CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript)

All right. Welcome back. And we are happy to start here with our next session, which is Jeff Storey, the CEO of CenturyLink. Jeff welcome back to Communacopia.

Jeff Storey

Thank you very much. I'm happy to be here. May not be as interesting as creative arts in the previous session, but I think it's pretty interesting.

Unidentified Analyst

So [indiscernible] Level 3 closed almost two years ago and you have completed all the major integration activities by this point in time. So this effort largely behind you, what are CenturyLink's key strategic and operating priorities?

Jeff Storey

It's kind of the same stuffs we just talked about during the integration. We're focused on driving a great customer experience. We think that's the key to our business. We're focused on being operationally very efficient and have operational excellence. So that we give that great product and we give that great customer experience.

We're also focused on growth and investing in growth. We've talked about our Edge computing strategy. We've talked about our fiber overbuild. We've talked about our building ads. So we're investing and making sure that we're expanding what we already believe to be the world's greatest network. We're focused on delivering and making sure that we are getting into the range of 2.75 to 3.25 that we've talked about for the next three years and really focusing on that.

And then we're also, while we're doing that, still looking at ensuring that we're managing our free cash flow. And so if you look a couple of weeks ago, we raised $1 billion, at 4.625% and the idea behind that is managing free cash with managing interest expense, taking advantage of the opportunity that we saw in the market to do that and changed our delivering plan, we'll continue to do that over the course of the next three years, and then just running the company well.

Unidentified Analyst

The key reason you were enthusiastic about the merger was the ability to optimize your product offerings around each of the company's strengths and ultimately to compete for more business. Can you give us some examples of key ways you've improved your go-to-market execution, maybe for example the way you've integrated and realigned the sales force?

Jeff Storey

Sure. We have fully integrated our sales force and alignment. We're managing them within a common approach across the various channels. We look at revenue but we also look at sales. We make sure that we're managing them for a combination of those things. Revenue is important to make sure we manage to churn. Sales are important to make we manage our growth. And so we'll continue to do those types of things. We've aligned our product set.

One other comment on the sales team. If you look at our small and medium business customer sales team, we've been working really hard to simplify what we're asking of them. At one point, they had like putting products or services that they needed to sell. We want them to sell four or five. So we're streamlining the product, simplifying our go-to-market offering and making sure that our sales team is in a position to be successful with those things.

We also are looking at our product sets and trying to do a better job. If you look at SD-WAN, we took the best of both SD-WAN capabilities and are trying to make sure that we integrate that in such a way in go-to-market in such a way that it's really effective for our sales team to grow.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you indeed been winning more opportunities and where do you see potentially gain share where you are the most under penetrated?

Jeff Storey

Yes, we've been winning opportunities. I think that there is several areas where we can continue to gain share, and it's everything from the federal government where I think we've got a great reputation and great traceability. But I think we can continue to grow share. We recently won the U.S. Census Bureau and talked about that on our last earnings call, and so I think there's opportunities there. I think there's opportunities in our international IGAM business. We've got very good relationships with our largest customers, and we'll continue to focus on those customers. But we think that they're growing and we can help them grow.

If you look at our Enterprise business, we are continuing to grow and expand our capabilities. We got to get better about making sure that we're delivering up with those customers. But I think we have great opportunities with them and are doing a good job today. Small and medium business, our best opportunity is outside the legacy CenturyLink footprint. If you think back to Level 3, Level 3 never sold to small and medium business customers. We have a lot of business buildings on that, which have small business customers in it, but we never sold to them. We were not -- that was not part of our market focus.

It is a part of the CenturyLink business plan. And so, I think there's great opportunity for us to take the capabilities that we've historically used in region and sell those products and services and capabilities outside of region in the 150,000 plus buildings that we have on that.

Unidentified Analyst

So that was more of enterprise, and actually in the second quarter, you saw improved sequential revenue trends in your Enterprise segment, as well as your IGAM segment, which is your international segment. And combined that's a 43% of the business. So these are really the two most significant fixed segments you have. And you said that you expect higher revenues from these businesses in the second half versus the first half. So I guess the question is, what's driving this improve trends? I think early in the year, you've given us some insight into the strength of sales, into strength of the funnel. Can you give us any more updates on that?

