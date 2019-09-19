Huami Remains A Buy

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Credible Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Huami (HMI) has outperformed its past year's performance. The company has more than doubled its earnings, with its most recent figure surpassing its annual average of the past five years. Despite being a financially-sound company with a high potential growth outlook, HMI is overlooked by investors.

Company Overview

Huami is a biometric and activity data-driven company with significant expertise in smart wearable technology. Since its inception in 2013, Huami has quickly established its global market leadership and recognition by shipping millions of units of smart wearable devices. In 2018, Huami shipped 27.5 million units of smart wearable devices. Huami has one of the largest biometric and activity databases in the global smart wearables industry. Its mobile apps work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data.

Huami’s mobile apps, Mi Fit and Amazfit, work hand in hand with its smart wearable devices and provide users with a comprehensive view and analysis of their biometric and activity data. As of December 31, 2017, Huami mobile apps had 56.1 million registered users, from whom Huami collects multi-dimensioned user data including heart rate, electrocardiograph, weight, body fat compositions, GPS running track, steps, sleep duration, etc. With a wide range of biometric and activity data from a large number of users, Huami is well-positioned to develop new application scenarios for smart wearable technology and drive innovation.

Q2 Earnings Result

Q2 revenue rose 36.6% to $151.3 million, which was considerably ahead of consensus expectations for $143.2 million. The beat for the quarter essentially came from strong unit sales, international expansion, and the overall rise of the smart wearable products market. Source: Company Presentation

The company shipped 8.3 million total units, boosting the quarter sales by 53.7% from last year. The adjusted net income attributable to Huami Corporation also grew by 10% to RMB111.7 million (US$16.3 million) from RMB101.6 million for Q2 2018. The next encouraging growth came in the form of operating margin which increased 410 bps to 13%.

Source: Company Presentation

The second-quarter EPS of $0.27 was $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24, largely due to the significant revenue beat and margin improvement.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross profit improved by 40.8% to RMB277.3 million from RMB196.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. The gross margin also reflected a growth of 26.7% during the quarter, which would be an improvement from 25.9% witnessed in the year-ago period. With more capital comes more innovation, Huami has invested RMB93.8 million in research and development increasing the expenses by 111.4%.

Q3 Outlook: For the third quarter of 2019, the management of the company currently expects net revenues to be between RMB1.64 billion and RMB1.67 billion, which would represent an increase of approximately 52.6% to 55.4% from RMB1,074.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Valuation

HMI is financially solid, with abundant cash on hand and short-term investments to even out anticipated liabilities. The company has net cash of RMB1.5b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. HMI currently has no long-term debt on its balance sheet. This suggests reasonable control over cash and cost by management, which is a significant determinant of the company’s health.

HUAMI appears to be in a good spot corresponding to its top competitors. Opposed to an average Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio of 13.54, HMI is valued rather cheaply. HMI is predicted to grow its earnings by 20% for the next quarter. Earnings growth is paired with a striking top-line trajectory of ~70%, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion.

Source: SimplyWallStreet

With the subsequent assumptions, the DCF valuation shows a huge upside:

Source: SimplyWall Street and Author's Calculations

Huami's shares are considerably undervalued at a 57% discount to future cash flow value.

Market Opportunity And Industry Analysis

According to industry research by IDC, global shipments of wearable devices reached 49.6 million units during the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19), up 55.2% from the previous year according to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker.

Worldwide Wrist-Worn Wearables Forecast by Product, Shipments, Market Share, and 2019-2023 CAGR (shipments in millions) Product 2019 Shipments* 2019 Market Share* 2023 Shipments* 2023 Market Share* 2019-2023 CAGR* Smartwatch 66.5 43.5% 105.3 54.3% 12.2% Basic Watch 23.3 15.3% 25.6 13.2% 2.4% Wrist Band 62.9 41.2% 63.2 32.5% 0.1% Total 152.7 100.0% 194.1 100.0% 6.2%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearables Tracker, September 12, 2019

Sales of wristwear (including watches and wristbands) grew 31.6% year over year and proceeded to dominate the wearables landscape, accounting for 63.2% of all wearables shipped during the quarter. Wrist-worn devices are projected to reach 152.7 million units by the end of 2019 with 21.7% growth over last year, and 194.1 million units by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The big reason why the attention seems to have shifted to smartwatches from basic watches and wristbands is their relentless focus on health and fitness. This has well resonated with health-conscious consumers and health insurance companies alike. Smartwatch Market is set to sell 105.1 million units by 2023, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2023.

Company 2Q19 Shipments 2Q19 Market Share 2Q18 Shipments 2Q18 Market Share Year-Over-Year Growth 1.Xiaomi 5.9 17.3% 4.2 15.6% 42.2% 2.Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 5.1 14.8% 4.7 17.8% 7.0% 3.Huawei 4.8 14.1% 1.7 6.6% 175.7% 4.Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) 3.5 10.1% 2.6 9.9% 32.0% 5.Samsung 3.2 9.4% 1.1 4.1% 195.1% Others 11.7 34.3% 12.2 45.9% -4.0% Total 34.2 100.0% 26.6 100.0% 28.8%

Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearables Tracker, September 12, 2019

Owing to the demand for Mi Band, Xiaomi (XI) took over Apple (AAPL) to become the number one choice for wrist-wearable device. With Huami (a subsidiary of Xiaomi), having the Chinese market sewn up, it is expected to expand and thrive in the global market as well.

The kingpins of the western wearables market, Apple and Fitbit, have given strong competition to their rivals but the sleek designs, long battery life and affordable prices provided by Huami present an attractive proposition for consumers. Google's Pixel smartwatch is also rumoured to launch this year which will impact the wearables market in a big way and might end up chipping away revenue from top competitors.

Risks

The changes and developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations and tit-for-tat tariff reprisals are one of the major risks for the investors of HMI. Though there seem to be recent signs of a possible thaw in the trade war with China, rolling out a limited trade deal is still a troublesome proposition for both parties. However, I think Huami is grossly undervalued compared to its peers and as long as Huami continues to deliver good products at an affordable price to the market, the effects of the trade war on its business might be insignificant. The company's international expansion targeting the European and the Southeast Asian markets further allows it to avoid the strain of the cost spikes in case the trade war takes a turn for the worse.

Final Takeaway

I understand the risks of investing in HMI and, by extension, in China but the potential upside ostensibly outweighs the risk. While the markets are engrossed with tumultuous trade war tensions, investors could be overlooking Huami’s success in becoming a major player in wearables. Amidst soaring revenues, healthy balance sheet and an undervalued share price, HMI is undoubtedly a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not a certified financial advisor nor in any way licensed to give financial advice. Investors are expected to do their due diligence and research before any investment.