so I have read and/or been told. That means, of course, that more consideration must be given to the particulars of debt. An evaluation of debt covenants can be useful, but readers should understand that debt covenants are trigger points for creditors to declare defaults, not signs of financial health … or a guarantee that the debt cannot be accelerated.

7. Doesn't BOB account for debt repayments? Remember that BOB is a malevolent entity, and in the E&P industry the focus on current cash flow can often obscure the debt coming due. BOB formulas account for debt, if at all, only in the period in which it is paid, which creates a modeling issue for investors that really is not directly addressed by BOB.

E&P debt is unlike debt in most other industries, in that it is usually based on some sort of Net Asset Value coverage, whether it is bank or non-bank debt. Other industries, or in much larger oil and gas companies, may be less concerned with such mundane matters, but relationships are not given much credit in extractive, depleting tangible asset situations. While the distinction may not make any difference in good times, when investors may be justified in thinking that a company can merely refinance or roll over its debt with little consequence, it is especially important after price declines to take into account upcoming debt maturities in the evaluation process.

From a cash flow standpoint, the most conservative way to take that into account is to assume that a company must retain enough cash flow to retire debt when it comes due, even though I am not suggesting an actual sinking fund to accumulate that cash. However, either assuming some annual level of "excess" BOB must be kept and/or reinvested, or that some level of debt/boe must be retained, may be critical to avoiding financially distressed companies.

Most E&P debt must be capable of being repaid in 5-7 years, roughly, or 1/2 - 2/3 of the economic half-life of the existing reserves. Although BOB will not take this into account until it is too late to do anything about it, in the event of prolonged price weakness, investors would be wise to do so as a matter of course. Of course, retaining cash to replace or grow existing reserves, while at the same time providing for potential debt repayment can stretch company finances by itself, something that both companies and investors are learning as they go along.

8. Don't investment and commercial banks use FCF in their valuation process? Not in my experience, they don't. As the SEC says, FCF is a measure of liquidity, not valuation. Investment bankers usually use any of 3 methods to value companies and provide fairness opinions in M&A transactions: (1) a Discounted Cash Flow analysis; (2) comparative metrics like Enterprise Value/Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depletion and Amortization (EV/EBITDA), etc.; and (3) other industry transaction precedents. While the DCF analysis comes closest to what many investors may think of when they think of BOB, it is not the same. Beyond the fact that investors seem to remain focused only on very short term periods (1-2 years) in their concern for BOB, the primary difference in DCF analysis is the projection into the future of existing reserves for a longer period of time, with some termination date, a termination value rationale and discount rate to determine the present value of the company or its assets. Of necessity, this also involves consideration of debt payments in the future net cash flows so calculated.

Banks construct their own economic models with the assumption that non-recurring items are excluded, debt availability and capex is restricted based on their borrowing base and cash flow, debt is repaid when due … and overall bank debt must conform to certain net asset value (NAV) and repayment guidelines that are set by the Treasury Dept./Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

9. Isn't negative BOB a sign of financial weakness? It certainly can be, but going back to the SEC caution (once again!), BOB is a liquidity measure, not a valuation metric. There are many valid reasons for a company to choose to spend more in capex in the current period than it takes in as current OCF, including:

The most common one, needing to provide some level of growth to support an emerging play, and having adequate liquidity to pay for the outspend without compromising the company's future prospects; The desire to avoid reductions in production, cash flow and borrowing base that might come with lower capex; The desire to maintain some capital market access, knowing that any reductions that resulted from lower capex spends would likely be met with a (continued) sell-off in their stock; The desire to improve the company's chances of repaying debt when it comes due or refinancing it; and The desire to improve future results at the risk of current capex outspends, which of course is one of the keys, if not the key, mandates for management … to enhance long-term shareholder value. If management believes, as many investors do, that oil and natural gas prices are likely to be higher in the future than they are now, maintaining/growing reserves may be the best solution if prices do in fact rise, because of the impact of higher leverage; and The ability of the company to achieve lower costs now, by locking in costs that enable it to attempt to achieve an increase to NAV (whether such moves are actually achieved may be another matter!).

