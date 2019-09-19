3 Reasons I Just Bought More Broadcom For My Retirement Portfolio

Broadcom's biggest fundamental risk includes the need to rapidly deleverage its balance sheet. Moody's is confident it will, BUT might still downgrade it to junk bond status, resulting in higher future costs of capital.

At $286 Broadcom is about 22% undervalued, and has 13% to 20% CAGR long-term total return potential. Which is why I increased my retirement portfolio position in the company by 60% on the earnings crash.

CEO Hock Tan has proven a master of accretive M&A, and Broadcom's cash flow is growing rapidly and becoming more stable as it diversifies into enterprise software.

10% FCF growth in 2019 and likely 15% growth in 2020, means that Broadcom's excellent management continues to adapt to risks, and can be trusted with our savings.

I love opportunistically buying rapidly growing, high-yield blue chips whenever the market freak outs out short-term news. Broadcom's 7% earnings crash is just such an opportunity.

Like many of you, I LOVE growth stocks, including high flying tech names. I just prefer my tech growth names to pay generous, safe and rapidly growing dividends. That way, some of my company's cash flow comes back to me every quarter, helping to recoup my investment, lowering my risk of permanent losses, and helps to fund future dividend growth investments.

The market seems to agree, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq vastly outperforming the S&P 500 over the past decade.

The S&P 500 has more than quadrupled, but the Nasdaq, led by tech darlings, has gone up almost 6.5 fold.

My long-term goal is to eventually own 25% of my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) in high-quality dividend-paying tech stocks. However, that's a long-term goal, which I intend to reach over several market cycles.

Today many of the best tech dividend growth stocks are overvalued. Broadcom (AVGO) is a notable exception, as it's still about 22% beneath historical fair value, courtesy of its latest unjustified earnings crash.

Given Broadcom's proven ability to deliver sensational dividend growth and market-crushing returns, you can see why I'm excited to point out this high-quality income opportunity.

Broadcom Total Returns Since 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

I don't mean to imply that Broadcom is going to generate 35% annual returns in the future, merely to point out that Hock Tan and the rest of Broadcom's management team have one of the best track records of income and wealth compounding of any company in America and indeed the world.

So let me explain the three reasons why I recently used the 7% earnings crash to opportunistically bump my position in AVGO by 60%, buying six more shares at $285.

More importantly, find out why, from today's $286 prices Broadcom may be what your own diversified and properly constructed income portfolio is looking for, in order to enjoy strong dividend growth over time and possible five-year CAGR total returns of 13% to 20%.

Reason 1: Excellent Management Keeps Making A Strong Business Model Better

Big debt-funded M&A is very hard to pull off well, which is why The Harvard Business Review estimates that 80% of such deals fail to deliver long-term shareholder value.

Broadcom is my second favorite tech dividend stock, behind level 11/11 quality Super SWAN Texas Instruments (TXN). That's because CEO Hock Tan has proven himself a master capital allocator, time and time again pulling off smart and highly profitable M&A deals that have grown Broadcom into a chip-making, and now infrastructure software empire.

(Source: investor presentation)

Broadcom operates in a Buffett like model, hunting for quality cash flow producing assets, which it acquires at fair values, then uses industry-leading execution to achieve impressive synergistic cost savings. This results in it paying very low cash flow multiples for its acquisitions.

For example, Broadcom's $18.9 billion acquisition of CA Tech, which is a leader in mainframe software used by giant corporations, is now on track to result in Broadcom buying that stable source of high FCF margin revenue for just 7.6 times operating earnings. That's after cutting $1.4 billion in operating costs that drop straight to the bottom line.

Here's what CEO Hock Tan, told analysts at the Q2 2019 conference call

We can meet if not exceed the long-term revenue and profitability targets that we laid out for CA to you last year when we acquired that business. Our integration activity is largely complete with operating expenses to support CA approaching target levels." - Hock Tan (emphasis added)

On August 8th, Broadcom announced its latest acquisition, the $10.7 billion purchase of Symantec (SYMC)'s enterprise business.

Like all its major acquisitions Symantec's enterprise business is highly stable, cash-rich, and enjoys #1 market share across various product lines. This is Broadcom's second major deal in enterprise infrastructure software which is a $161 billion industry growing at 9%.

