Johnson Controls' Buybacks Will Propel The Stock Higher

The 11.8% buyback yield and 2.38% brings Johnson Controls' total yield to as high as 14.2%. Its FCF yield is very attractive at 7%. The stock is worth $55.70, +27% more than today.

Johnson Controls also cut its debt dramatically. This will add in another $100 annually to its estimated $2.4 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

These buybacks may reduce its shares outstanding another 8-11% depending on the average prices in the open market repurchase program.

The company plans to repurchase $3.1 billion in shares in the fiscal year to Sept. 2020 and possibly an additional $1.0 billion. The buyback yield is as high as 11.8%.

Johnson Controls' Huge Buyback Program Will Propel The Stock Higher

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) sold off its Power Solutions division for net proceeds of $11.6 billion in April. JCI used $5 billion of the proceeds to reduce its gross debt from $12.4 billion to $7.3 billion during the June quarter (fiscal Q3):

Source: FY 2019 Q3 Presentation

JCI also bought back shares for a combined total of $4.2 billion. Over the next year and a quarter to Sept. 2020 (its fiscal year-end 2020), Johnson Controls has also committed to repurchase another $3.1 billion worth of shares:

Source: Same as above

The CEO also indicated in the conference call that JCI might purchase an additional $1.0 billion of shares on top of the $3.1 billion:

Source: Q3 Conference Call Transcript

Since JCI has a market cap of $34.78 billion, this $3.1-4.1 billion repurchase activity gives it a buyback yield of 8.9% to 11.8%. Combined with its 2.38% dividend yield, the total yield to shareholders is as high as 14.17% over the next year.

The Effect on Dividend Per Share Is Good for Shareholders

Assuming the stock rises 10% over the next year or so, the average buyback price would be $48.25. So, $3.1 billion in buybacks would reduce the share count by another 64.25 million shares. This works out to 8.1% of the 795.7065 million shares outstanding as of June 30. If $4.1 billion worth of shares are bought back, the share count will fall by 10.7% to 710.732 million. With a 15% higher average price over the next year, the share count would fall by as much as 10.2%, assuming $4.1 billion in share repurchases.

So, a potential 8.1% to 10.7% reduction in the share count would have a directly equal impact on the growth in EPS. It would also allow JCI to raise the dividend per share much higher. For example, the dividend cost was $233 million during Q3 at $0.26 per share. With just 710.7 million shares outstanding by the end of FY Q4 2020, using the assumptions above, the dividend could be set at $0.325 per share or 25% higher. This means for the same $233 million expense, depending on the number of shares outstanding after repurchases, the dividend per share rises even without a higher payout ratio.

Free Cash Flow Should Be Higher Next Year

Management indicated that the interest expense over the next year will be higher by $100 million as a result of the debt paydown. In Q3, JCI produced adjusted free cash flow ("FCF") of $600 million. That figure includes $100 million in one-time integration benefits, but the $100 million in interest savings will replace it.

Source: FY 2019 Q3 Presentation

So, going forward, the estimated FCF yield is 6.9% ($2.4 billion/$34.78 billion). This is probably the main reason why management plans on potentially spending another $1 billion in share repurchases on top of the planned $3.1 billion.

For example, the cash and securities balance now is $3.685 billion. Adding in $2-2.4 billion in FCF gives a future balance by Q4 2020 of $5.1-5.5 billion. So, spending $4.1 billion in share repurchases would still leave a remaining balance of $1.4 billion by the end of next year.

That would leave plenty of room for the dividend cost of $777.4 million. (The dividend cost of $0.26 per quarter at an average number of shares between 785 and 710 million (747.5 million) is $777 million.) It might also leave room for some smaller acquisitions. And as I pointed out above, the dividend per share could actually increase by the end of next year.

Valuation Estimates

There are several ways to value JCI based on its huge buyback program and its high FCF yield. One way is to assume the company will increase its dividend per share to say $0.31 per share. If there is an average of 747.5 million shares outstanding during FY 2020, the cost would only be $232 million, about the same as the $233 spent in Q3. Keeping the same 2.38% dividend yield, the stock would be worth $52.10 (i.e., ($0.31/.0238) x 4 = $52.10. This is 18.8% higher than today.

Another way to value the company is to compare its FCF yield with other companies of similar size. The table below shows the median FCF yield of 5.56%.

Source: Hake compilation from Yahoo! Finance figures

Assuming JCI produces $2.4 billion in FCF next year and assuming it could result in somewhere between 710 million and 747 million shares outstanding next year, the same value would be $59.30 or 35% higher than today:

Source: Hake estimate

So, averaging the results from these two methods produces an estimate of $55.70.

Source: Hake estimate

Summary and Conclusion

Johnson Controls is on a major buyback program. This will allow the company to raise its dividend per share for the same amount of expense over the next year. My estimate is that the dividend per share will rise to a quarterly rate of $0.31 per share. At the same yield as today, the stock is worth $59.30. Using an FCF comparison, JCI is worth $55.70. On average, JCI is worth $55.70 on average or 27% higher.

The huge $3.1-4.1 billion buyback program over the next year will act as an effective catalyst to push the stock to that target price. The buyback yield ranges from 8.9% to 11.8% depending on how much share repurchase activity it engages in over the next year. Combined with the 2.38% dividend yield, the stock's total yield is as high as 14.2%. This total yield combined with the buyback catalysts and the possibility of a dividend hike makes JCI an attractive value opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.