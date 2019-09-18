Cracker Barrel: Great Stock, Good Outlook, But Not A Buy

The company has been paying an annual special dividend on top of the regular distribution that brings yield to 4.70%.

Cracker Barrel (CBRL) hit my radar early this summer as a dividend-growth play on the U.S. consumer. The company has no exposure to foreign revenue streams, business is supported by U.S. labor and consumer trends, and the dividend is sound. The company is paying about 3.15% after the post-earnings pop and that's not counting the special dividend it's paid the last few years. When you add the special dividend in, Cracker Barrel is paying close to 4.7% and well above the broad market average. The bad news is that Cracker Barrel stock does not merit a Buy Rating.

Source: Cracker Barrel

Fourth Quarter Earnings

Fiscal fourth-quarter results are much better than expected and set the company for solid gains in the first half of the next year. At the headline, revenue fell -2.9% on a YOY basis but there are at least two mitigating factors. The first is that revenue fell less than expected on a GAAP basis. The second is that last year's fourth quarter had an extra week. When you factor that in, this year's revenue grew by 4.6%. EPS was expected to grow 13% but far surpassed estimates. GAAP EPS beat consensus by $0.20; when you factor in the extra week, that figure jumps to $0.51.

The strength in revenue and earnings is driven by strong comps and an increase in store-count. Comp-store sales are up 3.8% for the quarter and 2.6% for the year, the store count is up 7 from last year. Within the comp figure, there is some improvement in traffic for the quarter, up 0.20%, but most of the gain is due to a successful price pass-through. Cracker Barrel achieved an average 2.3% menu price increase over the past quarter and that will continue to drive results next year.

Source: Cracker Barrel

Guidance Is Favorable But Cautious

Guidance for the next year is favorable, but, I think, a little light. The company is expecting revenue in the range of $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion and EPS between $9.30 and $9.45. The consensus on the Street is for revenue of $3.15 billion and EPS of $9.29.

There are several reasons why I think the guidance is light but they center on consumer health. Consumer health in the U.S. is on the rise and supported by labor market trends. The U.S. has more people working than at any other time in history and the labor market is tight, there aren't enough people to fill all the jobs. This situation is leading to rising wages, improving benefits, and consumer spending.

Consumer Spending has been rising at an average of 0.625% over the past five months. The last read on spending from the BEA shows spending rose 0.6% and 0.4% hotter than expected. Much of that spending, at least when it comes to food dollars, is going toward restaurants. The U.S. Census Bureau says Restaurant Spending is up 4.0% this year, a full percentage point hotter than food spending at home.

Most, but not all, of Cracker Barrels revenue comes from the gift shop. In the last quarter, the retail segment saw comps rise by about 1% and that is the guidance for next year. About 1.0%. The outlook for retail spending this holiday is a much higher 5.0%, and I expect to see that kind of strength at CBRL as well.

Source: Cracker Barrel

Is Cracker Barrel The Best Choice In Restaurant Stocks?

There are quite a few dividend-growth stocks in the restaurant industry, and I like a lot of them. It's hard not to; they have market-beating yield, low payout ratios, history of distribution increases, and earnings growth in their future. The question now becomes, is Cracker Barrel the best choice among restaurant dividend-growth stocks?

In this table, all comparisons are versus Cracker Barrel except the quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year earnings figures. Earnings figures are compared to the last quarter or the last year. Own work, data sourced from seekingalpha.com

The answer is "Not Necessarily". While Cracker Barrel has the highest yield and highest 5-yr average growth rate, it is also among the highest-valued and has the worst payout ratio.

Regarding earnings and growth, growth is expected for CBRL in the coming quarter and YOY from this year to next. The problem there is that CBRL is only expecting 1% to 3% EPS growth over the next year while most others should see 5% at least.

On a valuation and earnings-growth basis, Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) and Dine Brands (DIN) are the best choices. These two are both expecting double-digit earnings growth next year and carry two of the lowest valuations in this grouping. Along with that BLMN and DIN have two of the three lowest payout ratios and DIN at least has a good yield, roughly 3.75%.

Brinker International (EAT), think Chili's, is the only one looking at high single-digit EPS growth next year but it too comes with a low valuation and high yield. At today's prices, EAT has the third-highest yield in my group and one of the lowest payout ratios, a mere 34%.

Even McDonald's (MCD), the most highly valued stock on my list, looks better than Cracker Barrel does right now. The Golden Arches are looking at high single-digit EPS growth next year, they have a better history of distribution increase (think Aristocrat) and a much better payout ratio.

The Bottom Line - Hold 'Em If You Got 'Em

The bottom line here is that Cracker Barrel is a good dividend-growth stock in the restaurant space but not the best buy right now. The payout is great but its value is a little high, it's growth outlook is a little weak, and the dividend safety a bit questionable. If you want a dividend-growth stock in the restaurant industry, I think there are better choices for buying now. If you already own Cracker Barrel, I'd hold on to them but be prepared for some volatility.