And after it completes $1 billion in cost-cutting in the first year (bundling with CA Tech software) Broadcom will have gained $2 billion in highly stable revenue generating 65% EBITDA margins. It will have also paid a very attractive 8.2 times EBITDA for Symantec's enterprise business, a classic Hock Tan deal that will improve the margins of America's most profitable chip maker.

29% of revenue will now be coming from enterprise software, allowing Broadcom to generate 56% adjusted EBITDA margins. Now is it possible that Broadcom fails to achieve its expected synergies and ends up paying 30.6 times EBITDA for Symantec's enterprise business? Of course. But ever since Broadcom began buying up infrastructure software assets in 2017 management's track record on execution has been exceptional.

(Source: investor presentation)

Since 2006 Hock Tan has grown his company's revenue 900% and increased adjusted EBITDA margins 70%. Broadcom's free cash flow margin, the thing that ultimately pays for dividends, buybacks and repays debt, has gone from 11% in 2009 to 40% in 2018 and 42% in Q2 2019. Guidance for 2019 is for 40% FCF margin.

To give you some context for how amazing that is, Texas Instruments has achieved 30% FCF margins over the past year, which puts it in the top 13% of all companies in America. At 40% FCF margin in 2019 that would put Broadcom in the top 10% of all US corporations.

(Source: TXN investor presentation)

Broadcom is literally one of the world's best money minting machines and, at least so far, every acquisition just makes it more profitable. If there is anyone who deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to pulling off synergies, it's Hock Tan, mad genius CEO of Broadcom and the Jeff Bezos of this industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

Gross margins have steadily improved year after year, including during downcycles for the semiconductor industry. Operating margins have similarly risen steadily higher. And most impressively, free cash flow is growing at a rate virtually unheard of for a large-cap company.

(Source: investor presentation)

And unlike some tech giants (like Facebook and Alphabet) that generate rivers of cash and hoard it, Broadcom is one of the most dividend friendly names in the sector.

(Source: investor presentation)

Over the past four years, Broadcom's dividend has growth 62% CAGR, nearly 10 times faster than the S&P 500's historical payout growth rate of 6.5%. Going forward the dividend will grow in-line with FCF/share, but management's guidance for that is double-digits (see reason #3).

Here's CEO Hock Tan explaining the dividend growth thesis of his company,

First and foremost, we have committed to return half of our free cash flow to shareholders each year in the form of cash dividends. In essence, this allows the AVGO stockholder decide how best to reinvest 50% of the free cash flow that we generate...Fundamentally, we think that we have a unique M&A strategy that allows us to consistently reinvest these excess cash flows that will drive returns well above our free cash flow yields." - AVGO CEO

And while adding $10.7 billion in debt to buy Symantec isn't great in terms of dividend safety (it reduced AVGO's quality score from 10/11 to 9/11) management remains committed to the previous 50% FCF payout ratio policy.

(Source: investor presentation)

A 50% FCF payout ratio is safe for chipmakers, but especially so for a semiconductor company that now has over 30% of cash flow coming from monthly recurring sources, under contract with some of the world's largest and financially strongest corporations.

50% of FCF will now go towards repaying debt, rather than buybacks, of which the company did $13.1 billion worth over the last 16 months. Don't get me wrong, most of those buybacks were done at very opportunistic undervalued levels, meaning highly accretive to EPS and FCF/share.

However, as someone who is a bit fanatical about dividend safety (average dividend safety = 2% dividend cut risk during a recession), I'm definitely glad CFO Tom Krause said in the Q2 earnings press release

We remain fully committed to maintaining our investment-grade credit rating and, looking forward, we intend to focus on deleveraging our balance sheet." - AVGO CFO

Which brings me to the second reason I bought Broadcom last week because the earnings crash made no darn sense.

