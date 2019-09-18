Natural Gas: Weather Demand Set To Moderate, Making Price Risk Skewed To The Downside

At the moment, the surplus is ~1 Bcf/d even with cooling demand materially higher than the average.

We expect prices to fall to a low $2.5s as storage will be amply supplied going into winter heating demand season.

What the natural gas bulls want is not warmer than normal weather in October - it's colder than normal so heating demand can get an early start.

We expect +79 Bcf for the week ending Sept. 13. A build of +79 Bcf would be compared to the +82 Bcf five-year average and +86 Bcf last year.

Welcome to the hot at the wrong time edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

Weather Demand Set To Moderate Making Price Risk Skewed To The Downside

Cooling demand is set to moderate in the coming weeks. But the weather outlook remains warmer than normal into the first week of October, which would turn bearish for natural gas demand by mid-October.

What the natural gas bulls want is not warmer than normal weather in October, it's colder than normal so heating demand can get an early start. At the moment, that does not appear to be the case.

Source: Weathermodels.com

Looking ahead then, with cooling demand set to fall seasonally and no early heating demand was seen in October, cash will start to get pulled lower and prices won't be able to hold above $2.6/MMBtu.

We expect prices to fall to low $2.5s as storage will be amply supplied going into winter heating demand season.

Natural gas has managed to eliminate most of the deficit to the five-year average this year, so this market surplus we are seeing is expected to remain in place into year end.

At the moment, the surplus is ~1 Bcf/d even with cooling demand materially higher than the average.

All of the surpluses is because of elevated lower 48 production, but there are signs that production is starting to roll over.

So for natural gas bulls, watching production levels going into year end will decide where natural gas prices trade at in 2020. Our take is that if production finishes the year at ~93 Bcf/d, then 2020 prices will average between $2.5 to $2.75/MMBtu. But if production is ~94 or ~95 Bcf/d, we are afraid prices will be well below $2.5/MMBtu.

This is after taking into account all of the demand increases in 2020. So the sensitivity to how high prices will be is determined by the exit production volume.

For now, our view is that the short-term price movement is to the downside. We will be looking at going long DGAZ later this week.

