QTS Realty Trust: A Safe And Growing REIT For The Long Term

Its strategic positioning in Europe should benefit it over the long run as Europe's data center market is expected to grow through 2023.

The growing demand for data centers has paved the way for the success of data center REITs whose properties are being increasingly utilized by cloud service providers, large enterprises, media companies, telecommunication giants and internet service providers. In the past five years, data-center REITs have delivered an average of 25 percent total annual return which is significantly higher than the average annual return of the REIT sector over the same period.

In Q1 2019, data center REITs outperformed the S&P 500 index by about 8.5% and they have offered dividend yields that were twice as large as the yield earned by popular S&P 500 ETFs. Kansas-based Quality Technology Services Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) has an impressive track record of revenue growth and has contributed toward the outperformance of the data center REIT sector overall.

QTS: The Dividend-Growth Stock

Since its IPO in 2013, QTS has offered impressive dividend growth to its investors in just a short span of time. As of now, the REIT’s dividend yield of 3.86% is higher than the dividend yields of other well-known data center REITs like Digital Realty (DLR), Equinix (EQIX), and CyrusOne (CONE). Moreover, QTS has begun to achieve double-digit revenue growth rates after restructuring its business to align with customer needs. In Q1 2019, QTS reported total revenue of $112.7 million which is 12.3% more than the revenue that was reported in Q1 2018. And in Q2 2019, the company reached revenues of $119 million, a 6% increase from the prior year.

The company's backlog is now $68.1 million - a 33% increase from Q2 2018, after net leasing spiked to $19.6 million.

Source: Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

QTS owns, operates and manages 26 data centers that are located in 14 key data center markets across the globe. These data centers encompass more than 6 million gross square feet of space that also includes 2.9 million square feet of raised floor capacity.

Source: QTS Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

QTS provides its data center facilities and managed services to more than 1100 customers that comprise Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises. The REIT’s large customers range from the "Big Four" accounting firms and the world’s largest cloud service providers to major healthcare, telecommunications and software companies. QTS’s diverse customer base mitigates its customer concentration risk as only five of its customers account for more than 3% of its MRR. QTS’s largest customer accounts for approximately 12.8% of its MRR and the next largest customer accounts for only 4.9% of its MRR. In terms of scale, QTS is perceived as a small player in comparison to behemoths like Digital Realty and Equinix, but the REIT possesses some competitive strengths that are necessary to penetrate the market by taking advantage of secular trends.

Competitive Strengths

Instead of directly challenging market leaders, QTS prefers to position itself as a customer-centric company. In early 2018, QTS restructured its business to cater to the increasing demand for "hyperscale" and "hybrid colocation" data centers. A hyperscale data center is a mega data center that provides large, scalable infrastructure to cloud companies and enterprises. On the other hand, a hybrid colocation facility provides its tenants an option to not only house their private cloud infrastructures but also connect to public cloud services like AWS and Microsoft Azure. Between 2017 and 2023, the hyperscale data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 49% while the hybrid data center market will grow at a CAGR of 16%. It's also projected that 90% of organizations will be using a hybrid cloud infrastructure by 2020.

Source: QTS Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

QTS’s restructuring efforts already have begun to bear fruit as the REIT added 47 new tenants to its hybrid colocation business in Q1 2019. The addition of new logos to its tenant roster represents a 15% a year-over-year increment in comparison to Q1 2018. Besides securing major wins in its hybrid colocation business, QTS made progress in its hyperscale business by leasing its Fort Worth hyperscale facility to a new tenant which is one of the largest and fastest-growing consumers of hyperscale data centers. As of today, QTS derives 66% of its revenues from the hybrid colocation business and 34% of its revenues from the hyperscale business.

QTS has strengthened its market position through strategies that differentiates it from other players. QTS creates cost advantages and generates higher returns by acquiring large and strategically located facilities at a steep discount to replacement cost. The properties acquired by QTS usually come along with an embedded customer base and they also allow for significant incremental growth opportunities. QTS also is enabling its customers to achieve cost optimization by offering its software-defined data center (SDDC) platform for managing and automating data center operations.

The REIT’s software-enabled orchestration platform empowers its tenants to gain access to critical infrastructure data points (like power and sensors), optimize the usage of cloud resources, and automate ordering as well provisioning of cloud services. Currently, there exists an intensifying demand for SDDC solutions amongst hybrid cloud customers who desire to allocate complex workloads more cost effectively, secure proprietary information, comply with regulations and cut operational costs in the process.