Reason 2: Latest Earnings Show The Thesis Remains Firmly Intact

Another example of Broadcom's exceptional management is that it has a great track record of adapting to the numerous challenges it faces in a rapidly evolving industry. Last quarter Broadcom's CFO Tom Krause said that

Despite the challenging market backdrop and updated revenue outlook, we still expect to grow free cash flow by a double-digit percentage for the year." - Tom Krause (emphasis added)

This implies $9 billion in free cash flow in 2019, which Tom Krause just confirmed, and means that Broadcom will be entering 2020 with $4.4 billion in retained (post dividend) free cash flow to pay down its debt at a clip of 0.5 turns per year according to Moody's. That's set to lower debt/EBITDA from 4.3 in early 2020, to 3.8 in late 2020, and 3.3 by the end of 2021. Is that high debt for a chipmaker? You bet, which is why Broadcom's biggest fundamental risk is high leverage (see risk section). But I agree with Morningstar's Abhinav Davuluri that

Although the debt load appears material for a semiconductor firm, we think Broadcom’s diverse set of profitable business lines will generate sufficient cash to more than service its outstanding debt while also allowing the firm to remain on the hunt for attractive deals." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

While the market may have gotten upset that Hock Tan said 2020 chip sales aren't likely to improve (they've bottomed but due to trade war uncertainty won't likely recover next year) here's what actually matters to income investors.

FCF up 8% YOY

FCF/share up 10% YOY (due to buybacks)

In a year when most big chip makers are expected to see FCF/share fall 5% to 10%, Broadcom continues to deliver double-digit growth. What's more, even after analysts had a chance to update their models to include no chip recovery in 2020 take a look at the analyst consensus for FCF/share in the coming years, courtesy of FactSet Research

2019 FCF/share: $21.11 (10% growth)

2020 FCF/share: $24.30 (15% growth)

Long-term FCF/share growth expected (through 2024): 12.1% CAGR

12.1% long-term FCF/share growth, which implies 12% long-term dividend growth (10% hike in December 2019 is likely), is realistic. That's given not just management's long-term guidance of 10+% growth, but Broadcom's strong position in chips backed up by 21,000 patents and a strong 5G growth runway.

Meanwhile, we can't forget that now Broadcom is tapping into the enterprise software market, which tends to be much more stable, with recurring subscription revenue.

By December 2020, if analysts are correct, then Broadcom could hike its dividend to $13.4, resulting in a yield on today's $286 cost of 4.7%.

In a world where yield-starved income investors are lapping up overvalued dividend stocks paying just 1.3% dividends (like American States Water), Broadcom represents an exceptional long-term investment. One that could realistically double your money over the next five years.

Reason 3: Valuation Remains Attractive, Implying Long-Term Double-Digit Dividend Growth And Total Return Potential

There are many ways to value a company. My approach, inspired by Chuck Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management (who in turn built his approach based on the work of Ben Graham and 200 years of market return data) is based on the following template.

5-year average yield

10-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average P/OCF (P/FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow (P/AFFO for REITs)

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

What I do is line up periods of time in which a company's fundamentals and expected growth rate were similar. Then I estimate its historical fair value based on the current dividend and price to earnings/various forms of cash flow multiples that real investors, risking real money, have paid for it during such periods.

Not all metrics apply to all sectors/industries or companies. For example, Broadcom has been a dividend growth darling for just a few years, meaning looking at its 8-year median or 8-year average yield might give an inappropriately high fair value estimate.

Based on the applicable metrics I estimate that in 2019 Broadcom is worth between $294 (PE fair value) to $438 (FCF fair value). $366 is the average of seven relevant historical fair values and what I use to determine my reasonable, good, strong and very strong buy criteria.

Company Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price (2019 Expected Results) Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Broadcom 9 (Blue Chip) 3.7% $286 $366 22% 13% to 22%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Note that Broadcom is a high-quality company that's offering an attractive 3.7% yield. That's compared to 1.8% for the S&P 500 and 3.0% for VYM (gold standard of high-yield ETFs).

I determine how much margin of safety to seek in upgrading a company from "reasonable buy" at fair value, based on the quality which correlates to dividend cut risk in an average recession. Level 7/11 quality is average for US corporations, which means 2% or less average recession dividend cut risk.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

AVGO, including the higher leverage from the Symantec acquisition, is a level 9 blue chip, which equates to about 1% dividend cut risk during a recession.

Classification Discount To Fair Value Share Price (In 2019) Reasonable Buy 0% $366 Good Buy 10% $329 Strong Buy 20% $293 Very Strong Buy 30% $256

At the current $286 price, Broadcom is a "strong-buy". Not just because of the safe 3.7% yield, that's growing strongly over time, but also due to double-digit long-term total return potential.

