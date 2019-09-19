Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Presents at Evercore ISI Hosted Conference (Transcript)

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Evercore ISI Hosted Conference Call September 18, 2019 2:30 PM ET

Bill Patterson - EVP & GM, Service Cloud

Rose Salzwedel - IR

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Kirk Materne

Hi. It’s Kirk Materne at Evercore ISI. Thanks very much for joining us for this webcast with Salesforce.com and Bill Patterson. I'm going to turn it over to Rose Salzwedel, who’s going to run through the Safe Harbor and then we'll get going.

Rose Salzwedel

Hey, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us on the call today. So, I'm Rose from the Investor Relations team at Salesforce. With me on the call is also my colleague Matt from Investor Relations. Super excited today to host the call alongside Bill Patterson. Bill is our EVP and GM of Service Cloud. In that role, he's responsible for product direction, platform innovation, and customer success.

Just a couple of quick housekeeping items before we start the call. I want to remind everyone that this call is being audiocast live, and a replay will be available on our Investor Relations website. In addition to that, as part of today's conversation, we may make forward-looking statements. Those statements are obviously subject to certain risks, estimates, and assumptions. And you can find the full list of those available online with the documents we file with SEC.

With that, I'll pass it over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Kirk Materne

Thanks, Rose. And, thanks again, everybody, for joining us. I guess, Bill, maybe just to kick it off, for those folks that haven't met you before, could you just give us a little bit of a background on yourself? And then, I just wanted doing that. Could you just talk a little bit about what products are sort of within the broader Service Cloud portfolio, just so people can kind of think about that as well?

Bill Patterson

Sure, of course. And first off, nice to meet you guys, today. I'm Bill Patterson. I'm the Executive Vice President, General Manager of Service Cloud here at Salesforce. I've been at the Company for the last two years, really focusing on kind of our innovation, our growth and our customer success, as she mentioned. And prior to that, I spent about 14 years at Microsoft, leading strategy for the Microsoft Dynamics division. It’s great to be with you today.

The question you asked about products in my portfolio. Today, I'm responsible for the entire Service Cloud business, which comprises of our core customer service, case management, knowledge management capabilities. Classically speaking, this is called our customer engagement center solutions. So, classically that’s a solution that you’d deploy in your service organization, your contact centers et cetera.

I'm also responsible for the growth of our field service offering, so how we help organizations transform the front line service operations of their workforce. And it’s a great growing business in our portfolio.

And the other products to make up my portfolio are in the areas of digital engagement, so modern ways in which customers use channels like WhatsApp, and WeChat, and Facebook, to engage our customer service teams. Sales-service which is -- are the service experiences that in communities that people use to engage brands. And then, finally, I'm also responsible for the innovation strategy for our Service Cloud Essentials product for small businesses.

So, it’s a big portfolio, lot of innovation, lot of great exciting things going on and just exciting to share with you our strategy and activities today.

Kirk Materne

Yes. And obviously, you’re now roughly a little bit over $4 billion run rate on the business, growing at 20%. So, when you look at the size and scale of this business and the growth with it, what’s sort of driving demand these days? Maybe start at a high level, then, start narrowing from there. But, is it just the broader economic push towards more subscription models and more of a service economy? I guess, when you sit down and talk with big customers of yours, what’s sort of getting them to really invest in this area in particular?

Bill Patterson

Yes. It’s a great question. And I get it a lot in terms of what drives kind of activity in this area. And I would say that on one regard, everyone talks about the concept of digital transformation and the transformation of retailing an organization in this fourth industrial revolution that we’re in. I’d just probably go just a level below that in terms of strategic conversation, which is, for many organizations, it’s no longer possible to differentiate products and services on the basis of price or features, as more and more of our world becomes commoditized, organizations are looking for that last wave of differentiation to drive their growth. And customer service, often times is what sets those leaders apart in their field. I think, when you think about the brands that have lasting appeal in our lives, often times it is the service moment, the service experiences and the lasting service activities that have us even drive repeat purchases or performance with the products that we do business with.