Jeff Storey

Yes. So the first thing is, the decisions that we've made about unprofitable revenue streams that created headwinds for us as we move up and profitable contracts to stop selling unprofitable services, things like customer premises equipment that type of thing. And so we've had those type of wins, those are behind us by enlarge. The second is that we've seen good sales. So as we talked about this on the second quarter call, sales improved from the first quarter to the second quarter and that gave us confidence that we were making progress in the market with our customers.

We've seen good performance in our service delivery capabilities. A lot of times after an integration, we worry about your ability to continue to deliver services for customers, and sometimes you'll have a dip in that capability. We haven't had dip in that capability. In fact in some ways, we've enhanced our performance, and so that gave us confidence. And then we look at the funnel. And we have good funnel activity and have good close ratios out of that funnel. And this is just the fundamental basics that go into looking at our business gave us confidence to get that out.

Unidentified Analyst

I think we're almost halfway through the second half. I mean do you feel like the second half is unfolding the way you'd anticipated?

Jeff Storey

So we don't get guidance mid-quarter, but I feel confident in the analysis that we did into the second quarter that led us to making those statements.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Another common question we get is, okay, there's a lot of things that seem to be clicking right now to help the business turn. What's your view on the durability of all those factors you just laid out? In other words, if we do in fact see enterprise and IGAM trend higher in the second half versus the first half. Do you feel that that's evidence that you have hit an inflection point to some extent in the way you're getting financial performance out of the business?

Jeff Storey

So if we look at what I think drives our business long-term, it's the market and our ability to meet the market demand. So if you look at the market, the need for more capacity and more locations with greater flexibility, with higher security, with management of the cloud applications as opposed to the network infrastructure itself, all of those trends are moving in our direction. And so I look at the market and say, yes, we have challenges with declining revenues from legacy services that the products and services that we're selling our customers need and they're going to need for the coming time.

So then the second question is do we have the ability to meet that market demand? And I believe and I'll get instead of here with any of the other companies and argue that CenturyLink has the world's best fiber network. And certainly in the years, we can combine that with our subsea connectivity, our EMEA connectivity, LATAM, I think it's the world's best. But certainly in the U.S., I believe that we have the world's best fiber infrastructure. And the ability to scale it and grow it at a pace that other people can't match, in a timeframe that they can't match, at a cost point that they can't match, we have conduit infrastructure.

And if you look at virtually every next gen carrier since the late 90s, they're combined in the CenturyLink business whether it's WilTel, Broadwing, or Global Crossing, or Level 3, or Qwest or Genuity. I mean we've combined all of those together. A lot of them have different philosophies on how to build, but we --most of them have multi-conduit strategies. WilTel had three conduits. Broadwing had 2 point something as an average Level 3 that we built 12 conduits. And as we look at our network, we have the ability to pick the fastest route between any two markets, which improves our latency.

We have the ability to pull new cables. And I don't know the exact penetration, but maybe have two or three of those conduits still. We don't have half of them still. We have two or three of them out of the 12 that Level 3 had. And so we have the ability to pull capacity and faster and new capacity. So we announced a few months ago that we were building an overlay ultra-low loss network, that's really important for our Dark Fiber customers. It's really important for our Hyperscale customers. It is important for our own ability to scale capacity. But we actually announced that after most of the North American network was already done. So we have the ability to do it very, very quickly and rapidly.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to go back to something you alluded to, you talked about getting away from unprofitable revenues, right. So, you've been resetting some of your large customer contracts and pulling back from either low or no margin equipment sales on the efforts to drive improved profitability kind of regardless of where there's revenues, because your point is these were low calorie revs, right? To what extent are those efforts already reflected in the revenue run rates that we see in the business that we kind of saw in the second quarter. Meaning do you feel like a lot of its reflected there, or was there anything else we have to be accounting for as we think through the next couple quarters, including things like FX?