How do I estimate total return potentials? Using the Gordon Dividend Growth model which has proven highly effective (20% margin of error) since 1954 for estimating total returns over periods of 5+ years. This is the same model used by

all The Dividend Kings (including Chuck Carnevale who has 50 years of experience in asset management)

Investment Quality Trends (best 30-year risk-adjusted total returns of any investment newsletter in America according to Hulbert Financial Digest)

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

NextEra Energy

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model simply says that total returns = yield + long-term growth (earnings and cash flow, which dividends track) + valuation reverting to historical means (assuming fundamentals remain stable).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Broadcom, despite torrid growth, has averaged an average PE of just 13.8. That's due to the cyclical nature of semiconductor sales and cash flow. For the conservative end of my total return potential, I use 13.8 as a forward 5-year PE, as well as 10% EPS growth, the low end of the 10% to 15% realistic growth potential range.

Management's long-term growth guidance is for 10% EPS and FCF/share growth, analysts currently expect 12.1% CAGR growth (down from 12.3% due to the subdued 2020 outlook for chips).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

13% CAGR total returns over the next five years is my conservative estimate for what Broadcom investors could achieve buying at $286.

The upper end of the total return range is generated by 15% CAGR growth, driven by future M&A deals, and more stable software revenue resulting in the PE expanding to a modest 15. A 15.0 PE is Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham's rule of thumb for "reasonable" valuations for most companies, even slow-growing ones.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

13% to 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years, with 16% CAGR based on the current consensus growth rate and 13.8 historical PE, is a realistic total return potential. Which basically means buying Broadcom at today's levels (near where I purchased my new shares) can probably double your investment over the next five years.

Compare that to the kind of total returns asset managers are expecting

5.3% CAGR S&P 500 total returns per JPMorgan Asset Management, over the next 10 to 15 years

6% CAGR total returns expected by Bank of America

About 7% CAGR total returns per the Gordon Dividend Growth Model

Basically, Broadcom is currently offering

Double the market yield

above-average dividend safety

double the long-term dividend growth rate

superior valuation (the market is about 7% overvalued)

two to three times the long-term total return potential

However, while Broadcom is a strong buy today, there are still important risks to be aware of before buying it.

Risks To Keep In Mind

There are three kinds of risks equity investors need to always consider.

fundamental risk: cash flow becomes impaired, putting the dividend at risk or even the company's very survival (Buffett's definition)

valuation risk: so overpaying for a company that even if it grows at expected you might see weak or negative returns for years or even decades

volatility risk: financial/emotional need causes you to sell a quality company, that you paid a good to great price for, at a loss

The biggest fundamental risk to Broadcom today is the debt it's taking on to buy Symantec's enterprise business. Management's deleveraging plan is a good one, BUT there is no guarantee that the company's goal of maintaining its BBB- investment grade rating will succeed.

On August 8th Moody's put Broadcom's Baa3 (BBB- equivalent) credit rating on review for a downgrade, noting

Funding this acquisition will clearly result in higher leverage. Moody's expects that debt to combined company EBITDA will be about 4.3x (proforma, Moody's adjusted, twelve months ended May 5, 2019, excluding targeted synergies). This re-leveraging of the balance sheet follows the acquisition of CA, Inc. in November 2018 by only nine months, suggesting that Broadcom may maintain leverage above 3.5x debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) on an ongoing basis. Moreover, Broadcom intends to reduce the cost structure of the business by $1 billion over the year following closing. This introduces significant potential execution risks depending on the business functions bearing the cost reductions, particularly to the extent these reductions focus on the sales force, product support, and research and development operations." - Moody's (emphasis added)

Does this mean that Moody's will for sure downgrade Broadcom to junk status? No, it just means that it could.

Based on Moody's expectation that Broadcom will fund the acquisition with prepayable unsecured bank debt, Broadcom's stated intention to curtail share repurchases in order to direct cash toward debt repayment, and strong free cash flow generation, Moody's expects a rapidly improving leverage profile, with debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declining by over 0.5 turns over the year following closing as debt is repaid and cost synergies are realized." - Moody's

Broadcom, if it achieves its expected cost synergies and executes well on the Symantec integration, should reduce leverage to 3.8 by the end of 2020. That may be enough to sustain its investment-grade rating.