And so, I’d say that at the highest level, it’s often organizations looking to continue to seeing growth or differentiation that service sets us apart. And I’d say, that’s probably classical speaking, on the core kind of service operations, as you mentioned service kind of driven economy inside those companies, but certainly how they’re thinking. And then, lastly, I would say, it’s probably also around this notion of front office, field office operations, creating a better economically viable notion for how organizations go out and serve their customers in field. And a lot of companies today that employ kind of remote workforces or field workforces are looking at that last mile of excellence as ways again to cement that differentiation. And that’s why I think, a lot of organizations are looking to technology like field service, that sets themselves apart.

So, for the most part, it’s that. It’s the high level of differentiation, it's the growth potential, a degree of cost savings sprinkled in that causes companies to really reflect on their existing posture. And Salesforce is continuing to lead them into next era, if you will.

Kirk Materne

And maybe, just because you brought it up on the field services side, obviously you guys have remarked about just sort of the really strong growth in that area, and it’s just like ClickSoftware. Could you just talk about sort of that opportunity, where we are today and what buying Click does for you all? I believe you were working with them as a partner from technological perspective anyway. So, what was sort of the thought process, maybe doubling down in that area, in particular?

Bill Patterson

Yes. I think, our biggest competitor still in the field service domain is the pen and paper. And we get a lot of the front office operations centers as nondigitized. And, I think, we see a large opportunity to bring more modern technology to the front office operations. And ClickSoftware was the technology that we baked our own Field Service Lightning on two and a half, three years ago when we first debuted it to the market. And, we had a great strong partnership with the ClickSoftware team, so much so that we wanted to complete and further cement that relationship with the acquisition that will lead to the next wave of innovation and growth for us, largely speaking.

So, the opportunity is kind of large and profound. And I would say, it’s not limited to just, say, the technician marketplace; home health care professionals, financial advisers, organizations actually performing retail operations with this technology. There is a broad need for kind of modernizing the service operations that are out in field. And we see that need in such a way that's driving great opportunity for the platform of field service.

Kirk Materne

Yes. And I guess, not to get too far ahead of where things are today. But, as you think about 5G rollouts and IoT and more connected devices, I guess that would sort of fuel even more potential demand for field services around these new connected devices that might be out there and just sort of products that have been around.

Bill Patterson

Absolutely. I mean, I think, as every organization looks to the digital kind of transformation of their business, it’s creating moments of great opportunity for growth or products that are complex. And I think, in servicing those complex products in the world, that's what our Field Service Lightning product does, it helps kind of ensure that that’s done with efficiency and care, and ultimately drives great customer satisfaction. And that's why I think, again further cementing our thoughts and differentiation, the ability to close loop from the service centers, to the field service center, to the service experiences to the communities and then binding that all the way back to the complete view of the customer, that's what’s leading customers -- companies to invest in Salesforce for this part of their transformational strategies.

Kirk Materne

And, you mentioned pen and paper being the biggest competitor for you. What is the competitive dynamic, I guess, when you go and have these conversations? Are there other people in there, bidding against you for some of these bigger service opportunities? Is it still a little bit more a white space? To me, it just seems like this is still a very wide open market, even with the size of the business at this point in time. Could you just give us I guess the sense of the topography of the competitive landscape?

Bill Patterson

Sure. I think, there are most competitors out there today that focus I would say on the transactional affair of field service. And that just means simply scheduling and distributing resources in an efficient manner out into the workforce. We see your traditional Oracles and SAPs that are there connecting kind of more of a focus on just that operational excellence, if you will. And I think where those entities kind of lack or where we differentiate is really focusing on the relationship side, the customer side of that equation. We have a lot of companies that come to us today with entrenched or prior investments in an Oracle and SAP, wanting to go the next mile in terms of customer experience and eliminate the guesswork on the customer side of the equation of going my technician will actually be there. And that's truly where I think our position at Salesforce is unique, our focus on putting the customer at the center of our operational strategy. And more companies are trying to get that way, become more customer-centered in their thinking that our Customer 360 platform really makes that come together in ways that they didn't know were possible, one; and two, unlocks a lot of potential to differentiate in that last mile.

