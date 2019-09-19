Sealed Air: Structural Headwinds, Expensive Valuations

Original Investment Thesis

Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) is faced with significant headwinds in its core business due to the global shift towards rigid/metal packaging from plastic packaging. I believe this will continue to add to the financial burden, thereby proving to be a drag on profit margins and eroding value for the stock. Additionally, from a cost benefit perspective, I find Sealed Air Corp. particularly unattractive as the stock has historically been trading at a premium valuation relative to its peers despite a relatively flat financial performance and lack of significant organic growth opportunities.

Significant structural headwinds in the core business, disadvantageous positioning and lack of visible strategy

The containers and packaging business is fast evolving, but the trend of the global shift away from plastic packaging is not new. Rising environmental awareness coupled with a solid crackdown from government agencies across the globe to counter plastic pollution has been instrumental in increasing demand for “environment friendly” packaging options.

Adding to the diminishing appeal for plastic packaging products is the low recycle-ability for polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based products. As per an article in Manufacturing Global

The Can Manufacturers Institute (CMI), Beverage Can Makers Europe (BCME), and Abralatas commissioned the study, which used global recycling data to calculate and validate the global recyclability rates for aluminium, PET, and glass containers. The study found the global weighted average recycling rate for aluminium is 69%, compared to PET at 43% and glass at 46%.

Clearly, PET products lack behind their glass and metal counterparts from an environmental sustainability point of view.

Moreover, there have been significant steps taken by government agencies globally to come down hard on plastic pollution. Several countries have already scrapped the use of single use plastic products while many more are almost on the verge of it. Canada seeks to ban single use plastic by 2021, and as per an article on theverge.com:

According to the Canadian government, 15 billion plastic bags are used in Canada every year, along with 57 million plastic straws every day. Not only that, but only 10 percent of plastic waste in the country actually gets recycled. And since China stopped importing plastic recycling last year, Canada’s plastic problems (and recycling problems) have taken on a new urgency.

Emphasizing the fact that the problem of plastic pollution is truly a global one, is the fact that even emerging economies like India, with low penetration levels for packaging products other than plastic, are looking to curb plastic pollution by enforcing a ban on single use plastic.

The principle raw material used by Sealed Air Corp. is polyolefin and other petrochemical based resins, hence the company is poorly positioned to counter this shift as almost all of its products are plastic based flexible packaging products with almost zero diversification in its raw material mix. This is already hurting the company as it is mostly resorting to corporate restructurings and acquisitions to fuel growth.

Further, I do not see any potential visible strategy from the management to counter the structural downtrend that the business is faced with, which could only become worse.

Rather, the general discussion, for a long time, has been revolving around various costly restructuring programs, including a number of acquisitions and divestitures. Sealed Air Corp. has been investing heavily in restructuring activities from a long time. It has been involved in a total of five restructuring programs in the last six years, primarily focusing on cost-saving initiatives. The company has incurred a total cost in excess of $500mn for the restructuring programs, yet the benefits reaped from these initiatives have mostly fallen short of expectations and the company is yet to fully realize the full benefits of these programs.

Financial Snapshot

Sealed Air Corp.’s financials reflect poor revenue visibility, ailing margins, high leverage metrics and reasonably stable free cash flow profile. I believe the company has been reporting below-average numbers for quite some time, even during phases of strong economic sentiment. I understand this somehow reflects high degrees of cyclical trends, which is only set to increase going forward given its concentrated focus and less diversified product mix. On a constant currency basis, Sealed Air Corp. has been witnessing positive evolution over time primarily thanks to positive price and volume trends. However, the constant restructuring and negative currency translation have mostly had a negative impact on revenue. Considering the preceding four years, Sealed Air Corp. witnessed a compounded annual growth rate of -0.7% and 4.6% in revenue and EBITDA. However, thanks to high bargaining power and strong end market diversification, the company has been able to maintain overall margins despite them being highly volatile. I expect the anemic pace of revenue growth to continue for the group, in the near term, as a result of a moderate increase in organic growth.

Segment-wise revenue profile

Source: Company reports, Author’s own calculations and estimates

Financial profile

Source: Company reports, Author’s own calculations and estimates

I also do not expect any visible deleveraging in the near term as I believe the company’s capital allocation strategies are not very clear as a result of the constant restructuring programs and acquisitions. However, normalization in working capital cycle coupled with stable capital expenditure growth in the light of absence of major growth plans are expected to assist in cash flow generation, which could lead to a slight decrease in net leverage for FY19 and FY20.