Jeff Storey

Well, FX I'll take separately. I think it's reflected generally in the second quarter. Year-over-year, comparisons might still be hard, because they've been in the third quarter or fourth quarter of last year. But I think it's largely reflected in the second quarter. With respect to FX, I personally don't manage my team around FX like building constant currency. I don't want to give a windfall for FX and I don't want to give the penalty for FX, they can't control that.

We do look at FX as a percentage of the overall revenue. I think 95% of our revenue is denominated in U.S. dollars. If you look at IGAM, it's certainly a higher percentage, but it's still less than 30% of our revenues in some other currency. Of those other currencies, there is only a couple that are more than two or three, that are more than 1% of our overall revenue. And the largest is the U.S. talent, excuse me the UK talent. And so largely hedge begins that, because our North America -- our EMEA headquarter is located in the UK. So I don't spend a lot of time worrying about the effects of FX. Although, it certainly can affect IGAM revenue a little bit.

Unidentified Analyst

In the past you've talked about how you're seeing more and more enterprises looking at updating their network architecture, for example by taking advantage of software defined networking. So this isn't just looking to re-price existing MPLS contracts, you're trying to do something broader based. To what extent has this created an opportunity for CenturyLink to win share? So for example, are you actually getting invited into more RFPs where there's a legitimate chance that they may switch vendors and select you?

Jeff Storey

I think so. But it's the whole breadth of services, it's not just SD-WAN. It's the fact that we have a gradient MPLS solution coupled with our SD-WAN. Just the fact that we have great security solutions and managed services solution. So I think it's the overall package not any single individual product. It's the portfolio of products that really allows us to win.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess the question is, are there actually more jump balls right now in terms of what you think you can compete for?

Jeff Storey

I think so.

Unidentified Analyst

All right -- I'll leave it there.

A - Unidentified Company Representative

So it'd be hard for me to prove mathematically, but I believe that's true.

Q - Brett Feldman

Okay. It is a broader question. But if we just think about your businesses, you’ve significant exposure to a wide spot of small and large businesses and you also have exposure to the consumer economy. And a common question we're getting is, are the companies that we're talking to getting any insight as to let's say the economy is typically, do you think there is anything shifting or slowing down out there?

Jeff Storey

Yes. So I'll talk about the Enterprise business, mostly in this comment. I don't see any major shifts. So I see what drives customers to us is what I said earlier, their market need and our ability to meet that market need. So I look at our execution. If you've listened anything I said over the last 10 years, I've never said the economy is helping us or the economy hurting us. It's our execution. If we execute well, we win. If we don't execute well, we lose.

And so I don't see any major things. Can the economy choose timing slightly? Yes. But I also see opportunity in economic challenging times, and we've seen this historically. If a customer -- if everything if going right, the business is booming, they don't want to mess with anything. They just want to leave everything running, let's not change anything.

If they run into challenges, either in the way they're delivering services or their customer relationships, they may look at how do we evolve and make this better. And so I think that creates opportunities for us, not just negative headwinds as a result of maybe slower timing but I think it creates opportunities for changing the way our customers do business.

Q - Brett Feldman

Cost transformation has been a big initiative for you. You're currently targeting $800 million to $1 billion of runway OpEx savings within three years. Are you making good progress, because as of the second quarter, I think you've already achieved $290 million. And you've talked a lot about seeking transactions out of the businesses, one of the tactics here such as customer service calls and maintenance requests. Can you frame your success year-to-date or really just to-date and executing against that opportunity, it's not just the dollar amount which we just talked about, but the actual tactical execution against taking those transactions out?

Jeff Storey

Yes, I think we're making great progress. And the example I've given in the past is our consumer business customer calls; and our customers call us, in 2017, something like 15 million times; in 2018, something like 30 million times, but it wasn't a random event that they stopped calling us. We said how do we solve the issues that they're calling us about before they call us. We can look and we can see that our costs are very too high in our call centers to take all these calls. What can we be -- we can move to handle the call more efficiently that's fine.

But what can we do to stop the reason they're calling us, because they're genuinely aren't calling us to say thank you. They're calling us because there's a problem, and they're not happy about it when they're calling us. They're thinking, I mean, I have to sit on hold for 45 minutes it is not a good experience. And so our team said, why are they calling us and how can we stop that? And so things like Price for Life.