Kirk Materne

Makes sense. And that sort of opens up maybe my next set of questions, which is really, the ability for you all to more sort of verticalize within service these days. And obviously, I think, when Keith came on, there was just a very specific focus on being able to speak the language of customers. And I think, that's even more important as you get into a service sort of mode with -- or if you're in a service context. So, could you just talk about sort of how you’re sort of blending? Obviously, you’re in charge of a horizontal platform, but how you're working with the vertical organizations within Salesforce to come together and build out some of these more specific sort of industry-focused service paradigm -- or service offerings?

Bill Patterson

Yes. Well, the one thing I love about customer service is not unique to any specific industry. Every company has its. And I think, the way in which organizations in kind of discrete industries focus their service operations really gives us an opportunity to even, one, innovate in that category of the industry itself; and then, two, bring with our leadership position, cross-industry point of views, into helping to make certain industries better, to be candid.

We have four products today that are industry oriented. These are products built on our platform of which kind of service contributes innovation. The first one is our Financial Services Cloud, which is focusing on kind of the wealth management and insurance markets, broadly speaking. And this is a great market -- a great example of wealth advisors spend a lot of their time selling than a lot of time servicing their customers. And so, this is just where, again, you see us bring unique and discreet innovation for this audience with the customer at the center. It causes us to really do something special on the platform.

The other industry products that we have is for healthcare, and we call that our Health Cloud. And then, we just recently announced in the last weeks here a manufacturing cloud, as well as consumer goods cloud, both of which include the Service Cloud capabilities at the center, if you will. And I just think that's, again, one of the opportunities that we see, by listening to our customers to really work on walking the -- a mile in their shoes and adding that mile in terms of last bit of innovation on their platform. We just continue to find new ways to serve the market at large.

But, I’ll go back to a point I just was mentioning. I do think specifically, the cross-industry perspective in service is where we need to kind of make sure that we don't just kind of solve a one way dimension for a market. And a good example, I spend a lot of time with our airlines and hospitality customers, where they are not looking inside their own industry for better excellence, they are looking into other industries like high-tech and health organizations where data is more abundant, if you will to rethink their service operation. So, while we take an industry focus of some products and other industries we take a cross kind of industry mentality, and I think, ultimately serving our customers with our holistic innovation portfolio is how we continue to delight on that front.

Kirk Materne

Yes. That’s a really good point. And then, I guess, maybe along those same lines, obviously, over the last few years, you all have added new technologies to the service -- to Salesforce. Your portfolio is something like a MuleSoft where I’d imagine in some of these industry examples, whether it’s healthcare being able to pull data that might not have been in your service cloud into that, to be able to make better decisions, more accurate decisions. So, I guess, the question is, how are you also leveraging other technologies or horizontal technology platforms within Salesforce, whether it’s MuleSoft or AI, and can you just talk about how those technologies might be expressed in a service context?

Bill Patterson

I’ll give you a best example. I mean, it’s really routine that a customer service professional has to toggle between multiple applications, just simply to do their job. And I often joke with our customers that clearly the inventor of LPAD [ph] never had adopted customer service, because they had to -- the ability to go between multiple applications just simply to handle the routine use cases is quite suppressing. So, imagine in the case of MuleSoft, our ability to interface multiple applications at the moment of interaction that a customer might experience the brand, whether that be on a website or in a product, they experience themselves, or even an agent facing desktop application, the ability to pull multiple data points together to ultimately solve problems, there is beautiful partnership that we have with the MuleSoft innovation portfolio, really is getting to the heart of what service is, which is getting you back to your life. Because, last time, I checked no one really wants to call a customer servicing for a day. It’s really about getting back to continuity of experience in products that customers and companies really want to focus their efforts on. So, that’s the case of MuleSoft.