Source: Company reports, Author’s own calculations and estimates

High leverage, but a comfortable liquidity and maturity profile makes up for the inherent risk

Net Debt and Net Debt/EBITDA increased to $3.4bn and 5.0x respectively at the end of LTM 2Q19 compared to $3.2bn and 4.1x at the end of FY18. These leverage metrics are one of the highest in the industry. I understand Sealed Air Corp.’s aggressive financial policies and acquisitions are a cause of concern and it might be long before we start to witness even moderate levels of deleveraging.

Capitalization

Source: Company reports

Liquidity and Maturity Profile (as on 30 June 2019)

Source: Company reports, Author's own calculations

Additionally, Sealed Air Corp. has a relatively stable liquidity and maturity profile. Its combined cash and cash equivalents along with available amounts under revolving credit facilities are more than sufficient to cover debt repayments up to FY22. I believe Sealed Air Corp. stands to benefit from this as it makes way for better capital allocation for growth capital expenditure going forward.

Other Key Considerations

Even from a corporate governance point of view, Sealed Air Corp. finds itself in a negative position. Sealed Air Corp. is in the midst of an ongoing SEC investigation related to the company’s financial policies. Additionally, It removed its audit firm Ernst & Young and hired PricewaterhouseCoopers primarily due to dissatisfaction over the selection criteria.

Sealed Air Corp. has strong end market diversification with operations spanning across more than 40 countries. This helps to diversify some of the risk from its highly concentrated product portfolio.

Source: Company reports, Author’s own calculations and estimate

Sealed Air Corp. also closed the acquisition of Automated Packaging Systems Inc. (APS). In the 2Q19 conference call, the management said:

APS is highly complementary to our protective packaging solutions for e-commerce and fulfillment operation and offers us adjacent opportunities in the food packaging sector, including e-foods, produce, snack foods and portion-controlled meals. In 2018, APS generated $290 million in sales and $40 million in adjusted EBITDA.

No doubt, the company closed the acquisition on profitable terms and might even derive some synergies from the same, yet I find the management’s claims to be a tad overoptimistic. While the management believes, the acquisition will strengthen its product mix and strategic positioning, I believe the acquisition will do little to turn the company around especially considering APS’s significantly smaller scale and limited end market penetration.

I expect margins to remain subdued over the near term as a result of higher input costs as well as adverse product mix. Additionally, negative currency translation should also cause margin pressure. However, I understand this will generally moderate over the next few quarters as the company derives some benefits from the restructuring program as well as the APS acquisition. Although broadly speaking I expect the incremental benefits derived from these avenues to fall short of expectations.

Valuation

As evident from the Table below, Sealed Air Corp. generally trades at a premium versus its peers. I believe such premium valuation is highly unwarranted and expect this to reverse. Moreover, there are significant fundamental and technical triggers, including the ongoing SEC investigations, which could hamper investor sentiments. Hence, I expect a significant valuation re-rating for the stock, which could decrease well below the industry average.

Source: seekingalpha.com

Arriving at a fair value of $31.7/share on a relative valuation basis resulting in a downside of 21.3%

Source: Company reports, Author’s own calculations and estimates

As per my calculations, the stock currently trades at 14.4x LTM 2Q19 EV/EBITDA (considering closing share price of $40.3/share on 16 September 2019). Historically, the stock has been trading at a premium on an EV/EBITDA basis, relative to its peers despite posting lackluster financial performance. I see fair value of the stock at 11.6x FY20 EV/EBITDA, which I have derived by adding a 20% discount to the current multiple reflecting my expectation of strong structural headwinds, delayed deleveraging, below par growth primarily driven by the Product Care division as well as continued corporate governance issues involving the SEC investigation. Considering my estimate of FY20E EBITDA ($728bn), I see fair value of $31.7/share, reflecting a downside of 21.3%.

Conclusion

Sealed Air Corp. has a poor business risk profile coupled with a choppy long term outlook within the containers and packaging segment. The company is also poorly positioned to counter the structural changes within the broader industry. Also, I believe the high valuations are by no way justified and highly unsustainable. I expect the stock to trade with a negative bias as a valuation re-rating seems inevitable. Additionally, high leverage coupled with uncertainties surrounding the investigation into the accounting and corporate governance policies are some of the other issues that the company is faced with. Consequently, I have a negative view on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.