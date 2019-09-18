Utilities Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

All industries look overpriced in utilities. Power producers/traders is the only one to be better than its historical baseline in profitability and price/sales ratio. Utilities have a strong momentum: it was the first sector to hit a new all-time high in 2019 after 2018 Q4 correction, and it is the only one showing gains 7 weeks in a row when I write this.

Since last month:

P/E has deteriorated in power producers/traders and is stable elsewhere.

P/S has not changed significantly.

ROE has improved a bit in water utilities and is stable elsewhere.

The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF by 0.6%.

On this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are AES Corp. (AES), CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), and PPL Corp. (PPL).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for price/earnings and price/sales. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Every month I update several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. The list was published for subscribers at the beginning of the month based on data available at this time. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

ETR Entergy Corp. UTILELECTRIC FE FirstEnergy Corp. UTILELECTRIC SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. UTILGAS AES AES Corp. UTILINDEP AVA Avista Corp. UTILMULTI DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI ED Consolidated Edison Inc. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group Inc. UTILMULTI AWK American Water Works Co. Inc. UTILWATER CWT California Water Service Group UTILWATER

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in utilities on 9/18/2019

I take 3 aggregate industry factors: price/earnings (P/E), price to sales (P/S), return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Gas Utilities 25.37 17.24 -47.19% 1.78 0.97 -83.56% 9.08 11.49 -2.41 Water Utilities 47.17 23.68 -99.20% 7.06 3.94 -79.18% 8.23 7.96 0.27 Multi-Utilities 22.14 16.59 -33.43% 2.46 0.95 -158.79% 10.93 9.48 1.45 Electric Utilities 22.87 15.94 -43.49% 2.59 1.22 -112.14% 9.09 10.43 -1.34 Power Prod./ Traders* 53.32 34.9 -52.79% 2.88 4.16 30.86% -0.15 -5.15 5.00

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/earnings relative to historical average:

Price/sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of IDU with the benchmark in 1 month.