(Source: Wikipedia)

A downgrade to junk, if it did happen wouldn't imply that Broadcom would be at high risk of defaulting on its bonds. The BB+ equivalent rating would merely imply higher default risk, particularly during recessions. Note, however, that corporate default rates on BB+ debt were still relatively low following the 2001 recession (peaking at 1.3%) and even in 2008, the worst financial calamity in 90 years, never went above 5.6%.

However, a downgrade to junk bond status would still mean potentially higher cost of capital, because many institutional bond investors are limited in how much junk bonds they can buy. This explains why the effective interest rates on junk bonds are so much higher than investment-grade bonds.

(Source: Ycharts)

Investment-grade credit rating doesn't just mean lower borrowing costs over time, but also more stable access to lower-cost borrowing. Note that, while all corporate bond yields tend to spike in times of credit market fear (such as 2012, 2016 and late 2018) junk bond yields rise a lot more.

While the bond market is currently estimating about 38% probability of a recession beginning within 12 months, in the event of an economic downturn Broadcom could be facing slowing or even negative cash flow growth, making deleveraging harder, and limiting its financial flexibility.

In terms of valuation risk, there isn't much to be concerned with. While AVGO's fair value estimate is wide, the lowest estimate, based on a historical 13.8 PE is $294 (and rising to about $320 next year). This implies that at the very least you're buying Broadcom today at a modest discount to fair value.

But while valuation risk is low, this is an inherently volatile stock.

(Source: Ycharts)

As Joshua Brown, aka "The Reformed Broker" once said, "volatility isn't risk, it's the source of future returns." Understanding the volatile nature of any stock (all companies are volatile at times), but especially M&A happy chip makers like AVGO, is crucial to sizing your position correctly and thus avoiding panic selling later.

My risk management guidelines recommend 5% to 10% for most investors in most above-average quality companies. But cap your position size only to what you can stand based on the company's long-term historical volatility.

Broadcom Declines Since January 2010

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = AVGO

Over the past nine years, the S&P 500 hasn't had a bear market. Broadcom has had three, along with two corrections and six pullbacks of 5% to 9.9%.

That's why it's also important to leave enough room under your personal AVGO position size cap to buy more opportunistically. Broadcom has had short-term crashes before and will surely have more fundamentally unjustified drops in the future.

(Source: AZ Quote)

This is why I like to buy small amounts of stock, generally $1000 to $3000 at a time, opportunistically, during periods of irrational market hatred for a company. Should it fall further I can reduce my cost basis and boost my safe income as well as long-term return potential.

Bottom Line: Broadcom Remains My Favorite Tech Dividend Stock To Buy Today

I'm not a market timer and have no idea whether Broadcom is going to quickly recover from its latest earnings freakout. I don't actually care because like Peter Lynch said, "stocks aren't lottery tickets." They are ownership in real companies and are thus income-producing assets, whose long-term prices are purely determined by fundamentals, meaning revenue, cash flow, and dividends.

The market got upset that the chip industry isn't likely to recover in 2020? Given that Moody's estimates a 15% probability of a trade deal by next year, is that really surprising?

But while the trade war is a risk to Broadcom's fundamentals, the best M&A team in the industry is more than up to the task of turning yet another smart software acquisition into significant FCF/share growth next year.

In 2019 analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver 1.3% cash flow/share growth. Broadcom is set to grow 10%. Next year analysts expect 10.6% growth from the S&P 500, a number that might be hard to hit without a trade deal. But AVGO, thanks to the Symantec deal, is expected to grow FCF/share (and dividends) 15% even if no trade deal occurs.

In a growth starved world where 2% treasuries are considered "high-yield" by global fixed-income investors, and 1.3% yielding dividend stocks seem like a good deal to many, Broadcom's 3.7% yield is actually a smart way to earn generous, safe and rapidly growing income.

All while likely locking in 13% to 20% long-term annual total returns over the next five years, which could triple the returns of the S&P 500.

My goal is to always to make, in the words of Charlie Munger, "consistently not stupid" decisions with my savings. Opportunistically buying more shares of undervalued Broadcom, whenever the market freaks out over short-term news (which happens A LOT), is a great way to do just that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.