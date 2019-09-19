Good Time To Start Buying Yandex

The company is now traded at around 5.5 of TTM sales, which is even lower than its historical 30% percentile of P/S ratio of 5.9.

As soon as the market’s craze over cloud companies is over, Yandex may return to the market price premium it commanded previously.

Comparing the company's projected growth and how these prospects have historically been treated by the market, we can assume wholesome potential for long-term investors.

The company is doing its best to follow all the technological and social trends that are happening world-wide.

Yandex is a leading technological company with a remarkable history and wide opportunities for vigorous growth, thanks to its operations that are taking place in a developing CIS market.

Yandex (YNDX) is the largest technology company in Russia and the largest search engine on the internet in Russian. Personally, I admire the path the company has walked through, from a couple of enthusiasts in yearly 1990 to a large international company. Even now, the business is small in comparison to what it can be if it continues to develop the way it has. Operating in the CIS region, which is still immature in terms internet-coverage and e-commerce adoption, YNDX can easily double or triple in market capitalization in two to four years. Right now, YNDX trades at level that doesn't reflect the company's full potential.

Yandex shares some similarities with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). Both companies enjoy dominant market shares as search engine platforms, though Google’s share of the pie is incomparably larger because it provides its service globally. Yandex, on the other hand, has been able to maintain its >50% in Russia while competing neck-and-neck with behemoth Google. There are some government regulations in Russia, but that doesn’t limit Alphabet’s use of its technological strength. The companies have been sharing the CIS market for quite a while now, thus one must admit Yandex’s steadfastness.

(Source: Yandex Investors presentation)

Yandex tries its best to follow the latest technological and social trends. Though it cannot compete fully on a global scale, it has been very successful in implementing them in Russia and CIS. And I must admit, company management does an outstanding job staying relevant and very close to the international leaders. Yandex has several laboratories for breakthrough projects in different countries worldwide, including Silicon Valley.

Recently, Yandex got a very successful project by merging forces with Uber (UBER) in CIS countries, which has picked up the pace of its business growth by doubling the segment’s sales. Food delivery looks like a hit too. The company also features AI assistant Alisa, Yandex.Cloud, Yandex.Disk, Yandex.Zen (algorithmic news feed), Yandex.Drive (car sharing), media subscription services, etc.

Here is a current business structure:

(Source: Yandex Investors presentation)

Before we proceed any further, I want to plainly state that Yandex has been on the Russian market for a couple of decades and may successfully maintain its dominant position. I enjoy some of the services myself and value the company's effort to keep its technological edge.

I want to share my unassuming investment thesis that Yandex’s price on current levels below 39 USD is not expensive, and this growing business that operates in developing countries deserves a portion in portfolios of long-term investors. Just look at the sales and operating income growth (USD-adjusted). Despite all the complications that happened with Russia, the business proved to be resilient by keeping its dynamics.

(Source: Companies' financial reports YNDX, GOOGL)

(Source: Companies' financial reports YNDX, GOOGL)

When we talk about Yandex, there is more merit in its business than meets the eye. It passes a couple of very important value thresholds (see charts below):

Reasonable or absent debt burden

(Source: Company's financial statements)

Moderate history of shares dilution

(Source: Company's financial statements)

The market of Internet-based services and e-commerce in the CIS is very far from saturation. According to Wikipedia, internet users in Russia reached 75% of total population in 2017, but only 5% of retail sales are made online. This is changing rapidly and provides many growth spots for Yandex. Please notice how the Taxi segment exploded over a couple of years.

(Source: Yandex Investors presentation)

From the start, Yandex’s team has been the pioneer in new technologies in the former USSR countries. I respect the company for remaining genuine and competitive to this day. There are companies in the world with significant impact and a great brand name that brings honor to one’s portfolio, and I am sure Yandex is one of them.

Below is a chart of how the company is making improvements in its original web search segment, which provides a solid ground for the continuation of its growth story.

(Source: Yandex Investors presentation)

Hopefully, Yandex will outperform the market in 5-7 years' time, though investors may want a discount as protection from political risk.

The company can significantly increase its sales and income, although the current price-to-sales doesn’t reflect the potential. Hot, cloud-focused companies have drawn a lot of attention recently, with their P/S ratio skyrocketing (average between 8 and 10). Compare Yandex and Alphabet with Salesforce.com (CRM) and Adobe (ADBE) on the charts below - the valuation is just too high for cloud companies and too low for good old search engines.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Risk

The only risk of investing in Yandex that matters is the unfriendly relationships with Western countries that Russia has developed since 2014. One should expect a 15-25% drop in price.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Yandex (and Alphabet as well) is not expensive at a current price of $37-39. If you like the business and its history, now may be a good time to start a long-term position and add on later. I estimate that there is 15-20% of untapped potential in the short term of 3-6 months and far greater in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YNDX, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.