In the case of AI, it’s the same thing. The amount of data and insights and intelligence that come through routine phone calls, it’s fascinating when you actually have -- can watch a customer service interaction, a routine phone call, if you will. A customer might be on a phone call 10, 15 minutes, but only certain data elements come on to that often times in the most systems are captured. And yet, all the conversations, the back and forth, the trial and error, the information that a customer is volunteering, when they’re attempting to solve their own challenges or problems if you will, these are treasure troves of information the companies can get access to, to really make products better, to make experiences better, and ultimately to serve customers better. And so, that’s where something like Einstein being able to really get in to the essence of what is going on in the service operations and how to resolve that issue faster creates incredible innovation potential out of the service discipline, to make company smarter. And that’s what we’re doing with our Service Cloud Einstein product line, which just comes as part of our platform that you can use, to help triage your problems, classify your problems, and resolve your problems even quicker.

Ultimately, this is why working at a company like Salesforce is so great is all of the innovation areas from across our portfolio are to serve the customer and to serve the customer in some way that just naturally fits and makes the routine special.

Kirk Materne

Yes. Maybe just on Einstein in particular. When you think about the base of your customers within Service Cloud, are we really just at sort of the tip of the iceberg in terms of customers that are able to take advantage of those features from an AI perspective? I guess, how quickly is that -- is there are a lot of set-up required, do you have to change business processes to take advantage? I guess, where do you think the opportunity is to I guess go deeper with AI within at least the Service Cloud?

Bill Patterson

I think, there is three areas in AI in the customer service domain that we center our innovation thoughts around and also our customers are responding in time. I think, the first classification of AI that we see in service is really kind of what we would call, deflection technology, which is kind of taking let's say an AI or autonomous bot and putting it as part of your service experience and having a response to commonly asked or routine questions from properties such as your website or media presence et cetera. And in that regard, that's a really easy set up for companies to use with our Service Cloud Einstein Bots technology because that often that information sits as part of your service experience or your online health articles that come from our cloud, et cetera.

The ability to kind of turn on and go, we have some companies recently that get up and running in less than three weeks and handling multiple billings interactions on the platform just because they want to set it quickly and sell it quickly and go. And that's the first area I'd say that's more of this deflection technology.

The second area I would say is more on the routine systems technology. And these are things like recommended answers, recommended articles, recommended people that should be involved to help kind of install or resolve these issues. These solutions just turn on and work immediately as part of the service cloud product. There is no setup -- no additional setup required to make that happen. And ultimately, this is what’s leading companies to drive very meaningful return on the average handle time. The routine metrics that you find in service, this set of AI investments are really focused on to help companies improve their operational performance.

And then, the third area I would say that we're focused on is what we call optimization or predictive technologies, which are I’m handling of particular case or handling a particular problem, there might be a product recommendation that comes as a result of that solution. There might be a next logical offer that you might want to make to retire a legacy product in favor of a new product that's come out. So, these solutions take a little bit more involvement such as setting a strategy for your organization. And this is where Salesforce, we partner with our customers to really understand their outcomes or intent they are moving for, and then build to fix more of these solutions in their world.

So, between the deflection, the assistance and more of this optimization or predictive technologies, we have an incredible array of AI that's being used by our customer base. Most of them are very easy to get up and going and get up and running, some of them require a little bit more advanced, strategic thinking behind to make fully fit in the world.

Kirk Materne

Yes. One of the questions I get a lot about service cloud is kind of how you all interface with some of the communications as a service vendors, whether it’s Five9 or like RingCentral, kind of where is the line of demarcation, I guess in terms of where your functionality kicks in or maybe you take over from them? Can you just explain that a little bit, because I get a lot of questions on that particular topic?

