Box Is On The Activist Hot Seat

Box Inc. (BOX) has managed to rebound following reports that Starboard Value has taken a 7.5% stake in the company. Activist investors have been out in full force across a variety of sectors since the vacation days of August ended, and this represents a great opportunity for Starboard to shine a light on the various issues plaguing Box. No official letter or drawn-out statement has been put forth by Starboard yet, so we have very little to go off of in terms of how the fund wants to spur change at Box; however, it prompts investors to look under the hood and figure out what needs to change at the company in order for the stock to perform with some consistency.

An Activist Campaign Brings About Hope

It was announced just a few weeks ago that Starboard Value has taken a 7.5% stake in Box, and investors should recognize that this isn’t Starboard’s first rodeo. The company has launched activist campaigns in the tech sector before, notably in Yahoo, Symantec and AOL. The next step for Starboard is getting board seats, which will be key, as the fund can then actually have influence in the direction of the company.

Box’s response to the public was that it doesn’t comment on the conversations it has with investors; however, the company also stated that it is committed to engaging with its stockholders. It’s a very neutral response, handcrafted by a public relations team. What investors should recognize is that at some point in the short term, likely before the year is out, Starboard will unveil a plan or a strategic action. Additionally, when Box goes to report Q3 earnings, management will likely be asked questions by analysts in relation to the nature of Starboard's stake.

Box’s value proposition is clear, but the execution on creating value for shareholders has been less than effective. By now, investors know that businesses operate at a more rapid pace today than ever before, creating a significantly higher volume of data, which needs to be stored. Additionally, employees are changing the way they work, with the need for collaborative effort continuing to increase. With the help of solutions like Box, the end effect of higher productivity is valuable to corporates all across the world. As a testament to the quality of its product, Box is used by nearly 70% of Fortune 500 companies.

Box specifically provides a “seamless and secure” internal and external collaboration platform on the cloud and utilizes both machine learning and artificial intelligence to fulfill the needs of its customers. Security is also of the highest integrity for the company. Then, with such a great business model, why has the stock struggled and what needs to change? After all, the company has identified a $40 billion target market that has a high recurring revenue rate, likely 95%+. Not many public companies get to point to that kind of an opportunity.

First, guidance following fiscal Q1 for Box was weak. The shares fell 11% following the Q1 reporting, as the company reported that closing deals with larger clients is taking longer than expected. Guidance for the remainder of the year was lowered. The FY 2020 guidance for revenue was set at $688-692 million, which was about 5% below the mark of consensus estimates at the time.

The company reported fiscal 2020 Q2 earnings just over two weeks ago, with revenue at $172.5 million and an operating loss of $36.3 million. Revenue is on track to be growing at 5-year CAGR of +23%, so there is absolutely growth present; however, the Q2 YOY revenue growth rate was lower at +16%. The operating loss is nearly in line with the 2018 operating loss of $37.2 million, but it is a lower percent of sales, which does show a small improvement (25% versus 21%). What I think is rather disappointing is that billings are only growing at 6% on a YOY basis.

Competition has also played a major role in the company being able to grow from here. Microsoft (MSFT) also offers a top-notch solution, as do Google (GOOG) and Dropbox (DBX), among others. New products have been one way to combat the competition, and clearly, Box has aimed to increase the number of offerings it has for over a decade now. The more high-quality products Box can offer, the more large-client deals this company will close, which translates to higher revenue. Yet, it's the combination of lower billings and high operating costs that are preventing this company from turning a profit, let alone one that's substantial enough to reward shareholders with.

RPO, or the remaining performance obligations, are key in understanding Box. These are contracted sources of revenue that haven’t yet been recognized as revenue, and thus, are excluded from quarterly earnings, as the services have not yet been rendered. This is essentially another term for deferred revenue, backlog, or pipeline. The company expects to recognize roughly 67% of its RPOs over the next twelve months. The total amount of RPOs is $641 million, for which 67% is $429.7 million. That's a clear path to high revenues, and as these come in, it gives the company the opportunity to solidify its position in the market. Yet, if operating costs continue to be as high as they are, the RPO and corresponding revenue growth doesn't do much. It's my opinion that the market would rather this company turn a profit than see an acceleration in the top line.

That's why I think Starboard has become a large shareholder. Cost cuts need to start happening at a more accelerated pace. With every business, there is room for leaning out, some more than others. Starboard, like many activist shareholders, are experts at finding areas within a business that costs can be cut, and I expect that message to be relayed to the market in short order. While some operational efficiencies are starting to come through (non-GAAP operating expenses improved 6 points YOY), this company won’t be profitable on a reasonable timeline unless the strategic direction changes.

What’s Box Worth?

This is a difficult question to answer given the negative earnings and negative operating earnings profile; however, I think we can look at the valuation in two ways: EV/Sales and in an acquisition scenario. On an EV/Sales basis, the stock trades at 3.3x versus an industry average of 3.2x. To the technology sector broadly, which trades at 2.6x sales, you could make the argument that Box is overvalued, but it’s difficult to see, especially with the top line growth that Box is currently putting up. If this stock traded at 5x or 6x EV/Sales, then there’d be cause for concern, but that’s not what you have here.

Given that really only one multiple - EV/Sales - is applicable in valuing the company, we can’t value this company using traditional metrics or methodologies like a discounted cash flow model. They will paint a negative picture of the company or return an “N/A” error, as many of the inputs themselves, like operating income, are negative. So, how does Starboard find the conviction to go long Box, and how do investors from this point on find that same conviction? After cost cuts are made, I believe Box could very well be an acquisition target.

When we think about Box’s core issue right now, it’s not retention rates of customers or the technology itself, but it’s rather a problem of high costs during a period when growth is high. That’s an accretive option to a potential acquirer, especially an older tech company that doesn’t put up double-digit revenue growth rates anymore. I think, too, there’s a large suite of potential acquirers for Box. Even the better-performing large-cap tech companies, like Microsoft and Google, can serve as potential acquirers for this business and take a clear #1 position in this market.

In an acquisition scenario, Box is conservatively worth 20-30% more than it is today. A standard acquisition premium would have to be paid, especially given that the top-line itself is growing at a current pace of +16% YOY. Box deserves a significant premium because of its intellectual property and the depth of its current client base, which creates a high percentage of recurring revenue. I'd be surprised if, in an acquisition scenario, the shares didn't receive a premium of at least 20%. Yet, the largest headwind to this potential premium is the lack of profitability, for which the company needs Starboard to assist.

True to the nature of tech companies, Box has a clean balance sheet, which means that there is no related headwind to a potential acquisition. Leverage is often a limiting factor in an acquisition scenario. Debt is minimal, and management sits with a net cash position, which opens the door to all sorts of exciting possibilities for investors, including capital return and even Box pursuing small acquisitions itself.

However, the inability to generate an operating profit has left the company with both negative operating cash flow and negative free cash flow. Most will tell you to ignore this at this stage in the company’s life cycle, and to focus on the revenue growth as well as the market opportunity; however, they fail to recognize the components that are currently driving revenue and the structural issues that are actually affecting this company, such as poor cost management.

Conclusion

Investors can have the confidence now that activists have hit the shareholder registry for Box. Starboard Value is one of the top names in the activist world with the power to create real change at the company. While we know relatively little about Starboard's intentions, we can reasonably say that change is coming to Box, potentially for the better. I expect the stock to be range-bound until the market receives more information as to the short-term direction of the company.