We went in and said, we're making our billing too complicated. And we had too many promotions that as the promotions rolls off, the customer calls us and says, all you've done is raising my bill. They forget this six months earlier, they signed up for a promotion that rolled off. But it actually improved our ARPU, improved our churn, improved our costs to deliver the service and improved the customer experience, because customer now has reliable, predictable, costs associated with their service.

And so, we looked at that not as a cost exercise, even though it had great cost benefit. We looked at it as how do we improve our customer experience, and believe that that drives in. And I can give you example on the same things in our enterprise business.

If you think about our dynamic connections, our customers call us today for installment capacity, they've got a data center, they want to go to AWS, or they want to go to Microsoft Azure, or they want to go to Google, they want to go to some cloud provider and it could be Salesforce.com, it doesn't have to be one of the others, it can be an application provider. And they want to get to those locations, they have to call us, they have to wait, they have to install a circuit, we have to have people design it, we have to have people go out and build the capability.

Today, what we're doing is giving them dynamic connections so they can type in keystrokes and say, I want the capacity goes this destination, this day. I want to increase the capacity tomorrow. I want to redirect the capacity the day after. We looked at our cost to provide the service and said, how can we provide a better experience at those places that cost us a lot and so dynamic connection is the outcome of that. It gives customer much greater capabilities. Today they have to type in command. I think that very shortly, it will be their AI system talking to our AI system to implement the network in the way that they need kind of on the fly.

Unidentified Analyst

So if we're looking at cost buckets and look at things other than the ones that you just talked about, I believe last year your cash operating expenses were something like $15 billion, and about a third of that, so about $5 billion, was on third-party network costs. That's obviously a significant area where you could target to bring down your overall expenses and to drive your margins higher. Can you give us some sense as to what the opportunity is there? I mean, just even within the $800 million to $1 billion that you're targeting, what portion of that do you anticipate is going to come from bringing down off-net expense?

Jeff Storey

Sure. And if you look at the network access expense, that includes more than just third-party off-net circuits. It include some people and other things that we follow the guidelines of how to report. But it does include the third-party off-net expense. And there's no better dollar for me to take out than a third-party off-net expense. I get multiple benefits from it.

Number one, when we have a customer on net, I can provide better service to that customer, guaranteed. I don't have a third-party involved. It's better for me to provide that customer on net. So we were very diligently focused. Secondly, we make more money, because we're no longer paying off-net to somebody else. And third, I don't fund anybody else's network build fund our competitors. And so, I like all three those benefits. Better customer experience. Better profitability for us. And that's the -- those are the main things.

And so how much of it? If you look at our build of 4,500 to 5,000 buildings, a quarter we did 4,500 buildings in the first quarter, 5,000 buildings in the second quarter. A significant portion of that is to make it possible for us to move off-net to on-net. If any customer we have in one of those buildings today is by definition off-net and we want to build that infrastructure in and bring them on-net. It drives revenue because we have capabilities, but it also drives EBITDA improvement and free cash flow improvement.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you sustain that piece of off-net to on-net within your current CapEx budget, or should you increase the CapEx to accelerate that?

Jeff Storey

So the limit is not CapEx. If the limiting factors were CapEx then we would increase to do that. I don't feel that we don't have enough money or access to enough money to do the things we need. The limiting factors are working with customers and getting them the groom the traffic, because we got to make sure that we're coordinating with all of their vendors and coordinating with their schedules and their busy periods and that sort of thing. And so the bigger issue is, how do we coordinate effectively with customers to groom them that's the one limiting factor.

Unidentified Analyst

You look at the pace of which you are taking these transactions out of the business, you look at how large the off-net cost saving opportunity can be, and we look at how far you are into achieving a three years cost savings program already, feels like that's a reasonably conservative target. I mean, do you think there's opportunity to outperform there?

Jeff Storey

I think there's opportunity for us to continue to transform CenturyLink. And then over the very long period that has tremendous cost benefits to it. I wouldn't look at the position that we're at versus the $800 million to $1 billion that we've targeted and say, there's more upside to that, that's lumpy. It's going to occur and one quarter will be faster and next quarter will be slower. But in general -- generally, you think that is linear. But I wouldn't say that you should think about, well, that's going to accelerate other things, other opportunities.

