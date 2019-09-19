Housing Permits And Starts Make New Expansion Highs; More Signs Of H2 2020 Expansion

Further, the renewed upturn in housing sales adds to the evidence for an economic rebound in H2 2020.

Housing price appreciation, which had declined, is likely to resume increasing shortly.

Because interest rates lead housing sales, and recently declined further, even more expansion highs in housing in the coming months look likely.

It is now clear that my forecast last winter that housing sales would bottom in the spring was correct.

Introduction

Nearly every month, I repeat the same mantra over and over with regard to housing:

Interest rates lead sales

Sales lead prices

Prices lead inventory

Wednesday morning’s report on housing permits and starts for August provides yet another example for ample proof of the first part of this mantra. Here’s a more extended look.

Housing bottomed in the April-June quarter, and several measures have made new expansion highs

In August, both permits and starts made new expansion highs:

The less volatile single-family permits - which really help distill signal from noise - did not make new expansion highs, but came close:

These join the much more volatile, but frequently more leading, new home sales, which made a new expansion high in June, in showing that the housing decline is over:

That housing was likely to bottom this spring, and that there was likely to be a second-half rebound, is a theme I have been pounding literally since the beginning of this year, as in this post from January: Why I’m expecting a 2nd half rebound in housing, in which I wrote:

Because there is a delay that usually runs around 6 months between when mortgage rates decline and when housing permits, starts, and sales bottom, the housing market may continue a bottoming process for several more months. But if mortgage rates continue to stay low for much longer, by the second half of this year there should be a renewed increase in the new home market, possibly to new highs.”

And, apropos of my mantra that interest rates lead housing sales, here is a copy of the graph I posted in that article:

I’ve repeated the call that housing would bottom in spring a number of times. Because I think that an important reason why you should pay attention to my forecasts is transparency about their record, here’s the proof:

In February: Housing Bottom May be Near.

In March: Housing Construction May be Bottoming, in which I wrote:

I fully expect these numbers to rebound in the next few months as significantly lower mortgage rates, which have already shown up in an increase in purchase mortgage applications, begin to appear in actual construction.”

In April, writing about New Home Sales:

I have been looking for the bottom in housing, as mortgage interest rates have fallen in the past 5 months, and purchase mortgage applications have risen to new expansion highs”

In June, Housing Permits and Starts Consistent with Rising Trend off Bottom:

Although the headlines in the May report for building permits and starts were “meh,” the internals suggest that the bottom has probably already been reached.”

And finally, in July, “Housing has Bottomed.”

So, let’s update the graph comparing interest rates with single-family housing permits as of Wednesday morning:

Interest rates lead housing, generally with about a 6-month lag. It’s about that simple. Based on further improvement in the YoY comparison of interest rates, improvements of 10% YoY in housing permits and starts by about this winter would hardly be surprising.

Implications for prices and the 2020 economy

We’ll get single-family new home sales next week, and updated pricing information then and the following week. But just to show the current relationship between sales and prices, here are single-family permits again (red) and the most current Case Shiller national house price index (gold), both shown YoY:

Sales have led, and are still leading, prices. Expect the YoY gains in house prices, which have been decelerating, to bottom shortly.

Finally, because housing is a long leading indicator, this updates our information about what the economy in the second half of next year is likely to look like. A couple of months ago, when I published my preliminary forecast for H2 2020, I concluded that:

*left to its own devices,* if the economy has not entered a recession by the end of this winter, it is not likely to, and coincident conditions like production and employment should be improving by midyear next year.”

Since that time, Q2 corporate profits improved sharply. Now new housing permits and starts have done the same.

Conclusion

Wednesday morning’s housing permits and starts report demonstrates that housing bottomed late this spring. Because interest rates have continued to decline, making new lows in the past several weeks, we can expect housing sales to continue to improve, and the deceleration in price appreciation to end.

Further, the improvement in housing now adds to the evidence that the economy will be performing better in the second half of 2020.

