Philip Morris International: Putting More Money In Our Pockets

Between Philip Morris' 6.4% yield, 4-5% earnings growth, and 1.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, the company is likely to deliver annual total returns of 11.6-12.6% over the next decade.

I believe shares of Philip Morris are trading at an 11% discount to fair value and offer 13% upside from the current price.

While Philip Morris' stock price is actually up a slight bit from where it was when my previous article was published, I'm just as bullish as I was before.

I recently added to my position in Philip Morris and I wanted to cover developments since I last covered the company in January.

While I found Philip Morris' (PM) recent 2.6% dividend increase to be a bit below my expectation outlined in my Expected Dividend Increases for September 2019 post, that post was written before the news that Philip Morris and Altria (NYSE:MO) are considering an all-stock merger.

I can understand why Philip Morris would be cautious with its dividend increase this year, with a merger between Altria and Philip Morris looking more likely with each passing week.

With that in mind, we'll be examining why I have added to my Philip Morris position twice in the span of less than a month.

I'll be briefly re-examining Philip Morris' dividend safety/growth profile, the company's fundamentals/risks, and the valuation aspect of an investment in the company.

I'll then wrap up my analysis of the company with an estimate of annual total returns over the next decade.

Philip Morris' Dividend Is Still Safe And Likely To Offer Mid-Single Digit Growth

The two non-valuation factors that I often consider when evaluating a company's dividend are the safety of the dividend in question, as well as the growth potential of the dividend in question.

In order for us to gauge Philip Morris' dividend safety, we'll examine both the company's EPS payout ratios and FCF payout ratios.

In its previous fiscal year, Philip Morris generated $5.10 in adjusted diluted EPS against dividends per share of $4.42 during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 86.7%.

For the current fiscal year, Philip Morris recently increased its adjusted diluted EPS guidance to $5.28 against dividends per share slated to be $4.59, for an EPS payout ratio of 86.9%.

According to pages 61-62 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K, the company generated operating cash flow of $9.478 billion against capex of $1.436 billion, for total FCF of $8.042 billion. Against the $6.885 billion in dividends paid out during that same time, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 85.6%.

With Philip Morris' FCF payout ratio likely to remain roughly the same in its current fiscal year, it's clear that although the company's payout ratios are a bit above Simply Safe Dividends' preference of 85% for tobacco companies, the dividend still remains safe for the foreseeable future compared to my previous article on Philip Morris.

When we consider Philip Morris' relatively strong balance sheet and the low capital requirements of its business, it should come as no surprise that the company's dividend is rated safe by both Simply Safe Dividends and myself.

With the company's dividend safety now addressed, we'll shift our focus to the growth potential of the company's dividend going forward.

While I don't believe a 5% DGR will be able to continue over the long term (due to the slightly elevated payout ratio of Philip Morris), I do believe that it's realistic to expect Philip Morris' dividend growth to slightly lag whatever earnings growth the company can deliver over the long term.

With Yahoo Finance forecasting annual EPS growth of 5.7% over the next 5 years, Philip Morris could come up a bit short of these expectations, yet it would still be able to deliver 4% dividend growth and decrease its payout ratio slightly in the years ahead to a more sustainable level.

Now that we have an expectation of earnings growth in the years ahead, we'll delve into how the company is going to deliver upon the above growth estimates, and developments since I last covered the company.

Philip Morris Is Executing Upon Its Goal Of A Cigarette-Free Future

At the core of my investment thesis is that Philip Morris will be able to continue to offset declines in its cigarette volumes with both increased volumes in HTUs and price increases.

Image Source: Philip Morris International Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Through the first half of 2019, Philip Morris actually experienced a 0.1% increase in total volumes.

While Philip Morris is expecting to experience volume declines of about 1% for this year, this is no doubt very positive news for an industry that is expected to experience 2.5% volume declines excluding the US and China.

This success has been driven in large part by Philip Morris' ability to offset much of its volume declines through HTUs.

As illustrated above, Philip Morris was able to offset over half of its volume declines in cigarettes from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019 through the 37.0% growth in HTUs during that same time.

Image Source: Philip Morris International Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Reduced risk products or RRP net revenues accounted for nearly 20% of Philip Morris' total net revenues in Q2 2019, which is encouraging given the strong double-digit growth we outlined above for HTUs in Philip Morris' previous quarter.

Image Source: Philip Morris International Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

Understandably, Philip Morris saw its market share in the international cigarette market slightly contract from Q2 2018 to Q2 2019, but that isn't very surprising given the company's long-term objective is a cigarette free future.