Bill Patterson

Yes. And, I would say, classically speaking, this world isn’t quite federated, based on like you said, the technologies that might be used for certain channels, if you will; and in the past, I would say that certain vendors focused by channel, whether that be phone or emails or say chat. And I think those worlds are blending, even as we speak.

In the case of the phone channel, we have amazing partnerships here. We have partners with the Five9, [indiscernible], the Avayas of the world, as well as some of the upstarts in Twilio, as well as Amazon from an Amazon Connect strategy. And so, I would say that our strategy here is to work with the choices from our customers and to make the experience natural and seamless for those channels to plug into our preferred service desk, which is the Service Cloud Service Console.

And then, I would say, in terms of -- beyond the phone channel, it kind of varies. Today, Service Cloud has solutions for I call this my digital engagement portfolio, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, SMS as well as web chat solution. We take these solutions and kind of embed it into customer applications, which we call our Snap-in strategy. And so, we have a lot of channels that just become deeply integrated with Service Cloud. But, we also work with people like Vonage and the Nexmo solutions that they might have solutions for local social networks such as Telegram in Israel that they could use to then make part of our portfolio.

So, I'd say, just broadly speaking, our strategy is to work with our ecosystem and make our ecosystem just seamlessly part of our tightly bound experience. In some cases, that ecosystem is focused on discrete channels. In other cases, it's focused on kind of discrete markets or technologies. And that's the beautiful thing about our platform is it's very inclusive that all partners can play, become part of our AppExchange and reach a very, very large customer base that we serve.

Kirk Materne

That's really helpful. Thanks for diving into that. As you mentioned earlier, customer service isn't necessarily unique to one particular industry, it's also not necessarily unique to any particular geography. So, customer service issue is sort of a global challenge for any company. So, what do you see, I guess, from a Service Cloud perspective, in terms of where the business is, maybe in the U.S. versus the international part of it? And, I guess what's the -- what have the trends been on that front? Obviously, international for Salesforce as a whole has been really strong. I was wondering if you could talk about that maybe qualitatively from a Service Cloud perspective.

Bill Patterson

Yes. I think that from a global basis, there are some really interesting trends that emerge. And while we're all united under one kind of altruism, the customer services, important to business, it really is kind of interesting to see in different markets and regions, certain trends arise. And I'll give some examples. In North America, what's really fascinating to me is the requirement of service to really be tightly integrated or connected to a combination of your commerce experiences, as well as your marketing experiences.

And I think, again, at Salesforce, our ability to bring together Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Service Cloud together to serve a set of experiences that maybe are more digitally inclined is one area or one focus kind of trend, if you will. That is one that we're paying attention to and very excited about, given our technologies in those other clouds, if you will. And our ability to kind of how all of these solutions come together and operate around one focus on the customer, I think is giving a lot of organizations permission to look at Salesforce in a more holistic manner.

In Europe, one of the trends that we’re tracking is just a workforce and demographic trends of the workforce itself. And in this case, I’ll give you an example of field service. In the case of field service in North America, we saw a real movement in trend towards outsourcing as intentional strategies for organizations, either size and scale needs for different labor forces. That is both true in the field service side as well as the context for some of these customers. In Europe, we haven’t necessarily seen that. And a lot of that comes due to language and variations of population in different countries. And so, where you might see an outsourced world in North America, in European markets, you see a labor force that are directly employees of that company. And so, the ability to manage and understand the labor force that provides service operation, whether that be field service or contact centers, has a very, very different anatomy than what you might look at in, say, North America entity.

And, in Asia Pacific, you really see this explosion of digital taking force. And the digital, what is kind of unique in that market is, in the case of a market like Australia or even say Singapore, the explosion of WeChat as a channel -- a channel that is not owned by a company or a corporate entity where you might be interfacing your brand with your brands, that channel is exploding in terms of what consumer sentiment is gravitating to. So, organizations really are required to even rethink this service experience in a digital first manner that is coming there.