That does not mean that I agree with all management decisions to allow negative BOB, and let's face it, both negative and positive BOB, in the current period(s) at least, represent conscious decisions that management is making, not simply a more or less random result. It is interesting to note that investors often express an investment strategy that might be perceived as contrarian, yet criticize management strategy in attempting to achieve the same result.

I also have a theory that I cannot provide specific support for, and that is that many companies really have little choice but to continue to outspend, because their "real" equity value was destroyed from '14 (or in some cases, '10) onward, and the only way for those companies to pay back their legacy debt is to rebuild that equity by new drilling. After all, even with decline rates of 10%, properties will have depleted by 40% since '14 and by roughly 60% since '10. Net cash flows would be substantially lower than that (or a greater reduction). Equity markets can take such losses into account by reducing the share price, but debt remains due; restoring that "lost" cash flow remains critical if a company hopes to avoid severe financial distress. Of course, earning a profit on what is spent is the key, far more than simply generating cash.

10. Isn't positive BOB a sign of financial health? No, but again, it can be. A company that is generating BOB and also growing production would seem to be a healthy company, but its true financial health depends on whether its net cash flows will be able to earn profits, pay debts as they come due and/or create sufficient value to allow for a refinance of debt … or sell or merge the company. While readers may hear about "living within cash flow," or similar phrases, long term survival may not be assured even then if financial health cannot be maintained.

Some negative instances of positive BOB might include:

A company that doesn't have sufficient opportunities to invest capex at a profit or increased value; A situation where a company does not have sufficient liquidity to fund the necessary capex; A company that is in voluntary liquidation mode; and A company that is in such severe financial distress that its primary creditors, banks, have reduced its borrowing base and forced principal payments to be made; and As a sign that management wants to hold onto cash in order to further their own individual interests rather than the organization as a whole (sometimes referred to as the "Agency Effect"). Such a stance can actually be a destruction of value rather than the creation of value.

11. Isn't positive BOB a sign of capital discipline? To some people it might be, to others probably not; each situation would be different. Simply cutting something for the sake of investor perception might actually be considered a lack of discipline, of not following through on a strategic plan that has been well thought out and gives a company its best chances for survival. Profligate spending would never qualify as capital discipline. "It's not the size of FCF that matters, it's what you do with it!"

Investors may think they know what is best for a company, but the company itself has a much better handle on what it must do to survive and create shareholder value in the long run. There is no objective measure of what constitutes capital discipline, and conclusions may vary. Even adding capex lookbacks to what companies regularly disclose would not necessarily indicate whether the company was exercising capital discipline at the time of the capex, only that the capex performed better or worse than expected at the time. That may go towards the accuracy of risk-assessment by the company rather than capital discipline.

12. How stupid can managements be to allow negative BOB when all they have to do is cut capex until a better price environment arrives? Some answers about why managements believe that negative BOB in the short term may actually lead to better BOB in the future if/when prices do increase. Investors take a fairly short-term view to possible solutions like asset sales or reductions in capex, ignoring the long term impacts that "solutions" may have, particularly if a company has high decline rates; in that case, foregoing all capex or substantially reducing it may even prevent a company from surviving an upcoming liquidity crisis, as strange as that may seem. Certainly, heeding investors' calls for stock buybacks in an environment as cyclical as the E&P industry can also reduce a company's chances of survival, although in larger and more financially-stable companies that is less of a concern.

13. Shouldn't companies be able to generate BOB now that prices have risen from below $30 to over $50? First of all, $30 oil prices were in effect for a very short period of time, not long enough to measure survivability. Secondly, prices of $50 are nowhere near sufficient to ensure long term survival of very many companies, and certainly few companies with legacy debt. The equity of the E&P sector largely evaporates at prices under the $50-$60 range (or $70+!), but cash flow does not dry up immediately. Many (many!) companies have been and continue to be relying on cash that will ultimately have to be paid to creditors if prices do not increase above such ranges by the time that debt comes due. My Bottom of the Barrel Club is an example of how companies go bankrupt over time, with the emphasis on the fact that doing so is a process, not merely an event. "Cash flow goes on, well after the equity has gone."