We have line of sight to the $800 million to $1 billion. I mean, we know what we're looking for we identified various things. I do think that it doesn't stop there. I think that the way we're transforming the business fundamentally changes our cost structure, going forward, and we'll continue to do that. And then as we reach these -- these transformation targets that we've talked about, if we think it's appropriate, we'll give guidance for more. But I do think that there's opportunity for us to continue to transform.

Unidentified Analyst

And the key reason we asked about is that you have said that CenturyLink is an EBITDA growth company, and this is something you seem to be on page to achieve at least in the near-term through cost transformation. The question would be. How do you need to be positioned, as you complete this cost transformation initiative in front of you, which obviously you might be able to extent, in order to drive growth in EBITDA over the long-term, and do you see a path to consolidated revenue growth or at least revenue to be a much more important part of how you drive EBITDA?

Jeff Storey

Yes, I do think revenue is an important part of how we drive EBITDA and making sure that we do a good job managing our churn and the legacy products that are rolling off, and then managing our sales and the new products that are taking the place. It's not a new phenomenon though. If you look in telecommunications over the last 15 or 20 years, we regularly have products and services that are rolling off and regularly have products and services that are becoming available. 15 years ago, you never would have heard of a wave of service, you never would have heard of MPLS, and yet that -- those are large components of our business today. And so, it's a part of our natural evolutions, it's part of our natural business cycle.

Unidentified Analyst

So earlier this year, you decided to low your dividend in order reallocate cash towards debt repayment. And as you noted, you said a target of de-levering the balance sheet from about 3.8 times net debt of EBITDA as of most recent quarters to 2.75 to 3.25 times within three years. How did the Board, or how did you and the Board, determine that this was an appropriate level of leverage for CenturyLink? And in what way do you think it provides you with more flexibility when you get there?

Jeff Storey

Well, we gave a range because I don't have a specific number is the right, so we gave the 2.75 to 3.25. So I don't have a specific number. But I know it's less than 3.8, right? We know that we wanted to reduce our leverage and that in that three range, just to pick the midpoint of that in that three range it was a whole lot better for us to give us flexibility, going forward. As we get to that number then we'll continue to evaluate, and we'll continue to look at what is the appropriate leverage.

It doesn't feel me today that it needs to be much lower than that, but I may change my mind three years from now as we get to. Then we will look and say, okay, how can we best use the free cash flow that we have then, and we'll have a couple of billion dollars extra free cash flow if we stop de-levering at that point. And we'll look at the same things we look at today, what's the best way to drive growth and then how do you best return that to shareholders or acquire companies or do various things with it. But we'll reevaluate that as we get closer. Right now, we're very determined to de-lever and we are very determined to drive growth where we can.

Unidentified Analyst

And [indiscernible] bring up this, because in addition, thinking about this is an EBITDA growth company, you've also made a point that really the long-term objective is growing free cash flow per share. And that's really get to the heart of flexibility, which is when you have your leverage in a place where you feel like you have more flexibility. Do you have any preliminary views on how you can augment that? For example, do you think it would be natural that CenturyLink wouldn't want to return more capital for the buyback of stock, or we'd asked you as a Level 3 CEO for years about M&A? When you look at the portfolio, you have a terrific North American fiber asset, a pretty global asset. But obviously, it could be a bigger or deeper asset. If we're thinking about this constructively, how would you like to try to augment that free cash flow per share?

Jeff Storey

Well, okay, you've alluded to this but there're two sides of that. I can argument the free cash flow and I can improve the per share. And so those are things that we constantly think about. We want to invest in growth. And that doesn't necessarily meaning revenue growth. It doesn't necessarily mean acquire companies. It means investing in EBITDA growth that drives free cash flow. So investing our dollars and taking out costs is very important to us, the off-net discussion we just had, building into the building.