So, what’s fun about being in the space is, whether that be highly digital and marketing alignment with sales and e-commerce -- or sorry, marketing commerce in the states or North America, to workforce and labor dynamics and changes that are happening in the European market, to again folks are going digitally inclined service experiences in Asia. It’s fascinating to watch this category and to be a leader in it, because it allows us to have a lot of fun serving those markets with a different technology pursuit that we have.

Kirk Materne

Yes. Really, your business is growing, so that it may be hard to really get a check on this. But, could Service Cloud turn maybe a little bit countercyclical in places like Europe, meaning, it’s slower economy. What makes you happy invest more on the services side to kind of keep the customers you have. I'm just kind of curious, we obviously get a lot of questions about macro in Europe. And I was kind of curious if you’re having thoughts on that. You might not have insight in that, but I’ll be curious if you did.

Bill Patterson

I think, it’s too early for us to kind of signal or tell about the macro impact on just customer service technology at large. I can say that those markets are strong growth markets for me today. Hard to tell whether that be macro driven or just opportunistically growing in those markets as well due to other labor changes. But, I would say that, it is something that we’re monitoring. And in the sense that it is countercyclical -- sorry, you much more eloquently can say that faster than I can. But in the case of that scenario, this has always been the case of customer service technology. And down market organizations tend to become really focused on retaining their revenue streams. And that is an area where, we do see a lot of focus on service spend. It’s really kind of that matches down to be focused on retaining as much of the customer relationship as possible.

And I think, I wouldn't say that that is something that we get excited about that kind of macro trend for the growth of service, because it just as much in growing times, we also see the differentiation potential to really set organizations apart as another reason to invest in this category. So, I don't think it's unique to downward trend. I do think that organizations today and where they are just in terms of modernizing their experiences are investing in service. And based on kind of what your situation of your company is, whether you are on differentiation mode, you are spending on service; and whether you are on retention mode, you are spending on service.

Kirk Materne

Bill, I have some clients with us in the room, and I know a couple of them might want to ask you questions. I'll hand it over them.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi, Bill. This is Harry. I had a question on your Customer 360 initiative. I was just wondering if you could help us to understand, what are the key pieces of that initiative, and how does that help you in the digital transformation projects where you seem to be gaining share?

Bill Patterson

Yes. Great question, and thank you for it. Number one, the area of focus on the first set of Customer 360 is bringing together all of the view of the customer and all of the positions that a customer might hold in terms of data and allowing you to have a more complete view of that in the service moment, if you will. We announced at our Connections conference just recently the service for commerce and service for marketing initiatives where depending on where you are in your life cycle, you’ll get view of say where someone is on your website in the shopping mode, showing up in your service console. So, if you’re abandoning a shopping cart during a checkout activity, that's sort of technique will see that and then make kind of attempt to reach out and bring you back into that buying cycle in that moment. So, that's probably number one is this notion of kind of full view of all the different positions or journey that you might be in as a customer to make sure your service team has this clarity about what's happening when that relationship is that area.

And I think another area that's really driving us -- or probably two other areas, the second one is on communications. Today, a common scenario for marketing is to use a channel like SMS to broadcast promotions to a customer. And for a lot of kind of bespoke or discrete marketing functions, one simple action kind of breaks that journey very quickly, which is simply fine, the SMS message. What we're doing at Salesforce is building our technology, so that you can send a marketing promotional SMS, reply to that and then that actually makes this hand into a service team or service technician to be able to engage you and serve you better. That's in more of a collective outreach.