SEC values are a useful measure of the value of a company's proved reserves, but are more a liquidation/valuation metric than something that investors should rely on in evaluating a company as an ongoing business. They are not a measure of BOB, and they must be adjusted for G&A and other items to be able to more closely relate to debt and NAV. Having a particular SEC value and what appear to be adequate prices, in relation to debt outstanding, often do not hold up well against debt no matter what the BOB in the current period.

14. What is wrong with using BOB in the current period as a proxy for future results? In the current period, BOB is merely a snapshot at one moment in time. It doesn't say anything about whether the cash returned during the period earned a return on invested capital, and it doesn't necessarily reflect what the present value of the stream of future cash flows looks like without the current period capex/outspend. If the NPV of the capex to be expended in the current period is an incremental positive to that result (where the returns are expected to exceed a company's cost of capital), there is a good justification for the investment. This may be especially true when the markets for debt and equity issuances do not present acceptable alternatives.

As I have implied or said above, if a company is actually earning a good return on current capex, that might be the only thing that saves a company from future distress. The snapshot may not show that, but a video of what the future net cash flows would look like might … and of course, future results may not bear out the expectations made at the time of investment, whether due to price or reserve changes, etc.

Using BOB as a substitute for FCF (or just referring to BOB as FCF even given certain distinctions) to construct a DCF analysis is what analysts do, and likely what companies also rely to at least a certain extent in their financial review process. While it is a favorite technique, it is also a difficult one to put together, something I struggle with on a daily basis as well.

In this discussion, what I am attempting to highlight is an inherent distinction in E&P BOB vs. many other industries. Cash flow in the current period is based on a cumulative set of prior capex expenditures over many years, and it reflects only the cash flow that comes into the company in the current period. Capex in the current period will likewise generate cash flow in future periods, not just a net outflow in year one. The two timeframes do not really match unless the future is taken into account; that is what is important, not simply whether someone's calculator can come up with (A)-(B).

15. So if BOB is not to be relied upon in valuation, should EBITDA be used in metrics instead? EBITDA is certainly one of the metrics used most often by investors as a substitute for cash flow, but that is not what it is. Just ask your mortgage lender whether they will accept EBITDA for your next payment! EBITDA was developed back in the days before companies were required to disclose the Statement of Cash Flows in their public filings. Investment bankers became enamored with the concept in the days of leveraged buyouts as a way to develop their structure based off of capital structure-neutral figures, and it has increased in usage over the years even in just general equity research.

Bankers use EBITDA as well, but primarily in loan documents where it is used as a last line of defense default trigger, not necessarily as a sign of financial health. Bankers actually rely on detailed financial forecasts, similar to DCF analysis, to determine clients' borrowing bases, and the discretion that banks possess in that regard is their primary safeguard. They simply lower a company's borrowing base based on their forecast, not on EBITDA.

Far more effective, and a much closer approximation to actual cash flow, is Debt-Adjusted Cash Flow, calculated as Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items) less interest expenses. After all, investors in a company as an ongoing concern have to account for the fact that the company has debt and pays interest from cash flow available before interest. DACF is now gaining more acceptance in the E&P sector as a better measure of cash flow and, secondarily, in compensation plan structures. So, where some investors might use EV/EBITDA or Debt/EBITDA, I believe a more accurate metric involves EV/DACF or Debt/DACF. While it may seem like merely semantics, leveraged companies in particular may look decent on a metric like EV/EBITDA, but if much of that EBITDA has to go to service debt, the financial distress involved in doing so shows up with Debt/DACF.

16. What other valuation metrics should investors use, rather than BOB? A full explanation of valuation techniques would require another full article, but some of the metrics I consider most valuable include:

The EV/DACF and Debt/DACF ratios; Recycle ratios, which are calculated as the amount of cash being returned as a % of capex (the higher percentages being categorized as more capital efficient); Reserve replacement ratios, or how much of the current period's production is being replaced by capex; and Finding and Development Costs, which show how much a company spent to add reserves in the most recent period (often averaged over a period like 3 years to avoid anomalous results in one year), often calculated for PDP reserves only, because otherwise future development costs would not be considered if PUD reserves were included.

