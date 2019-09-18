Energy Transfer's Big Deal Is A Win For SemGroup

In its non-stop search for growth, the management team at Energy Transfer (ET) announced that it had struck a deal to acquire rival SemGroup Corp. (SEMG) in a cash-and-stock transaction, including net debt of $5 billion. This transaction, while certainly not cheap compared to some opportunities in the space, seems to have been agreed upon at reasonable terms and will help to create synergies for shareholders on both sides of the equation. In all, the investors in SemGroup seem to be the biggest winners in this transaction, but while the market seems to be unhappy with Energy Transfer following the news, its shareholders should be more or less content.

A look at the transaction

The transaction wherein Energy Transfer will be acquiring SemGroup is pretty simple in terms of its structure. It is set up as, of the announcement date, 40% cash and 60% equity. Shareholders in SemGroup will receive $17 per share in consideration, which boils down to $6.80 per share in cash, and they will get 0.7275 of a share of Energy Transfer for each share of SemGroup that they currently own. Following the transaction's completion, SemGroup's investors will own 2.2% of the combined firm.

At the $17 per share price, investors in SemGroup are receiving an approximately 65% premium over where shares of the company were trading the day prior to the announcement. That's why units soared to close up 60.5% at $16.50 a piece in response to the news. That said, the actual upside they will receive is contingent on where Energy Transfer's stock is at the time of closing. For instance, units of Energy Transfer closed down 4.2% in response to the news, so at that price, SemGroup would get $16.57 per share instead of $17. To illustrate what kind of pricing range and what upside or downside exists both from prior to the date of announcement and following the first day's close for the stock post-announcement, I created the table below.

*Created by Author

A reasonable transaction

At its core, the decision by Energy Transfer to acquire SemGroup is reasonable, but not great. Before we dive into the numbers, it's important to talk about the rationale, from Energy Transfer's perspective, behind the deal. As you can see in the image below, which shows a map of the US with both Energy Transfer's and SemGroup's assets shown, there is definite overlap between the two. Not only that, but the specific assets acquired are incredibly attractive to the firm.

*Taken from Energy Transfer

As part of the deal, Energy Transfer is receiving ownership over the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal in the Houston Shipping Channel. The facility brings with it 18.2 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, and the contracts under which it operates are take-or-pay. Unlike other pricing arrangements, this removes risks associated with the spot price from the company's operations, so cash flows should be quite stable. Following the acquisition, Energy Transfer will then build a 75-mile pipeline connecting this terminal to its Nederland, Texas terminal. With an initial capacity of 0.50 million barrels per day of crude, this will open the door to more than 1 million (which will eventually be expanded to over 2 million) barrels per day of existing crude oil export capacity. It appears, based on management's rhetoric, that this all is a separate investment that's on top of the $5 billion acquisition price of SemGroup.

Pretty much immediately, it's believed that this acquisition will prove to be accretive to Energy Transfer and its shareholders. Total aggregate DCF (distributable cash flow) coverage between 2020 and 2022 is estimated to be around $500 million. This alone, if true, is great for shareholders and makes the deal at least reasonable in nature, but it's also important to keep in mind that pricing is everything.

According to management, inclusive of net debt, the purchase price of this deal is $5 billion. Over the past few years, the EBITDA performance demonstrated by management at SemGroup has been pretty good. In the five years, for instance, ending in its 2018 fiscal year, EBITDA managed to grow every single year except for one, rising from $287.44 million to $394.18 million. This year, management expects EBITDA to range between $420 million and $465 million, a reflection of the company's continued expansion efforts. At the mid-point, this figure should be $442.5 million.

In addition to getting that kind of EBITDA (and growing), Energy Transfer forecasts that it will generate annual run-rate synergies from the purchase in the amount of about $170 million. This will come from three sources: $80 million from commercial and operational synergies, $50 million from financial synergies (likely lower cost of debt and equity), and $40 million associated with miscellaneous cost-savings. If these synergies do come to fruition and if we use mid-point guidance for the deal, Energy Transfer will be paying an EV/EBITDA multiple on the transaction of about 8.9 (I'm assuming the $50 million in financing synergies is in the form of interest expense). This comes close to management's own estimate of 9 and is, on the whole, quite good for a high-quality operator. It is great to think synergies should be possible, but if we exclude those, our multiple rises some to 11.3. While still not bad, it's also not great.

Takeaway

Excluding SemGroup, Energy Transfer has acquired 11 standalone companies from 2004 through today. So far, the company's track record has been a success in that management has done well to create a single, large pipeline/midstream firm. If management continues on this path and successfully generates the synergies it projects, this deal with SemGroup looks pretty nice, but without the synergies, it's just okay. Either way, I don't see any reason for investors in Energy Transfer to be unhappy with this transaction, but with the high premium paid, the real winners here, undoubtedly, were the shareholders in SemGroup.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.