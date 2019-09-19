Capital One Financial Corporation: A New 5.00% Preferred Stock IPO That Is Currently Trading At A Discount

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Capital One Financial Corporation - the prospectus.

For a total of 60 million shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $1.5 billion. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Capital One Financial Corporation Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (NYSE: COF-I) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.00%. The new preferred stock has a Standard & Poor's rating of "BB" and is callable as of 12/01/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little below its par value at a price of $24.65 and has a 5.07% Current Yield and YTC of 5.39%

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company's segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other. The Credit Card segment consists of its domestic consumer and small business card lending, and the international card lending businesses in Canada and the United Kingdom. The Consumer Banking segment consists of its branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses, national deposit gathering, national auto lending and consumer home loan lending and servicing activities. The Commercial Banking consists of its lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial customers.



Source: Reuters.com | Capital One Financial Corp.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, COF:

Source: TradingView.com

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $1.60 yearly dividend. With a market price of $88.05, the current yield of COF is at 1.81%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $752.5 million in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for all outstanding preferred stocks (with the newly issued Series I preferred stock) of the company is around $340 million.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $41.35 billion, COF is the fifth-largest company in the "Credit Services" sector (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Capital One Financial Corporation's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, COF had a total debt of $48.87 billion ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series I preferred stock rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred stocks of the company that total $4.48 billion.

The Ratios Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of COF but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks:

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 40240/(48870 + 5975) = 0.73 , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks.

This is our main criterion when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 40240/(48870 + 5975) = , which shows good coverage of all debt and preferred stocks. Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also quite an easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the TTM results is 5790/(1844 + 340) = 2.65, indicating that there is a solid buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders.

The Capital One Financial Corporation Family

The company has 7 more outstanding preferred stocks, 6 of which are listed on the NYSE:

Capital One Financial Corp. 5.20% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series G (COF.PG)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series H (COF.PH)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.00% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock B (COF.PP)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.20% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series F (COF.PF)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C (COF.PC)

Capital One Financial Corp. 6.70% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series D (COF.PD)

Capital One Financial Corp. 5.55% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E

Source: Author's database

Two of the rest of the preferred stocks issued by the company are anytime callable - COF-C and COF-P - and "C" is very likely to be redeemed, saving the company an annual rate of 1.25%. Another one is also reaching its call date in 3 months, COF-D. With its nominal yield of 6.70%, it can be considered with a high probability as a redemption on its call date. The other three issues become callable in 1 and 2 years, and the best Yield-to-Worst you can get is 4.68% from COF-G.

Source: Author's database

With its 5.07% Current yield, COF-I rewards a 0.40% more than the maximum you could realize if you choose second-highest YTW in the group, COF-G. It seems that the new Series I Preferred Stock has an advantage as regards this metric, but it is the issue with the lowest nominal yield. Also, it is the one that is trading at a discount, unlike its relatives that are trading at a premium over PAR and their Yield-to-Call is the most probable return one can get. So, on a comparative basis, I would prefer COF-G instead - it has a higher nominal yield, its YTW is close to the new IPO's, and with this tiny spread of 0.20%, it is less likely than "I" to be redeemed. Although, we are entering a low rate environment, and a good yield can hardly be found without taking higher credit risk.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between COF's preferred stocks and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). COF-G and COF-H seem to be the only two that outperform PFF, as an interesting fact is the "G" losing 16% of its capitalization during the recession in the late of the last year, when PFF has lost around 12% of its value. Against the background, the other preferreds managed to lose no more than 6.50%. The "C" and "D" are the two that underperform the ETF, but this may be explained mostly by the high expectations to be called by the company.

Source: TradingView.com

Furthermore, there are plenty of corporate bonds issued by the holding:

Source: FINRA

For comparison, I choose the bond that matures closest to the call date of the newly issued Series I Preferred Stock, the 2024 Corporate Bond (COF4559130).

Source: FINRA | COF4559130

COF4559130, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a "BBB," has a maturity date of 10/30/2024 and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 2.502%. This should be compared to the 5.39% Yield-to-Call of COF-I, but when making that comparison, do remember that COF-I's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2024 that translates into a yield spread of 2.9% between the two securities.

Sector Comparison

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a "Credit Services" company (according to Finviz.com) regardless of their type of dividend rate:

Source: Author's database

Except for the preferred stocks, issued by AGM, the other preferred stock in this group is the floating rate SLMBP. I will try to make the most meaningful comparison by looking at their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security, which is also their Yield-to-Worst. The only one preferred stock that competes with COF-I is AGM-D with its YTC of 5.04% for a little less than 5 years to its call date. However, its nominal yield of 5.00%, and the fact that it's the lowest one makes it too sensitive to interest rate changes. And again, COF-I is the only to trade below its PAR, so actually its 5.07% is its YTW.

All "BB" Preferred Stocks

The last charts contain all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a positive Yield-to-Call and a Standard & Poor's rating of "BB."

Source: Author's database

To see how the real yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: the preferred stocks don't have to be callable and have to trade above par value. Realizing the drawback that COF-I is actually trading below $25, the next chart presents the BB preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering, after deducting the underwriting discount and commission and offering expenses payable by us, will be approximately $ . We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares for general corporate purposes in the ordinary course of our business. General corporate purposes may include repayment of debt, redemptions and repurchases of shares of our common stock and of our other securities, which may include outstanding shares of our preferred stock, acquisitions, additions to working capital, capital expenditures and investments in our subsidiaries.



Source: 424B5 Filing by Capital One Financial Corporation

Addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $1.5 billion, COF-I is a possible addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600 million used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, COF-I is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The new IPO has quite an advantage over its closest "brothers" from the company, and despite the fact that it has the lowest nominal yield, it has 0.40% higher Yield-to-Worst. It can be also supported by the historical price chart between the rest of COF's preferred stocks against the fixed-income benchmark, and except for COF-G, the preferred stocks managed to go through with less concussion in the last fixed-income turmoil last year. COF-I also has the highest YTW in the sector, and it is also the best security when compared to the rest of the "BB" rated fixed-rate preferred stocks. Currently, a 5% return from quality preferred stocks is hard to be found, which makes the new IPO more attractive. But keep in mind that the lower the nominal yield it gives, the more vulnerable it is, and after 5 years, you may find yourself holding a preferred with a high duration in terms of rising interest rates.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.