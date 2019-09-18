Jack Henry & Associates May Be Close To A Breakout

Trend following is at the core of our technical analysis approach. We always aim to either trade or invest in alignment with the underlying trend. This means that patience is key. In fact, professional traders at any given time could have 5 to 10 times more stocks on their watchlists than their live positions in their portfolio. The key is to wait for the trend which you are looking for to develop. Once a new trend is in motion and has been established, it is more likely that the trend will continue. In fact, the more connection points an uptrending trend line has, the stronger that trend line should act as support.

For example, if we look at the multi-month trend line of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), we can see that the decade long trend line contains at least four contact points. When we take this account along with the fact that the trend line, as mentioned, is over a decade long, we believe the trend line as a result is quite significant.

Now, many would state that the stock is overvalued. Jack Henry & Associates currently trades with a sales multiple of 7.3, which is more than twice what the industry trades for. However, the technical chart is saying nothing of the sort. As we can see from the chart above, price has twice over the past 10 months come down to test that trend line. Both times, support held firm.

If we go to a more recent chart, we can see that we seem to have a multi-week symmetrical triangle in play. In fact, shares managed to close above the upper part of the triangle just a few weeks ago. If we have a clean break-out, the price target would be somewhere in the region of $200 a share. We have plotted a parallel trend line to illustrate the upside potential here on a successful breakout.

However, volume should have increased significantly on that breakout especially a triangle which is close to one-year in duration. Upon close inspection of the volume numbers below, it can be seen that the heavier daily volume is taking place on the downmoves and not on the upmoves. Therefore, we would not trust this breakout at this moment in time. Lower lows (at least on the daily chart) look like they, maybe, are on the cards. This is the problem with the symmetrical triangle. At its core, it is a neutral pattern despite the fact that more often than not, it ends up resulting in a continuation pattern.

All is not lost, though. We also (shown below) have a potential ascending triangle pattern in play. These patterns are more trustworthy and are always bullish irrespective of where they appear on a chart. A bullish breakout is when we see a clear closing above that upper horizontal trend line. Again, we would be looking for a significant increase in buying volume to confirm the breakout.

The price target for the ascending triangle is pretty straightforward. It is just the addition of the maximum height of the triangle and the horizontal trend line price.

Many times, future earnings estimates are not reflected on the technical chart. If we get our breakout, then one would feel that Jack Henry & Associates would have a good chance of achieving those numbers. Net earnings growth topped out at $4.85 per share in June 2018. However, consensus is predicting that earnings will grow from its current position by around $2 per share over the next four years.

To sum up, shares of Jack Henry & Associates have been enjoying a multi-year rally, and it doesn't look like the long-term trend is in jeopardy. Shares may have topped out in late 2018 but look close to a breakout once more. We will post to the back-office if we take this trade on.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JKHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.