And then, the third area of our Customer 360 I would say that we’re really excited about is, using our AI functions to reach into a service moment and make intelligent recommendations or predictions about products that you should be using, if you are calling about a legacy product. We call that our Next Best offer in Next Best Action technologies. These are all part of our Customer 360 platform that are helping us bring together the worlds of service in commerce, service in marketing and service in sales together in ways that classically maybe competitors just in the service domain don't really have access to.

Kirk Materne

Bill, obviously, there's always a lot of discussion about Salesforce’s landing big customers, but seems to me like the Essentials offering with Service Cloud is something that's pretty interesting. I was just wondering if you can maybe give us a few details on the offering and kind of your thoughts about the opportunity.

Bill Patterson

Yes. I'm -- in my portfolio, this is the area I'm most excited about, to be very honest. I think, this is where organizations today in the small business are able to retry and reshape or rethink service for the future, because that entire company depends on it, thrives on it, if you will. And I think there are a lot of organizations today that need a partner like Salesforce to come together, not just with a small business customer service offering, but really a small business offering that helps you run sales and customer relationships and service all together that kind of helps you just grow your organization. And that growth comes from both acquiring and retaining your customers.

The thing that our Essentials product does is, it's a fully functional capability for small business teams; it combines Salesforce automation and customer support together. And it starts at $25 per user per month. So, it’s a heck of a deal for small business teams wanting to grow their business. And we're very, very excited about it because it gives us chance to experiment and try and bring new innovation out quicker because our small business teams are deeply connected to us, to give us feedback directly about what's working, what's not working for them. And because of the size of those organizations around the offerings, they can experiment and see the yields faster than maybe a big or global company can because sometimes in big and global companies, it needs more time to measure response of their efforts.

Kirk Materne

That's interesting. How long I guess the Essentials product been out there, as it is today?

Bill Patterson

Yes, platform has been a little bit over a year that it’s been out in the marketplace. And it's a great solution, a lot of customers that use every day, very, very exciting part of our portfolio. Of course, I guess also to build kind of solutions that are simple and easy, and that doesn't mean kind of strip down in terms of functionality, but it's really focusing on user experience with the offerings that we're creating here.

Kirk Materne

Just a couple more for and we'll let you run. But, one of the thoughts that I had about Service Cloud when I talk to investors about it is, it seems to me that that Service Cloud opens up a lot of opportunities in maybe verticals where Salesforce hasn't been as broad as people might think. The government, to me, it always seems like most obvious example where the government doesn't necessarily need a Sales Cloud because they're hopefully not trying to sell -- maybe they are trying to sell something. But, they're meant to be servicing their constituents. And I was just kind of curious, when you think about the opportunities in some of these markets where frankly as a percentage of revenue, Salesforce probably has a lower percentage of total revenues from something like the federal government or even, local governments. Can you just talk about maybe some of the vertical markets you see that are really right for this product to kind of take off over the next three to five years?

Bill Patterson

Yes. Great question. I think, you rightfully pointed out public sector as an area of growth and an area of opportunity for us to be thinking about. And I would say that any industry that is really focusing on the service-driven mindset, and it's so funny, because in the past, even areas like high tech where really a lot of spend has gone into innovation, we're now starting to see a lot more focus on the service ability of that innovation as driving another kind of wave of focus in terms of what company’s priorities are.

So, I would say that any industry that has this service mindset, which is really about taking a moment of interaction and creating the value add on top of that moment of interaction is really an opportunity or candidate for Salesforce and specifically Service Cloud. And we start to see a lot of non-standard, and maybe classically going beyond just customer service, so now really focused on also opportunities like employee service operations. Southwest Airlines is a company we just talked about in our last quarter that has decided to use the excellence that they’ve had in customer service really to turn that into a great internal operational excellence center for employees, so that if there are HR cases and the new processed or questions about benefits or pay or a situation that might happen on board with a passenger. They’re using our platform; they’re using our Service Cloud technologies to turn that same kind of rigor around documentation and problem identification and revolution or repeated patterns to create another set of opportunities here.

