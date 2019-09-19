Baby Bonds Complete Review

In this article, I'll review all the baby bonds, listed on a national exchange, sorted into several categories. There are 183 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Since there is no common ETF for baby bonds only, I'll examine the two biggest fixed-income ETFs with a market capitalization of over $21.8B in general, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX). As we can see in the charts below, 68% of PFF's holdings are preferred stocks, which occupy 67% of the market capitalization of the fund, and also 69% of PGX's holdings are preferred stocks with a market capitalization of 73%. Still, with more than $3.1B in baby bonds, in general, these two are the most representative for this kind of fixed income securities.

PFF

PGX

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds by several groups and will reinstate our monthly review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest. First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX) has bounced back at the current rate of 1.90% after it had previously fallen to its over 3-year low at 1.43% at the beginning of September. While a 2-10 yield curve inverting was observed in August for the first time since 2007 when all bond prices were rising and pushing yields lower, a normalization has occurred as the current yield of the 2-year Treasury Note fell again below the 10-year's and is now at 1.75%. As a result of the sharp rise in the yields on the Treasuries, the fixed income securities have followed the bonds' sell-off and has entered a slight correction for the past few days, and as we can see in the second and the third charts, PFF and PGX have lost 1.3% of their value. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 again has crossed above the $300 barrier and it's trading at its all-time high with the delay in rising tariffs on $250B in Chinese goods by two weeks.

The Review

These baby bonds resemble the preferred stock securities in their basic features. They are debt securities that are generally issued in $25 denominations and have maturity dates of 5 to 84 years (in our database, AGO-F is the security with the longest maturity, 7/15/2103). Baby bonds are normally redeemable at the issuer's option on or after five years from the date of issue at par. Most of these debt securities pay quarterly interest distributions. In payment of interest and upon liquidation, the exchange-traded debt securities rank junior to the company's secured debt, equal to other unsecured debt, and senior to the company's preferred and common stock. An important note is that all baby bonds are not eligible for the 15% tax rate on dividends as there are U.S. securities that pay interest, not dividends.

1. Call Risk Baby Bonds YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

Currently, a total of 41 of all baby bonds that are listed on a National Exchange bear a negative Yield-to-Call. In other words, 22% of this type of fixed-income securities carry a call risk. Having in mind that 61 are the issues trading post their call date, this weight becomes 75%.

1.1 Long Time No Call

1.2 Short Time No Call

2. Baby bonds below PAR, YTM < 10%, yield curve:

The investment grades only:

Here is the full list:

With the securities in the next paragraph, we have an aggregate of only 31 baby bonds trading below their par value or 17% from the whole majority. As you can see, only 11 investment grade "babies" are trading at a price lower than $25. As for the rest, the main reason to trade below PAR is the increased credit risk for its holders. Medley Capital (MCC), Maiden Holdings (MHLD), Pitney Bowes (PBI), Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (LTS), Conifer Holdings (CNFR), Capitala Finance (CPTA), TravelCenters of America (TA), Arlington Asset Investment (AI) have charts of their common stock which unfortunately do not show much confidence for their creditors.

3. Baby bonds YTM > 10%. Be careful with these babies:

This is the most speculative group of baby bonds. However, it also has been reduced over the past few months to only 3 securities.

Despite the huge drop in the price of Maiden Holdings that is trading at only $0.50 and is facing a serious risk of bankruptcy, MHNC that is currently at a YTM of 9.05% and MHLA with its YTM of 9.72% are now one step up, which, however, is not necessarily defined as increased safety.

The Medley (MDLY) "babies", MDLQ and MDLX, continue to take part in this group due to concerns about the upcoming merger of Medley Capital, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp.

As for AFHBL, it is now the third month that the security's price cannot go above the $8s. With the current market price of $8.11, it is now trading at 32c in the dollar, which results in 75%(!) Yield-to-Maturity for a little more than 2 years remaining until maturity.

Take a look at the full list:

4. Baby bonds > Par, yield curve by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Now, only the rated ones. For a better idea, I've excluded the Oaktree Specialty Lending's senior notes (OCSLL), that is the only callable one, for us to have a clearer look over the yield curve.

The next step is to exclude the non-investment grade ones and to observe the yield curve of all investment grade baby bonds:

The two investment-grade baby bonds with the highest Yield-to-Worst currently are the QVC's QVCD and Ford's (NYSE:F) F-B with YTC of 6.17% and 5.97%, respectively. Last week, Moody's downgraded Ford's senior unsecired debt, including F-B, from investment to below-investment rating but at this point such a downgrade does not happen from Standard & Poor's. BC-C and SNHNL follow with YTW at a rate of 5.63%, and all other baby bonds have their Yield-to-Worst of below 5.30%. An interesting fact is the highest non-investment grade baby bond, the CCC+ rated INSW-A is trading at a Yield-to-Worst of 5.23%.

5. Fixed-to-Floatings:

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Since after the call date they all change their nominal yield, this chart may be misleading. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

The Full List

INBKZ and AQNB are located at the top of the chart, meaning it has the best Yield-to-Worst from the group. However, together INBKZ and INBKL are the only that are not rated by S&P. Except for AQNA and AQNB, the rest of the baby bonds carry an investment-grade rating.

6. Baby Bonds issued by a BDC

Under the 1940 Act, BDCs must generally meet certain levels of asset coverage with respect to their outstanding "senior securities," which typically consist of outstanding borrowings under credit facilities and other debt instruments, including publicly and privately offered notes. "Asset coverage," as defined under the 1940 Act, generally refers to the ratio of a BDC's total assets compared to its aggregate amount of outstanding senior securities, which allow BDCs to decrease their asset coverage requirement to 150% from 200% under certain circumstances.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

For this chart, I'll leave only those securities that are not callable yet, trade above par, and have a positive YTC. Let's examine the yield curve of all BDCs' baby bonds.

Take note that except for PBB and PBY, all other securities are not rated by any of the big three rating agencies.

7. Ex-Dividend Dates:

Which baby bonds are ex-dividend for the next 45 days? The date given is predicted on the base of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

8. A Look at the Most Recent Redemptions

There are 3 securities called for the past two months:

9. A Look at the Most Recent IPO:

Only one baby bond was issued for the past 2 months: Newtek Business Services Corp., 5.75% Notes Due 08/1/2024 (NEWTL). It is curious that the company uses the same ticker symbol as an old issue that was redeemed on March 23 last year. The company used the net proceeds from this offering to fully redeem its outstanding 2022 Notes (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) on 08/29/2019, thereby saving itself an annual rate of impressive 1.75%.

10. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds have moved for the past 1 month: After the last week's selling in the fixed income, the large majority of baby bonds are "down" for the past 30 days.

Top Gainers:

Top Losers:

Conclusion

This is what our small world of baby bonds look like in the middle of September, just before the widely expected Fed decision on September 17, where it is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point but the most important will be the future path of the rates. After the amazing New Year's rally, where the prices of all fixed-income securities constantly have risen, last Friday, the 13th, was the worst day for 2019. Despite that, there are still no undervalued bonds and I personally wouldn't rush to buy anything "because it has fallen." Any rally sooner or later gets exhausted and makes correction that gives us a chance to enter the market at more decent prices. While all eyes are currently on the FOMC's 2-day meeting, we will close monitor for opportunities on a relative basis, for which we inform our subscribers and the public in a timely manner once such an opportunity occurs.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 09/16/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

