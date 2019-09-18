Assessing If Callaway Has Much More Upside

Shares of Callaway Golf Company (ELY) definitely seem to have printed a double bottom over the past 10 months. As we can see from the chart below, shares bottomed initially in December last year. Then, we had a successful retest of those lows in May of this year. Last month (August), price came back down to test the breakout area and did so successfully. Price now should stay above that $17 area as we seem to have a completed pattern.

Double bottoms are popular reversal patterns. The question now is whether there are further gains on the horizon for Callaway Golf. Presently, the company is trading at 1.3 times its sales and 16.3 times its forward earnings. Going by these figures alone and what Callaway has traded for in the past, we do not see over-valuation here to a significant extent.

Remember the old highs are still close to $6 away from where the share price is trading at present, so we still have meaningful upside potential here. Earnings growth is what drives shares prices on Wall Street. Therefore, let's look at where earnings stand at present as well as future projections to get an idea of how far this stock can rally from its current level.

Earnings projections remain strong for the next few years. Although estimates are more or less flat for this year ($1.07 per share), next year's number is expected to come in at $1.23 per share.

However, projections, as we know, have to be taken with a pinch of salt. What we can do, however, is look at how the firm's key financial metrics have been trending up to now. Readers who follow our work will know that we like to put the odds in our favor as much as possible. It is far easier to achieve sustained earnings growth when the respective firm has its own financial house in order. Therefore, let's see how Callaway Golf Company is doing in areas such as cash and debt, to name but a few.

Shareholder equity at the end of the June quarter came in at $762 million. We see that the total amount of liabilities jumped to almost $1.2 billion in the same quarter primarily because of an increase of $459 million of long-term debt. The firm's asset count rose to $1.93 billion in the June quarter also. Intangibles and goodwill now make up $707 million or 37% of Callaway's assets. We deem this to be quite high. Any reduction in these line items will obviously affect the net worth of the company.

Therefore, the liabilities to equity ratio comes in at 1.54. This number (although still low) is a bit of a departure for Callaway as the firm always had a very conservative balance sheet. For our long-term value plays, we look for this ratio to be under 1 if at all possible.

Operating cash flow comes in at $36 million over the past four quarters. The present market cap of Callaway is $1.82 billion. Therefore, the price to cash/flow ratio is presently just over 50. This is definitely on the high side. Its five-year average is around 17, which is more attractive.

Investors can straight away put the odds in their favor by buying companies with plenty of cash. If a recession were to strike, for example, companies which have a nice stockpile of cash can literally ride out the downswing until their markets recover. Companies with low cash flow, however, may have to resort to

Diluting its share count even more (Callaway's share count is now 94 million) Take out fresh debt Sell off valuable assets for pennies on the dollar

To conclude, any time new leverage comes onto the balance sheet, more risk is being taken. Support for Callaway shares should definitely hold at around the $17 mark, but we would be looking for more in order to deem this stock an attractive potential long-term play at present. Let's see if it can take out its old highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.