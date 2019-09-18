Tyme To Go For A Run Into ESMO Data

I have decided to accumulate a large position well ahead of my original plan. I reveal my plans for this position as we closeout 2019 and enter 2020.

TYME's share price has been range-bound for the past several months, but charts reveal a potential breakout and run going into the ESMO data release.

SM-88 continues to show impressive results in several indications; however, I find its potential to be the first 3rd-line pancreatic cancer agent to be the most enticing.

Tyme Technologies has several pending events that could inject some positive momentum into the stock. One of these is the final Phase II data for the TYME-88-PANC study at ESMO.

Tyme Technologies (TYME) and its shareholders are getting warmed up for a potential run into the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress “ESMO” that is being held from September 27th-October 1st. The company plans to present data from two Phase II studies testing SM-88 in pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, the company plans to initiate their pivotal study for TM-88 in 3rd-line pancreatic cancer and PanCAN's 2nd-line study in the near future.

My initial TYME plan was to remain ultra-conservative and wait for the ESMO data before clicking the buy. However, I have become more confident in SM-88’s potential and I have added to my speculative position. Perhaps my conviction spawns from SM-88’s potential to provide a solution to pancreatic cancer, or, perhaps I am allowing TYME’s technicals to influence my investing strategy. Either way, I expect both SM-88’s data and TYME’s charts to be in play in the days before and after ESMO.

I intend to review SM-88’s data and why speculative investors should have TYME on their radar as we approach the ESMO presentations. In addition, I review TYME’s charts and point out some key technical areas for current and potential investors looking to manage their position. Finally, I reveal my updated plans for my TYME position as we closeout 2019 and enter 2020.

Background on SM-88

Tyme's TSM-88 (racemetyrosine) is an oral, nasal, and injectable tyrosine derivative that is expected to obstruct the metabolic processes of cancer cells by unsettling the Warburg Effect, which permits cancer cells to gather energy willfully compared to healthy cells. SM-88 disrupts the cells protein synthesis, thus undercutting the mucin layer protecting the tumor cell. As a result, tumor cells lose the ability to control rising oxidative stress, which results in apoptotic signaling and cell death.

Figure 1: SM-88 Mechanism of Action (Source: TYME)

Thus far, SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor reactions in fifteen different cancers (Figure 2) with a small quantity grade 3 or greater adverse events.

Figure 2: SM-88 Cancers (Source: TYME)

Of the cancers listed above, TYME has decided to lead with pancreatic cancer in several different indications (Figure 3).

Figure 3: TYME Pipeline (Source: TYME)

In my opinion, the 3rd-line pancreatic cancer program should be the focus for TYME investors. Not only because it is the leading program but SM-88 could be the first monotherapy in this line of therapy.

Tyme presented TYME-88-Panc data at the 2019 ASCO GI conference that showed encouraging overall survival "OS" of 6.4 months with a suggestion of attaining stable disease "SD" and a 92% decrease in risk of death. Furthermore, the company reported a decrease in circulating tumor cells "CTCs". Patients who attained a +80% decrease in CTC burden revealed a ~60% reduction in risk of death (Figure 4).

Figure 4: SM-88 CTCs (Source: TYME)

SM-88 has established an encouraging safety profile, with only 4% of the subjects suffering an SM-88 related serious adverse event "SAE". Accordingly, Tyme is preparing to initiate a randomized pivotal trial for SM-88 in pancreatic cancer in Q3 of this year (Figure 5).

Figure 5: SM-88 Panc Pivotal Trial (Source: TYME)

Advanced pancreatic cancer is the most dreaded cancer diagnosis because it has the lowest survival rates. In fact, pancreatic cancer has a relative five-year survival of around 8% with advanced patients having a 3% rate. Moreover, the average survival for end-stage patients is about 3 months. Sadly, most of the current treatment options have little to no effect on pancreatic cancer and the ones that do have serious side effects.

If the pivotal trial goes well, TYME could be eligible for accelerated approval. If approved, SM-88 could be a potential lifesaver or at least prolonger in late lines of therapy. Not only would this be a clinical breakthrough for Tyme, but it would validate the remaining SM-88 programs and open the door to a large market (Figure 6).

