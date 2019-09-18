Bitcoin Breakout Brewing

We're reaching the end of the pattern and a breakout looks to be imminent.

I usually don't write on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) or the altcoins for my public readers. Typically it's something I keep tabs on with my subscribers of Tech Cache. However, when important times are looming, I want to bring followers and new readers in on the fold.

Over the last three weeks, I've been keeping my subscribers apprised of an interesting trading pattern occurring on the Bitcoin chart. This is a pattern I've seen before in other names in which I've made successful calls. Once such instance was with Micron (MU) and the same symmetrical triangle pattern.

Before going any further, many folks tend to zone out here if they are of the mindset technical chart analysis is voodoo and worse than casino gambling. While I don't disagree that plotting lines on a chart based on past history shouldn't be an indication of future moves, I do understand statistics and patterns. More so it's built into the inner workings of traders moving large amounts of capital, and you could claim it's a self-fulfilling prophecy. Even if it is, if it works, I'm not going to fight it.

Beyond the logical side of it, without a typical fundamental picture guiding cryptocurrencies, there's not a lot to work with except for stats, patterns, and sentiment. Aside from that, there's the few and far between news of acceptance, banning, or new trading instruments.

For Micron, this pattern occurred during the rise of the last memory cycle, and those who know the pattern know it's a continuation pattern. This simply means when this pattern breakouts, it will continue in the same direction it entered it. Fairly simple.

The more complicated part is finding when it will continue. To review a successful pattern here is what Micron looked like during this time:

What you'll notice are the converging red lines which create two equal sides of a triangle. Secondly, you'll notice the breakout to the bottom side and then the breakout back through the triangle beyond the top side. This is not uncommon for this pattern. Keep this in mind for later. While Micron didn't carry out the volume portion distinctly - where the pattern sees decreasing volume throughout until the breakout - it followed it enough to validate the pattern.

With that in mind, here is what I see with Bitcoin:

Typically this pattern lasts 12 weeks which worked out nearly to the day in Micron's case. Tuesday was the 12-week mark for Bitcoin's pattern. At this point, it can either break out to the downside - as expected - or skip it and break out directly to the upside. A downside breakout and then upside breakout is regarded as a stronger type of breakout, but I won't complain if it doesn't.

What's noticeable is the volume decline throughout the pattern. This is textbook for what the volume should be doing - heavy volume on the way into the pattern and decreasing as it continues, touching the top and bottom of the pattern at least twice each. So we're nearly there in terms of timing, it just depends on how it wants to finish it off.

The next natural question is: What's the target after the breakout?

This is relatively easy to calculate. It works by creating a flagpole from the first move past resistance - which began the rise into the pattern - to the top of the beginning of the pattern. The breakout looks to have happened right around $6,000.

This would create a breakout from $6,000 to $14,000 (rounding up). This means a move of $8,000 is expected after the breakout. Considering the top of the upper trendline is currently around $10,500, it would equal a price target of $18,500.

Volume has dried up to nearly nothing, and on a breakout, volume should increase well beyond the recent average. Considering Bitcoin's moves aren't quiet, I expect volume to be meaningful and noticeable.

You'll also notice the small breakout in late August according to my pattern drawing. This can be considered normal volatility or a false breakout. At the time, I thought it could have been the downside breakout. In either case, it has continued with no impact.

My subscribers and I continue to monitor the developing pattern and have accumulated along the way. What I also like is the moves in altcoins like Litecoin (LTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) has seen large swings up. This is a good sign as all of the cryptos moving together is a powerful force. This could be the foreshadowing of Bitcoin's impending move.

Make Cash With My Cash Get alerted to my tech and crypto analysis by clicking the follow button at the top of this page next to my name. Subscribers to my Seeking Alpha service Tech Cache get the content you just read on a weekly basis. I discuss a variety of tech stocks and cryptocurrencies and give subscribers my opinion and strategies as I formulate them. You also get real-time, chatroom access to ask me followup questions and hear ideas of other Tech Cache subscribers. Right now, you can try it risk-free with a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, MU, LTC-USD, ETH-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.