So I think that drives revenue, because I've got a better customer experience, I've got more to footprint that I can go sell the customers in but we also invest in that to drive out costs. And so, we'll continue to invest in those types of things. As we get closer, one of the answers I used to give, at Level 3 people would say, you're going to generate a billion dollars for cash for next year.

What are you going to do with it? And my answer was, well, we're going to earn it before we spend it. And that's true here too. We're going to continue on the path of building the appropriate balance sheet and then we'll figure out exactly what we're going to do with that. But we're not afraid of being an acquiring company. And we're not afraid to invest in our growth. And think both of those things are appropriate.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to talk about your consumer business a little bit. So if we look at the most recent quarter, I mean just sort of like a one-time charge. It looks like the consumer revenues declined about 0.6% versus the prior quarter, which is pretty stable with the trend line that we saw in the first quarter of the year as well. And in general, that's more stable than you've seen in a lot of the other residential telcos. But you are still using broadband you lost about 56,000 subs in the quarter, mainly because your lower speed, customers are churning out a little bit faster than you can add the high speed ones. And so I guess I just want to start off by getting your view on the competitive backdrop in the consumer segment. And do you think that this fairly moderate pace of top line decline is something that you can manage around? Or is there something that's going to shift the market more significantly?

Jeff Storey

I don't think there is anything that's going to fundamentally shift the market. The trends we see there are the trends we see. Voice is declining. Broadband is becoming more and more important. I don't think that the triple play is that important to consumers anymore. I don't think linear video is important to broadband subscribers, and I know other CEOs have talked about some breakage between those linkages. And I agree with that. I know that in CenturyLink's experience, we did a great job of growing broadband customers and didn't do such a good job of growing video customers.

And so there is clearly not the linkage that we help for in that. So I do think that the market will continue the way that it's been. And I see opportunity for us and investing in fiber solutions. And we're being very smart and targeted about where we're investing in fiber, and where we're investing in copper solutions. We have been spending a lot of money on bonding and vectoring, which are technologies to extend the life of copper plant. We're not doing that as much. We still do some but we're not doing that as much. But we're looking at where can we economically invest in fiber and then when we do, how do we drive penetration in those homes significantly.

And so I think that that's the upside. And we've actually --- we still lost 56,000 broadband subs. Our ARPU is improving. And our high speed sales is accelerating. And so we just got to get more footprint out there. And then as we get more footprint of fiber, make sure that we're selling it very effectively.

Unidentified Analyst

Although, it does seems like you're willing to choosing not to invest in some of the copper enhancement, which I think a lot of people might agree with. It doesn't mean that inevitably you're going to start seeing greater losses of those customers. The offset being you probably generated substantially more cash out of those relationships for as long as you have them. So are you increasingly thinking about the consumer business as more of a cash flow story than a top line story?

Jeff Storey

Yes. We think of it more -- we think of all our businesses cash flow stories, I mean, that's what we're really trying to match. And if there is a home whether it's a broadband sub or not and it does not make sense for us to build fiber to them, because of economics, we won't do it. We won't do it, we will focus our fiber, because we think there's plenty of opportunity where fiber does make sense. And so we'll invest and focus our investments on building fiber in places that you do, are profitable. And then we work really hard with those really speed broadband customers, and really speed can be 20 megabits. It's not just a 1 megabit customer or something like that it can be a 20 megabit customer.

We work very hard make sure that we're giving them the capabilities and Wi-Fi, we're giving them the capabilities of privacy and security in their product to make our product competitive in those locations. And then there's a large percentage of the country where 20 megabits is one of the premier products. And so we don't want to forget that as well, that it's not just 20 megabits or gigabits, there's a lot of places that 20 is good.

Unidentified Analyst

Earlier his year, you've commenced the strategic review of the consumer business, which you have acknowledged could be a lengthy process. I mean, do you have any update on this process at all at this point in time? And has anything about it maybe evolved? I think you've been asked in the past whether you're really looking at your consumer business, or whether maybe you're trying to think more holistically about the high length business?