Source: QTS Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

The REIT also has successfully collaborated with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to develop solutions that provide a directly connected colocation to AWS, Azure and IBM Cloud customers. QTS’s strategy is further honed by its efficient sales team and robust channel partnerships which has played a key role in enabling 50% of hybrid colocation leasing this year. QTS is focusing on achieving significant growth capacity as well as capital commitments to succeed in this highly competitive environment. The REIT already has begun to expand its capacity in the US market and it's now ready to expand internationally.

Geographic Expansion

In response to the growing demand of data centers, QTS has been expanding in the US market to achieve additional sellable capacity in strategic data center markets. As a part of its expansion strategy, QTS is either purchasing land or planning to increase capacity in existing data center facilities. The REIT is not only expanding in the highly competitive North Virginia market but also preparing to expand capacity in the emerging markets of Hillsboro (Oregon), Phoenix (Arizona) and Fort Worth (Texas). The emerging markets are growing economies that provide several advantages like low disaster risk, access to low-cost renewable power, tax incentives and robust connectivity. The Hillsboro market is particularly attractive due to a lack of sales tax and also due to the presence of three trans-Pacific submarine cables. QTS’s geographic expansion supplements it with the ability to double footprint in existing pre-built data center space without putting strain on future capital needs.

Source: QTS Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Besides focusing on the US market, QTS is eyeing expansion within the European market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% between 2019 and 2023. The adoption of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the European Union is the main driver of the data center growth in the European continent. The GDPR is a privacy compliance framework that compels organizations to protect the data and privacy of all the citizens of the European Union. In addition, the legislation stipulates that all confidential and sensitive data must be stored in an EU-based data center.

The changing regulatory and political environment has stimulated an increase in data center construction activity across the EU. To comply with stronger EU policy rules, major US enterprises and cloud services providers have begun to migrate data to European data centers. The rapid adoption of industrial IoT in Europe and the exit of UK from the European Union are the other reasons that are fuelling the demand for data centers in continental Europe.

As a part of its global expansion strategy, QTS has acquired two data center assets in the cities of Groningen and Eemshaven, which are located northeast of Amsterdam in The Netherlands. These assets were acquired at an extremely competitive price and the acquisitions provide QTS with a platform for future growth in the international market. The Eemshaven facility is a hyperscale data center with 113,000 square feet of raised floor data center space and it was originally constructed to support a single hyperscale tenant. QTS will be investing incremental capital to recommission the facility which is expected to have sellable capacity in late 2019.

The Groningen facility is a colocation data center with 45,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. The data center is a highly interconnected facility which has been leased to about 20 colocation tenants with a weighted average remaining tenant lease term of approximately 3.5 years. The REIT expects the two Netherlands facilities to contribute an annualized recurring revenue of approximately $3 million and annualized adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 million. Both the data centers are strategically located close to the Eemshaven port which is a landfall point for the high-speed transatlantic fiber-optic cable that connects Europe with the US. In addition, the port also is connected to Denmark through an undersea fiber-optic cable.

The Netherlands Advantage

Establishing a foothold in The Netherlands will enable QTS to enjoy benefits which can be passed on to customers in the form of high quality services that are attractively priced. Firstly, The Netherlands' mild climate and ample renewable energy resources provide sustainable and affordable options for data center energy efficiency. Secondly, QTS’s Netherlands assets will be enjoying robust connectivity to the US and other regions in Europe due to the close proximity to high-speed submarine cables and also due to the access to underground fiber connections that connect to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Paris. Thirdly, Eemshaven has an abundant supply of green wind energy which can be utilized to power QTS’s data centers. The use of green energy entitles QTS to enjoy substantial tax breaks from the Dutch government. The tax breaks coupled with the low price of energy in Netherlands creates a substantial cost advantage to QTS.

To accelerate its penetration in the European market and to reduce the execution risk in a new market, QTS has partnered with Zentrys, a data center operations company which has been maintaining day-to-day operations of the Groningen and Eemshaven facilities. In addition, QTS has partnered with Eurofiber, a leading international provider of fiber infrastructure that provides connectivity between QTS’ Netherlands data centers, surrounding European markets and subsea cable landings in Eemshaven. QTS’s expansion in the European market is a small win that will help achieve big results in the long run. In addition, it gives QTS an edge over competitors like CoreSite who are solely focusing on the US market.

