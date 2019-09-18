Rayonier Advanced Materials Not Attractive Yet

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) has suffered losses in the first half of 2019 mostly due to adverse product price movement. While we expect the company's financial performance to improve in the remainder of the year, RYAM is still likely to post a loss for the full year. For FY20, we expect curtailment in costs and expenses to help the company make a profit.

Sales Likely to Stabilize in FY20

We expect RYAM's sales to stay depressed in the remainder of the year and FY20 because of our product price and demand outlook. The biggest contributor to RYAM's sales is the cellulose segment, whose outlook appears bleak because of weak demand from the automotive industry. We expect sales from this segment to stabilize in FY20 at the current level.

Like the cellulose segment, we expect sales from forest products to also decrease in FY19 and then stabilize. Sales in this segment are dependent on the housing market, whose outlook is not too bright. As can be seen in the chart below, US housing starts appear to have started to lose steam in 2019.

Paper is the only segment where we expect sales to continue to decline in FY20. Our expectation is attributable to weak newspaper demand and low prices. In the 2QFY19 conference call the management stated that it expects prices to remain under pressure.

The table below shows our sales projections for RYAM's most important segments.

Costs and Expenses to Mitigate Impact of Sales Decline

In the 2QFY19 conference call, the management disclosed that to counter the effect of low product prices, RYAM will be curtailing its expenditure in the coming quarters. We are assuming that RYAM will be able to improve its gross profit margin to 12% in FY20 from just 4.4% in first half of FY19. This will help the company return to profit in FY20.

Trade Uncertainty to Also Hurt Earnings

We expect RYAM's earnings to continue to be affected by trade tensions. Sales are set to suffer because of RYAM's reliance on exports. In FY18 around 17% of sales were concentrated in China, 17% in Europe and 12% in Canada. For the remainder of the year and FY20, trade uncertainties and economic slowdown in China (as a consequence of the trade war) are likely to keep sales quantity low. Further, expenses related to duties are likely to remain at an elevated level.

The table below shows our income projections for the company.

Debt Makes RYAM too Risky

RYAM is highly leveraged with debt of around $ 1,215 million, which makes up about 46% of total assets. The debt carries financial maintenance covenants, wherein RYAM has to maintain EBITDA at a level that is:

greater than three times the interest expense, and

greater than a third of the net secured debt.

Due to significant decrease in market prices of commodity-oriented products, the management expects to breach its debt covenant in the September 2019 ending quarter, as mentioned in the latest 10-Q and investor conference call. The management is hoping to reach an agreement with the creditors, but in case it is unable to do so, the creditors may request the immediate repayment of the debt.

RYAM has been considering selling off its assets to ease any upcoming liquidity squeeze, according to disclosures made in the 2QFY19 conference call. The company has also recently announced suspending the dividend on its common stock that will allow RYAM "to redeploy approximately $18 million of cash annually to essential operating needs and debt obligations". Despite these measures, a complete wind up of the business cannot be ruled out because of the large size of the debt, i.e. 46% of total assets.

To arrive at our earnings estimates we have assumed that RYAM's management will succeed in negotiating with its creditors so that it does not immediately have to repay them. Consequently, we are expecting interest expense for FY19 and FY20 to remain stable. Also, we are expecting RYAM to continue with its business operations without any disruption from a liquidity crunch.

Valuing at $ 4.79

We have used the EV/EBITDA method to arrive at a December 2020 target price of $4.79. Our target price is based on EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.6x and FY20 EBITDA of $ 243 million. Our justified EV/EBITDA multiple is based on RYAM's historical multiples, calculated below.

For the justified multiple, we have chosen to take average of years 2015, 2016 and 2018 only, and ignore the years 2017 and 2014, because it is unlikely that RYAM's operating environment can improve significantly enough within one year to warrant a double digit EV/EBITDA multiple. Consequently, our justified EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.6x (calculated as the average of 6.4x, 4.2x and 6.2x).

The table below shows our valuation inputs.

In Conclusion, Stay Away From the Stock for Now

Our estimated potential price upside, of 8.5%, is not high enough to compensate for the high risk associated with RYAM's debt covenants. There is also uncertainty regarding when RYAM will be able to resume its dividends. Consequently, we advise investors to not buy the stock until clarity emerges on the company's future direction regarding its debt. Current shareholders are advised to reduce their exposure to the stock keeping in mind their respective risk tolerance. We expect clarity on RYAM's future direction in the third quarter of 2019; therefore, we will update our investment recommendation after the 3QFY19 results announcement.

We are adopting a neutral stance on the stock because we do not expect further price decline if negotiations with creditors proceed well. As the risk is high, we advise investors to stay away from the stock for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.