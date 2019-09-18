Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended September 15, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Island Gold Mine in Canada

On September 11, Alamos Gold (AGI) announced new results from surface and underground exploration drilling at its Island Gold Mine, and the best interception was 12.33m @ 63.94g/t Au from 273.1m in hole 840-554-14. This is equal to 1,106(AuEq.)m, and the high-grade mineralization was intersected east of the mineral reserves as well as above the inferred resources.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

The focus remains on the previously untested area between the eastern and main extensions, and the latest drilling results have extended the high-grade mineralization by 85 meters to the west and 75 meters below the nearest previously reported intersection.

Island is located in Canada and is one of the three operating mines of Alamos:

(Source: Alamos Gold)

It's a high-grade and low-cost underground mine with an eight-year reserve life and 1.8 million ounces of resources. Alamos recently expanded the mine's processing capacity to 1,100 tpd and coupled with higher grades, 2019 production is expected to increase by over 30% on the year.

(Source: Alamos Gold)

In May 2019, Alamos received a permit to further boost the processing capacity to 1,200 tpd.

The company acquired the mine in 2017, and the steady growth of reserves and resources over the past years has been very impressive:

(Source: Alamos Gold)

2) Nickel Mountain poly-metallic project in Canada

On September 12, Garibaldi Resources (OTC:OTC:GGIFF) released new drill results from the 2019 drill campaign at its Nickel Mountain project, and the best intersection was 86.46m @ 1.88% Ni, 1.32% Cu, 0.05% Co, 0.52g/t Pt, 1.08g/t Pd, 0.35g/t Au and 3.55g/t Ag from 65.2m in hole EL-19-53. This is equal to 941(AuEq.)m and is the longest section of continuous mineralization east of the historic E&L deposit since the company discovered the high-grade Lower and Upper Discovery Zones in its maiden drill program back in 2017.

The Nickel Mountain project is located in northwestern B.C.'s Golden Triangle district, and it hosts the first magmatic nickel-copper-rich massive sulphide system discovered in the district:

(Source: Garibaldi Resources)

However, the Angry Geologist has written several scathing posts in her blog which cast doubts about the size of Nickel Mountain's sulphide zones as well as the project's exploration potential. Even after the latest drill results, her estimates show that Nickel Mountain is pretty unimpressive:

(Source: Angry Geologist)

3) Haile Gold Mine in the USA

On September 13, OceanaGold (OTCPK:OTCPK:OCANF) released an exploration update for its Haile Gold Mine, and the most impressive interception was 85m @ 11g/t Au from 16.3m in hole DDH0903. This is equal to 935(AuEq.)m.

Since the last exploration update in February 2019, the company has drilled 70 holes for 14,221 meters.

(Source: OceanaGold)

Haile is located in the state of South Carolina that accounts for over half of OceanaGold's gold reserves:

(Source: OceanaGold)

Haile's main problem is that it has very high production costs - AISC stood at $1,551 per ounce in the first half of 2019:

(Source: OceanaGold)

OceanaGold's strategic plan includes developing additional resources at the Palomino, Ledbetter, and Mustang deposits, and the company wants to expand the mine and boost annual gold production to over 200,000 ounces:

(Source: OceanaGold)

Processing capacity is planned to increase from 7,000 tpd to 11,500 tpd.

Conclusion

Alamos has managed to significantly expand the previously untested area between the eastern and main extensions of its Island Gold Mine. I think the latter is a great low-cost project, which has been growing impressively over the past several years. However, Alamos overall seems overvalued as its market capitalization is almost $2.5 billion.

Garibaldi has kicked off its 2019 exploration campaign at Nickel Mountain with impressive results, but I still prefer to pass on investing in the company. The Angry Geologist casts a lot of doubts about the project's size and exploration potential, and the latest drill results haven't moved the needle.

OceanaGold released some good exploration results from Haile, and I think this is a project with excellent exploration potential. It has a lot of reserves, and the costs don't look that bad after excluding pre-stripping expenses. However, I also think that the company looks overvalued, especially after taking into account the issues with the Didipio gold and copper asset in the Philippines.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.