Funding Capex through Joint Venture

Even though they offer attractive returns to shareholders, data center REITs also pose inherent risks to their investors who expect a consistent dividend growth through the increase of FFO per share. The risk is magnified when data center REITs build large, capital-intensive buildings without accurately predicting the long-term utilization rates of the facilities that are particularly leased to hyperscale tenants. To mitigate the impact of exorbitant capital expenditures on cash flows, QTS is leaning on joint ventures with private investors to help fund construction of massive campuses for hyperscale customers.

In Q1 2019, QTS announced the formation of a $240 million joint venture with Alinda Capital Partners to fund the development of an 118,000-square-foot data center in Manassas in Virginia. The entire facility has been leased out to a global cloud-based software company for a 10-year period. In addition, the Manassas facility has been used to secure a credit facility of approximately $165 million. Both QTS and Alinda will each hold 50% in the joint venture and Alinda is paying $53 million for its half of the joint venture. QTS expects the total net proceeds to increase to $87 million upon full stabilization of the joint venture. A part of the proceeds will be utilized to repay outstanding debts accrued under the REIT’s revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes that include ongoing data center development. Further, Alinda is willing to contribute as much as $500 million of equity capital to support QTS’s various hyperscale data center projects over the course of five years. In addition to debt proceeds, the QTS-Alinda joint venture stands to have more than $1 billion in potential funding.

QTS’s strategic partnership with Alinda enables the REIT to shrink its capital investment in the Manassas data center development by approximately $120 million while maintaining 50% ownership of the NOI. The partnership enhances QTS’s ROIC to 12% and enables it to achieve a cap rate of 6.75% for the stabilized data center. The joint venture also benefits Alinda whose long-term return expectations can be met through the long-term contracts that QTS signs with its investment-grade tenants. It must be noted that joint venture mechanisms have been adopted by players like Digital Realty and they have proved to be an effective way to fulfil long-term expansion plans while delivering results for investors.

Liquidity and Guidance

Apart from relying on its joint venture with Alinda, QTS is evaluating a range of funding sources to execute its strategic growth plan and to maximize shareholder value. At the end of Q1 2019, QTS’s 2019 capital plan was fully funded and the REIT had plenty of liquidity from undrawn sources.

Source: QTS Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

QTS does not have any significant debt maturities until beyond 2022 and 75% of its indebtedness is subject to a fixed rate including a series of interest rate swap agreements.

Source: QTS Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

The REIT has reported a net debt to LQA adjusted EBITDA of 4.9x and net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.5x which is comparable to the leverage ratios reported in the data center REIT sector.

For FY 2019, QTS projects its total revenue to be between $461 million and $475 million. The increase in revenue guidance is attributed to the in-year contribution from the two Netherlands data centers. It also increased its 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance earlier this year to a range of between $243.5 million and $253.5 million. QTS projects its full-year FFO to fall in the range of $2.61 to $2.71 per share and its full year rental churn to fall between 3% and 6%.

Dividend

The REIT’s dividend yield is comparable high for data center REITs. It's currently at 3.9% with a FFO payout ratio of about 84%. That said, the company has raised its dividend nicely since 2013 from $1.16 to $1.64 in 2018. The 2019 dividend is expected to be $1.76 and continue to grow to $1.99 by FY 2021.

Source: SeekingAlpha

The payout ratio reported on FFO seems high at 84% but when looking at AFFO, the payout ratio looks much more reasonable and very comparable to peers.

Source: Author Calculations

It also looks favorable on a P/AFFO basis, with a multiple of 18 – comparable to CONE but lower than the rest of the peer group.

Source: Author Calculations

Overall, I think QTS is fairly valued and could be a good dividend growth stock for investors with a 3.8% dividend growing at over 5% annually.

Preferred Stocks

QTS also has two preferred stock issues outstanding - Class A and Class B shares. At the moment, the Class B shares. The Class B (QTS.PB) shares were issued at $100 and currently trade at $119 - trading at a premium because they are convertible to common shares at $47.03. This could be a good way to play further upside on the common with some downside protection from the fixed income portion of the preferred.

On the other hand, the Class A (QTS.PA) shares have a dividend of 7.125% and trade at $27.13 - still above par but still providing a yield of 6.56%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.