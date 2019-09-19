Buy RADA Electronic Industries: Counter-Drone Radar Systems Powering Growth

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NYSE:RADA) is an Israel-based company which develops and manufactures a number of systems solutions for the aerospace and defense market. The company is a leader in tactical ultra-mobile radars, including the niche segment described as "counter-drone radar systems" that has gained importance given headline-making terrorist attacks including the recent drone strike on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. The company's radars can be integrated into existing military land or air-based vehicles along with mobile field-deployed units to detect and target drones. RADA's customers already include the U.S. military, Israeli Defense forces, along with large industry players like Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT). Shares of the stock are up 105% in 2019 while revenues are projected to climb 54% this year. We're impressed with the growth story and think the stock still has value here with a market cap of $210 million. This article presents RADA and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: FinViz.com)

RADA Background

The company reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on August 22nd with a loss per share of $0.01, in line with expectations while revenues of $10 million in the quarter, increased 52% y/y. The loss here is based on recurring investment and R&D expenses. The company highlighted a stable gross margin and operational momentum. The balance sheet is strong as the company holds no long-term debt and presents ample liquidity, considering a cash position of $15 million compared to total liabilities of $13 million. Management included the following comments in its press release:

The market for our tactical radars is converting from the initial stage to the growth stage and is trending towards an inflection point, as demonstrated by our substantial revenue growth. We continue to invest in R&D to strengthen our leading position in this market and to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead of us. We are building up our US entity with the goal of production readiness by the end of this year. Alongside the US market, we see very strong momentum coming from additional markets such as Israel, Europe and others. Accordingly, we recently increased our revenue guidance to over $43 million for the year, up over 54% versus last year.”

The radar segment for the company has really taken off in recent years following a trend among not only the U.S. military but other defense forces from NATO to Asian countries looking to modernize systems while prioritizing mobility. The company regularly updates the market with press releases disclosing new orders and contracts with the most recent coming in August, as RADA announced $9 million in new orders along with an increase in full-year revenue guidance from above $40 million to "above $43 million." If the estimate is confirmed, the full-year total would represent a 54% year-over-year increase.

RADA investment highlights. Source: Company IR

RADA highlights that it not only has a lead in the current technology ahead of the competition, but its products have already had "numerous successful demonstrations" over the past three years. From the earnings conference call:

We also, as an example, on the news a few weeks ago, a first and very public demonstration of the United States using our technology as part of their solution to destroy Iranian drones in the Gulf of Hormuz. Yesterday, there as an announcement by the Israeli Ministry of Defense that Elbit Systems with their Iron Fist active protection system were awarded with the program for equipping the Eitan fighting vehicle and the D-9 Bulldozers here in Israel, and as most of you may know, our radars, our CHR radar is in the heart of this system for 11 years now, so we expect negotiations and receipt of orders in a few weeks or a few months.

RADA thinks that its "mini tactical radars" have an addressable market of over 10,000 combat vehicles that could be outfitted with active protection system (APS) that would utilize the RADA product to monitor and detect localized threats from drones, shoulder-launched weapons, and small arms fire. The systems can communicate on the field to other units and share location information. RADA radars are part of the U.S. Army Bradley tank APS team and testing towards delivery for 150+ vehicles. RADA estimates a total addressable market for its tactical radars at about $2.5 billion over the next decade, and currently has less than a 1% market share. In management's view, RADA has a superior product and is geared for rapid growth going forward.

RADA growth. Source: Company IR

RADA is in the process of seeking a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the Department of Defense which is a higher level of supplier certification involving strict compliance measures. RADA has opened an office in Germantown Maryland through its U.S. subsidiary to meet all requirements. The expectation is that the SSA would facilitate future supplier agreements through a closer relationship. Currently, across all products, the U.S. represents approximately 45% of revenues which include larger defense contractors as customers. We view this eventual certification as a possible catalyst for the stock's next move higher.

RADA customers and partners. Source: Company IR

Forward-Looking Commentary and Analysis

A rekindling of Middle East geopolitical tensions is clearly bullish for the defense and aerospace sector, and RADA finds itself in the middle of headlines as the market for its counter-drone radar awakens following the developments out of Saudi Arabia. Shares climbed by 10% on the news over the weekend of the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, presumably as the RADA radar could have been useful as in the circumstance. There are also some civilian applications including the potential use by airports to monitor for commercial drones that could pose a safety risk.

It's important to note that RADA remains unprofitable with negative EBITDA over the past year. This is the quintessential high-growth momentum stock and accordingly a speculative play at current levels. With that said, we think there are enough positives that represent more upside potential. Considering management guidance for $43 million in revenues this year, the figure represents a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.0x. The multiple is certainly on the expensive side, but we feel some growth premium is warranted given expectation of revenue growth above 54% this year.

The market opportunity management envisions implies revenues could multiply from here down the line, giving room for RADA to grow into its valuation and beyond. While the company does not provide long-term guidance, revenue growth in the 30% range for the next three years would drive the total towards $100 million, representing a price-to-sales ratio closer to 2x. The possibility remains that one or two large contracts are announced driving growth to much higher levels. Sentiment in the stock price here is important and it is likely the company will use recent drone incidents as part of its marketing solution to targeted customers. The following points summarize our bullish case for RADA.

Leader in the important and emerging defense market segment of tactical and ultra-mobile radars with applications for counter-drone attacks.

Strong revenue growth.

Solid balance sheet with no long-term debt.

Special Security Agreement approval with U.S. department of defense in process may open door for larger contracts and new engagement.

Potential acquisition target in the industry, given small market cap at ~$200 million and high growth in specialized solutions which could be attractive to a larger player.

Takeaway

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an exciting defense small cap with a specialized product line in a growing market. Tactical counter-drone radars are in high-demand considering recent headline-making incidents of attacks around the world. The growth story here is no secret as shares are up 115% year to date, but we believe there is more upside given the significant market opportunity.

This is a high-risk stock and monitoring points going forward include not only company updates for new orders but also a final approval to its expected Special Security Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense. We rate RADA as a buy with a 1-year price target of $6.75 representing ~30% upside from the current level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RADA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.