17. Isn't there a high correlation between positive BOB and stock price performance? Actually not, at least over the past couple of years and a partial '19. EnerCom, Inc, through its affiliate website, oilandgas360.com, has found no such correlation:

However, effectively generating free cash does not always translate into higher valuations. A total of 13 U.S. E&P companies generated positive free cash in 2018, 21% of the E&P space... These companies did not consistently realize premium valuations with an average EV/TTM EBITDA nearly equal to the overall E&P universe... Some companies, such as Talos and Whiting, generated free cash and have below-average valuations, while firms such as Diamondback massively outspent and still commanded premium valuations. Anticipated free cash generation is somewhat more influential, but is far from a direct and consistent driver of valuations. Half of U.S. E&Ps are forecast to generate free cash in 2019, while 65% are expected to do so in 2020. Free cash flow last year is essentially uncorrelated to valuations, while free cash is only slightly correlated in 2019 and moderately correlated in 2020. The most distinctive trend in the dataset is, while investors are willing to look past temporary outspend, companies that consistently and significantly outspend cash flows do not receive premium valuations. Unfortunately, while generating free cash can help a company avoid punishing valuations, it is not a guarantee of a premium. Many firms that are expected to generate significant free cash in 2020 are still receiving below average valuations.

As I have also indicated in my articles this year, although investors say they want FCF, when they find out they get BOB (the malevolent one) and that, as a result of reduced capex, revenue, production and cash flow estimates are reduced going forward, they are as likely, if not more so, to simply sell their position and move on to other companies that feature higher growth. That has occurred in each of the first 2 quarters of '19, and I don't see anything to indicate that the 3Q results and guidance for 4Q and all of '20 will have a different result, especially when given upcoming 3Q portfolio reorganization ("window dressing"), institutional tax year-ends in October, 3Q earnings in November and tax-loss selling throughout the remainder of the year. I will be tracking BOB's correlation with stock price changes from now on, just to see if there is such a correlation going forward, a possibility if value investors emerge after growth investors have completed their exit(s).

18. You lost me back in the first paragraph. Can you show me how all of what you have described so far shows up in a company's financial statements? I will try, using an unidentified company's Statement of Cash Flow from its 1Q '19 10-Q, with my notations, below:

In the table above, CFFO is $66.2 mm, while net capex (the items in pink) is ($60.2 mm), giving a BOB1 result of $6 mm. However, ignoring the use of balance sheet items to fund cash (the items highlighted in yellow) of ($50.7 mm) yields an OCF number of $15.5 mm and a negative BOB2 figure of ($44.7 mm). So, is the company's FCF positive or negative? The answer is a resounding "Yes," depending on which definition is used.

Beyond that, it is interesting to note that the company's net income of ($67.3 mm) is entirely due to DD&A charges of $67.4 mm, (i.e., when DD&A is added to net income result is $0). So, is DD&A as "simply a non-cash item" immaterial to the company's financial results? Not if the capex numbers are any indication, because the capex figure (for the future) also correlates closely to DD&A (what the past costs were, based on $9.83/boe, as shown in green). If DD&A on an ongoing basis approximates capex, that is an indication that FCF is actually $0 or negative, not necessarily a bad result in the long term, but not a particularly positive result in the short term.

Switching over to the company's table of Adjusted EBITDAX from its earnings release, the first thing I should mention is the 'X' in the description. E&P companies can use either Full Cost (FC) or Successful Efforts (SE) accounting, and there are sometimes significant differences between the two on non-cash matters. The 'X' denotes that the company uses SE accounting, and that exploration costs are expensed; FC companies include such costs in capex. To make comparisons applicable, exploration costs of SE companies are usually added back in "Adjusted EBITDAX" calculations.

Adjusted EBITDAX numbers for the company are $93.0 mm, vs. $111.3 mm in the prior 3 months and $117.9 mm in the prior year. While the results show a reduction compared to both the prior year and the prior 3 months, is Adjusted EBITDAX really a good representation of cash flow, as it is so often used by investors, analysts, management, etc.?