Figure 6: SM-88’s Market (Source: TYME)

In addition, I would expect SM-88 to start accumulating partnerships and collaborations with immunotherapy agents and CAR-T therapies with big pharma companies looking to improve their flagship oncology products.

Why A Run-Up?

The data being presented at ESMO GI is from TYME-88-PANC Phase II study and should reveal detailed OS trends in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. OS is the primary endpoint for the pivotal trials, so, any new discoveries in the OS data could provide investors an indication of how part 2 will playout. If the OS is higher than 6.4 months, I expect a strong reaction in the market as biotech investors realize the critics might be wrong about TYME (Figure 7).

Figure 7: Adam Feuerstein's TYME Tweet (Source: Twitter)

TYME was trading around $4.00 per share before this tweet and dropped to about $2.00 following it. I’m not suggesting TYME will rocket to $4.00 per share following the ESMO data, however, the data could justify TYME’s survival benefit headline from ASCO.

In addition to the ESMO presentation, the company is planning to initiate their pivotal trial in the 3rd quarter. With only a couple of weeks left in the quarter, we can expect that announcement any day. The fact the company hasn’t started their trial yet, has me wondering if the company has something to announce at ESMO. The company did mention the possibility of finding a potential partner to help with development.

Figure 8: TYME Timeline (Source: TYME)

In addition to TYME-88-Panc trial, TYME expects to initiate the PanCAN Precision Promise pivotal trial in the second-line pancreatic cancer before year-end (Figure 9).

Figure 9: PanCAN Pivotal Trial (Source: TYME)

In addition to the PanCAN pivotal trial, the company expects to update investors on SM-18’s IND and continue preclinical work with SM-88.

Charts Ready for a Run

Looking at figure 10, one could say the share price is just range-bound, but it is starting to show a nice set-up for a strong move towards $2.00 per share.

Figure 10: TYME Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The stock has double-bottomed just below $1.00 per share and is ready to break above $1.65. If the share price is able to break out, it could clear the 200-day moving average, which would signal a positive change in momentum. Any positive update or announcement could provide enough impulse to trigger this reversal off the bottom.

Downside Risks

I believe regulatory actions to be the leading downside risk for TYME and its investors. Disappointing results in the TYME-88-Panc or PanCAN study will decimate the share price for a prolonged period of time. Although the recent data shows a positive impact on pancreatic and prostate cancer, collecting data in 3rd-line pancreatic cancer patients could have a negative effect on the numbers.

The company's finances are another source of downside risk. TYME's cash and equivalents at the end of Q2 was only $19.5M which will only endure until mid-2020 if the company sticks to their OpEx guidance of $5-6M per quarter in 2020. Seeing that the company is about to begin several clinical studies, we should expect a fundraising incident at some point in the next year.

Conclusion

Although I would classify TYME as speculative biotech, the company is approaching several critical events that could make this uncertain investment into a very lucrative one. I believe the final detailed results from the phase Ib/II prostate cancer study will be a major event for the company and its investors. If the data shows some improvement in OS or a secondary endpoint, I expect the market to have a positive reaction that could inject some positive momentum into the stock. In addition, positive data would create some hype around the initiation of two pivotal pancreatic cancer studies, which could lead to SM-88 being the first agent to be implemented in the 3rd-line for pancreatic cancer. Considering the points above, I see TYME as a speculative buy that could pan-out to be gold.

What's my plan? My original TYME plan was to be ultra-conservative and postpone another buy until I see the ESMO data. However, I found the technicals to be too enticing to pass by, so I have developed a sizeable position at a faster rate than usual. Therefore, I plan to either sell some of my position if the market has a positive response to the ESMO data; if not, I will considering adding once the company has initiated both pancreatic cancer trials. I plan to hold to the majority of my position through the TYME-88-Panc trial in anticipation of an FDA approval in the 3rd-line pancreatic cancer. If the company fails to receive FDA approval in pancreatic cancer, I will liquidate my position upon new release.