Jeff Storey

Yes, so no. I don't have much of an update. I'll give you our thinking. But it is a long process. We have hired advisers. We have been looking at the business with a very open mind to where it can be -- our consumer business. First of all, the first option is, can we continue to run it better and better? And what does it look like inside of CenturyLink? Does it create value for us? As we build out 5G for fiber, does that create opportunities for us? Because fiber penetration is denser in the consumer business. Where do we think the free cash flow looks like from the consumer business and operating it for investment, but smart investment, strategic investment?

So that's the first option. Could we spin the consumer business? Could we sell to consumer business? Could we sell this state or that state, or this market or that market? Is in combined with like and non-like asset to it? Is it consumer and small business? I mean, we're open-minded to all of those various things. When you're open minded to all that naturally it becomes pretty complicated. I will tell you that I think the consumer business can generate a significant amount of free cash flow for CenturyLink. And as long as it's doing that, it's something that deserves us paying attention to.

Now I also think that even if -- that we ought to do a better job of how we communicate about the consumer business. And where we'll look in the fourth quarter as we think every year where we rethink how we do disclosures and things. We have to do a better job at how we communicate about the consumer business regardless of what we do with it.

Unidentified Analyst

You mentioned cash flow. I mean, is that ultimately the objective here? In other words, when you're looking at these alternatives, are you going to be comparing it to the cash flow you're generating now and trying to figure out are we going to be doing more? Or is there another way you're think about this?

Jeff Storey

No, it's free cash flow per share. I mean it's…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You've currently generated about $500,000 of annual revenue from the federal CAF-II subsidies for supporting rural brand band, but that program is set to expire in 2021. The government is planning successor programs, which is the Rural Digital Opportunities Fund. So the first question is. Other than just the $500 million that you're getting, what impact has CAF-II had on your business? Can you give us any update on the degree to which you've been able to achieve penetration in the areas where you've been able to upgrade the network with the funding?

Jeff Storey

Yes, I don't have any specifics on penetration. I'll point out that the $500 million in revenue cost comes with hundreds of millions of dollars of capital….

So the majority of that revenue that we take in, we spend out in capital. So it's a much smaller impact on free cash flow. But it builds out to the networks that we can continue to sell to our customers, and those solutions for those customers going forward. So we think the program has been good for us. Don't worry about what's the impact to revenue when you lose it. Is that $500 million of revenue going to be $500 million free cash flow? The answer's no. It's not the relationship between that.

If you look at the Rural Opportunities Fund and what that's going to look like. There is a proposed rulemaking early September. We've provided comments I think that we're expecting a response to the final rules by the end of the year. We'll see. We'll see if it makes sense for us to do anything where we've been pleased with the CAF-II and maybe that this is a good opportunity for us. If it is, we will seize on it. If it's not then we won't. But we'll see what the rules are when they come out.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually a 5G question. We've got a big merger potentially happened in the sector with T-Mobile and Sprint, it's all about positioning for 5G. I suspect both of them are large customers of yours. And so one question we've been getting is. Is there a part of their synergy that have something to do with reducing their exposure to CenturyLink? But then more holistic question might be, 5G requires a lot of fiber. So I guess as you think about the merger, as you think about what the large carriers are doing with fiber on your network, on-net what does this mean for CenturyLink?

Jeff Storey

Yes, so both of those are good customers of ours. And I hate to speculate about what a customer is going to do in a public forum, going forward. But I hope that what we do is provide great solutions for them. If we provide great solutions for 5G for their on network -- on-net services, for voice termination, for all of the types of things that we do for them today, I hope it will grow that relationship with them. I look at 5G and say if you're unaffiliated with a network then CenturyLink is a really good solution for you. If you're unaffiliated in any particular market, CenturyLink is a really good solution for you.

And that applies to the other big carriers too, they don't have networks everywhere. And I want to make sure that we're partnering in whatever network they don't have footprint, we're partnering with them to help build out their infrastructure in 5G. I think it's good for us. I think it pushes our fiber closer and closer to enterprise customers. I think we've a unique position and ability to meet those needs versus other competitors. And so I look forward to it, whether it's T-Mobile and Sprint, or any of the other carriers as well to make sure that we're positioning our products and services in a way that makes them successful.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, Jeff. We are out of time. Thanks for being here.

Jeff Storey

Thank you. Thank you all very much.