I would argue it is not … at all, in this case. The company paid $44.6 mm in interest in the most recent period, 48% of Adjusted EBITDAX, leaving $48.4 mm in DACF to actually pay debt with. That figure is less than both the DD&A/capex figures, likely indicating that the company is not replacing reserves.

Does the Adjusted EBITDAX figure indicate financial health; after all, a run rate of $100 mm/period seems like substantial cash flow. Except, as indicated above, it is really not cash flow at all; the DACF figure tells a different story than does EBITDAX and the negative BOB from the Statement of Cash Flows does as well.

The company above is Sanchez Energy, which at the time of the statements above had $2.4 billion in long term debt, or roughly 10X the current annualized DACF (vs. 6.5X the EBITDAX rate). Given the rough metrics of 5-7X a typical repayment period for healthy companies, it is not surprising that Sanchez filed for bankruptcy recently; nothing it could do was likely to be able to restore its debt to reasonable multiples in time to repay the debts at maturity. Being unable to replace reserves with its available liquidity, and generating negative FCF in the process, were merely the final nails.

In the end, even if readers do all of this fundamental analysis, or their own analysis based on their individual investment philosophy, timeframe, risk tolerance, etc., there is no "black box" that merely spits out a stock list with characteristics that will ensure profitability. Therefore, the technical picture, including trend analysis for the sector and individual companies, should at least be considered, in my opinion. With the expansion of algorithmic trading and passive index investing, it is very important to focus on trends as well as on underlying fundamentals. Timing is everything, and protection of principal should be Job No. 1, not stretching for potential rewards by ignoring obvious risks.

Conclusion

As a result of losses incurred in the E&P sector since natural gas prices crashed in '10 and oil prices followed suit in '14, investors have been searching for evaluation metrics they can use to find companies that are or may become profitable. In doing so, particularly in recent months and years, there has been increased emphasis on the use of FCF, a term that is widely used in non-E&P industries where profitability and FCF are fairly closely aligned. However, few terms are meant to be applied universally; they must consider idiosyncrasies that exist within the industry to which the terms are being applied.

FCF is a "false flag" in E&P, in my opinion. While investors often equate it to profits and attribute financial health to its existence, a focus on FCF in the current period(s) only is a measure of liquidity, an indication of whether a company needs to access the equity or debt markets to fund its capex plans given its operational results. Cash flows in E&P reflect both a return OF capital as well as a return ON capital, and the distinction is critical. The fact that FCF has no standard definition and is used differently by different companies is less important than the fact that the conclusions drawn from its use, especially when considering only the current period(s).

E&P's unique characteristics as an industry that owns tangible but depleting assets, that must constantly use cash even to replace what is being produced, much less grow, makes it unique and also makes FCF that much more dangerous to rely on as a valuation tool. Not only is depletion itself an issue, but the rate of decline is also important. The amount of maintenance capex and the relatively high levels of debt common to the E&P industry make risk-assessment even more critical than for other industries. "Free" does not mean free from any obligations to creditors or from obligations to long term shareholders to build value per share (another key metric not often emphasized by management or discussed by investors).

That does not mean that negative FCF should be ignored or that there are not companies and/or managements that have not been undisciplined in their capex decision-making, but it does mean that a focus on other measures, including EV/DACF, Debt/DACF, Recycle Ratios, Replacement Ratios, Finding Costs and Net Margins, etc., is more critical to company analysis, to determine which companies can survive and prosper once those measures are taken into account. Rather than focus simply on what the FCF is this quarter or year, investors must learn what the future implications are of the capex and other usages of OCF to avoid falling victim to BOB.

And, yes, using alliteration in the title to this article and many of the terms herein is how I would grade the way I see FCF currently being used in the E&P sector (F).

Note from Author: "I'm just a poor soul whose intentions are good. Oh, Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood." Don't Let Me be Misunderstood, The Animals, 1964 (Ed Sullivan show presentation here). This article is intended as an explanation of various concepts, not as a defense of or attack on any particular company.