So, I just think that service or a mindset in those organizations that have service at the epicenter of their operations is where we see that kind of the next wave of growth potential here.

Unidentified Analyst

Bill, you obviously have delivered very respectable growth over the past few quarters, probably one of the strongest ones in the Company. I was wondering, do you see any [indiscernible] on the horizon that can accelerate the growth from current levels?

Bill Patterson

Yes, I do. I think, there’s a lot of opportunities there -- I was just mentioning around thinking of not just the customer service team as the only place to be focusing our directive kind of innovation add but really thinking about service as a holistic function and enterprise, would authorizing an opportunity that is something that’s on our minds.

And I also think, looking at the labor dynamics and labor shift that’s happening and service at large, there’s a great confluence of factors occurring where a lot of people have kind of looked at the role of AI. And well, AI come in and completely disrupts service teams, what I'm actually seeing is quite the converse that AI enters into a workforce and creates higher value service engagement opportunities because AI can actually take maybe some of the lower labor work off of the plate of humans.

So, if you think about the horizon of automation or a horizon of kind of customer success management, I mean, these are all things that I think are -- maybe somewhat in the adjacencies of the classic customer service operations, but just quite category focused on value creation for clients and client operations. And really making it sort of human labor is at a premium that could be served with great technology like minds.

Kirk Materne

Thank you. And last one for me, then, I’ll let you go. But, really, it’s very early days. But, just the opportunity that maybe we have with Tableau technology and use Service Cloud offering or are customers that you see using Tableau, maybe do visualization around the service organization, or I guess, how do you see that acquisition maybe helping your business grow as you look out?

Bill Patterson

Yes. Just due to where we are in the Tableau acquisition, it’s early days for me to comment specifically Tableau’s innovation or Tableau’s technology. But, I’ll kind of connect it to a more broad theme around data and data visualization and the function, because I think that’s where customers certainly are thinking in those same lines.

As it relates to supply and demand or interconnectivity of that supply and demand in the labor force and service, organizations today really struggle with being able to kind of make all the pieces come together. And imagine, for a lot of companies, their service labor force is pretty fixed, and it has capacity but it’s pretty set, if you will. And let’s say that the marketing team may not always be aware of how much capacity is in that labor force. And so, our ability to kind of help organizations connect with supply and demand of how much labor needs to be invoked as a result of marketing activities or sales initiatives or new product launches, combined with kind of the actual capacity and utilization of that labor force in the service centers, that's just one great visualization that companies today struggle with in this being able to see the big picture and see how it all kind of come together.

And what happens oftentimes is, without that insight, who suffers most is the customer. They just whole time get elongated, and customer service team often gets blamed that they're keeping company customers on hold. In the reality, that simple exercise is of showing others what the capacity and demand of the service center might mean, means that product teams need to build better products or experiences, or marketing teams need to be more thoughtful for when they run those ads or when sales teams needed to really push -- make those pushes because the labor force may not be available to just be there with an elastic supply.

So, I think, that's the kind of example that we are excited to introduce with new visualizations and technologies such as that -- such as Tableau. And I think, that's the kind of thing you can be sure that is on our mind for our customers moving forward.

Kirk Materne

That's great. Well, Bill, thanks very much for dialing in. My quick editorial is that the Service Cloud obviously makes sure it’s still a huge part of the growth opportunity for Salesforce. So, if you haven't got a hold of our deeper dive on the Service Cloud, let us know, happy to send that along. But, everybody thanks for dialing in. Bill, again, thanks for taking some time out of your schedule. We’ll look forward to hearing your keynote at Dreamforce in seven or either weeks, and seeing how you integrate some of the campfire mascots into your presentation will also be interesting.

Bill Patterson

Yes, great. Thank you very much, guys. I appreciate the time and the great dialogue. And yes, look forward to seeing at Dreamforce soon.

Kirk Materne

Thanks a lot. Take care.

Bill Patterson

Bye.