Philip Morris is making significant progress in expanding its presence in the HTU market. The great news is that this growth appears as though it is poised to continue as Philip Morris' sales of HTUs barely accounted for 2% of international sales volume for cigarettes and HTUs.

Overall, the company was able to slightly offset the decline in its legacy business with the growth in its HTU business.

Unless there are major developments that threaten the growth of RRPs or the secular decline of cigarettes throughout the globe accelerates much faster than Philip Morris estimates, I believe that the growth in RRPs will continue to be enough to offset volume declines in cigarettes.

The second component to how Philip Morris will continue to deliver earnings growth in the years ahead is through continued increases in cigarette prices, which the company recently announced in its markets such as Ukraine and Mexico.

This is a classic business practice of tobacco companies and it explains how Philip Morris' peer, Altria has been able to navigate a market that has been in decline for over 50 years.

Due to the addictive nature of nicotine, I don't foresee Philip Morris' ability to continue to increase the price of cigarettes diminishing in the near future. However, in the medium to long term, I can see how the pricing power of cigarettes evaporates.

As alternatives to cigarettes become more available in markets throughout the globe, more adult smokers may make the switch to what is perceived as healthier and potentially cheaper alternatives if cigarette prices steadily continue to increase.

In addition to the strong operating fundamentals of Philip Morris, using data from page 57 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K, we can conclude that the company generated an interest coverage ratio of 16 during its previous fiscal year.

For context, an interest coverage ratio of 8 is generally viewed as a desirable coverage ratio by Simply Safe Dividends.

It should then come as no surprise that Philip Morris boasts investment grade credit ratings of A2, A, and A from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch, respectively (page 52 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

Besides Philip Morris' strong operating fundamentals and balance sheet, the other reason that I remain optimistic toward the company is due to its management team.

CEO Andre Calantzopoulos joined the company in 1985, serving in a variety of roles prior to becoming CEO in 2013. Mr. Calantzopoulos served in the role of COO from 2008-2013, and prior to that, Mr. Calantzopoulos was PMI's President and CEO from 2002 to the date of the spin-off.

All told, Mr. Calantzopoulos possesses over 3 decades of industry experience to help guide the decision-making process of his executive management team.

CFO Martin King joined Philip Morris International in 2003 as Managing Director of Tabaqueira SA, PMI's Portugal subsidiary. He was subsequently named Managing Director of Philip Morris Management Co. Ltd. in Beijing. Mr. King was then named as President Director of PT HM Sampoerna Tbk in 2005 and served in that position until 2009. Prior to joining Philip Morris International, Mr. King served in various positions with Philip Morris USA between 1991 and 2003.

Similar to Mr. Calantzopoulos, Mr. King possesses close to 3 decades of industry experience.

The key management positions within Philip Morris are filled by individuals with decades of industry experience, which bolsters my confidence in the company's ability to continue to navigate all the obstacles that come with being the premier global tobacco company.

Between Philip Morris' strong operating fundamentals and balance sheet, and experienced management team, there is enough evidence to suggest that Philip Morris will likely be a great investment over the long term at the right price.

Risks To Consider:

While I believe that Philip Morris has the potential to be a great long-term investment, it is worth noting that should the risk factors below materialize, the investment thesis of the company could potentially break.

The first risk to Philip Morris is that the company's updated guidance on total shipment volume decline of 1% on a like-for-like basis proves to be incorrect, and the company's total shipment volume declines accelerate at a rate that the company wasn't anticipating (page 6 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

If total shipment volumes decline at a rate faster than expected and the company isn't able to offset it with price increases, this would weigh on the company's financial results.

The next risk facing Philip Morris is that as a tobacco company, Philip Morris faces significant governmental action aimed at increasing regulatory requirements, with the goal of reducing or preventing the use of tobacco products altogether (pages 6-7 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

Another risk is that although Philip Morris seems to have done a great job of adapting to shifting consumer preferences around the globe, there is the possibility that the company may be unable to anticipate any further changes in adult consumer preferences (page 8 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

Expanding upon the above risk, Philip Morris' reduced risk products offer a lower level of predictability due to this product category being relatively new in comparison to its traditional cigarette business.

The rate at which adult smokers adopt RRPs could vary considerably, depending upon regulatory factors, cultural factors, and economic factors. This makes it difficult to identify the growth potential of RRPs, which could materially impact the company's financial results as it transitions toward a cigarette free future.

