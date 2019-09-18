Oil's Wild Ride

Regardless of the direction, it is poised to change the fragile equilibrium we’ve seen in the last years.

A century ago, petroleum - what we call oil - was just an obscure commodity; today it is almost as vital to human existence as water. - James Buchan

The price of oil is on everyone's lips these days. An attack on a Saudi production facility over the weekend sent shivers on the world's spine. Prospects of higher oil (USO) prices scare everyone - from central bankers to consumers.

Oil price spikes are effectively a tax rise on consumers and business, at least when it comes to Europe. In the United States, given the shale boom, things are a bit more complicated.

Higher oil prices lead to inflation, lower oil prices to deflation. That's textbook material and finding a balance between the two is central banks' nightmare. How high should the price of oil be and what do the recent events mean for it?

To answer this question, we must go back in time. Not long ago, oil traded around the $100/barrel.

A three-year-long sideways correction led to a sudden drop to below $30. The move sent the world in a deflationary spiral, with effects on all markets: USDCAD rose to 1.46 (triggering U.S. citizens living next to the Canadian border to go and buy goods from Canada) and central banks eased monetary conditions to fight deflation.

Considering what we've seen happening in the world, how about the impact of having $100 oil again? The world order seems to have changed.

The markets did open with a gap after all. The events over the weekend left a footmark on supply and demand, with many scared about a possible escalation. According to Bloomberg, there's only spare capacity to offset about 70% of lost Saudi production.

As is always the case with events having a big impact, stepping back and considering the bigger picture helps. The so-called "huge spike in prices" is barely visible on the bigger time frames.

In fact, only last May, the price of oil traded at similar levels.

But the bigger picture shows us something different, far scarier. First, the price tried three times to break and hold below $40pb, without much of a success. Second, on the last bounce, it reacted at dynamic resistance given by the falling trend line.

While holding a horizontal base and keeping the lower highs series, the price of oil is coiling. A break is imminent, albeit this is the monthly chart.

Regardless of the direction, it is poised to change the fragile equilibrium we've seen in the last years.

Buckle your belts, it's going to be a wild ride!