If Philip Morris is unable to convince adult smokers to convert to its RRPs or the company encounters regulatory resistance from governments around the world, this could materially weigh on Philip Morris' financial results going forward (page 9 of Philip Morris' most recent 10-K).

The ability of Philip Morris to convince adult smokers to convert to their RRPs and win over regulators will hinge upon the company's ability to 1) conduct rigorous scientific studies that substantiate the company's claims of reduced risk and 2) successfully market the product to consumers. If the company's RRPs ultimately aren't able to be proven as less harmful than its cigarettes or if regulators around the world don't allow the company to market their RRPs with risk-reduction claims, there is a high likelihood that such developments would materially weigh on Philip Morris' ability to deliver upon its growth targets.

While the company has been relatively successful to date in demonstrating to regulators that its RRPs are not cigarettes and they shouldn't be taxed as such, there is the risk that regulators could change their minds and decide to tax RRPs at more unfavorable rates to Philip Morris, which could harm the company's RRP unit margins.

Although I have listed what I believe to be the key risks associated with an investment in Philip Morris, these are certainly not the only risks facing Philip Morris. I would refer interested readers to pages 5-10 of the company's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks associated with an investment in Philip Morris.

Philip Morris Is A Wonderful Company Trading At A Moderate Discount

Now that we've reiterated that Philip Morris is a wonderful company despite its risks, we'll delve into the valuation aspect of an investment in Philip Morris.

The first valuation metric that we'll use to determine the fair value of Philip Morris is the 13 year median TTM PE ratio (really 11 1/2 years as Philip Morris was spun off from Altria in 2008).

According to Gurufocus, Philip Morris' TTM P/E ratio of 14.52 is noticeably below the company's median of 17.07.

Even if we assume a reversion a P/E ratio of only 16.50 and a fair value of $83.13 a share, this implies that shares of Philip Morris are trading at a 12.0% discount to fair value and offer 13.6% upside from the current share price of $73.15 (as of September 15, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Philip Morris is the 13-year median price to TTM sales ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Philip Morris' price to TTM sales ratio of 3.86 is well below its median of 4.46.

Assuming a reversion to Philip Morris' 13-year median P/S ratio of 4.46 and a fair value of $84.52 a share, this indicates that shares of Philip Morris are trading at a 13.5% discount to fair value and offer 15.5% upside from the current price.

The third valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Philip Morris is the 13-year median price to TTM FCF ratio.

According to Gurufocus, Philip Morris' price to TTM FCF ratio of 14.91 is far below the company's median price to TTM FCF ratio of 17.10.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM FCF ratio of 17.00 and a fair value of $83.40 a share, Philip Morris is trading at a 12.3% discount to fair value and offers 14.0% upside from the current share price.

The final valuation method that we'll use to determine the fair value of shares of Philip Morris is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Philip Morris, this amount is currently $4.68.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply the rate of return that an investor requires. In my case, I require a 10% rate of return because I believe this adequately rewards me for the effort that I put into researching and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is the most difficult input to accurately predict.

When I take into consideration that Philip Morris is likely to achieve a long-term earnings growth rate of 4-5% and that I would like to see the payout ratio contract a bit in the years ahead, I believe a long-term DGR of 4% is likely.

When we plug the above inputs into the DDM, we arrive at a fair value of $78.00 a share. This means that shares of Philip Morris are trading at a 6.2% discount to fair value and offer 6.6% upside from the current price.

Averaging the 4 fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $82.26 a share. This implies that shares of Philip Morris are trading at an 11.1% discount to fair value and offer 12.5% upside from the current price.

Summary: Philip Morris Is Positioned Well To Beat The Market Over The Next Decade

Since spinning off from Altria in 2008, Philip Morris has increased its dividend 11 times, making it a Dividend Contender in its own right.

While there are a number of risks associated with Philip Morris that an investor must be comfortable with before investing, I believe the company is executing upon its goal of a cigarette free future, and that the reasonably strong balance sheet of Philip Morris and experienced management team will be able to continue to guide the company into the future.

Adding to the case for an investment in Philip Morris is the fact that shares are conservatively trading at a low double-digit discount to fair value.

Between Philip Morris' 6.4% yield, 4-5% earnings growth, and 1.2% annual valuation multiple expansion, Philip Morris is likely to deliver annual total returns of 11.6-12.6% over the next decade, which will almost certainly beat the broader market over that time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.